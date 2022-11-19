Drive Chart
BOISE
WYO

Key Players
T. Green 10 QB
211 PaYds, PaTD, 47 RuYds, RuTD
T. Swen 2 RB
212 RuYds, RuTD, 17 ReYds, REC
1st Quarter
Touchdown 6:41
W.Wieland rushed to BOISE End Zone for 2 yards. W.Wieland for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
79
yds
3:17
pos
0
6
Point After TD 6:41
J.Hoyland extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 13:16
J.Hoyland 53 yard field goal attempt is good Center-WYO Holder-WYO.
10
plays
41
yds
5:11
pos
0
10
Field Goal 2:39
J.Dalmas 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BOISE Holder-BOISE.
13
plays
95
yds
6:33
pos
3
10
Field Goal 0:00
J.Dalmas 47 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BOISE Holder-BOISE.
8
plays
43
yds
1:04
pos
6
10
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 4:57
T.Green rushed to WYO End Zone for 5 yards. T.Green for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
80
yds
4:58
pos
12
10
Point After TD 4:57
J.Dalmas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
10
Touchdown 0:42
T.Swen rushed to BOISE End Zone for 83 yards. T.Swen for 83 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
88
yds
00:53
pos
13
16
Point After TD 0:42
J.Hoyland extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
17
4th Quarter
Touchdown 7:20
T.Green pass complete to WYO 38. Catch made by B.Bowens at WYO 38. Gain of 38 yards. B.Bowens for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN.
11
plays
78
yds
6:12
pos
19
17
Point After TD 7:20
J.Dalmas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
17
Team Stats
1st Downs 25 12
Rushing 15 8
Passing 10 3
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 4-13 1-10
4th Down Conv 1-2 0-0
Total Net Yards 480 308
Total Plays 77 48
Avg Gain 6.2 6.4
Net Yards Rushing 269 278
Rush Attempts 43 32
Avg Rush Yards 6.3 8.7
Yards Passing 211 30
Comp. - Att. 20-34 3-16
Yards Per Pass 6.2 1.9
Penalties - Yards 3-20 1-5
Touchdowns 2 2
Rushing TDs 1 2
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 3
Fumbles - Lost 2-2 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 3
Punts - Avg 4-43.5 6-43.0
Return Yards 39 0
Punts - Returns 2-16 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 3-23 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Boise State 8-3 067720
Wyoming 7-4 737017
War Memorial Stadium Laramie, WY
 211 PASS YDS 30
269 RUSH YDS 278
480 TOTAL YDS 308
Boise State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Green  10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.8% 211 1 0 120.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.8% 1299 7 4 146.0
T. Green 20/34 211 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
G. Holani  24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 132 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
165 845 10
G. Holani 20 132 0 21
A. Jeanty  2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 91 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
94 485 6
A. Jeanty 13 91 0 23
T. Green  10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 47 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
46 299 6
T. Green 9 47 1 14
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
B. Bowens  18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 4 77 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 311 3
B. Bowens 7 4 77 1 38
L. Caples  7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 5 39 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 321 3
L. Caples 8 5 39 0 15
D. Koetter  17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 83 0
D. Koetter 2 2 38 0 27
S. Cobbs  5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 2 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 360 2
S. Cobbs 5 2 36 0 25
R. Smith  3 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 155 1
R. Smith 2 2 13 0 11
G. Holani  24 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 144 3
G. Holani 4 3 9 0 7
T. Hopper  88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 104 0
T. Hopper 1 1 4 0 4
E. McAlister  80 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 195 1
E. McAlister 1 0 0 0 0
K. Rafdal  87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
K. Rafdal 1 0 0 0 0
A. Jeanty  2 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 -5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 138 0
A. Jeanty 2 1 -5 0 -5
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Biggers  1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Biggers 4-2 0.0 0
J. Skinner  0 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 2 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Skinner 3-2 0.0 2
A. Simpson  10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
A. Simpson 3-2 0.0 0
A. Teubner  34 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Teubner 2-0 0.0 0
C. Hogans  33 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
C. Hogans 2-3 0.0 0
K. Kaniho  14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Kaniho 1-1 0.0 0
S. Oladipo  23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
S. Oladipo 1-1 0.0 0
T. LeBeauf  22 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. LeBeauf 1-0 0.0 0
D. Obichere  95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
D. Obichere 1-2 0.0 0
S. Matlock  99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
S. Matlock 1-1 0.0 0
G. Hunter  54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
G. Hunter 0-1 0.0 0
D. Koetter  17 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Koetter 0-1 0.0 0
A. Hassanein  91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
A. Hassanein 0-2 0.0 0
D. Schramm  52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-4 0 0.0
D. Schramm 0-4 0.0 0
R. Robinson  4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
R. Robinson 0-0 0.0 1
T. Green  10 QB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Green 0-1 0.0 0
H. Gums  98 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
H. Gums 0-3 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Dalmas  35 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 2/2
SEASON FG XP
16/19 36/36
J. Dalmas 2/3 47 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Ferguson-Reynolds  46 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 43.5 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
42 0 0
J. Ferguson-Reynolds 4 43.5 2 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Dudley  25 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 30.0 34 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 30.0 34 0
K. Dudley 3 30.0 34 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
L. Caples 7 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 8.0 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 6.2 31 0
L. Caples 2 8.0 11 0
Wyoming
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Clemons  12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
18.8% 30 0 3 -3.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.2% 115 1 0 168.9
J. Clemons 3/16 30 0 3
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Swen  2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 212 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
164 752 7
T. Swen 19 212 1 83
D. McNeely  30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 38 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
58 318 1
D. McNeely 5 38 0 18
J. Clemons  12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 32 1
J. Clemons 7 26 0 9
W. Wieland  11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 10 1
W. Wieland 1 2 1 2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
T. Swen  2 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 91 0
T. Swen 3 1 17 0 17
J. Cobbs  8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 364 2
J. Cobbs 5 2 13 0 10
T. Welch  81 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 217 4
T. Welch 1 0 0 0 0
A. Brown  9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 41 1
A. Brown 1 0 0 0 0
W. Pelissier  83 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 101 1
W. Pelissier 1 0 0 0 0
W. Wieland  11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 285 1
W. Wieland 1 0 0 0 0
P. Christensen  80 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 169 1
P. Christensen 3 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
W. Ekeler  31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
W. Ekeler 8-4 0.0 0
J. Hawkins  7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Hawkins 6-2 0.0 0
E. Gibbs  28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-5 0 0.0
E. Gibbs 6-5 0.0 0
S. Suiaunoa  43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
S. Suiaunoa 4-3 0.0 0
I. White  42 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 0.0
I. White 4-4 0.0 0
D. Harris  93 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-5 0 0.0
D. Harris 4-5 0.0 0
O. Omotosho  44 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
O. Omotosho 3-1 0.0 0
B. Siders  86 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
B. Siders 3-1 0.0 0
W. Brown  23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
W. Brown 2-2 0.0 0
C. DeMarzo  25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. DeMarzo 1-1 0.0 0
J. Cobbs  8 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Cobbs 1-0 0.0 0
G. Meyer  90 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
G. Meyer 1-1 0.0 0
C. Stone  4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
C. Stone 0-1 0.0 0
C. Robinson  95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Robinson 0-1 0.0 0
D. Harrell  5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Harrell 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Hoyland  46 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
19/21 23/23
J. Hoyland 1/1 53 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Stewart  39 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 43.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
56 0 0
C. Stewart 6 43.0 1 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
W. Wieland  11 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 29 0
W. Wieland 1 23.0 23 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BOISE 32 2:47 5 21 Punt
11:20 BOISE 35 1:22 4 55 Fumble
6:41 BOISE 35 3:15 8 42 FG Miss
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:15 BOISE 35 2:29 6 24 Downs
9:12 BOISE 15 6:33 13 80 FG
1:04 BOISE 27 1:04 8 43 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:55 BOISE 20 4:58 9 80 TD
3:23 BOISE 22 1:48 4 18 Punt
0:42 BOISE 28 0:49 3 -5 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:32 BOISE 22 6:12 11 78 TD
5:46 BOISE 37 3:30 5 19 Punt
1:48 WYO 41 1:03 3 6 Fumble
0:39 BOISE 20 0:39 1 -1 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:13 WYO 20 0:53 3 6 Punt
9:58 WYO 21 3:17 6 79 TD
3:26 WYO 23 5:11 10 41 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:46 WYO 41 1:34 3 6 Punt
2:39 WYO 24 1:35 3 8 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WYO 25 4:57 8 43 INT
4:57 WYO 25 1:34 3 8 Punt
1:35 WYO 12 0:53 2 88 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:53 WYO 30 1:21 3 2 Punt
7:20 WYO 25 1:34 3 5 Punt
2:16 WYO 12 0:28 4 17 INT
0:45 BOISE 21 0:06 1 0 INT

BSU
Broncos
 - Punt (5 plays, 21 yards, 2:47 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) J.Hoyland kicks 65 yards from WYO 35 to the BOISE End Zone. K.Dudley returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Marquez at BOISE 32.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 32
(14:50 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Meyer; D.Harris at BOISE 35.
+14 YD
2 & 7 - BOISE 35
(14:20 - 1st) T.Green rushed to BOISE 49 for 14 yards. T.Green ran out of bounds.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 49
(13:45 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 48 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Harris at BOISE 48.
+5 YD
2 & 11 - BOISE 48
(13:08 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to WYO 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by W.Ekeler; E.Gibbs at WYO 47.
No Gain
3 & 6 - BOISE 47
(12:32 - 1st) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for G.Holani.
Punt
4 & 6 - BOISE 47
(12:23 - 1st) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 47 yards to WYO End Zone Center-BOISE. Touchback.

WYO
Cowboys
 - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:53 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 20
(12:13 - 1st) T.Swen rushed to WYO 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Schramm; A.Hassanein at WYO 26.
No Gain
2 & 4 - WYO 26
(11:39 - 1st) J.Clemons steps back to pass. J.Clemons pass incomplete intended for T.Swen.
No Gain
3 & 4 - WYO 26
(11:33 - 1st) J.Clemons steps back to pass. J.Clemons pass incomplete intended for J.Cobbs.
Punt
4 & 4 - WYO 26
(11:27 - 1st) C.Stewart punts 39 yards to BOISE 35 Center-WYO. Fair catch by L.Caples.

BSU
Broncos
 - Fumble (4 plays, 55 yards, 1:22 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 35
(11:20 - 1st) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for L.Caples (J.Hawkins).
+25 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 35
(11:14 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 35. Catch made by B.Bowens at BOISE 35. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by I.White; J.Hawkins at WYO 40.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 40
(10:53 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to WYO 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Gibbs at WYO 37.
+27 YD
2 & 7 - BOISE 37
(10:08 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to WYO 37. Catch made by D.Koetter at WYO 37. Gain of 27 yards. D.Koetter FUMBLES forced by W.Ekeler. Fumble RECOVERED by WYO-D.Harrell at WYO 10. Tackled by D.Koetter at WYO 21.

WYO
Cowboys
 - Touchdown (6 plays, 79 yards, 3:17 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 21
(9:58 - 1st) D.McNeely rushed to WYO 26 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Schramm; A.Simpson at WYO 26.
+18 YD
2 & 5 - WYO 26
(9:19 - 1st) D.McNeely rushed to WYO 44 for 18 yards. Tackled by T.LeBeauf at WYO 44.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 44
(8:41 - 1st) T.Swen rushed to BOISE 48 for 8 yards. Tackled by A.Simpson at BOISE 48.
+4 YD
2 & 2 - WYO 48
(7:54 - 1st) J.Clemons scrambles to BOISE 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Teubner at BOISE 44.
+42 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 44
(7:18 - 1st) T.Swen rushed to BOISE 2 for 42 yards. Tackled by C.Biggers at BOISE 2.
+2 YD
1 & Goal - WYO 2
(6:46 - 1st) W.Wieland rushed to BOISE End Zone for 2 yards. W.Wieland for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(6:41 - 1st) J.Hoyland extra point is good.

BSU
Broncos
 - Missed FG (8 plays, 42 yards, 3:15 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:41 - 1st) J.Hoyland kicks 64 yards from WYO 35 to the BOISE 1. K.Dudley returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Posas at BOISE 35.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 35
(6:35 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 34 for -1 yards. Tackled by E.Gibbs at BOISE 34.
Penalty
2 & 11 - BOISE 34
(5:51 - 1st) PENALTY on BOISE-K.Holomalia-Gonzalez False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 16 - BOISE 29
(5:44 - 1st) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for S.Cobbs (I.White). The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
+25 YD
3 & 16 - BOISE 29
(5:39 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 29. Catch made by S.Cobbs at BOISE 29. Gain of 25 yards.
+21 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 46
(5:05 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to WYO 25 for 21 yards. Tackled by E.Gibbs at WYO 25.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 25
(4:28 - 1st) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for S.Cobbs.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 25
(4:24 - 1st) T.Green rushed to WYO 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by O.Omotosho at WYO 23.
No Gain
3 & 8 - BOISE 23
(3:40 - 1st) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for K.Rafdal.
No Good
4 & 8 - BOISE 31
(3:30 - 1st) J.Dalmas 41 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-BOISE Holder-BOISE.

WYO
Cowboys
 - Field Goal (10 plays, 41 yards, 5:11 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 23
(3:26 - 1st) T.Swen rushed to WYO 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by H.Gums; J.Skinner at WYO 24.
+5 YD
2 & 9 - WYO 24
(2:47 - 1st) J.Clemons rushed to WYO 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Simpson at WYO 29.
+9 YD
3 & 4 - WYO 29
(2:07 - 1st) J.Clemons rushed to WYO 38 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Skinner at WYO 38.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 38
(1:29 - 1st) J.Clemons pass complete to WYO 38. Catch made by J.Cobbs at WYO 38. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by K.Kaniho at WYO 48.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 48
(0:46 - 1st) J.Clemons rushed to BOISE 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Biggers at BOISE 48.
+9 YD
2 & 6 - WYO 48
(15:00 - 2nd) D.McNeely rushed to BOISE 39 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Skinner; A.Simpson at BOISE 39.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 39
(14:15 - 2nd) T.Swen rushed to BOISE 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Hogans at BOISE 36.
No Gain
2 & 7 - WYO 36
(13:36 - 2nd) J.Clemons steps back to pass. J.Clemons pass incomplete intended for W.Pelissier.
No Gain
3 & 7 - WYO 36
(13:28 - 2nd) J.Clemons steps back to pass. J.Clemons pass incomplete intended for J.Cobbs (C.Biggers).
Field Goal
4 & 7 - WYO 43
(13:21 - 2nd) J.Hoyland 53 yard field goal attempt is good Center-WYO Holder-WYO.

BSU
Broncos
 - Downs (6 plays, 24 yards, 2:29 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:15 - 2nd) J.Hoyland kicks 64 yards from WYO 35 to the BOISE 1. Out of bounds.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 35
(13:15 - 2nd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for B.Bowens.
+16 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 35
(13:10 - 2nd) A.Jeanty rushed to WYO 49 for 16 yards. Tackled by C.Stone; I.White at WYO 49.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 49
(12:43 - 2nd) A.Jeanty rushed to WYO 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Suiaunoa; D.Harris at WYO 45.
+2 YD
2 & 6 - BOISE 45
(12:22 - 2nd) A.Jeanty rushed to WYO 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by W.Ekeler at WYO 43.
+2 YD
3 & 4 - BOISE 43
(11:43 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to WYO 43. Catch made by G.Holani at WYO 43. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by E.Gibbs at WYO 41. The Replay Official reviewed the short of the line to gain and the play was upheld.
No Gain
4 & 2 - BOISE 41
(10:53 - 2nd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for S.Cobbs (J.Hawkins).

WYO
Cowboys
 - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:34 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 41
(10:46 - 2nd) T.Swen rushed to WYO 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Oladipo; H.Gums at WYO 45.
+2 YD
2 & 6 - WYO 45
(10:04 - 2nd) T.Swen rushed to WYO 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by H.Gums; D.Schramm at WYO 47.
No Gain
3 & 4 - WYO 47
(9:23 - 2nd) J.Clemons steps back to pass. J.Clemons pass incomplete intended for P.Christensen.
Punt
4 & 4 - WYO 47
(9:19 - 2nd) C.Stewart punts 38 yards to BOISE 15 Center-WYO. Fair catch by G.Holani.

BSU
Broncos
 - Field Goal (13 plays, 80 yards, 6:33 poss)

Result Play
+23 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 15
(9:12 - 2nd) A.Jeanty rushed to BOISE 38 for 23 yards. Tackled by W.Ekeler at BOISE 38.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 38
(8:36 - 2nd) A.Jeanty rushed to BOISE 47 for 9 yards. Tackled by O.Omotosho at BOISE 47.
+2 YD
2 & 1 - BOISE 47
(8:00 - 2nd) A.Jeanty rushed to BOISE 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.White at BOISE 49.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 49
(7:27 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 49. Catch made by S.Cobbs at BOISE 49. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by E.Gibbs; W.Brown at WYO 40.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 40
(6:59 - 2nd) T.Green rushed to WYO 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Suiaunoa at WYO 40.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 40
(6:30 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to WYO 40. Catch made by L.Caples at WYO 40. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Harris at WYO 35.
+8 YD
3 & 5 - BOISE 35
(5:55 - 2nd) G.Holani rushed to WYO 27 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Harris at WYO 27.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 27
(5:21 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to WYO 27. Catch made by L.Caples at WYO 27. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by W.Brown at WYO 16.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 16
(4:42 - 2nd) G.Holani rushed to WYO 1 for 15 yards. Tackled by W.Ekeler at WYO 1.
No Gain
1 & Goal - BOISE 1
(4:09 - 2nd) G.Holani rushed to WYO End Zone for yards. G.Holani for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on BOISE-D.Holliday Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+7 YD
1 & 11 - BOISE 11
(4:05 - 2nd) A.Jeanty rushed to WYO 4 for 7 yards. Tackled by S.Suiaunoa; O.Omotosho at WYO 4.
No Gain
2 & Goal - BOISE 4
(3:32 - 2nd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for B.Bowens.
Penalty
3 & Goal - BOISE 4
(3:20 - 2nd) PENALTY on BOISE-K.Holomalia-Gonzalez False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+4 YD
3 & Goal - BOISE 9
(3:20 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to WYO 9. Catch made by L.Caples at WYO 9. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by I.White at WYO 5.
Field Goal
4 & 5 - BOISE 12
(2:42 - 2nd) J.Dalmas 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BOISE Holder-BOISE.

WYO
Cowboys
 - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:35 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:39 - 2nd) J.Dalmas kicks 64 yards from BOISE 35 to the WYO 1. W.Wieland returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Teubner at WYO 24.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 24
(2:33 - 2nd) T.Swen rushed to WYO 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Oladipo at WYO 25.
+8 YD
2 & 9 - WYO 25
(1:53 - 2nd) T.Swen rushed to WYO 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by S.Matlock; G.Hunter at WYO 33.
-1 YD
3 & 1 - WYO 33
(1:19 - 2nd) T.Swen rushed to WYO 32 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Biggers; C.Hogans at WYO 32.
Punt
4 & 2 - WYO 32
(1:11 - 2nd) C.Stewart punts 41 yards to BOISE 27 Center-WYO. Fair catch by G.Holani.

BSU
Broncos
 - Field Goal (8 plays, 43 yards, 1:04 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 27
(1:04 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 27. Catch made by G.Holani at BOISE 27. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Hawkins at BOISE 34.
+10 YD
2 & 3 - BOISE 34
(0:56 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 34. Catch made by B.Bowens at BOISE 34. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by I.White at BOISE 44.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 44
(0:41 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 44. Catch made by R.Smith at BOISE 44. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by E.Gibbs at WYO 45.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 45
(0:30 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to WYO 45. Catch made by B.Bowens at WYO 45. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Hawkins at WYO 41.
No Gain
2 & 6 - BOISE 41
(0:25 - 2nd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for E.McAlister.
+11 YD
3 & 6 - BOISE 41
(0:19 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to WYO 41. Catch made by D.Koetter at WYO 41. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by W.Brown at WYO 30.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 30
(0:05 - 2nd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for BOISE.
Field Goal
2 & 10 - BOISE 37
(0:04 - 2nd) J.Dalmas 47 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BOISE Holder-BOISE.

WYO
Cowboys
 - Interception (8 plays, 43 yards, 4:57 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) J.Dalmas kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to the WYO End Zone. Touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 25
(15:00 - 3rd) J.Clemons rushed to WYO 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Obichere at WYO 29.
+15 YD
2 & 6 - WYO 29
(14:23 - 3rd) T.Swen rushed to WYO 44 for 15 yards. Tackled by J.Skinner at WYO 44.
+18 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 44
(13:45 - 3rd) T.Swen rushed to BOISE 38 for 18 yards. Tackled by C.Biggers at BOISE 38.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 38
(13:08 - 3rd) T.Swen rushed to BOISE 31 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Teubner at BOISE 31.
+3 YD
2 & 3 - WYO 31
(12:30 - 3rd) J.Clemons pass complete to BOISE 31. Catch made by J.Cobbs at BOISE 31. Gain of 3 yards. J.Cobbs ran out of bounds.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WYO 28
(11:56 - 3rd) D.McNeely rushed to BOISE 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Obichere; C.Hogans at BOISE 28.
Penalty
2 & 10 - WYO 28
(11:07 - 3rd) PENALTY on WYO-WYO Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+1 YD
2 & 15 - WYO 33
(10:42 - 3rd) T.Swen rushed to BOISE 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Matlock at BOISE 32.
Int
3 & 14 - WYO 32
(10:03 - 3rd) J.Clemons pass INTERCEPTED at BOISE End Zone. Intercepted by R.Robinson at BOISE End Zone. Touchback.

BSU
Broncos
 - Touchdown (9 plays, 80 yards, 4:58 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 20
(9:55 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Suiaunoa at BOISE 23.
+15 YD
2 & 7 - BOISE 23
(9:20 - 3rd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 23. Catch made by L.Caples at BOISE 23. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Hawkins at BOISE 38.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 38
(8:42 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 46 for 8 yards. Tackled by E.Gibbs at BOISE 46.
+6 YD
2 & 2 - BOISE 46
(8:10 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to WYO 48 for 6 yards. Tackled by I.White; D.Harris at WYO 48.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 48
(7:33 - 3rd) T.Green rushed to WYO 38 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Hawkins at WYO 38.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 38
(6:58 - 3rd) A.Jeanty rushed to WYO 30 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Hawkins; W.Ekeler at WYO 30.
+7 YD
2 & 2 - BOISE 30
(6:28 - 3rd) A.Jeanty rushed to WYO 23 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.DeMarzo at WYO 23.
+18 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 23
(5:49 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to WYO 5 for 18 yards. Tackled by W.Ekeler at WYO 5.
+5 YD
1 & Goal - BOISE 5
(5:03 - 3rd) T.Green rushed to WYO End Zone for 5 yards. T.Green for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(4:57 - 3rd) J.Dalmas extra point is good.

WYO
Cowboys
 - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:34 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:57 - 3rd) J.Dalmas kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to the WYO End Zone. Touchback.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 25
(4:57 - 3rd) T.Swen rushed to WYO 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Kaniho; D.Schramm at WYO 34.
-1 YD
2 & 1 - WYO 34
(4:19 - 3rd) J.Clemons rushed to WYO 33 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Biggers at WYO 33.
No Gain
3 & 2 - WYO 33
(3:37 - 3rd) J.Clemons steps back to pass. J.Clemons pass incomplete intended for P.Christensen.
Punt
4 & 2 - WYO 33
(3:32 - 3rd) C.Stewart punts 50 yards to BOISE 17 Center-WYO. L.Caples returned punt from the BOISE 17. Tackled by J.Gyllenborg at BOISE 22.

BSU
Broncos
 - Punt (4 plays, 18 yards, 1:48 poss)

Result Play
+14 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 22
(3:23 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 36 for 14 yards. Tackled by W.Ekeler; D.Harrell at BOISE 36.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 36
(2:53 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Harris at BOISE 38.
+2 YD
2 & 8 - BOISE 38
(2:30 - 3rd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 38. Catch made by R.Smith at BOISE 38. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by W.Ekeler at BOISE 40.
No Gain
3 & 6 - BOISE 40
(1:48 - 3rd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for L.Caples (W.Brown).
Punt
4 & 6 - BOISE 40
(1:41 - 3rd) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 48 yards to WYO 12 Center-BOISE. Fair catch by W.Wieland.

WYO
Cowboys
 - Touchdown (2 plays, 88 yards, 0:53 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 12
(1:35 - 3rd) T.Swen rushed to WYO 17 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Skinner at WYO 17.
+83 YD
2 & 5 - WYO 17
(0:52 - 3rd) T.Swen rushed to BOISE End Zone for 83 yards. T.Swen for 83 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(0:42 - 3rd) J.Hoyland extra point is good.

BSU
Broncos
 - Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 0:49 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:42 - 3rd) J.Hoyland kicks 61 yards from WYO 35 to the BOISE 4. K.Dudley returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Williams; J.Gyllenborg at BOISE 28.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 28
(0:35 - 3rd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for B.Bowens.
No Gain
2 & 10 - BOISE 28
(0:28 - 3rd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for A.Jeanty.
-5 YD
3 & 10 - BOISE 28
(0:24 - 3rd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 28. Catch made by A.Jeanty at BOISE 28. Gain of -5 yards. Tackled by B.Siders at BOISE 23.
Punt
4 & 15 - BOISE 23
(15:00 - 4th) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 47 yards to WYO 30 Center-BOISE. Fair catch by W.Wieland.

WYO
Cowboys
 - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:21 poss)

Result Play
-4 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 30
(14:53 - 4th) T.Swen rushed to WYO 26 for -4 yards. Tackled by C.Biggers; D.Obichere at WYO 26.
+6 YD
2 & 14 - WYO 26
(14:13 - 4th) D.McNeely rushed to WYO 32 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Hogans at WYO 32.
No Gain
3 & 8 - WYO 32
(13:46 - 4th) J.Clemons steps back to pass. J.Clemons pass incomplete intended for T.Welch (R.Robinson).
Punt
4 & 8 - WYO 32
(13:39 - 4th) C.Stewart punts 46 yards to BOISE 22 Center-WYO. Fair catch by L.Caples.

BSU
Broncos
 - Touchdown (11 plays, 78 yards, 6:12 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 22
(13:32 - 4th) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 28 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Siders at BOISE 28.
+6 YD
2 & 4 - BOISE 28
(13:00 - 4th) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by I.White; S.Suiaunoa at BOISE 34.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 34
(12:28 - 4th) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Siders at BOISE 36.
+3 YD
2 & 8 - BOISE 36
(11:53 - 4th) A.Jeanty rushed to BOISE 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Gibbs; W.Ekeler at BOISE 39.
+4 YD
3 & 5 - BOISE 39
(11:11 - 4th) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 39. Catch made by L.Caples at BOISE 39. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by I.White at BOISE 43.
+6 YD
4 & 1 - BOISE 43
(10:27 - 4th) T.Green rushed to BOISE 49 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Hawkins at BOISE 49.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 49
(9:39 - 4th) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for L.Caples (C.Stone).
+8 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 49
(9:35 - 4th) T.Green rushed to WYO 43 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Hawkins at WYO 43.
+4 YD
3 & 2 - BOISE 43
(8:51 - 4th) T.Green pass complete to WYO 43. Catch made by T.Hopper at WYO 43. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Suiaunoa at WYO 39.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 39
(8:10 - 4th) T.Green rushed to WYO 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by O.Omotosho at WYO 38.
+38 YD
2 & 9 - BOISE 38
(7:30 - 4th) T.Green pass complete to WYO 38. Catch made by B.Bowens at WYO 38. Gain of 38 yards. B.Bowens for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(7:20 - 4th) J.Dalmas extra point is good.

WYO
Cowboys
 - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:34 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:20 - 4th) J.Dalmas kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to the WYO End Zone. Touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 25
(7:20 - 4th) T.Swen rushed to WYO 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Hogans; A.Hassanein at WYO 29.
+1 YD
2 & 6 - WYO 29
(6:43 - 4th) J.Clemons rushed to WYO 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Simpson at WYO 30.
No Gain
3 & 5 - WYO 30
(6:04 - 4th) J.Clemons steps back to pass. J.Clemons pass incomplete intended for J.Cobbs (J.Skinner).
Punt
4 & 5 - WYO 30
(5:56 - 4th) C.Stewart punts 44 yards to BOISE 26 Center-WYO. L.Caples returned punt from the BOISE 26. Tackled by P.Christensen at BOISE 37.

BSU
Broncos
 - Punt (5 plays, 19 yards, 3:30 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 37
(5:46 - 4th) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 46 for 9 yards. Tackled by W.Ekeler at BOISE 46.
+5 YD
2 & 1 - BOISE 46
(5:06 - 4th) A.Jeanty rushed to WYO 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by W.Ekeler at WYO 49.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 49
(4:25 - 4th) A.Jeanty rushed to WYO 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Harris; E.Gibbs at WYO 47.
+3 YD
2 & 8 - BOISE 47
(3:42 - 4th) A.Jeanty rushed to WYO 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Harris; E.Gibbs at WYO 44.
No Gain
3 & 5 - BOISE 44
(2:36 - 4th) T.Green pass complete to WYO 44. Catch made by G.Holani at WYO 44. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by C.Robinson; W.Brown at WYO 44.
Punt
4 & 5 - BOISE 44
(2:25 - 4th) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 32 yards to WYO 12 Center-BOISE. Downed by T.Crowe.

WYO
Cowboys
 - Interception (4 plays, 17 yards, 0:28 poss)

Result Play
+17 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 12
(2:16 - 4th) J.Clemons pass complete to WYO 12. Catch made by T.Swen at WYO 12. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by at WYO 29.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WYO 29
(2:05 - 4th) J.Clemons steps back to pass. J.Clemons pass incomplete intended for W.Wieland (S.Oladipo).
No Gain
2 & 10 - WYO 29
(2:00 - 4th) J.Clemons steps back to pass. J.Clemons pass incomplete intended for T.Swen.
Int
3 & 10 - WYO 29
(1:56 - 4th) J.Clemons pass INTERCEPTED at WYO 44. Intercepted by J.Skinner at WYO 44. Tackled by J.Cobbs at WYO 41.

BSU
Broncos
 - Fumble (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:03 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 41
(1:48 - 4th) T.Green rushed to WYO 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Suiaunoa at WYO 40.
+1 YD
2 & 9 - BOISE 40
(1:42 - 4th) G.Holani rushed to WYO 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.DeMarzo; B.Siders at WYO 39.
+4 YD
3 & 8 - BOISE 39
(0:57 - 4th) G.Holani rushed to WYO 35 for 4 yards. G.Holani FUMBLES forced by G.Meyer. Fumble RECOVERED by WYO-D.Harris at WYO 35. Tackled by T.Green at BOISE 21.

WYO
Cowboys
 - Interception (1 plays, 0 yards, 0:06 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - WYO 21
(0:45 - 4th) J.Clemons pass INTERCEPTED at BOISE End Zone. Intercepted by J.Skinner at BOISE End Zone. Touchback.

BSU
Broncos
 - End of Game (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:39 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 20
(0:39 - 4th) T.Green kneels at the BOISE 19.
NCAA FB Scores