Fantasy Football Week 13: Starts, sits, sleepers, and busts for every game

Kyle Rudolph TE MIN Minnesota • #82

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -3 O/U 50 OPP VS TE 30th PROJ PTS 7.6 TE RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 35 REYDS 251 TD 5 FPTS/G 7.4 So long as Adam Thielen doesn't play, Rudolph has a shot to come through. He has scored in four of his past five games, catching 20 of 24 targets in those five to help prop up his PPR totals. The Seahawks had a rough time containing Zach Ertz last week when he basically operated as the Eagles' No. 1 receiver, and others like Austin Hooper, Ricky Seals-Jones and Gerald Everett have had big games against them. In fact, it's been teams with no reliable tight end who the Seahawks have kept in check, save for the Ravens who left a ton of stats on the field (Mark Andrews had three drops). Rudolph is good enough to start in any format. Chicago (5-6) at Detroit (3-7-1)

Point spread: Bears -4
Tarik Cohen RB CHI Chicago • #29

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET CHI -4 O/U 37 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 9.5 RB RNK 28th YTD Stats RUYDS 141 REC 50 REYDS 280 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.9 Cohen's been coming on strong of late, playing at least 52% of the snaps and reaping at least 11 PPR points in each of his past three. He's scored in two of his past three (including vs. Detroit in Week 10) and has recorded season-high touch totals (at least 13) in the past two weeks. His involvement in the Bears offense should continue with David Montgomery struggling to break explosive runs. The Lions allow an 82% catch rate to opposing running backs and allow the third-most receiving yards per game to running backs. He's even got some non-PPR appeal — he's put up 9 Fantasy points in two of his previous three. Sit Them Projections powered by Sportsline David Montgomery RB CHI Chicago • #32

David Montgomery RB CHI Chicago • #32

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI CHI -4 O/U 37 OPP VS WR 2nd PROJ PTS 11.8 WR RNK 32nd YTD Stats REC 56 TAR 79 REYDS 701 TD 8 FPTS/G 15.4 No one wants to miss a two-touchdown mega-game from Jones like he had against the Cowboys in Week 10, but the odds seem against him here. Chicago's allowed just five receivers to score on them this season with only four having more than 80-plus yards. That's not so good for Jones, who's earned 85 or fewer yards in seven career games against the Bears with only one score (it came in 2017). With Jeff Driskel, Jones has caught 63.6% of his targets for 11.9 yards per attempt and had varying kinds of luck on both touchdowns these guys connected for. His appeal is a little bit brighter in PPR but it's not like he's a slam-dunk start in either format. Buffalo (8-3) at Dallas (6-5) Thursday, 4:30 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Cowboys -6.5
Amari Cooper WR DAL Dallas • #19

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF DAL -6.5 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 8th PROJ PTS 14.2 WR RNK 22nd YTD Stats REC 56 TAR 81 REYDS 886 TD 7 FPTS/G 16.5 Cooper just hasn't looked like himself over the past two weeks. The quickness in and out of breaks is there, but he's not shedding cornerbacks like he did earlier this year. That's not a very good thing, especially with Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White coming to town. White has yet to allow a touchdown and has given up a completion rate of just 55.4%, according to Pro Football Focus. He's been traveling against opposing No. 1 receivers over the last five weeks and has done a great job versus Alshon Jeffery, Terry McLaurin, Odell Beckham and Courtland Sutton — and wasn't completely awful against DeVante Parker. One more factor: Cooper has 10 targets over his last two games, behind Michael Gallup, Randall Cobb and even Jason Witten. That's so wrong on several levels but it could be a sign that the Cowboys a) don't want to put too much on Cooper's plate or b) don't want to challenge tough matchups that Cooper draws. He's no better than a flex this week. New Orleans (9-2) at Atlanta (3-8)

Point spread: Saints -7
Matt Ryan QB ATL Atlanta • #2

Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO NO -7 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 21st PROJ PTS 18.2 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 2934 RUYDS 85 TD 19 INT 10 FPTS/G 20.7 Maybe you haven't noticed, but in the three games since Ryan sprained his ankle he's completed 57% of his throws for 6.8 yards per attempt with three touchdowns. Sports Info Solutions claims Ryan was off-target on 22% of those throws. He's also been sacked 10 times. Not so good. Playing on a short week against the Saints isn't exactly what Ryan needs to get on the good side of 20 Fantasy points. When he faced the Saints three weeks ago, he scored twice and didn't have to throw a ton because the Falcons built a lead and their defense played great. I'm thinking the Saints will do everything in their power to not have that happen again. That might mean more throws for Ryan if he's the quarterback playing from behind, but that hasn't been a guarantee for Fantasy production lately. He makes me nervous to trust.