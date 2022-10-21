Week 8 in college football features some wildly fascinating matchups that will further determine the landscape of conference races around the country.

No. 7 Ole Miss will travel one state west to take on LSU in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week in what has become one of the biggest SEC West games of the year. The Rebels are all alone atop the division standings and have legitimate national title aspirations, but will have to survive the perils of Death Valley -- a place where, as Les Miles succinctly stated, "opponents' dreams come to die."

Elsewhere, No. 14 Syracuse will head to upstate South Carolina to take on No. 5 Clemson in a battle of undefeated ACC Atlantic foes. It will be another chance for the Orange to establish themselves as a threat, and the Tigers could use a win over a ranked team to boost their resume.

It'll be a busy Saturday across the country, so here's a handy viewer's guide to help you navigate the action. All times Eastern.

The best games

Iowa at No. 2 Ohio State -- noon on Fox, fuboTV (Try for free): The Buckeyes had two weeks to prepare for an Iowa defense that is the only defense in the country that hasn't given up a play of 40 or more yards all season. Styles make fights, though. If the Buckeyes offense continues to crank on all cylinders, it'll be tough for the Hawkeyes to keep up.

No. 14 Syracuse at No. 5 Clemson -- noon on ABC, fuboTV (Try for free): This battle of strength vs. strength will be fascinating considering how the Orange rushing attack has evolved. The duo of running back Sean Tucker and quarterback Garrett Shrader will be going up against a Tigers front seven that is one of the most talented in the country, and can get penetration with the best of them.

No. 7 Ole Miss at LSU -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App: The Rebels defense struggled to slow down a sub-par Auburn offense last week, and Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels became the second player in LSU history to account for six touchdowns in one game. The Rebels are slight underdogs in this one despite their unblemished record and No. 7 ranking.

No. 9 UCLA at No. 10 Oregon -- 3:30 p.m. on Fox, fuboTV (Try for free): How many of you thought that we'd be in late October and have two Pac-12 teams in the Top 10? Put your hand down. No you didn't. The Bruins are led by the dynamic duo of quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and running back Zach Charbonnet, while Ducks quarterback Bo Nix has become a star in Eugene, Oregon. This could be the opening act of a Pac-12 Championship Game between the same teams.

No. 20 Texas at No. 11 Oklahoma State -- 3:30 p.m. on ABC, fuboTV (Try for free): The Longhorns have become a force now that Quinn Ewers has returned from his Week 2 injury, and the Cowboys will be looking to get back on the winning track after suffering a heart-breaking loss to TCU last weekend. This could be a de facto elimination game in the race to make the Big 12 Championship Game.

No. 24 Mississippi State at No. 6 Alabama -- 7 p.m. on ESPN, fuboTV (Try for free): The Bulldogs are catching the Crimson Tide at the worst possible time after the Tide fell to Tennessee last weekend. It'll be fascinating to see how the Bulldogs' air raid offense attacks a Tide secondary that was routinely beaten over the top by Volunteers receivers (mainly Jalin Hyatt) last week.

No. 17 Kansas State at No. 8 TCU -- 8 p.m. on FS1, fuboTV (Try for free): The upstart Horned Frogs, led by star quarterback Max Duggan and a host of receivers, will look to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive after last week's loss to Oklahoma State. Keep an eye on Wildcats quarterback Adrian Martinez. The veteran is finally living up to the hype that followed him to Nebraska before he transferred last offseason.

