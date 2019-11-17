Bowl projections: Georgia jumps Alabama in New Year's Six as both miss College Football Playoff
A look at Jerry Palm's updated bowl projections with just a few weeks left in the 2019 regular season
The big story in college football this weekend had nothing to do with wins and losses, unfortunately. No, it was Alabama losing star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for the season with a dislocated hip after he was hit on what was going to be his final series of the game. The Crimson Tide will now turn to Mac Jones, as they did when Tagovailoa was injured earlier in the season.
Prior to finishing the Mississippi State game on Saturday for Alabama, Jones also finished the Tennessee game and led Alabama to a 48-7 win over Arkansas. He will get to start against Western Carolina before getting his big test against Auburn in the Iron Bowl.
There is one example of the College Football Playoff Selection Committee dealing with a similar situation, and it came in the first season. Ohio State lost not one but two quarterbacks on its way to a Big Ten title and the fourth seed in the inaugural CFP. Cardale Jones stepped in for J.T. Barrett in the fourth quarter of the Michigan game and the Big Ten Championship Game against Wisconsin. Barrett started the season for Ohio State after the previous season's starter, Braxton Miller, suffered an injury in fall training camp. Ohio State so thoroughly dominated Wisconsin with Jones under center that the committee had no reason to doubt that the Buckeyes were in good hands for the playoffs, which they eventually won.
That standard will likely be used here as well. There will be no sympathy for Alabama if it loses to Auburn. A 10-2 record these days is not good enough to make the playoff, especially with Bama's schedule. However, if Jones can lead the Crimson Tide to victory at Auburn, would there really be any reason to consider Alabama to be a lesser version of itself? Probably not.
That said, the bowl projections this week now expect Alabama to lose at Auburn and play in the Orange Bowl. Georgia, which defeated the Tigers 21-14 on Saturday, moves in to the SEC spot in the Sugar Bowl.
Alabama's opponent in the Orange Bowl is now projected to be Virginia after Wake Forest was annihilated by Clemson, 52-3. The fact that the Demon Deacons no longer have their best player, wide receiver Sage Surratt, means that they may not be done losing this season. Barring something unforeseen, the ACC will send a four-loss team to that game, and it will be a huge underdog.
Oklahoma's dramatic comeback win at Baylor saved the Sooners' spot in the College Football Playoff projection for now. Oklahoma was down 28-3 before storming back in the second half to win, 34-31. That was the first loss of the season for the Bears. This is the second week in a row a team lost after leading 28-3. Michigan State blew that same lead against Illinois last week.
2020 College Football Playoff
|Date
|Game / Loc.
|Matchup
|Prediction
Jan. 13
National Championship
|Title game
| Semifinal winners
Dec. 28
Peach Bowl
|Semifinal
(1) LSU vs. (4) Oklahoma
Dec. 28
Fiesta Bowl
|Semifinal
(2) Ohio State vs. (3) Clemson
Minnesota also took its first loss of the season in a 23-19 defeat at Iowa. The Golden Gophers would likely still make the playoffs as a 12-1 Big Ten champion, but that requires beating Wisconsin at home to end the regular season and probably Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship Game. Ohio State and Penn State will play to decide the Big Ten East division title next Saturday. OK, technically, the Nittany Lions cannot clinch the division next week; they would still have to beat Rutgers. Penn State held off Indiana, 34-27, while the Buckeyes destroyed the Scarlet Knights, 56-21.
Oregon also stayed in the playoff hunt as well with a 34-6 win over Arizona. The Ducks clinched a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game with the victory. They join Clemson, Georgia and Miami (Ohio) as teams that have secured spots in their respective conference championship matchups.
Utah also won big in beating UCLA, 49-3. The Utes can clinch the Pac-12 South title with a victory at Arizona and USC loss to UCLA on Saturday. If Utah gets no help from UCLA, the Utes can clinch it themselves the following week by beating Colorado.
New Year's Six bowl games
|Date
|Bowl / Location
|Matchup
|Prediction
Jan. 1
Sugar
SEC vs. Big 12
| Georgia vs. Baylor
Jan. 1
Rose
Big Ten vs. Pac-12
|Wisconsin vs. Oregon
Dec. 30
Orange
ACC vs. SEC/B1G/ND
|Virginia vs. Alabama
Dec. 28
Cotton
At-large vs. At-large
|Memphis vs. Florida
There is still one too many teams projected to be bowl eligible for the number of games that will be played. This week's projection leaves out Toledo.
Check out Jerry Palm's complete bowl projections after Week 12.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Overreactions: Bama as a CFP contender
The Crimson Tide lost their starting quarterback, but that shouldn't exclude them from the...
-
OU comes back from 28-3 to beat Baylor
No. 10 Oklahoma trailed 28-3 but outscored undefeated Baylor 24-0 in the second half for an...
-
Oklahoma set to jump in top 25 polls
Predicting the new AP Top 25 college football rankings after Week 12 of the 2019 season
-
Georgia beats Auburn, clinches SEC East
The Dawgs have taken down Florida and Auburn in two of the last three weeks to win another...
-
Tua Tagovailoa (hip) out for season
Tagovailoa was carted off the field and helicoptered to a hospital during Alabama's win over...
-
No. 20 Iowa knocks off No. 8 Minnesota
Minnesota's magic ran out on Saturday afternoon at Kinnick Stadium
-
College football top 25 scores, Week 12
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Florida's defense dominates Missouri
No. 11 Florida took care of business in the first game of the SEC on CBS doubleheader
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game