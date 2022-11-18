Drive Chart
SDGST
NMEX

Preview not available

Preview not available
Key Players
J. Mayden 18 QB
280 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 38 RuYds
C. Montes 7 QB
112 PaYds, INT, 16 RuYds, RuTD
1st Quarter
Touchdown 9:23
J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 49. Catch made by M.Shaw at SDSU 49. Gain of 51 yards. M.Shaw for 51 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
82
yds
3:33
pos
6
0
Point After TD 9:23
J.Browning extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 5:45
C.Montes rushed to SDSU End Zone for 6 yards. C.Montes for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
69
yds
3:38
pos
7
6
Point After TD 5:45
L.Drzewiecki extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 11:12
J.Armstead rushed to NM End Zone for 1 yards. J.Armstead for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
91
yds
3:48
pos
13
7
Point After TD 11:12
J.Browning extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 1:48
J.Mayden pass complete to NM 30. Catch made by M.Shaw at NM 30. Gain of 30 yards. M.Shaw for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
26
yds
1:30
pos
20
7
Point After TD 1:48
J.Browning extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
7
Field Goal 0:00
L.Drzewiecki 39 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NM Holder-NM.
9
plays
53
yds
1:48
pos
21
10
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 12:07
K.Christon rushed to NM End Zone for 49 yards. K.Christon for 49 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
72
yds
2:52
pos
27
10
Point After TD 12:08
J.Browning extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
10
Field Goal 3:50
J.Browning 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-SDSU Holder-SDSU.
13
plays
74
yds
6:30
pos
31
10
4th Quarter
Field Goal 8:16
J.Browning 46 yard field goal attempt is good Center-SDSU Holder-SDSU.
8
plays
36
yds
3:33
pos
34
10
Team Stats
1st Downs 18 9
Rushing 9 2
Passing 9 5
Penalty 0 2
3rd Down Conv 7-15 1-11
4th Down Conv 1-2 0-1
Total Net Yards 459 209
Total Plays 64 48
Avg Gain 7.2 4.4
Net Yards Rushing 177 97
Rush Attempts 38 26
Avg Rush Yards 4.7 3.7
Yards Passing 282 112
Comp. - Att. 16-26 15-22
Yards Per Pass 10.3 3.9
Penalties - Yards 3-40 5-31
Touchdowns 4 1
Rushing TDs 2 1
Passing TDs 2 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 2-52.5 7-39.4
Return Yards 6 0
Punts - Returns 2-6 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-0 1-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
San Diego State 7-4 71410334
New Mexico 2-9 730010
University Stadium Albuquerque, NM
 282 PASS YDS 112
177 RUSH YDS 97
459 TOTAL YDS 209
San Diego State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Mayden  18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 280 2 1 172.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.9% 1253 8 4 155.5
J. Mayden 15/25 280 2 1
L. Aumavae  4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 2 0 0 116.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0.0% 0 0 0 0.0
L. Aumavae 1/1 2 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Christon  23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 102 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
58 173 0
K. Christon 10 102 1 49
J. Mayden  18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 38 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
46 171 3
J. Mayden 5 38 0 13
J. Byrd  15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
76 364 3
J. Byrd 9 12 0 6
C. Davis  29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
42 141 1
C. Davis 4 10 0 5
L. Sutton  7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
L. Sutton 2 8 0 4
J. Armstead  38 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 5 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
47 308 1
J. Armstead 5 5 1 2
S. Canley II  20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
S. Canley II 2 4 0 3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
M. Shaw  83 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 6 120 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 223 1
M. Shaw 7 6 120 2 51
M. Redman  81 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 5 66 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 124 1
M. Redman 6 5 66 0 28
T. Shavers  14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 63 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 477 3
T. Shavers 3 1 63 0 63
J. Nicholson  85 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 23 1
J. Nicholson 2 1 18 0 18
J. Matthews  45 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 367 3
J. Matthews 2 2 13 0 9
S. Canley II  20 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
S. Canley II 1 1 2 0 2
B. Penny  11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 103 0
B. Penny 2 0 0 0 0
C. Davis  29 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 10 0
C. Davis 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
P. McMorris  33 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
P. McMorris 4-5 0.0 0
D. Malone  32 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
D. Malone 3-0 0.0 0
N. Avinger  17 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
N. Avinger 3-2 0.0 0
D. Celestine  31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Celestine 3-2 0.0 0
C. Barfield  3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-6 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Barfield 2-6 0.0 0
J. Tavai  91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Tavai 2-1 1.0 0
J. Tavai  66 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
J. Tavai 2-4 0.0 0
D. Branch  12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
D. Branch 2-0 0.0 1
K. Banks  2 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Banks 1-1 0.0 0
S. Lakalaka  43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Lakalaka 1-0 0.0 0
K. White  19 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. White 1-1 0.0 0
C. McDonald  55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
C. McDonald 1-0 1.0 0
E. Butler  34 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Butler 1-0 0.0 0
Z. Fiaseu  51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
Z. Fiaseu 0-2 0.0 0
N. Tumblin  10 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
N. Tumblin 0-1 0.0 0
M. Shawcroft  46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
M. Shawcroft 0-2 0.0 0
C. McDonald  54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. McDonald 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Browning  13 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 4/4
SEASON FG XP
14/17 24/24
J. Browning 2/2 46 4/4 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Browning  13 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 52.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
56 0 0
J. Browning 2 52.5 1 63
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Byrd  15 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 27.0 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 95 1
J. Byrd 1 27.0 27 0
J. Murphy  47 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
J. Murphy 1 14.0 14 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Byrd 15 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 3.0 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
14 8.6 120 1
J. Byrd 2 3.0 8 0
New Mexico
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Montes  7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.2% 112 0 1 101.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0.0% 0 0 0 0.0
C. Montes 15/22 112 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
N. Jones  25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 68 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
108 466 2
N. Jones 8 68 0 51
C. Washington  22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
47 204 0
C. Washington 8 18 0 9
C. Montes  7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 16 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 32 0
C. Montes 7 16 1 10
S. White  9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
34 128 3
S. White 2 2 0 4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
T. Hall  10 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 57 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 26 0
T. Hall 4 4 57 0 21
L. Wysong  15 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 5 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 256 1
L. Wysong 6 5 24 0 7
E. Queen  81 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 58 0
E. Queen 1 1 16 0 16
G. Porter  8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 303 2
G. Porter 5 3 9 0 5
C. Witthoft  41 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
C. Witthoft 2 1 5 0 5
C. Washington  22 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 75 0
C. Washington 1 1 1 0 1
C. Montes  7 QB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Montes 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Reed II  9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-5 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-5 1 0.0
J. Reed II 8-5 0.0 1
C. Moon  58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-7 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-7 0 0.0
C. Moon 6-7 0.0 0
A. Hunt  12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
A. Hunt 3-1 0.0 0
A. Haulcy  24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
A. Haulcy 3-2 0.0 0
D. Hunter  42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-6 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-6 0 0.0
D. Hunter 2-6 0.0 0
R. Hannah  44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
R. Hannah 2-4 1.0 0
D. Martin  8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Martin 2-0 0.0 0
C. Montes  7 QB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
C. Montes 1-0 1.0 0
J. Williamson  17 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Williamson 1-0 0.0 0
B. Santana  51 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
B. Santana 1-2 0.0 0
C. Ellis  22 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Ellis 1-1 0.0 0
J. Saltonstall  95 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Saltonstall 1-1 0.0 0
K. Drake  45 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
K. Drake 1-2 0.0 0
J. Phillips  99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Phillips 0-1 0.0 0
A. Odums  4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Odums 0-1 0.0 0
R. Leutele  30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
R. Leutele 0-3 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
L. Drzewiecki  94 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
9/12 5/5
L. Drzewiecki 1/1 39 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Rodriguez  10 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 39.4 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
65 0 0
A. Rodriguez 7 39.4 3 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Washington  22 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 22.7 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 100 1
C. Washington 3 22.7 25 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:56 SDGST 13 3:33 6 87 TD
5:45 SDGST 33 2:18 3 8 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SDGST 9 3:48 9 91 TD
9:10 SDGST 33 4:07 8 36 Downs
3:18 NMEX 26 1:30 3 26 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SDGST 28 2:52 5 72 TD
10:20 SDGST 13 6:30 13 74 FG
1:21 NMEX 45 2:16 5 22 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:54 SDGST 35 3:33 8 36 FG
6:18 SDGST 31 2:21 3 6 Punt
1:46 SDGST 35 1:46 3 -4 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NMEX 25 2:04 3 9 Punt
9:23 NMEX 26 3:38 7 74 TD
3:27 NMEX 17 3:27 6 33 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:12 NMEX 25 2:02 5 24 INT
5:03 NMEX 31 1:45 4 -5 Downs
1:48 NMEX 25 1:48 9 53 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:08 NMEX 42 1:48 3 5 Punt
3:50 NMEX 22 2:29 3 -4 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:05 NMEX 20 2:11 3 9 Punt
8:21 NMEX 25 2:03 4 11 Punt
3:57 NMEX 20 2:11 3 4 Punt

NMEX
Lobos
 - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 2:04 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) J.Browning kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to the NM End Zone. Touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 25
(15:00 - 1st) N.Jones rushed to NM 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by Z.Fiaseu; N.Avinger at NM 30.
-2 YD
2 & 5 - NMEX 30
(14:28 - 1st) N.Jones rushed to NM 28 for -2 yards. Tackled by K.Banks at NM 28.
+6 YD
3 & 7 - NMEX 28
(13:50 - 1st) C.Montes scrambles to NM 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by N.Avinger at NM 34.
Punt
4 & 1 - NMEX 34
(13:10 - 1st) A.Rodriguez punts 51 yards to SDSU 15 Center-NM. J.Byrd returned punt from the SDSU 15. Tackled by B.Johnson at SDSU 13.

SDSU
Aztecs
 - Touchdown (6 plays, 87 yards, 3:33 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 13
(12:56 - 1st) J.Byrd rushed to SDSU 16 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Hunter; K.Drake at SDSU 16.
+6 YD
2 & 7 - SDGST 16
(12:17 - 1st) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 16. Catch made by M.Redman at SDSU 16. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Moon at SDSU 22.
+12 YD
3 & 1 - SDGST 22
(11:39 - 1st) J.Mayden scrambles to SDSU 34 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Reed; C.Moon at SDSU 34.
Penalty
1 & 10 - SDGST 34
(11:05 - 1st) PENALTY on NM-B.Santana Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 5 - SDGST 39
(10:46 - 1st) K.Christon rushed to SDSU 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Moon; K.Drake at SDSU 43.
+6 YD
2 & 1 - SDGST 43
(10:09 - 1st) K.Christon rushed to SDSU 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Reed at SDSU 49.
+51 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 49
(9:31 - 1st) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 49. Catch made by M.Shaw at SDSU 49. Gain of 51 yards. M.Shaw for 51 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(9:23 - 1st) J.Browning extra point is good.

NMEX
Lobos
 - Touchdown (7 plays, 74 yards, 3:38 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:23 - 1st) J.Browning kicks 64 yards from SDSU 35 to the NM 1. C.Washington returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.White; E.Butler at NM 26.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 26
(9:16 - 1st) C.Montes rushed to NM 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Barfield; P.McMorris at NM 30.
-2 YD
2 & 6 - NMEX 30
(8:36 - 1st) N.Jones rushed to NM 28 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Tavai K.Banks at NM 28.
+7 YD
3 & 8 - NMEX 28
(7:53 - 1st) C.Montes pass complete to NM 28. Catch made by L.Wysong at NM 28. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Celestine at NM 35. PENALTY on SDSU-C.McDonald Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 50
(7:32 - 1st) C.Washington rushed to SDSU 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Barfield at SDSU 44. PENALTY on NM-I.Gutierrez Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
+51 YD
1 & 16 - NMEX 44
(7:10 - 1st) N.Jones rushed to SDSU 5 for 51 yards. Tackled by C.Barfield; P.McMorris at SDSU 5.
-1 YD
1 & Goal - NMEX 5
(6:48 - 1st) C.Washington rushed to SDSU 6 for -1 yards. Tackled by P.McMorris C.Barfield at SDSU 6.
+6 YD
2 & Goal - NMEX 6
(5:50 - 1st) C.Montes rushed to SDSU End Zone for 6 yards. C.Montes for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(5:45 - 1st) L.Drzewiecki extra point is good.

SDSU
Aztecs
 - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 2:18 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:45 - 1st) G.Steinkamp kicks 46 yards from NM 35 to the SDSU 19. J.Murphy returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Jones at SDSU 33.
-6 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 33
(5:40 - 1st) J.Byrd rushed to SDSU 27 for -6 yards. Tackled by J.Reed at SDSU 27.
+4 YD
2 & 16 - SDGST 27
(5:01 - 1st) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 27. Catch made by J.Matthews at SDSU 27. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Martin at SDSU 31.
+10 YD
3 & 12 - SDGST 31
(4:21 - 1st) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 31. Catch made by M.Shaw at SDSU 31. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by D.Martin at SDSU 41.
Punt
4 & 2 - SDGST 41
(3:35 - 1st) J.Browning punts 42 yards to NM 17 Center-SDSU. Fair catch by L.Wysong.

NMEX
Lobos
 - Punt (6 plays, 33 yards, 3:27 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 17
(3:27 - 1st) N.Jones rushed to NM 27 for 10 yards. Tackled by P.McMorris; D.Celestine at NM 27.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 27
(2:47 - 1st) C.Washington rushed to NM 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Malone P.McMorris at NM 29.
+16 YD
2 & 8 - NMEX 29
(2:13 - 1st) C.Montes pass complete to NM 29. Catch made by E.Queen at NM 29. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by P.McMorris C.McDonald at NM 45.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 45
(1:37 - 1st) C.Washington rushed to NM 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Tavai at NM 46.
No Gain
2 & 9 - NMEX 46
(0:55 - 1st) C.Montes steps back to pass. C.Montes pass incomplete intended for G.Porter.
+4 YD
3 & 9 - NMEX 46
(0:51 - 1st) C.Montes pass complete to NM 46. Catch made by L.Wysong at NM 46. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Celestine at NM 50.
Punt
4 & 5 - NMEX 50
(0:05 - 1st) A.Rodriguez punts 41 yards to SDSU 9 Center-NM. Downed by NM.

SDSU
Aztecs
 - Touchdown (9 plays, 91 yards, 3:48 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 9
(15:00 - 2nd) C.Davis rushed to SDSU 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Hannah; R.Leutele at SDSU 12.
+8 YD
2 & 7 - SDGST 12
(14:25 - 2nd) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 12. Catch made by M.Shaw at SDSU 12. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Reed; A.Haulcy at SDSU 20.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 20
(13:48 - 2nd) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for M.Redman.
+12 YD
2 & 10 - SDGST 20
(13:45 - 2nd) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 20. Catch made by M.Redman at SDSU 20. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by C.Moon; R.Hannah at SDSU 32.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 32
(13:10 - 2nd) C.Davis rushed to SDSU 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Moon; D.Hunter at SDSU 34.
No Gain
2 & 8 - SDGST 34
(12:27 - 2nd) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for C.Davis.
+63 YD
3 & 8 - SDGST 34
(12:25 - 2nd) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 34. Catch made by T.Shavers at SDSU 34. Gain of 63 yards. Tackled by J.Reed at NM 3.
+2 YD
1 & Goal - SDGST 3
(11:33 - 2nd) J.Armstead rushed to NM 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Hunter; J.Phillips at NM 1.
+1 YD
2 & Goal - SDGST 1
(11:14 - 2nd) J.Armstead rushed to NM End Zone for 1 yards. J.Armstead for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(11:12 - 2nd) J.Browning extra point is good.

NMEX
Lobos
 - Interception (5 plays, 24 yards, 2:02 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:12 - 2nd) J.Browning kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to the NM End Zone. Touchback.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 25
(11:12 - 2nd) C.Washington rushed to NM 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Barfield at NM 34.
+17 YD
2 & 1 - NMEX 34
(10:34 - 2nd) C.Montes pass complete to NM 34. Catch made by T.Hall at NM 34. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by D.Branch at SDSU 49.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 49
(10:03 - 2nd) S.White rushed to NM 49 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.Barfield at NM 49.
No Gain
2 & 12 - NMEX 49
(9:20 - 2nd) C.Montes steps back to pass. C.Montes pass incomplete intended for L.Wysong.
Int
3 & 12 - NMEX 49
(9:10 - 2nd) C.Montes pass INTERCEPTED at SDSU 33. Intercepted by D.Branch at SDSU 33. Tackled by NM at SDSU 33.

SDSU
Aztecs
 - Downs (8 plays, 36 yards, 4:07 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 33
(9:10 - 2nd) K.Christon rushed to SDSU 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Ellis at SDSU 34.
No Gain
2 & 9 - SDGST 34
(8:30 - 2nd) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for SDSU.
+17 YD
3 & 9 - SDGST 34
(8:24 - 2nd) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 34. Catch made by M.Shaw at SDSU 34. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by J.Reed at NM 49.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 49
(7:41 - 2nd) J.Mayden rushed to NM 39 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Reed; C.Ellis at NM 39.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 39
(7:11 - 2nd) K.Christon rushed to NM 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Reed; B.Santana at NM 37.
+6 YD
2 & 8 - SDGST 37
(6:35 - 2nd) J.Mayden scrambles to NM 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Moon at NM 31.
+1 YD
3 & 2 - SDGST 31
(5:49 - 2nd) J.Armstead rushed to NM 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Hunter at NM 30.
-1 YD
4 & 1 - SDGST 30
(5:08 - 2nd) J.Armstead rushed to NM 31 for -1 yards. Tackled by R.Hannah; J.Saltonstall at NM 31.

NMEX
Lobos
 - Downs (4 plays, -5 yards, 1:45 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 31
(5:03 - 2nd) N.Jones rushed to NM 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Tavai; M.Shawcroft at NM 32.
+1 YD
2 & 9 - NMEX 32
(4:21 - 2nd) C.Montes pass complete to NM 32. Catch made by G.Porter at NM 32. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by P.McMorris at NM 33.
No Gain
3 & 8 - NMEX 33
(3:33 - 2nd) C.Montes steps back to pass. C.Montes pass incomplete intended for NM.
-7 YD
4 & 8 - NMEX 33
(3:25 - 2nd) NM rushed to NM 26 for -7 yards. NM FUMBLES forced by SDSU. Fumble RECOVERED by NM-J.Davis at NM 26. Tackled by SDSU at NM 26.

SDSU
Aztecs
 - Touchdown (3 plays, 26 yards, 1:30 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 26
(3:18 - 2nd) J.Byrd rushed to NM 27 for -1 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 27.
Sack
2 & 11 - SDGST 27
(2:44 - 2nd) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden sacked at NM 30 for -3 yards (R.Hannah)
+30 YD
3 & 14 - SDGST 30
(1:55 - 2nd) J.Mayden pass complete to NM 30. Catch made by M.Shaw at NM 30. Gain of 30 yards. M.Shaw for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(1:48 - 2nd) J.Browning extra point is good.

NMEX
Lobos
 - Field Goal (9 plays, 53 yards, 1:48 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:48 - 2nd) J.Browning kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to the NM End Zone. Touchback.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 25
(1:48 - 2nd) C.Montes pass complete to NM 25. Catch made by T.Hall at NM 25. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Malone at NM 39.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 39
(1:40 - 2nd) C.Montes pass complete to NM 39. Catch made by C.Washington at NM 39. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by D.Celestine at NM 40.
+21 YD
2 & 9 - NMEX 40
(1:08 - 2nd) C.Montes pass complete to NM 40. Catch made by T.Hall at NM 40. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by S.Lakalaka at SDSU 39.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 39
(0:45 - 2nd) C.Montes pass complete to SDSU 39. Catch made by L.Wysong at SDSU 39. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by N.Avinger at SDSU 32.
+5 YD
2 & 3 - NMEX 32
(0:36 - 2nd) C.Montes pass complete to SDSU 32. Catch made by C.Witthoft at SDSU 32. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Celestine; N.Avinger at SDSU 27.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 27
(0:28 - 2nd) C.Montes steps back to pass. C.Montes pass incomplete intended for C.Witthoft.
No Gain
2 & 10 - NMEX 27
(0:21 - 2nd) C.Montes steps back to pass. C.Montes pass incomplete intended for G.Porter.
+5 YD
3 & 10 - NMEX 27
(0:17 - 2nd) C.Montes pass complete to SDSU 27. Catch made by T.Hall at SDSU 27. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Malone at SDSU 22.
Field Goal
4 & 5 - NMEX 29
(0:03 - 2nd) L.Drzewiecki 39 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NM Holder-NM.

SDSU
Aztecs
 - Touchdown (5 plays, 72 yards, 2:52 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) G.Steinkamp kicks 64 yards from NM 35 to the SDSU 1. J.Byrd returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Jones; D.Jones at SDSU 28.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 28
(14:52 - 3rd) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 28. Catch made by M.Redman at SDSU 28. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by A.Haulcy at SDSU 42.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 42
(14:25 - 3rd) J.Byrd rushed to SDSU 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Moon at SDSU 47.
-2 YD
2 & 5 - SDGST 47
(13:43 - 3rd) J.Byrd rushed to SDSU 45 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Saltonstall at SDSU 45.
+6 YD
3 & 7 - SDGST 45
(13:04 - 3rd) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 45. Catch made by M.Redman at SDSU 45. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Hunter at NM 49.
+49 YD
4 & 1 - SDGST 49
(12:18 - 3rd) K.Christon rushed to NM End Zone for 49 yards. K.Christon for 49 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(12:08 - 3rd) J.Browning extra point is good.

NMEX
Lobos
 - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:48 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:08 - 3rd) J.Browning kicks 45 yards from SDSU 35 to the NM 20. C.Washington returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Browning at NM 42.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 42
(11:40 - 3rd) N.Jones rushed to NM 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Barfield; P.McMorris at NM 45.
+2 YD
2 & 7 - NMEX 45
(11:25 - 3rd) N.Jones rushed to NM 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Tavai; J.Tavai at NM 47.
No Gain
3 & 5 - NMEX 47
(10:34 - 3rd) C.Montes steps back to pass. C.Montes pass incomplete intended for NM.
Punt
4 & 5 - NMEX 47
(10:27 - 3rd) A.Rodriguez punts 40 yards to SDSU 13 Center-NM. Fair catch by J.Byrd.

SDSU
Aztecs
 - Field Goal (13 plays, 74 yards, 6:30 poss)

Result Play
+17 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 13
(10:20 - 3rd) K.Christon rushed to SDSU 30 for 17 yards. Tackled by A.Hunt at SDSU 30.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 30
(9:35 - 3rd) C.Davis rushed to SDSU 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Drake at SDSU 30.
+28 YD
2 & 10 - SDGST 30
(8:57 - 3rd) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 30. Catch made by M.Redman at SDSU 30. Gain of 28 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Hunt at NM 42.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 42
(8:16 - 3rd) C.Davis rushed to NM 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Haulcy at NM 37.
+4 YD
2 & 5 - SDGST 37
(7:29 - 3rd) J.Mayden pass complete to NM 37. Catch made by M.Shaw at NM 37. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Reed at NM 33.
+2 YD
3 & 1 - SDGST 33
(6:47 - 3rd) J.Armstead rushed to NM 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Hunter; C.Moon at NM 31.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 31
(6:14 - 3rd) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for M.Shaw.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - SDGST 31
(6:09 - 3rd) J.Mayden pass complete to NM 31. Catch made by J.Matthews at NM 31. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Hunter; C.Moon at NM 22.
+6 YD
3 & 1 - SDGST 22
(5:25 - 3rd) J.Byrd rushed to NM 16 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Hannah at NM 16.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 16
(4:43 - 3rd) J.Byrd rushed to NM 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Santana at NM 13.
No Gain
2 & 7 - SDGST 13
(4:03 - 3rd) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for B.Penny.
No Gain
3 & 7 - SDGST 13
(4:00 - 3rd) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for B.Penny.
Field Goal
4 & 7 - SDGST 20
(3:54 - 3rd) J.Browning 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-SDSU Holder-SDSU.

NMEX
Lobos
 - Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 2:29 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:50 - 3rd) J.Browning kicks 64 yards from SDSU 35 to the NM 1. C.Washington returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Garrison at NM 22.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 22
(3:44 - 3rd) C.Montes pass complete to NM 22. Catch made by G.Porter at NM 22. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Branch at NM 27.
Penalty
2 & 5 - NMEX 27
(3:10 - 3rd) C.Montes steps back to pass. C.Montes pass incomplete intended for G.Porter. PENALTY on NM-S.Matautia Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
Sack
2 & 15 - NMEX 17
(3:02 - 3rd) C.Montes steps back to pass. C.Montes sacked at NM 10 for -7 yards (C.McDonald)
+8 YD
3 & 22 - NMEX 10
(2:13 - 3rd) C.Montes scrambles to NM 18 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Tavai; M.Shawcroft at NM 18.
Punt
4 & 14 - NMEX 18
(1:35 - 3rd) A.Rodriguez punts 35 yards to SDSU 47 Center-NM. J.Byrd returned punt from the SDSU 47. Tackled by J.Reed at NM 45.

SDSU
Aztecs
 - Interception (5 plays, 22 yards, 2:16 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 45
(1:21 - 3rd) J.Byrd rushed to NM 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Moon at NM 44.
+18 YD
2 & 9 - SDGST 44
(0:42 - 3rd) J.Mayden pass complete to NM 44. Catch made by J.Nicholson at NM 44. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by J.Reed; A.Haulcy at NM 26.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 26
(15:00 - 4th) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for J.Nicholson.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - SDGST 26
(14:56 - 4th) J.Byrd rushed to NM 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Reed at NM 23.
Int
3 & 7 - SDGST 23
(14:09 - 4th) J.Mayden pass INTERCEPTED at NM End Zone. Intercepted by J.Reed at NM End Zone. Tackled by SDSU at NM End Zone.

NMEX
Lobos
 - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 2:11 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 20
(14:05 - 4th) C.Washington rushed to NM 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Barfield; J.Tavai at NM 23.
+4 YD
2 & 7 - NMEX 23
(13:22 - 4th) C.Montes pass complete to NM 23. Catch made by L.Wysong at NM 23. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Barfield; N.Tumblin at NM 27.
+2 YD
3 & 3 - NMEX 27
(12:44 - 4th) C.Montes pass complete to NM 27. Catch made by L.Wysong at NM 27. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by P.McMorris at NM 29.
Punt
4 & 1 - NMEX 29
(12:01 - 4th) A.Rodriguez punts 36 yards to SDSU 35 Center-NM. Fair catch by J.Byrd.

SDSU
Aztecs
 - Field Goal (8 plays, 36 yards, 3:33 poss)

Result Play
+20 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 35
(11:54 - 4th) K.Christon rushed to NM 45 for 20 yards. Tackled by A.Haulcy at NM 45.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 45
(11:37 - 4th) K.Christon rushed to NM 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Hunt; R.Leutele at NM 43.
No Gain
2 & 8 - SDGST 43
(10:54 - 4th) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for SDSU.
+13 YD
3 & 8 - SDGST 43
(10:48 - 4th) J.Mayden scrambles to NM 30 for 13 yards. Tackled by R.Leutele; C.Moon at NM 30.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 30
(10:04 - 4th) K.Christon rushed to NM 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Santana; D.Hunter at NM 28.
-1 YD
2 & 8 - SDGST 28
(9:20 - 4th) K.Christon rushed to NM 29 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Moon at NM 29.
No Gain
3 & 9 - SDGST 29
(8:35 - 4th) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for T.Shavers.
Field Goal
4 & 9 - SDGST 36
(8:25 - 4th) J.Browning 46 yard field goal attempt is good Center-SDSU Holder-SDSU.

NMEX
Lobos
 - Punt (4 plays, 11 yards, 2:03 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:21 - 4th) J.Browning kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to the NM End Zone. Touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 25
(8:21 - 4th) C.Montes pass complete to NM 25. Catch made by G.Porter at NM 25. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Avinger at NM 28. PENALTY on SDSU-N.Avinger Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
Penalty
1 & 10 - NMEX 43
(7:51 - 4th) PENALTY on NM-NM Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Sack
1 & 15 - NMEX 38
(7:25 - 4th) C.Montes steps back to pass. C.Montes sacked at NM 27 for -11 yards (J.Tavai) PENALTY on NM-C.Montes Intentional Grounding 1 yards accepted.
No Gain
2 & 26 - NMEX 27
(7:18 - 4th) C.Montes steps back to pass. pass incomplete intended for C.Montes.
+10 YD
3 & 26 - NMEX 27
(7:09 - 4th) C.Montes scrambles to NM 37 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Butler at NM 37.
Punt
4 & 16 - NMEX 37
(6:23 - 4th) A.Rodriguez punts 32 yards to SDSU 31 Center-NM. Fair catch by J.Byrd.

SDSU
Aztecs
 - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 2:21 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 31
(6:18 - 4th) S.Canley rushed to SDSU 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Reed at SDSU 34.
+1 YD
2 & 7 - SDGST 34
(5:35 - 4th) S.Canley rushed to SDSU 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Hunt at SDSU 35.
+2 YD
3 & 6 - SDGST 35
(4:51 - 4th) L.Aumavae pass complete to SDSU 35. Catch made by S.Canley at SDSU 35. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by A.Odums; R.Hannah at SDSU 37.
Punt
4 & 4 - SDGST 37
(4:04 - 4th) J.Browning punts 63 yards to NM End Zone Center-SDSU. Touchback.

NMEX
Lobos
 - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 2:11 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 20
(3:57 - 4th) S.White rushed to NM 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.White at NM 24.
+5 YD
2 & 6 - NMEX 24
(3:11 - 4th) C.Washington rushed to NM 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.White; Z.Fiaseu at NM 29.
-5 YD
3 & 1 - NMEX 29
(2:35 - 4th) C.Washington rushed to NM 24 for -5 yards. Tackled by J.Tavai at NM 24.
Punt
4 & 6 - NMEX 24
(1:52 - 4th) A.Rodriguez punts 41 yards to SDSU 35 Center-NM. Fair catch by J.Byrd.

SDSU
Aztecs
 - End of Game (3 plays, -4 yards, 1:46 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 35
(1:46 - 4th) L.Sutton rushed to SDSU 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Reed at SDSU 39.
No Gain
2 & 6 - SDGST 39
(1:00 - 4th) L.Sutton rushed to SDSU 49 for yards. Tackled by D.Hunter at SDSU 49. PENALTY on SDSU-J.Simmons Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+4 YD
2 & 16 - SDGST 29
(0:53 - 4th) L.Sutton rushed to SDSU 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Moon at SDSU 33.
-2 YD
3 & 12 - SDGST 33
(0:09 - 4th) L.Aumavae kneels at the SDSU 31.
