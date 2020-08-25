The 2020 college football season will be unlike anything we have ever seen. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused four FBS conferences -- including the Pac-12 and Big Ten -- to postpone their seasons potentially until the spring. Despite that, players from all four conferences were eligible to be named to the Associated Press All-America Team, which was announced on Tuesday.

Alabama leads the way with three first-team selections -- offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood, wide receiver DeVonta Smith and linebacker Dylan Moses. Clemson Quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne also made the first team as the duo makes up one of the most stellar backfields in college football.

There are 23 players on the first and second-teams who aren't playing this fall, including first-team offensive tackle Penei Sewell of Oregon and second-team quarterback Justin Fields of Ohio State.

Here's a look at the complete preseason 2020 Preseason AP All-America Team:

First Team

Offense

QB: Trevor Larence, junior, Clemson

RB: Chuba Hubbard, junior, Oklahoma State

RB: Travis Etienne, junior, Clemson

OT: Penei Sewell, junior, Oregon

OT: Alex Leatherwood, senior, Alabama

OG: Wyatt Davis, junior, Ohio State

OG: Trey Smith, senior, Tennessee

C: Creed Humphrey, junior, Oklahoma

TE: Pat Freiermuth, junior, Penn State

WR: Ja'Marr Chase, junior, LSU

WR: DeVonta Smith, senior, Alabama

AP: Rondale Moore, junior, Purdue

K: Keith Duncan, senior, Iowa

Defense

DE: Kayvon Thibodeaux, sophomore, Oregon

DE: Gregory Rousseau, junior, Miami

DT: Marvin Wilson, senior, Florida State

DT: Jaylen Twyman, junior, Pitt

LB: Micah Parsons, junior, Penn State

LB: Hamilcar Rashed Jr., senior, Oregon State

LB: Dylan Moses, senior, Alabama

CB: Derek Stingley Jr., sophomore, LSU

CB: Shaun Wade, junior, Ohio State

S: Richard LeCounte, senior, Georgia

S: Andre Cisco, junior, Syracuse

P: Max Duffy, senior, Kentucky

Second Team

Offense

QB: Justin Fields, junior, Ohio State

RB: Najee Harris, senior, Alabama

RB: Kenneth Gainwell, sophomore, Memphis

OT: Samuel Cosmi, junior, Texas

OT: Cole Van Lanen, senior, Wisconsin

OG: Nolan Laufenberg, senior, Air Force

OG: Alijah Vera-Tucker, junior, USC

C: Tyler Linderbaum, junior, Iowa

TE: Charlie Kolar, junior, Iowa State

WR: Tylan Wallace, senior, Oklahoma State

WR: Rashod Bateman, junior, Minnesota

AP: Jaylen Waddle, junior, Alabama

K: Gabe Brkic, sophomore, Oklahoma

Defense

DE: Carlos Basham, senior, Wake Forest

DE: Quincy Roche, senior, Miami

DT: Jay Tufele, junior, USC

DT: Levi Onwuzurike, senior, Washington

LB: Chazz Surratt, senior, North Carolina

LB: Nick Bolton, junior, Missouri

LB: Paddy Fisher, senior, Northwestern

CB: Patrick Surtain II, junior, Alabama

CB: Caleb Farley, junior, Virginia Tech

S: Jevon Holland, junior, Oregon

S: Trevon Moehrig, junior, TCU

P: Adam Korsak, junior, Rutgers