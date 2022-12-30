Mike Evans has been a bust this season. The former Fantasy stud hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 4, and he heads into Week 17 against Carolina having scored nine PPR points or less in five of his past seven games.

But there is reason for hope against the Panthers -- if you can stomach starting Evans in your Fantasy championship. Carolina is down its top two cornerbacks in Donte Jackson (Achilles) and Jaycee Horn (wrist), and receivers have been crushing the Panthers since Jackson got hurt in Week 10 (Horn was injured in Week 16).

In Carolina's past five games, eight receivers -- Demarcus Robinson, Courtland Sutton, Marquise Goodwin, DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Diontae Johnson, D.J. Chark and Amon-Ra St. Brown -- have scored at least 13 PPR points against the Panthers. And Evans even had nine catches for 96 yards on 15 targets against Carolina when these teams first met in Week 7.

He also has a great history against the Panthers with 37 catches for 462 yards and four touchdowns in his past five meetings with Carolina, and he scored at least 18 PPR points in each meeting over that span. And he's within 83 yards of his ninth-season in a row with at least 1,000 receiving yards.

It's tough to trust Evans in your Fantasy championship, but it might be worth it this week given his history against the Panthers, as well as Carolina's injuries in the secondary. Tom Brady also has the chance for a rare good game, and Chris Godwin should continue to play well. You can also consider Russell Gage a sleeper given the matchup.

Every Friday, you can find this column on sleepers and DFS plays on DraftKings and FanDuel. I'm also going to include our Friday show notes from Fantasy Football Today on CBS Sports HQ, which gives a game-by-game breakdown of starts, sits, favorite props and favorite DFS plays. It should help you with some lineup decisions each week.

Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Know What Your Friends Don't Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Week 16 Preview Sleepers

Sleeper QBs Gardner Minshew QB PHI Philadelphia • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO PHI -5.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 14th QB RNK 10th ROSTERED 52% YTD Stats PAYDS 389 RUYDS 3 TD 3 INT 2 FPTS/G 7 Minshew is expected to start in Week 17 against the Saints with Jalen Hurts (shoulder) considered doubtful for Week 17. And I like Minshew as a low-end starter in all leagues. He did well in Week 16 at Dallas with 26 Fantasy points despite three turnovers, and he passed for 355 yards and two touchdowns, along with a rushing score. It's not an easy matchup against the Saints, who have allowed just one quarterback to score more than 19 Fantasy points since Week 6, but Minshew has plenty of weapons to produce at a high level. You should be able to trust him as a No. 1 quarterback in your Fantasy championship. Tom Brady QB TB Tampa Bay • #12

Age: 45 • Experience: 23 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR TB -4 O/U 40.5 OPP VS QB 20th QB RNK 14th ROSTERED 96% YTD Stats PAYDS 4178 RUYDS -5 TD 21 INT 9 FPTS/G 18 I started the week not liking Brady as a Fantasy quarterback. He's clearly disappointed this season, and he comes into Week 17 against Carolina having scored 13 Fantasy points or less in two of his past three games. He also has five interceptions in his past four games, and he scored 11 Fantasy points at Carolina in Week 7. But the Panthers are now down cornerback Jaycee Horn (wrist), and without Horn and Donte Jackson (Achilles), this should be a vulnerable secondary. Jared Goff had 31 Fantasy points in Carolina in Week 16, and Geno Smith also scored 26 Fantasy points against the Panthers in Week 14. Brady isn't likely going to have a huge game, but he's still worth using as a low-end starter in this matchup. He has scored at least 21 Fantasy points in four of his past six games in Tampa Bay as well. Brock Purdy QB SF San Francisco • #14

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV SF -9.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 27th QB RNK 16th ROSTERED 61% YTD Stats PAYDS 912 RUYDS 9 TD 9 INT 3 FPTS/G 12.2 Purdy might not have the ceiling to be a top-five quarterback most weeks, but he should once again finish as a low-end No. 1 quarterback again in Week 17 at the Raiders. In four appearances for the injured Jimmy Garoppolo (foot), Purdy has scored at least 18 Fantasy points in each outing. The Raiders have held four quarterbacks in a row to 19 Fantasy points or less, but for the season, Las Vegas is allowing 20.9 points to the position. Purdy's average over the past four games is 20.5 Fantasy points, and he should be in that range again in Week 17.

Sleeper RBs Brian Robinson Jr. RB WAS Washington • #8

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE WAS -2.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 30th RB RNK 22nd ROSTERED 95% YTD Stats RUYDS 710 REC 9 REYDS 60 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.5 Antonio Gibson (knee) is out in Week 17 against Cleveland, and you should consider Robinson a starter in all leagues. This is a great matchup for the Commanders to run the ball since the Browns are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and 11 running backs have scored at least 12 PPR points against Cleveland this year, including two in a row. Robinson has at least 100 total yards or a touchdown in four of his past six games, and he could see an increased role in the passing game. Robinson has top-10 upside in non-PPR leagues and top-20 potential in PPR. Zonovan Knight RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #35

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA NYJ -1.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 31st RB RNK 26th ROSTERED 92% YTD Stats RUYDS 251 REC 11 REYDS 83 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.1 It's risky to trust Knight again given his production the past two games against Detroit and Jacksonville when he combined for just four PPR points, but that was with Zach Wilson under center. With Mike White back, the Bam Knight party should get back on track. In three games with White, Knight scored at least 12 PPR points, including two games with at least 100 total yards and three catches. He'll share touches with Michael Carter, but this is a great matchup for the Jets in Week 17 at Seattle. The Seahawks are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and Seattle has allowed nine total touchdowns to the position in the past five games. With White at quarterback, I'm trusting Knight as a flex option again in all leagues. Chuba Hubbard RB CAR Carolina • #30

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -4 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 6th RB RNK 31st ROSTERED 48% YTD Stats RUYDS 385 REC 11 REYDS 118 TD 2 FPTS/G 5.5 The Panthers proved in Week 16 against Detroit that they can run on anyone when D'Onta Foreman and Hubbard combined for 33 carries for 290 yards and a touchdown. Coming into that game, the Lions run defense had been unstoppable for eight games in a row. Tampa Bay's run defense is also stout (No. 6 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to running backs), but Foreman and Hubbard had 24 carries for 181 yards and a touchdown in Week 7 against the Buccaneers in the first game for Carolina after trading Christian McCaffrey. For this week, I'll consider Foreman and Hubbard both flex options, and Hubbard might be the better of the two with his role in the passing game. Prior to Week 16, Hubbard had three catches in each of his past two games on six targets, and Tampa Bay has allowed three running backs to catch at least five passes in the past three games.

Sleeper WRs Brandon Aiyuk WR SF San Francisco • #11

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV SF -9.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 16th WR RNK 26th ROSTERED 98% YTD Stats REC 65 TAR 97 REYDS 855 TD 7 FPTS/G 12.7 The 49ers could get Deebo Samuel (knee/ankle) back in Week 17, which is something to monitor, but if he remains out, consider Aiyuk a borderline starter in all two-receiver leagues and a must-start option in three-receiver formats. He's 145 yards away from his first 1,000-yard season, and hopefully the 49ers can get him there sooner rather than later with two games to play. He also has scored 13 PPR points in two of three starts with Brock Purdy, including five catches for 81 yards on seven targets in Week 16 against Washington. Jahan Dotson WR WAS Washington • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE WAS -2.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 8th WR RNK 31st ROSTERED 58% YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 50 REYDS 414 TD 7 FPTS/G 11.5 Carson Wentz will start Week 17 against Cleveland, and Wentz was good for Dotson earlier this season. The two played the first four games of the year together, and Dotson had at least 13 PPR points in three of those outings, with four total touchdowns. Dotson is hot again coming into Week 17 after he scored at least 16 PPR points in three games in a row. He just had six catches for 76 yards and a touchdown on nine targets at San Francisco, and he should be considered no worse than a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver against the Browns. Greg Dortch WR ARI Arizona • #83

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -5.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 23rd WR RNK 30th ROSTERED 11% YTD Stats REC 44 TAR 50 REYDS 422 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.1 We'll see how the Cardinals decide to use Dortch in Week 17 at Atlanta, but hopefully Kliff Kingsbury keeps Dortch in the slot -- and new quarterback David Blough leans on him. Dortch was a star in Week 16 against Tampa Bay with Trace McSorely with 10 catches for 98 yards on 11 targets, and Dortch added three carries for 25 yards. This is not the first time Dortch has done this since he had at least 13 PPR points in each of the first three games of the season and then scored 19 PPR points in Week 11 against San Francisco. If he plays in the slot and is featured then Dortch is capable of big numbers, and Rondale Moore (groin) did similar things before getting hurt. It's a gamble to trust Dortch with Blough under center, but it could pay off since he has the potential to be a standout PPR receiver against the Falcons if used correctly. D.J. Chark WR DET Detroit • #4

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI DET -6 O/U 52 OPP VS WR 12th WR RNK 33rd ROSTERED 69% YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 44 REYDS 432 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.6 Chark just had four catches for 108 yards on five targets in Week 16 at Carolina, and it was good to see him perform well on the road. He has a favorable matchup in Week 17 against Chicago, and in his past two games at home, Chark had 11 catches for 192 yards and a touchdown against Jacksonville in Week 13 and Minnesota in Week 14. He's worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues against the Bears, who have allowed six receivers to score at least 13 PPR points in their past four games. Richie James WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #80

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND NYG -5.5 O/U 39 OPP VS WR 7th WR RNK 37th ROSTERED 7% YTD Stats REC 50 TAR 63 REYDS 493 TD 3 FPTS/G 7.5 Chark just had four catches for 108 yards on five targets in Week 16 at Carolina, and it was good to see him perform well on the road. He has a favorable matchup in Week 17 against Chicago, and in his past two games at home, Chark had 11 catches for 192 yards and a touchdown against Jacksonville in Week 13 and Minnesota in Week 14. He's worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues against the Bears, who have allowed six receivers to score at least 13 PPR points in their past four games.

Sleeper TEs Tyler Conklin TE NYJ N.Y. Jets • #83

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA NYJ -1.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS TE 32nd TE RNK 14th ROSTERED 44% YTD Stats REC 50 TAR 77 REYDS 459 TD 3 FPTS/G 7.6 Conklin gets the right combination this week of quarterback Mike White back and a great matchup against the Seahawks. In his past two games with White under center, Conklin had at least seven targets in each outing against the Vikings and Bills. White should continue to lean on Conklin in Week 17 at Seattle, and the Seahawks are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. Four tight ends have scored at least 12 PPR points against the Seahawks in their past seven games. Taysom Hill TE NO New Orleans • #7

Age: 32 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -5.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS TE 8th TE RNK 12th ROSTERED 73% YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 11 REYDS 66 TD 10 FPTS/G 9.5 The do-it-all "tight end" has found a way to be productive of late, whether it's been catching, running or throwing a touchdown, and he has scored at least 11 PPR points in three games in a row. He's worth using again in Week 17 against the Eagles as a low-end starter, mostly on his chances to carry the ball, and he has 16 rush attempts for 86 yards and a touchdown in his past two games. Hopefully he can score a touchdown again and continue to help Fantasy managers with his multifaceted skill set. Jelani Woods TE IND Indianapolis • #80

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG NYG -5.5 O/U 39 OPP VS TE 27th TE RNK 20th ROSTERED 6% YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 32 REYDS 284 TD 3 FPTS/G 5.2 Kylen Granson (ankle) is out again in Week 17 at the Giants, so consider Woods a sleeper in deeper leagues. Woods had three catches for 43 yards on five targets with Granson out in Week 16 against the Chargers, and in the past two games Granson has missed (Week 12 against Pittsburgh), Woods has 11 catches for 141 yards on 14 targets. It's tough to trust any Colts player with Nick Foles starting at quarterback, but Woods has been productive any time Granson has been out, which could happen again in Week 17 at the Giants. It also helps that the Giants are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends this season.

Week 17 Preview DFS GAME PREVIEWS & LINEUPS

These are game previews from our Fantasy Football Today show on CBS Sports HQ on Friday from me, Adam Aizer and Dave Richard. The player props are from Caesars Sportsbook.

Jaguars at Texans (Dave Richard)

Broncos at Chiefs (Adam Aizer)

Injury of note: Greg Dulcich (hamstring), Courtland Sutton (hamstring), Jerry Jeudy (ankle)

Start or Sit: Start Juju Smith Schuster

DFS play: Jerry Jeudy (DraftKings $6,400/FanDuel $7,000)

Prop to play: Russell Wilson over 1.5 touchdown passes (+172)

Dolphins at Patriots (Jamey Eisenberg)

Colts at Giants (Dave Richard)

Cardinals at Falcons (Adam Aizer)

Bears at Lions (Jamey Eisenberg)

Injury of note: Chase Claypool (knee)

Start or Sit: Start Jared Goff

DFS play: D'Andre Swift (DraftKings $5,300/FanDuel $7,100)

Prop to play: Jared Goff over 267.5 passing yards (-117)

Saints at Eagles (Dave Richard)

Panthers at Buccaneers (Adam Aizer)

Injury of note: None

Start or Sit: Start Mike Evans

DFS play: Leonard Fournette (DraftKings $5,600/FanDuel $7,000)

Prop to play: D'Onta Foreman over 60.5 rushing yards (-117)

Browns at Commanders (Jamey Eisenberg)

Injury of note: Amari Cooper (hip), Antonio Gibson (knee)

Start or Sit: Start Brian Robinson

DFS play: Jahan Dotson (DraftKings $4,600/FanDuel $6,100)

49ers at Raiders (Dave Richard)

Jets at Seahawks (Adam Aizer)

Vikings at Packers (Jamey Eisenberg)

Rams at Chargers (Dave Richard)

DFS Lineups

DraftKings

QB: Jared Goff (vs. CHI) $5,600

RB: Leonard Fournette (vs. CAR) $5,600

RB: Tyler Allgeier (vs. ARI) $5,300

WR: Amon-Ra St. Brown (vs. CHI) $7,800

WR: Keenan Allen (vs. LAR) $7,000

WR: Richie James (vs. IND) $4,300

TE: Cole Kmet (at DET) $4,500

FLEX: Travis Etienne (at HOU) $6,400

DST: 49ers (at LV $2,900)



I love the Lions at home this week, and Goff should be able to connect with St. Brown for a big game against the Bears. I'll bring back Kmet on the other side, and he had four catches for 74 yards and two touchdowns against Detroit when these teams met in Week 10.

Fournette should be a monster in the passing game against the Panthers, and Allgeier is my Start of the Week against the lowly Cardinals. I also expect Etienne to have a big game against the Texans, who allow the most Fantasy points to opposing running backs this year.

Allen is on fire for the Chargers, and he should avoid Jalen Ramsey for the Rams. And James should take advantage of a great matchup against the Colts, making him a steal at his price.

FanDuel

QB: Mike White (at SEA) $7,000

RB: Brian Robinson (vs. CLE) $6,900

RB: Tyler Allgeier (vs. ARI) $6,700

WR: Tyreek Hill (at NE) $9,000

WR: Jahan Dotson (vs. CLE) $6,100

WR: Elijah Moore (at SEA) $5,300

TE: Travis Kelce (vs. DEN) $8,300

FLEX: Isiah Pacheco (vs. DEN) $6,300

DST: Patriots (vs. MIA $4,000)

I hope White has a big game on the road at Seattle, and it's a favorable matchup for quarterbacks of late. I'll stack him here with Moore, who had six catches for 60 yards on 10 targets the last time White started in Week 14 at Buffalo.

By going cheap with White and Moore, I get to spend up for Hill and Kelce. I'm hoping Hill gets overlooked because Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) is out at New England, but Hill was great in two appearances with Teddy Bridgewater this season in Week 4 at Cincinnati (10 catches for 160 yards on 14 targets) and Week 6 against Minnesota (12 catches for 177 yards on 15 targets).

Dotson had four total touchdowns in four games with Carson Wentz starting to open the season, so hopefully that rapport remains the same in Week 17 against Cleveland. And I love Robinson this week with Antonio Gibson (knee) out. I'll also play Allgeier in this lineup as well based on his upside and price.