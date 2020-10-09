Mike Leach's Air Raid offense overwhelmed LSU in an upset two weeks ago, but fell flat in Mississippi State's 21-14 loss to Arkansas last week. The Week 6 college football odds from William Hill list the Bulldogs as two-point underdogs at Kentucky as quarterback K.J. Costello and the offense try to get back in gear. Elsewhere in the SEC, No. 21 Texas A&M will try to get back on track after being blown out by Alabama last week, but the Aggies have another top-tier opponent this week in No. 4 Florida.

Top Week 6 college football predictions

One of the top Week 6 college football picks the model is recommending: No. 4 Florida (-6.5 at William Hill) wins and covers on the road against No. 21 Texas A&M in a noon ET kickoff on Saturday. The Gators rank fourth nationally in scoring offense with 44.5 points per game as they've rolled to a 2-0 start with wins over South Carolina and Ole Miss. The Aggies, meanwhile, are 1-1 and haven't covered a spread this season.

The model is projecting Florida quarterback Kyle Trask to throw for almost 300 yards, while tight end Kyle Pitts records 80 yards of receiving and a score, as the Gators win by double digits and cover in almost 60 percent of simulations.

Another one of the top Week 6 college football predictions from the model: No. 5 Notre Dame (-20.5) covers the three-score spread against a struggling Florida State squad. The Seminoles have been one of the biggest disappointments in the nation this season. They finally got on the board with a win over FCS-level Jacksonville State last week, but it was a struggle after the Gamecocks built a 14-0 lead in that matchup.

FSU was upset by Georgia Tech in its opener and then got crushed 52-10 by Miami (FL), failing to cover in those games. Notre Dame, meanwhile, has taken care of business in its two games, beating Duke 27-13 and then getting the easy cover as a 25.5-point favorite in a 52-0 win over South Florida. SportsLine's model projects that Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book throws for well over 200 yards and two scores as the Irish cover in almost 60 percent of simulations.

Week 6 college football odds (via William Hill)

Louisville at Georgia Tech (+4)

Virginia Tech at North Carolina (-5.5)

Texas at Oklahoma (-2.5)

Florida at Texas A&M (+6.5)

South Carolina at Vanderbilt (+12)

Duke at Syracuse (+1.5)

Tennessee at Georgia (-14)

Texas Tech at Iowa State (-12.5)

Kansas State at TCU (-9)

Pittsburgh at Boston College (+4.5)

Arkansas at Auburn (-14)

Alabama at Ole Miss (+24)

Mississippi State at Kentucky (-3)

Miami (FL) at Clemson (-14)

LSU at Missouri (+14)