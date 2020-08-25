The 2020 college football season will be unlike anything we have ever seen. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused four FBS conferences -- including the Pac-12 and Big Ten -- to postpone their seasons potentially until the spring. Despite that, players from all four conferences were eligible to be named to the Associated Press All-America Team, which was announced on Tuesday.
Alabama leads the way with three first-team selections -- offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood, wide receiver DeVonta Smith and linebacker Dylan Moses. Clemson Quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne also made the first team as the duo makes up one of the most stellar backfields in college football.
There are 23 players on the first and second-teams who aren't playing this fall, including first-team offensive tackle Penei Sewell of Oregon and second-team quarterback Justin Fields of Ohio State.
Here's a look at the complete preseason 2020 Preseason AP All-America Team:
First Team
Offense
QB: Trevor Larence, junior, Clemson
RB: Chuba Hubbard, junior, Oklahoma State
RB: Travis Etienne, junior, Clemson
OT: Penei Sewell, junior, Oregon
OT: Alex Leatherwood, senior, Alabama
OG: Wyatt Davis, junior, Ohio State
OG: Trey Smith, senior, Tennessee
C: Creed Humphrey, junior, Oklahoma
TE: Pat Freiermuth, junior, Penn State
WR: Ja'Marr Chase, junior, LSU
WR: DeVonta Smith, senior, Alabama
AP: Rondale Moore, junior, Purdue
K: Keith Duncan, senior, Iowa
Defense
DE: Kayvon Thibodeaux, sophomore, Oregon
DE: Gregory Rousseau, junior, Miami
DT: Marvin Wilson, senior, Florida State
DT: Jaylen Twyman, junior, Pitt
LB: Micah Parsons, junior, Penn State
LB: Hamilcar Rashed Jr., senior, Oregon State
LB: Dylan Moses, senior, Alabama
CB: Derek Stingley Jr., sophomore, LSU
CB: Shaun Wade, junior, Ohio State
S: Richard LeCounte, senior, Georgia
S: Andre Cisco, junior, Syracuse
P: Max Duffy, senior, Kentucky
Second Team
Offense
QB: Justin Fields, junior, Ohio State
RB: Najee Harris, senior, Alabama
RB: Kenneth Gainwell, sophomore, Memphis
OT: Samuel Cosmi, junior, Texas
OT: Cole Van Lanen, senior, Wisconsin
OG: Nolan Laufenberg, senior, Air Force
OG: Alijah Vera-Tucker, junior, USC
C: Tyler Linderbaum, junior, Iowa
TE: Charlie Kolar, junior, Iowa State
WR: Tylan Wallace, senior, Oklahoma State
WR: Rashod Bateman, junior, Minnesota
AP: Jaylen Waddle, junior, Alabama
K: Gabe Brkic, sophomore, Oklahoma
Defense
DE: Carlos Basham, senior, Wake Forest
DE: Quincy Roche, senior, Miami
DT: Jay Tufele, junior, USC
DT: Levi Onwuzurike, senior, Washington
LB: Chazz Surratt, senior, North Carolina
LB: Nick Bolton, junior, Missouri
LB: Paddy Fisher, senior, Northwestern
CB: Patrick Surtain II, junior, Alabama
CB: Caleb Farley, junior, Virginia Tech
S: Jevon Holland, junior, Oregon
S: Trevon Moehrig, junior, TCU
P: Adam Korsak, junior, Rutgers