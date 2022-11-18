Drive Chart
|SDGST
|NMEX
Key Players
J. Mayden
18 QB
280 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 38 RuYds
C. Montes
7 QB
112 PaYds, INT, 16 RuYds, RuTD
Touchdown 9:23
J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 49. Catch made by M.Shaw at SDSU 49. Gain of 51 yards. M.Shaw for 51 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
82
yds
3:33
pos
6
0
Touchdown 5:45
C.Montes rushed to SDSU End Zone for 6 yards. C.Montes for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
69
yds
3:38
pos
7
6
Touchdown 11:12
J.Armstead rushed to NM End Zone for 1 yards. J.Armstead for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
91
yds
3:48
pos
13
7
Touchdown 1:48
J.Mayden pass complete to NM 30. Catch made by M.Shaw at NM 30. Gain of 30 yards. M.Shaw for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
26
yds
1:30
pos
20
7
Field Goal 0:00
L.Drzewiecki 39 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NM Holder-NM.
9
plays
53
yds
1:48
pos
21
10
Touchdown 12:07
K.Christon rushed to NM End Zone for 49 yards. K.Christon for 49 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
72
yds
2:52
pos
27
10
Field Goal 3:50
J.Browning 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-SDSU Holder-SDSU.
13
plays
74
yds
6:30
pos
31
10
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|9
|Rushing
|9
|2
|Passing
|9
|5
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|7-15
|1-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|459
|209
|Total Plays
|64
|48
|Avg Gain
|7.2
|4.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|177
|97
|Rush Attempts
|38
|26
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.7
|3.7
|Yards Passing
|282
|112
|Comp. - Att.
|16-26
|15-22
|Yards Per Pass
|10.3
|3.9
|Penalties - Yards
|3-40
|5-31
|Touchdowns
|4
|1
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-52.5
|7-39.4
|Return Yards
|6
|0
|Punts - Returns
|2-6
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|282
|PASS YDS
|112
|177
|RUSH YDS
|97
|459
|TOTAL YDS
|209
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
J. Mayden 18 QB
|J. Mayden
|15/25
|280
|2
|1
L. Aumavae 4 QB
|L. Aumavae
|1/1
|2
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
K. Christon 23 RB
|K. Christon
|10
|102
|1
|49
J. Mayden 18 QB
|J. Mayden
|5
|38
|0
|13
J. Byrd 15 RB
|J. Byrd
|9
|12
|0
|6
C. Davis 29 RB
|C. Davis
|4
|10
|0
|5
L. Sutton 7 RB
|L. Sutton
|2
|8
|0
|4
J. Armstead 38 RB
|J. Armstead
|5
|5
|1
|2
S. Canley II 20 RB
|S. Canley II
|2
|4
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
M. Shaw 83 WR
|M. Shaw
|7
|6
|120
|2
|51
M. Redman 81 TE
|M. Redman
|6
|5
|66
|0
|28
T. Shavers 14 WR
|T. Shavers
|3
|1
|63
|0
|63
J. Nicholson 85 WR
|J. Nicholson
|2
|1
|18
|0
|18
J. Matthews 45 WR
|J. Matthews
|2
|2
|13
|0
|9
S. Canley II 20 RB
|S. Canley II
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
B. Penny 11 WR
|B. Penny
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
C. Davis 29 RB
|C. Davis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
P. McMorris 33 S
|P. McMorris
|4-5
|0.0
|0
D. Malone 32 CB
|D. Malone
|3-0
|0.0
|0
N. Avinger 17 CB
|N. Avinger
|3-2
|0.0
|0
D. Celestine 31 S
|D. Celestine
|3-2
|0.0
|0
C. Barfield 3 S
|C. Barfield
|2-6
|0.0
|0
J. Tavai 91 DL
|J. Tavai
|2-1
|1.0
|0
J. Tavai 66 DL
|J. Tavai
|2-4
|0.0
|0
D. Branch 12 CB
|D. Branch
|2-0
|0.0
|1
K. Banks 2 DL
|K. Banks
|1-1
|0.0
|0
S. Lakalaka 43 LB
|S. Lakalaka
|1-0
|0.0
|0
K. White 19 S
|K. White
|1-1
|0.0
|0
C. McDonald 55 LB
|C. McDonald
|1-0
|1.0
|0
E. Butler 34 S
|E. Butler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
Z. Fiaseu 51 LB
|Z. Fiaseu
|0-2
|0.0
|0
N. Tumblin 10 CB
|N. Tumblin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
M. Shawcroft 46 LB
|M. Shawcroft
|0-2
|0.0
|0
C. McDonald 54 LB
|C. McDonald
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
J. Browning 13 K
|J. Browning
|2/2
|46
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
J. Browning 13 K
|J. Browning
|2
|52.5
|1
|63
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
J. Byrd 15 RB
|J. Byrd
|2
|3.0
|8
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
C. Montes 7 QB
|C. Montes
|15/22
|112
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
N. Jones 25 RB
|N. Jones
|8
|68
|0
|51
C. Washington 22 RB
|C. Washington
|8
|18
|0
|9
C. Montes 7 QB
|C. Montes
|7
|16
|1
|10
S. White 9 RB
|S. White
|2
|2
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
T. Hall 10 WR
|T. Hall
|4
|4
|57
|0
|21
L. Wysong 15 WR
|L. Wysong
|6
|5
|24
|0
|7
E. Queen 81 TE
|E. Queen
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
G. Porter 8 WR
|G. Porter
|5
|3
|9
|0
|5
C. Witthoft 41 TE
|C. Witthoft
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
C. Washington 22 RB
|C. Washington
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
C. Montes 7 QB
|C. Montes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
J. Reed II 9 S
|J. Reed II
|8-5
|0.0
|1
C. Moon 58 LB
|C. Moon
|6-7
|0.0
|0
A. Hunt 12 S
|A. Hunt
|3-1
|0.0
|0
A. Haulcy 24 S
|A. Haulcy
|3-2
|0.0
|0
D. Hunter 42 LB
|D. Hunter
|2-6
|0.0
|0
R. Hannah 44 LB
|R. Hannah
|2-4
|1.0
|0
D. Martin 8 CB
|D. Martin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
C. Montes 7 QB
|C. Montes
|1-0
|1.0
|0
J. Williamson 17 S
|J. Williamson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
B. Santana 51 DE
|B. Santana
|1-2
|0.0
|0
C. Ellis 22 S
|C. Ellis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
J. Saltonstall 95 DE
|J. Saltonstall
|1-1
|0.0
|0
K. Drake 45 DE
|K. Drake
|1-2
|0.0
|0
J. Phillips 99 DE
|J. Phillips
|0-1
|0.0
|0
A. Odums 4 CB
|A. Odums
|0-1
|0.0
|0
R. Leutele 30 LB
|R. Leutele
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
L. Drzewiecki 94 K
|L. Drzewiecki
|1/1
|39
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
A. Rodriguez 10 P
|A. Rodriguez
|7
|39.4
|3
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
C. Washington 22 RB
|C. Washington
|3
|22.7
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Browning kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to the NM End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 25(15:00 - 1st) N.Jones rushed to NM 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by Z.Fiaseu; N.Avinger at NM 30.
|-2 YD
2 & 5 - NMEX 30(14:28 - 1st) N.Jones rushed to NM 28 for -2 yards. Tackled by K.Banks at NM 28.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - NMEX 28(13:50 - 1st) C.Montes scrambles to NM 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by N.Avinger at NM 34.
|Punt
4 & 1 - NMEX 34(13:10 - 1st) A.Rodriguez punts 51 yards to SDSU 15 Center-NM. J.Byrd returned punt from the SDSU 15. Tackled by B.Johnson at SDSU 13.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 13(12:56 - 1st) J.Byrd rushed to SDSU 16 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Hunter; K.Drake at SDSU 16.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - SDGST 16(12:17 - 1st) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 16. Catch made by M.Redman at SDSU 16. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Moon at SDSU 22.
|+12 YD
3 & 1 - SDGST 22(11:39 - 1st) J.Mayden scrambles to SDSU 34 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Reed; C.Moon at SDSU 34.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SDGST 34(11:05 - 1st) PENALTY on NM-B.Santana Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 5 - SDGST 39(10:46 - 1st) K.Christon rushed to SDSU 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Moon; K.Drake at SDSU 43.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - SDGST 43(10:09 - 1st) K.Christon rushed to SDSU 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Reed at SDSU 49.
|+51 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 49(9:31 - 1st) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 49. Catch made by M.Shaw at SDSU 49. Gain of 51 yards. M.Shaw for 51 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:23 - 1st) J.Browning extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:23 - 1st) J.Browning kicks 64 yards from SDSU 35 to the NM 1. C.Washington returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.White; E.Butler at NM 26.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 26(9:16 - 1st) C.Montes rushed to NM 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Barfield; P.McMorris at NM 30.
|-2 YD
2 & 6 - NMEX 30(8:36 - 1st) N.Jones rushed to NM 28 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Tavai K.Banks at NM 28.
|+7 YD
3 & 8 - NMEX 28(7:53 - 1st) C.Montes pass complete to NM 28. Catch made by L.Wysong at NM 28. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Celestine at NM 35. PENALTY on SDSU-C.McDonald Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 50(7:32 - 1st) C.Washington rushed to SDSU 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Barfield at SDSU 44. PENALTY on NM-I.Gutierrez Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+51 YD
1 & 16 - NMEX 44(7:10 - 1st) N.Jones rushed to SDSU 5 for 51 yards. Tackled by C.Barfield; P.McMorris at SDSU 5.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - NMEX 5(6:48 - 1st) C.Washington rushed to SDSU 6 for -1 yards. Tackled by P.McMorris C.Barfield at SDSU 6.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - NMEX 6(5:50 - 1st) C.Montes rushed to SDSU End Zone for 6 yards. C.Montes for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:45 - 1st) L.Drzewiecki extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:45 - 1st) G.Steinkamp kicks 46 yards from NM 35 to the SDSU 19. J.Murphy returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Jones at SDSU 33.
|-6 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 33(5:40 - 1st) J.Byrd rushed to SDSU 27 for -6 yards. Tackled by J.Reed at SDSU 27.
|+4 YD
2 & 16 - SDGST 27(5:01 - 1st) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 27. Catch made by J.Matthews at SDSU 27. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Martin at SDSU 31.
|+10 YD
3 & 12 - SDGST 31(4:21 - 1st) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 31. Catch made by M.Shaw at SDSU 31. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by D.Martin at SDSU 41.
|Punt
4 & 2 - SDGST 41(3:35 - 1st) J.Browning punts 42 yards to NM 17 Center-SDSU. Fair catch by L.Wysong.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 17(3:27 - 1st) N.Jones rushed to NM 27 for 10 yards. Tackled by P.McMorris; D.Celestine at NM 27.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 27(2:47 - 1st) C.Washington rushed to NM 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Malone P.McMorris at NM 29.
|+16 YD
2 & 8 - NMEX 29(2:13 - 1st) C.Montes pass complete to NM 29. Catch made by E.Queen at NM 29. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by P.McMorris C.McDonald at NM 45.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 45(1:37 - 1st) C.Washington rushed to NM 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Tavai at NM 46.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - NMEX 46(0:55 - 1st) C.Montes steps back to pass. C.Montes pass incomplete intended for G.Porter.
|+4 YD
3 & 9 - NMEX 46(0:51 - 1st) C.Montes pass complete to NM 46. Catch made by L.Wysong at NM 46. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Celestine at NM 50.
|Punt
4 & 5 - NMEX 50(0:05 - 1st) A.Rodriguez punts 41 yards to SDSU 9 Center-NM. Downed by NM.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 9(15:00 - 2nd) C.Davis rushed to SDSU 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Hannah; R.Leutele at SDSU 12.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - SDGST 12(14:25 - 2nd) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 12. Catch made by M.Shaw at SDSU 12. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Reed; A.Haulcy at SDSU 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 20(13:48 - 2nd) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for M.Redman.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - SDGST 20(13:45 - 2nd) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 20. Catch made by M.Redman at SDSU 20. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by C.Moon; R.Hannah at SDSU 32.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 32(13:10 - 2nd) C.Davis rushed to SDSU 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Moon; D.Hunter at SDSU 34.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - SDGST 34(12:27 - 2nd) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for C.Davis.
|+63 YD
3 & 8 - SDGST 34(12:25 - 2nd) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 34. Catch made by T.Shavers at SDSU 34. Gain of 63 yards. Tackled by J.Reed at NM 3.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - SDGST 3(11:33 - 2nd) J.Armstead rushed to NM 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Hunter; J.Phillips at NM 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - SDGST 1(11:14 - 2nd) J.Armstead rushed to NM End Zone for 1 yards. J.Armstead for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:12 - 2nd) J.Browning extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:12 - 2nd) J.Browning kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to the NM End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 25(11:12 - 2nd) C.Washington rushed to NM 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Barfield at NM 34.
|+17 YD
2 & 1 - NMEX 34(10:34 - 2nd) C.Montes pass complete to NM 34. Catch made by T.Hall at NM 34. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by D.Branch at SDSU 49.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 49(10:03 - 2nd) S.White rushed to NM 49 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.Barfield at NM 49.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - NMEX 49(9:20 - 2nd) C.Montes steps back to pass. C.Montes pass incomplete intended for L.Wysong.
|Int
3 & 12 - NMEX 49(9:10 - 2nd) C.Montes pass INTERCEPTED at SDSU 33. Intercepted by D.Branch at SDSU 33. Tackled by NM at SDSU 33.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 33(9:10 - 2nd) K.Christon rushed to SDSU 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Ellis at SDSU 34.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - SDGST 34(8:30 - 2nd) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for SDSU.
|+17 YD
3 & 9 - SDGST 34(8:24 - 2nd) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 34. Catch made by M.Shaw at SDSU 34. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by J.Reed at NM 49.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 49(7:41 - 2nd) J.Mayden rushed to NM 39 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Reed; C.Ellis at NM 39.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 39(7:11 - 2nd) K.Christon rushed to NM 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Reed; B.Santana at NM 37.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - SDGST 37(6:35 - 2nd) J.Mayden scrambles to NM 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Moon at NM 31.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - SDGST 31(5:49 - 2nd) J.Armstead rushed to NM 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Hunter at NM 30.
|-1 YD
4 & 1 - SDGST 30(5:08 - 2nd) J.Armstead rushed to NM 31 for -1 yards. Tackled by R.Hannah; J.Saltonstall at NM 31.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 31(5:03 - 2nd) N.Jones rushed to NM 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Tavai; M.Shawcroft at NM 32.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - NMEX 32(4:21 - 2nd) C.Montes pass complete to NM 32. Catch made by G.Porter at NM 32. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by P.McMorris at NM 33.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - NMEX 33(3:33 - 2nd) C.Montes steps back to pass. C.Montes pass incomplete intended for NM.
|-7 YD
4 & 8 - NMEX 33(3:25 - 2nd) NM rushed to NM 26 for -7 yards. NM FUMBLES forced by SDSU. Fumble RECOVERED by NM-J.Davis at NM 26. Tackled by SDSU at NM 26.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 26(3:18 - 2nd) J.Byrd rushed to NM 27 for -1 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 27.
|Sack
2 & 11 - SDGST 27(2:44 - 2nd) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden sacked at NM 30 for -3 yards (R.Hannah)
|+30 YD
3 & 14 - SDGST 30(1:55 - 2nd) J.Mayden pass complete to NM 30. Catch made by M.Shaw at NM 30. Gain of 30 yards. M.Shaw for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:48 - 2nd) J.Browning extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:48 - 2nd) J.Browning kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to the NM End Zone. Touchback.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 25(1:48 - 2nd) C.Montes pass complete to NM 25. Catch made by T.Hall at NM 25. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Malone at NM 39.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 39(1:40 - 2nd) C.Montes pass complete to NM 39. Catch made by C.Washington at NM 39. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by D.Celestine at NM 40.
|+21 YD
2 & 9 - NMEX 40(1:08 - 2nd) C.Montes pass complete to NM 40. Catch made by T.Hall at NM 40. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by S.Lakalaka at SDSU 39.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 39(0:45 - 2nd) C.Montes pass complete to SDSU 39. Catch made by L.Wysong at SDSU 39. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by N.Avinger at SDSU 32.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - NMEX 32(0:36 - 2nd) C.Montes pass complete to SDSU 32. Catch made by C.Witthoft at SDSU 32. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Celestine; N.Avinger at SDSU 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 27(0:28 - 2nd) C.Montes steps back to pass. C.Montes pass incomplete intended for C.Witthoft.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NMEX 27(0:21 - 2nd) C.Montes steps back to pass. C.Montes pass incomplete intended for G.Porter.
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - NMEX 27(0:17 - 2nd) C.Montes pass complete to SDSU 27. Catch made by T.Hall at SDSU 27. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Malone at SDSU 22.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - NMEX 29(0:03 - 2nd) L.Drzewiecki 39 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NM Holder-NM.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) G.Steinkamp kicks 64 yards from NM 35 to the SDSU 1. J.Byrd returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Jones; D.Jones at SDSU 28.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 28(14:52 - 3rd) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 28. Catch made by M.Redman at SDSU 28. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by A.Haulcy at SDSU 42.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 42(14:25 - 3rd) J.Byrd rushed to SDSU 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Moon at SDSU 47.
|-2 YD
2 & 5 - SDGST 47(13:43 - 3rd) J.Byrd rushed to SDSU 45 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Saltonstall at SDSU 45.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - SDGST 45(13:04 - 3rd) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 45. Catch made by M.Redman at SDSU 45. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Hunter at NM 49.
|+49 YD
4 & 1 - SDGST 49(12:18 - 3rd) K.Christon rushed to NM End Zone for 49 yards. K.Christon for 49 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:08 - 3rd) J.Browning extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:08 - 3rd) J.Browning kicks 45 yards from SDSU 35 to the NM 20. C.Washington returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Browning at NM 42.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 42(11:40 - 3rd) N.Jones rushed to NM 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Barfield; P.McMorris at NM 45.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - NMEX 45(11:25 - 3rd) N.Jones rushed to NM 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Tavai; J.Tavai at NM 47.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - NMEX 47(10:34 - 3rd) C.Montes steps back to pass. C.Montes pass incomplete intended for NM.
|Punt
4 & 5 - NMEX 47(10:27 - 3rd) A.Rodriguez punts 40 yards to SDSU 13 Center-NM. Fair catch by J.Byrd.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 13(10:20 - 3rd) K.Christon rushed to SDSU 30 for 17 yards. Tackled by A.Hunt at SDSU 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 30(9:35 - 3rd) C.Davis rushed to SDSU 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Drake at SDSU 30.
|+28 YD
2 & 10 - SDGST 30(8:57 - 3rd) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 30. Catch made by M.Redman at SDSU 30. Gain of 28 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Hunt at NM 42.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 42(8:16 - 3rd) C.Davis rushed to NM 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Haulcy at NM 37.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - SDGST 37(7:29 - 3rd) J.Mayden pass complete to NM 37. Catch made by M.Shaw at NM 37. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Reed at NM 33.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - SDGST 33(6:47 - 3rd) J.Armstead rushed to NM 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Hunter; C.Moon at NM 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 31(6:14 - 3rd) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for M.Shaw.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - SDGST 31(6:09 - 3rd) J.Mayden pass complete to NM 31. Catch made by J.Matthews at NM 31. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Hunter; C.Moon at NM 22.
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - SDGST 22(5:25 - 3rd) J.Byrd rushed to NM 16 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Hannah at NM 16.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 16(4:43 - 3rd) J.Byrd rushed to NM 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Santana at NM 13.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - SDGST 13(4:03 - 3rd) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for B.Penny.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - SDGST 13(4:00 - 3rd) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for B.Penny.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - SDGST 20(3:54 - 3rd) J.Browning 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-SDSU Holder-SDSU.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:50 - 3rd) J.Browning kicks 64 yards from SDSU 35 to the NM 1. C.Washington returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Garrison at NM 22.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 22(3:44 - 3rd) C.Montes pass complete to NM 22. Catch made by G.Porter at NM 22. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Branch at NM 27.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - NMEX 27(3:10 - 3rd) C.Montes steps back to pass. C.Montes pass incomplete intended for G.Porter. PENALTY on NM-S.Matautia Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
2 & 15 - NMEX 17(3:02 - 3rd) C.Montes steps back to pass. C.Montes sacked at NM 10 for -7 yards (C.McDonald)
|+8 YD
3 & 22 - NMEX 10(2:13 - 3rd) C.Montes scrambles to NM 18 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Tavai; M.Shawcroft at NM 18.
|Punt
4 & 14 - NMEX 18(1:35 - 3rd) A.Rodriguez punts 35 yards to SDSU 47 Center-NM. J.Byrd returned punt from the SDSU 47. Tackled by J.Reed at NM 45.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 45(1:21 - 3rd) J.Byrd rushed to NM 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Moon at NM 44.
|+18 YD
2 & 9 - SDGST 44(0:42 - 3rd) J.Mayden pass complete to NM 44. Catch made by J.Nicholson at NM 44. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by J.Reed; A.Haulcy at NM 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 26(15:00 - 4th) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for J.Nicholson.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - SDGST 26(14:56 - 4th) J.Byrd rushed to NM 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Reed at NM 23.
|Int
3 & 7 - SDGST 23(14:09 - 4th) J.Mayden pass INTERCEPTED at NM End Zone. Intercepted by J.Reed at NM End Zone. Tackled by SDSU at NM End Zone.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 20(14:05 - 4th) C.Washington rushed to NM 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Barfield; J.Tavai at NM 23.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - NMEX 23(13:22 - 4th) C.Montes pass complete to NM 23. Catch made by L.Wysong at NM 23. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Barfield; N.Tumblin at NM 27.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - NMEX 27(12:44 - 4th) C.Montes pass complete to NM 27. Catch made by L.Wysong at NM 27. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by P.McMorris at NM 29.
|Punt
4 & 1 - NMEX 29(12:01 - 4th) A.Rodriguez punts 36 yards to SDSU 35 Center-NM. Fair catch by J.Byrd.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 35(11:54 - 4th) K.Christon rushed to NM 45 for 20 yards. Tackled by A.Haulcy at NM 45.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 45(11:37 - 4th) K.Christon rushed to NM 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Hunt; R.Leutele at NM 43.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - SDGST 43(10:54 - 4th) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for SDSU.
|+13 YD
3 & 8 - SDGST 43(10:48 - 4th) J.Mayden scrambles to NM 30 for 13 yards. Tackled by R.Leutele; C.Moon at NM 30.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 30(10:04 - 4th) K.Christon rushed to NM 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Santana; D.Hunter at NM 28.
|-1 YD
2 & 8 - SDGST 28(9:20 - 4th) K.Christon rushed to NM 29 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Moon at NM 29.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - SDGST 29(8:35 - 4th) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for T.Shavers.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - SDGST 36(8:25 - 4th) J.Browning 46 yard field goal attempt is good Center-SDSU Holder-SDSU.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:21 - 4th) J.Browning kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to the NM End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 25(8:21 - 4th) C.Montes pass complete to NM 25. Catch made by G.Porter at NM 25. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Avinger at NM 28. PENALTY on SDSU-N.Avinger Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NMEX 43(7:51 - 4th) PENALTY on NM-NM Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
1 & 15 - NMEX 38(7:25 - 4th) C.Montes steps back to pass. C.Montes sacked at NM 27 for -11 yards (J.Tavai) PENALTY on NM-C.Montes Intentional Grounding 1 yards accepted.
|No Gain
2 & 26 - NMEX 27(7:18 - 4th) C.Montes steps back to pass. pass incomplete intended for C.Montes.
|+10 YD
3 & 26 - NMEX 27(7:09 - 4th) C.Montes scrambles to NM 37 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Butler at NM 37.
|Punt
4 & 16 - NMEX 37(6:23 - 4th) A.Rodriguez punts 32 yards to SDSU 31 Center-NM. Fair catch by J.Byrd.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 31(6:18 - 4th) S.Canley rushed to SDSU 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Reed at SDSU 34.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - SDGST 34(5:35 - 4th) S.Canley rushed to SDSU 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Hunt at SDSU 35.
|+2 YD
3 & 6 - SDGST 35(4:51 - 4th) L.Aumavae pass complete to SDSU 35. Catch made by S.Canley at SDSU 35. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by A.Odums; R.Hannah at SDSU 37.
|Punt
4 & 4 - SDGST 37(4:04 - 4th) J.Browning punts 63 yards to NM End Zone Center-SDSU. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 20(3:57 - 4th) S.White rushed to NM 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.White at NM 24.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - NMEX 24(3:11 - 4th) C.Washington rushed to NM 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.White; Z.Fiaseu at NM 29.
|-5 YD
3 & 1 - NMEX 29(2:35 - 4th) C.Washington rushed to NM 24 for -5 yards. Tackled by J.Tavai at NM 24.
|Punt
4 & 6 - NMEX 24(1:52 - 4th) A.Rodriguez punts 41 yards to SDSU 35 Center-NM. Fair catch by J.Byrd.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 35(1:46 - 4th) L.Sutton rushed to SDSU 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Reed at SDSU 39.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - SDGST 39(1:00 - 4th) L.Sutton rushed to SDSU 49 for yards. Tackled by D.Hunter at SDSU 49. PENALTY on SDSU-J.Simmons Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 16 - SDGST 29(0:53 - 4th) L.Sutton rushed to SDSU 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Moon at SDSU 33.
|-2 YD
3 & 12 - SDGST 33(0:09 - 4th) L.Aumavae kneels at the SDSU 31.
