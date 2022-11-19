Drive Chart
|
|
|BOISE
|WYO
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|
T. Green
10 QB
211 PaYds, PaTD, 47 RuYds, RuTD
|
T. Swen
2 RB
212 RuYds, RuTD, 17 ReYds, REC
Touchdown 6:41
W.Wieland rushed to BOISE End Zone for 2 yards. W.Wieland for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
79
yds
3:17
pos
0
6
Field Goal 13:16
J.Hoyland 53 yard field goal attempt is good Center-WYO Holder-WYO.
10
plays
41
yds
5:11
pos
0
10
Field Goal 2:39
J.Dalmas 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BOISE Holder-BOISE.
13
plays
95
yds
6:33
pos
3
10
Field Goal 0:00
J.Dalmas 47 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BOISE Holder-BOISE.
8
plays
43
yds
1:04
pos
6
10
Touchdown 4:57
T.Green rushed to WYO End Zone for 5 yards. T.Green for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
80
yds
4:58
pos
12
10
Touchdown 0:42
T.Swen rushed to BOISE End Zone for 83 yards. T.Swen for 83 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
88
yds
00:53
pos
13
16
Touchdown 7:20
T.Green pass complete to WYO 38. Catch made by B.Bowens at WYO 38. Gain of 38 yards. B.Bowens for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN.
11
plays
78
yds
6:12
pos
19
17
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|25
|12
|Rushing
|15
|8
|Passing
|10
|3
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-13
|1-10
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|480
|308
|Total Plays
|77
|48
|Avg Gain
|6.2
|6.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|269
|278
|Rush Attempts
|43
|32
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.3
|8.7
|Yards Passing
|211
|30
|Comp. - Att.
|20-34
|3-16
|Yards Per Pass
|6.2
|1.9
|Penalties - Yards
|3-20
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|3
|Punts - Avg
|4-43.5
|6-43.0
|Return Yards
|39
|0
|Punts - Returns
|2-16
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|3-23
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|211
|PASS YDS
|30
|
|
|269
|RUSH YDS
|278
|
|
|480
|TOTAL YDS
|308
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Green 10 QB
|T. Green
|20/34
|211
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Bowens 18 WR
|B. Bowens
|7
|4
|77
|1
|38
|
L. Caples 7 WR
|L. Caples
|8
|5
|39
|0
|15
|
D. Koetter 17 WR
|D. Koetter
|2
|2
|38
|0
|27
|
S. Cobbs 5 WR
|S. Cobbs
|5
|2
|36
|0
|25
|
R. Smith 3 TE
|R. Smith
|2
|2
|13
|0
|11
|
G. Holani 24 RB
|G. Holani
|4
|3
|9
|0
|7
|
T. Hopper 88 TE
|T. Hopper
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
E. McAlister 80 WR
|E. McAlister
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Rafdal 87 TE
|K. Rafdal
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Jeanty 2 RB
|A. Jeanty
|2
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Biggers 1 CB
|C. Biggers
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Skinner 0 S
|J. Skinner
|3-2
|0.0
|2
|
A. Simpson 10 LB
|A. Simpson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Teubner 34 S
|A. Teubner
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hogans 33 DL
|C. Hogans
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kaniho 14 CB
|K. Kaniho
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Oladipo 23 S
|S. Oladipo
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. LeBeauf 22 CB
|T. LeBeauf
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Obichere 95 DT
|D. Obichere
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Matlock 99 DT
|S. Matlock
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Hunter 54 LB
|G. Hunter
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Koetter 17 WR
|D. Koetter
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hassanein 91 DT
|A. Hassanein
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Schramm 52 LB
|D. Schramm
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
R. Robinson 4 S
|R. Robinson
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Green 10 QB
|T. Green
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Gums 98 NT
|H. Gums
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Dalmas 35 K
|J. Dalmas
|2/3
|47
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Ferguson-Reynolds 46 P
|J. Ferguson-Reynolds
|4
|43.5
|2
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Dudley 25 RB
|K. Dudley
|3
|30.0
|34
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Caples 7 WR
|L. Caples
|2
|8.0
|11
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Clemons 12 QB
|J. Clemons
|3/16
|30
|0
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Swen 2 RB
|T. Swen
|19
|212
|1
|83
|
D. McNeely 30 RB
|D. McNeely
|5
|38
|0
|18
|
J. Clemons 12 QB
|J. Clemons
|7
|26
|0
|9
|
W. Wieland 11 WR
|W. Wieland
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Swen 2 RB
|T. Swen
|3
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
J. Cobbs 8 WR
|J. Cobbs
|5
|2
|13
|0
|10
|
T. Welch 81 TE
|T. Welch
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Brown 9 WR
|A. Brown
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
W. Pelissier 83 WR
|W. Pelissier
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
W. Wieland 11 WR
|W. Wieland
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
P. Christensen 80 TE
|P. Christensen
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
W. Ekeler 31 S
|W. Ekeler
|8-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hawkins 7 CB
|J. Hawkins
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Gibbs 28 LB
|E. Gibbs
|6-5
|0.0
|0
|
S. Suiaunoa 43 LB
|S. Suiaunoa
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
I. White 42 S
|I. White
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harris 93 DE
|D. Harris
|4-5
|0.0
|0
|
O. Omotosho 44 DE
|O. Omotosho
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Siders 86 DE
|B. Siders
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Brown 23 DB
|W. Brown
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. DeMarzo 25 LB
|C. DeMarzo
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cobbs 8 WR
|J. Cobbs
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Meyer 90 NT
|G. Meyer
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Stone 4 CB
|C. Stone
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Robinson 95 DT
|C. Robinson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harrell 5 CB
|D. Harrell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Hoyland 46 K
|J. Hoyland
|1/1
|53
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Stewart 39 P
|C. Stewart
|6
|43.0
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Wieland 11 WR
|W. Wieland
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Hoyland kicks 65 yards from WYO 35 to the BOISE End Zone. K.Dudley returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Marquez at BOISE 32.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 32(14:50 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Meyer; D.Harris at BOISE 35.
|+14 YD
2 & 7 - BOISE 35(14:20 - 1st) T.Green rushed to BOISE 49 for 14 yards. T.Green ran out of bounds.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 49(13:45 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 48 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Harris at BOISE 48.
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - BOISE 48(13:08 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to WYO 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by W.Ekeler; E.Gibbs at WYO 47.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - BOISE 47(12:32 - 1st) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for G.Holani.
|Punt
4 & 6 - BOISE 47(12:23 - 1st) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 47 yards to WYO End Zone Center-BOISE. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 20(12:13 - 1st) T.Swen rushed to WYO 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Schramm; A.Hassanein at WYO 26.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - WYO 26(11:39 - 1st) J.Clemons steps back to pass. J.Clemons pass incomplete intended for T.Swen.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - WYO 26(11:33 - 1st) J.Clemons steps back to pass. J.Clemons pass incomplete intended for J.Cobbs.
|Punt
4 & 4 - WYO 26(11:27 - 1st) C.Stewart punts 39 yards to BOISE 35 Center-WYO. Fair catch by L.Caples.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 35(11:20 - 1st) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for L.Caples (J.Hawkins).
|+25 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 35(11:14 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 35. Catch made by B.Bowens at BOISE 35. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by I.White; J.Hawkins at WYO 40.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 40(10:53 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to WYO 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Gibbs at WYO 37.
|+27 YD
2 & 7 - BOISE 37(10:08 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to WYO 37. Catch made by D.Koetter at WYO 37. Gain of 27 yards. D.Koetter FUMBLES forced by W.Ekeler. Fumble RECOVERED by WYO-D.Harrell at WYO 10. Tackled by D.Koetter at WYO 21.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 21(9:58 - 1st) D.McNeely rushed to WYO 26 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Schramm; A.Simpson at WYO 26.
|+18 YD
2 & 5 - WYO 26(9:19 - 1st) D.McNeely rushed to WYO 44 for 18 yards. Tackled by T.LeBeauf at WYO 44.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 44(8:41 - 1st) T.Swen rushed to BOISE 48 for 8 yards. Tackled by A.Simpson at BOISE 48.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - WYO 48(7:54 - 1st) J.Clemons scrambles to BOISE 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Teubner at BOISE 44.
|+42 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 44(7:18 - 1st) T.Swen rushed to BOISE 2 for 42 yards. Tackled by C.Biggers at BOISE 2.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - WYO 2(6:46 - 1st) W.Wieland rushed to BOISE End Zone for 2 yards. W.Wieland for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:41 - 1st) J.Hoyland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:41 - 1st) J.Hoyland kicks 64 yards from WYO 35 to the BOISE 1. K.Dudley returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Posas at BOISE 35.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 35(6:35 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 34 for -1 yards. Tackled by E.Gibbs at BOISE 34.
|Penalty
2 & 11 - BOISE 34(5:51 - 1st) PENALTY on BOISE-K.Holomalia-Gonzalez False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 16 - BOISE 29(5:44 - 1st) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for S.Cobbs (I.White). The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+25 YD
3 & 16 - BOISE 29(5:39 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 29. Catch made by S.Cobbs at BOISE 29. Gain of 25 yards.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 46(5:05 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to WYO 25 for 21 yards. Tackled by E.Gibbs at WYO 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 25(4:28 - 1st) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for S.Cobbs.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 25(4:24 - 1st) T.Green rushed to WYO 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by O.Omotosho at WYO 23.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - BOISE 23(3:40 - 1st) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for K.Rafdal.
|No Good
4 & 8 - BOISE 31(3:30 - 1st) J.Dalmas 41 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-BOISE Holder-BOISE.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 23(3:26 - 1st) T.Swen rushed to WYO 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by H.Gums; J.Skinner at WYO 24.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - WYO 24(2:47 - 1st) J.Clemons rushed to WYO 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Simpson at WYO 29.
|+9 YD
3 & 4 - WYO 29(2:07 - 1st) J.Clemons rushed to WYO 38 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Skinner at WYO 38.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 38(1:29 - 1st) J.Clemons pass complete to WYO 38. Catch made by J.Cobbs at WYO 38. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by K.Kaniho at WYO 48.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 48(0:46 - 1st) J.Clemons rushed to BOISE 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Biggers at BOISE 48.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - WYO 48(15:00 - 2nd) D.McNeely rushed to BOISE 39 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Skinner; A.Simpson at BOISE 39.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 39(14:15 - 2nd) T.Swen rushed to BOISE 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Hogans at BOISE 36.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - WYO 36(13:36 - 2nd) J.Clemons steps back to pass. J.Clemons pass incomplete intended for W.Pelissier.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - WYO 36(13:28 - 2nd) J.Clemons steps back to pass. J.Clemons pass incomplete intended for J.Cobbs (C.Biggers).
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - WYO 43(13:21 - 2nd) J.Hoyland 53 yard field goal attempt is good Center-WYO Holder-WYO.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:15 - 2nd) J.Hoyland kicks 64 yards from WYO 35 to the BOISE 1. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 35(13:15 - 2nd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for B.Bowens.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 35(13:10 - 2nd) A.Jeanty rushed to WYO 49 for 16 yards. Tackled by C.Stone; I.White at WYO 49.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 49(12:43 - 2nd) A.Jeanty rushed to WYO 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Suiaunoa; D.Harris at WYO 45.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - BOISE 45(12:22 - 2nd) A.Jeanty rushed to WYO 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by W.Ekeler at WYO 43.
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - BOISE 43(11:43 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to WYO 43. Catch made by G.Holani at WYO 43. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by E.Gibbs at WYO 41. The Replay Official reviewed the short of the line to gain and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
4 & 2 - BOISE 41(10:53 - 2nd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for S.Cobbs (J.Hawkins).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 41(10:46 - 2nd) T.Swen rushed to WYO 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Oladipo; H.Gums at WYO 45.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - WYO 45(10:04 - 2nd) T.Swen rushed to WYO 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by H.Gums; D.Schramm at WYO 47.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - WYO 47(9:23 - 2nd) J.Clemons steps back to pass. J.Clemons pass incomplete intended for P.Christensen.
|Punt
4 & 4 - WYO 47(9:19 - 2nd) C.Stewart punts 38 yards to BOISE 15 Center-WYO. Fair catch by G.Holani.
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 15(9:12 - 2nd) A.Jeanty rushed to BOISE 38 for 23 yards. Tackled by W.Ekeler at BOISE 38.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 38(8:36 - 2nd) A.Jeanty rushed to BOISE 47 for 9 yards. Tackled by O.Omotosho at BOISE 47.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - BOISE 47(8:00 - 2nd) A.Jeanty rushed to BOISE 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.White at BOISE 49.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 49(7:27 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 49. Catch made by S.Cobbs at BOISE 49. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by E.Gibbs; W.Brown at WYO 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 40(6:59 - 2nd) T.Green rushed to WYO 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Suiaunoa at WYO 40.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 40(6:30 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to WYO 40. Catch made by L.Caples at WYO 40. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Harris at WYO 35.
|+8 YD
3 & 5 - BOISE 35(5:55 - 2nd) G.Holani rushed to WYO 27 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Harris at WYO 27.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 27(5:21 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to WYO 27. Catch made by L.Caples at WYO 27. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by W.Brown at WYO 16.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 16(4:42 - 2nd) G.Holani rushed to WYO 1 for 15 yards. Tackled by W.Ekeler at WYO 1.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - BOISE 1(4:09 - 2nd) G.Holani rushed to WYO End Zone for yards. G.Holani for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on BOISE-D.Holliday Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 11 - BOISE 11(4:05 - 2nd) A.Jeanty rushed to WYO 4 for 7 yards. Tackled by S.Suiaunoa; O.Omotosho at WYO 4.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - BOISE 4(3:32 - 2nd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for B.Bowens.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - BOISE 4(3:20 - 2nd) PENALTY on BOISE-K.Holomalia-Gonzalez False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - BOISE 9(3:20 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to WYO 9. Catch made by L.Caples at WYO 9. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by I.White at WYO 5.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - BOISE 12(2:42 - 2nd) J.Dalmas 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BOISE Holder-BOISE.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:39 - 2nd) J.Dalmas kicks 64 yards from BOISE 35 to the WYO 1. W.Wieland returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Teubner at WYO 24.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 24(2:33 - 2nd) T.Swen rushed to WYO 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Oladipo at WYO 25.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - WYO 25(1:53 - 2nd) T.Swen rushed to WYO 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by S.Matlock; G.Hunter at WYO 33.
|-1 YD
3 & 1 - WYO 33(1:19 - 2nd) T.Swen rushed to WYO 32 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Biggers; C.Hogans at WYO 32.
|Punt
4 & 2 - WYO 32(1:11 - 2nd) C.Stewart punts 41 yards to BOISE 27 Center-WYO. Fair catch by G.Holani.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 27(1:04 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 27. Catch made by G.Holani at BOISE 27. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Hawkins at BOISE 34.
|+10 YD
2 & 3 - BOISE 34(0:56 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 34. Catch made by B.Bowens at BOISE 34. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by I.White at BOISE 44.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 44(0:41 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 44. Catch made by R.Smith at BOISE 44. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by E.Gibbs at WYO 45.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 45(0:30 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to WYO 45. Catch made by B.Bowens at WYO 45. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Hawkins at WYO 41.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - BOISE 41(0:25 - 2nd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for E.McAlister.
|+11 YD
3 & 6 - BOISE 41(0:19 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to WYO 41. Catch made by D.Koetter at WYO 41. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by W.Brown at WYO 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 30(0:05 - 2nd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for BOISE.
|Field Goal
2 & 10 - BOISE 37(0:04 - 2nd) J.Dalmas 47 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BOISE Holder-BOISE.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Dalmas kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to the WYO End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Clemons rushed to WYO 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Obichere at WYO 29.
|+15 YD
2 & 6 - WYO 29(14:23 - 3rd) T.Swen rushed to WYO 44 for 15 yards. Tackled by J.Skinner at WYO 44.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 44(13:45 - 3rd) T.Swen rushed to BOISE 38 for 18 yards. Tackled by C.Biggers at BOISE 38.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 38(13:08 - 3rd) T.Swen rushed to BOISE 31 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Teubner at BOISE 31.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - WYO 31(12:30 - 3rd) J.Clemons pass complete to BOISE 31. Catch made by J.Cobbs at BOISE 31. Gain of 3 yards. J.Cobbs ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WYO 28(11:56 - 3rd) D.McNeely rushed to BOISE 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Obichere; C.Hogans at BOISE 28.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - WYO 28(11:07 - 3rd) PENALTY on WYO-WYO Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 15 - WYO 33(10:42 - 3rd) T.Swen rushed to BOISE 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Matlock at BOISE 32.
|Int
3 & 14 - WYO 32(10:03 - 3rd) J.Clemons pass INTERCEPTED at BOISE End Zone. Intercepted by R.Robinson at BOISE End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 20(9:55 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Suiaunoa at BOISE 23.
|+15 YD
2 & 7 - BOISE 23(9:20 - 3rd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 23. Catch made by L.Caples at BOISE 23. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Hawkins at BOISE 38.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 38(8:42 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 46 for 8 yards. Tackled by E.Gibbs at BOISE 46.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - BOISE 46(8:10 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to WYO 48 for 6 yards. Tackled by I.White; D.Harris at WYO 48.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 48(7:33 - 3rd) T.Green rushed to WYO 38 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Hawkins at WYO 38.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 38(6:58 - 3rd) A.Jeanty rushed to WYO 30 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Hawkins; W.Ekeler at WYO 30.
|+7 YD
2 & 2 - BOISE 30(6:28 - 3rd) A.Jeanty rushed to WYO 23 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.DeMarzo at WYO 23.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 23(5:49 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to WYO 5 for 18 yards. Tackled by W.Ekeler at WYO 5.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - BOISE 5(5:03 - 3rd) T.Green rushed to WYO End Zone for 5 yards. T.Green for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:57 - 3rd) J.Dalmas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:57 - 3rd) J.Dalmas kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to the WYO End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 25(4:57 - 3rd) T.Swen rushed to WYO 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Kaniho; D.Schramm at WYO 34.
|-1 YD
2 & 1 - WYO 34(4:19 - 3rd) J.Clemons rushed to WYO 33 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Biggers at WYO 33.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - WYO 33(3:37 - 3rd) J.Clemons steps back to pass. J.Clemons pass incomplete intended for P.Christensen.
|Punt
4 & 2 - WYO 33(3:32 - 3rd) C.Stewart punts 50 yards to BOISE 17 Center-WYO. L.Caples returned punt from the BOISE 17. Tackled by J.Gyllenborg at BOISE 22.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 22(3:23 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 36 for 14 yards. Tackled by W.Ekeler; D.Harrell at BOISE 36.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 36(2:53 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Harris at BOISE 38.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - BOISE 38(2:30 - 3rd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 38. Catch made by R.Smith at BOISE 38. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by W.Ekeler at BOISE 40.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - BOISE 40(1:48 - 3rd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for L.Caples (W.Brown).
|Punt
4 & 6 - BOISE 40(1:41 - 3rd) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 48 yards to WYO 12 Center-BOISE. Fair catch by W.Wieland.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 12(1:35 - 3rd) T.Swen rushed to WYO 17 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Skinner at WYO 17.
|+83 YD
2 & 5 - WYO 17(0:52 - 3rd) T.Swen rushed to BOISE End Zone for 83 yards. T.Swen for 83 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:42 - 3rd) J.Hoyland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:42 - 3rd) J.Hoyland kicks 61 yards from WYO 35 to the BOISE 4. K.Dudley returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Williams; J.Gyllenborg at BOISE 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 28(0:35 - 3rd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for B.Bowens.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BOISE 28(0:28 - 3rd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for A.Jeanty.
|-5 YD
3 & 10 - BOISE 28(0:24 - 3rd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 28. Catch made by A.Jeanty at BOISE 28. Gain of -5 yards. Tackled by B.Siders at BOISE 23.
|Punt
4 & 15 - BOISE 23(15:00 - 4th) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 47 yards to WYO 30 Center-BOISE. Fair catch by W.Wieland.
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 30(14:53 - 4th) T.Swen rushed to WYO 26 for -4 yards. Tackled by C.Biggers; D.Obichere at WYO 26.
|+6 YD
2 & 14 - WYO 26(14:13 - 4th) D.McNeely rushed to WYO 32 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Hogans at WYO 32.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - WYO 32(13:46 - 4th) J.Clemons steps back to pass. J.Clemons pass incomplete intended for T.Welch (R.Robinson).
|Punt
4 & 8 - WYO 32(13:39 - 4th) C.Stewart punts 46 yards to BOISE 22 Center-WYO. Fair catch by L.Caples.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 22(13:32 - 4th) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 28 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Siders at BOISE 28.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - BOISE 28(13:00 - 4th) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by I.White; S.Suiaunoa at BOISE 34.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 34(12:28 - 4th) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Siders at BOISE 36.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - BOISE 36(11:53 - 4th) A.Jeanty rushed to BOISE 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Gibbs; W.Ekeler at BOISE 39.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - BOISE 39(11:11 - 4th) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 39. Catch made by L.Caples at BOISE 39. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by I.White at BOISE 43.
|+6 YD
4 & 1 - BOISE 43(10:27 - 4th) T.Green rushed to BOISE 49 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Hawkins at BOISE 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 49(9:39 - 4th) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for L.Caples (C.Stone).
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 49(9:35 - 4th) T.Green rushed to WYO 43 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Hawkins at WYO 43.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - BOISE 43(8:51 - 4th) T.Green pass complete to WYO 43. Catch made by T.Hopper at WYO 43. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Suiaunoa at WYO 39.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 39(8:10 - 4th) T.Green rushed to WYO 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by O.Omotosho at WYO 38.
|+38 YD
2 & 9 - BOISE 38(7:30 - 4th) T.Green pass complete to WYO 38. Catch made by B.Bowens at WYO 38. Gain of 38 yards. B.Bowens for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:20 - 4th) J.Dalmas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:20 - 4th) J.Dalmas kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to the WYO End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 25(7:20 - 4th) T.Swen rushed to WYO 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Hogans; A.Hassanein at WYO 29.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - WYO 29(6:43 - 4th) J.Clemons rushed to WYO 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Simpson at WYO 30.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - WYO 30(6:04 - 4th) J.Clemons steps back to pass. J.Clemons pass incomplete intended for J.Cobbs (J.Skinner).
|Punt
4 & 5 - WYO 30(5:56 - 4th) C.Stewart punts 44 yards to BOISE 26 Center-WYO. L.Caples returned punt from the BOISE 26. Tackled by P.Christensen at BOISE 37.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 37(5:46 - 4th) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 46 for 9 yards. Tackled by W.Ekeler at BOISE 46.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - BOISE 46(5:06 - 4th) A.Jeanty rushed to WYO 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by W.Ekeler at WYO 49.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 49(4:25 - 4th) A.Jeanty rushed to WYO 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Harris; E.Gibbs at WYO 47.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - BOISE 47(3:42 - 4th) A.Jeanty rushed to WYO 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Harris; E.Gibbs at WYO 44.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - BOISE 44(2:36 - 4th) T.Green pass complete to WYO 44. Catch made by G.Holani at WYO 44. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by C.Robinson; W.Brown at WYO 44.
|Punt
4 & 5 - BOISE 44(2:25 - 4th) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 32 yards to WYO 12 Center-BOISE. Downed by T.Crowe.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 12(2:16 - 4th) J.Clemons pass complete to WYO 12. Catch made by T.Swen at WYO 12. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by at WYO 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WYO 29(2:05 - 4th) J.Clemons steps back to pass. J.Clemons pass incomplete intended for W.Wieland (S.Oladipo).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WYO 29(2:00 - 4th) J.Clemons steps back to pass. J.Clemons pass incomplete intended for T.Swen.
|Int
3 & 10 - WYO 29(1:56 - 4th) J.Clemons pass INTERCEPTED at WYO 44. Intercepted by J.Skinner at WYO 44. Tackled by J.Cobbs at WYO 41.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 41(1:48 - 4th) T.Green rushed to WYO 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Suiaunoa at WYO 40.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - BOISE 40(1:42 - 4th) G.Holani rushed to WYO 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.DeMarzo; B.Siders at WYO 39.
|+4 YD
3 & 8 - BOISE 39(0:57 - 4th) G.Holani rushed to WYO 35 for 4 yards. G.Holani FUMBLES forced by G.Meyer. Fumble RECOVERED by WYO-D.Harris at WYO 35. Tackled by T.Green at BOISE 21.
-
5TENN
SC
31
56
4th 8:43 ESPN
-
14MISS
ARK
12
42
4th 11:06 SECN
-
NMEXST
MIZZOU
7
45
4th 6:58 ESPU
-
22OKLAST
OKLA
10
28
3rd 0:00 ABC
-
CUSE
WAKE
21
31
3rd 3:02 ACCN
-
7USC
16UCLA
27
24
3rd 8:50 FOX
-
COLO
17WASH
0
23
2nd 1:32 PACN
-
COLOST
AF
0
17
2nd 0:00 FS2
-
UAB
6LSU
10
28
2nd 0:10 ESP2
-
SJST
UTAHST
6
0
1st 2:14 FS1
-
FRESNO
NEVADA
0
054 O/U
+22.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
10UTAH
12OREG
0
061.5 O/U
-1
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
UNLV
HAWAII
0
056.5 O/U
+11
Sat 11:00pm
-
BGREEN
TOLEDO
42
35
Final ESPU
-
OHIO
BALLST
32
18
Final ESP2
-
EMICH
KENTST
31
24
Final ESP2
-
MIAOH
NILL
29
23
Final CBSSN
-
WMICH
CMICH
12
10
Final ESPU
-
SMU
21TULANE
24
59
Final ESPN
-
SFLA
TULSA
42
48
Final ESP2
-
SDGST
NMEX
34
10
Final FS1
-
NAVY
20UCF
17
14
Final ESP2
-
AP
8BAMA
0
34
Final ESP+
-
DUKE
PITT
26
28
Final ACCN
-
ETNST
MISSST
7
56
Final ESP+
-
FLA
VANDY
24
31
Final SECN
-
ILL
3MICH
17
19
Final ABC
-
IND
MICHST
39
31
Final/2OT BTN
-
NWEST
PURDUE
9
17
Final FS1
-
4TCU
BAYLOR
29
28
Final FOX
-
UCONN
ARMY
17
34
Final CBSSN
-
UL
19FSU
17
49
Final
-
UMASS
TXAM
3
20
Final ESP+
-
VATECH
LIB
23
22
Final ESP+
-
WISC
NEB
15
14
Final ESPN
-
TXSA
RICE
41
7
Final ESP+
-
GAST
JMAD
40
42
Final ESP+
-
HOU
ECU
42
3
Final ESP+
-
15KSTATE
WVU
48
31
Final ESP+
-
NAL
MEMP
0
59
Final ESP+
-
WASHST
ARIZ
31
20
Final PACN
-
23OREGST
ARIZST
31
7
Final ESP2
-
BC
18ND
0
44
Final NBC
-
ODU
APLST
14
27
Final ESP+
-
FAU
MTSU
21
49
Final ESP+
-
LAMON
TROY
16
34
Final ESP+
-
LATECH
CHARLO
21
26
Final ESP3
-
MIAMI
9CLEM
10
40
Final ESPN
-
24NCST
LVILLE
10
25
Final
-
2OHIOST
MD
43
30
Final ABC
-
11PSU
RUT
55
10
Final BTN
-
SALA
USM
27
20
Final NFLN
-
TEXAS
KANSAS
55
14
Final FS1
-
1UGA
UK
16
6
Final CBS
-
UTTCH
BYU
26
52
Final ESP3
-
25CINCY
TEMPLE
23
3
Final ESPU
-
FIU
UTEP
6
40
Final ESP+
-
IOWA
MINN
13
10
Final FOX
-
WKY
AUBURN
17
41
Final SECN
-
ARKST
TXSTSM
13
16
Final ESP3
-
GATECH
13UNC
21
17
Final ESP2
-
STNFRD
CAL
20
27
Final PACN
-
MRSHL
GAS
23
10
Final ESP+
-
BOISE
WYO
20
17
Final CBSSN
-
TXTECH
IOWAST
14
10
Final FS1
-
AKRON
BUFF
0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
CSTCAR
UVA
0
0