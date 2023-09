Puka Nacua WR LAR L.A. Rams • #17

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -8 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 22nd WR RNK 29th ROSTERED 11% YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 15 REYDS 119 TD 0 FPTS/G 21.9 In Nacua's NFL debut, the rookie from BYU was fantastic at Seattle in Week 1 with 10 catches for 119 yards on 15 targets. Atwell also played well with six catches for 119 yards on eight targets, and both should be go-to options for Matthew Stafford while Cooper Kupp (hamstring) is out. I like Nacua the best since we heard plenty of preseason hype about him, and he delivered in his first game as the featured option in the passing game. He could struggle in Week 2 against San Francisco, and Kupp could return in Week 5, which would clearly be a problem for all the receivers in Los Angeles. But as long as Kupp is out, Nacua could have the chance to be a starter in three-receiver leagues, and he's worth adding for up to 15 percent of your remaining FAB. I would spend up to 5 percent on Atwell, who I still don't fully trust despite his strong outing in Week 1.

Tutu Atwell WR LAR L.A. Rams • #5

Zay Jones WR JAC Jacksonville • #7

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -3 O/U 51 OPP VS WR 19th WR RNK 47th ROSTERED 38% YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 7 REYDS 55 TD 1 FPTS/G 16.5 Jones had an incredible touchdown catch against the Colts in Week 1, and he's clearly not going away despite the addition of Calvin Ridley. Jones had five catches for 55 yards and a touchdown on seven targets against Indianapolis, and he played the most snaps of any Jacksonville receiver (89 percent compared to 81 percent for Ridley and 60 percent for Christian Kirk). By adding Jones you're attaching yourself to Trevor Lawrence, which is a great thing to do in 2023. Jones is worth adding for 5 percent of your remaining FAB.

Josh Reynolds WR DET Detroit • #8

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA DET -6 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 30th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 3% YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 7 REYDS 80 TD 0 FPTS/G 12 Reynolds had a good game in Week 1 at Kansas City with four catches for 80 yards on seven targets, and he should be the No. 2 receiver in Detroit until Jameson Williams returns in Week 7 from his suspension. Going back to last season, Reynolds now has six games with at least six targets, and he scored at least 12 PPR points in five of them. I like Reynolds as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues in Week 3 against Seattle, and he's worth adding for 5 percent of your remaining FAB.

Darnell Mooney WR CHI Chicago • #11

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -3 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 29th WR RNK 45th ROSTERED 35% YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 7 REYDS 53 TD 1 FPTS/G 15.3 D.J. Moore will have better days with the Bears, but he struggled in his debut against the Packers with two catches for 25 yards on two targets. Mooney, meanwhile, had four catches for 53 yards and a touchdown on seven targets, which tied for the team lead, and he should remain a go-to option for Justin Fields. Mooney is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB, and he's a potential starter in three-receiver leagues in Week 2 at Tampa Bay.

Rashid Shaheed WR NO New Orleans • #22

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR NO -3 O/U 40 OPP VS WR 1st WR RNK NR ROSTERED 11% YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 6 REYDS 89 TD 1 FPTS/G 19 Even with Michael Thomas healthy and rising star Chris Olave on the field for the Saints, Shaheed still stood out in Week 1 against Tennessee with five catches for 89 yards and a touchdown on six targets. We'll see if Derek Carr can support all three guys, along with Juwan Johnson and the running backs out of the backfield, but Shaheed is worth adding in deeper leagues where available. He now has at least 13.9 PPR points in three of his past five games going back to last season, and he's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.

Kendrick Bourne WR NE New England • #84

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA MIA -2.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 13th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 5% YTD Stats REC 6 TAR 11 REYDS 64 TD 2 FPTS/G 24.4 We'll see what happens when DeVante Parker (knee) and Tyquan Thornton (shoulder) are healthy, but right now Bourne looks like a go-to option for Mac Jones based on Week 1. Against the Eagles, Bourne had six catches for 64 yards and two touchdowns on 11 targets, and the Patriots might be more pass-happy than usual with Bill O'Brien back calling plays. Parker could return in Week 2, but Bourne is still worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB to see what happens against Miami.

Rashee Rice WR KC Kansas City • #4

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC KC -3 O/U 51 OPP VS WR 18th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 22% YTD Stats REC 3 TAR 5 REYDS 29 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.9 The Chiefs need help in their receiving corps, and hopefully Rice can earn a bigger role after a quality outing in his NFL debut in Week 1 against the Lions. He tied for the team lead in targets with five, and he caught three passes for 29 yards and a touchdown. Hopefully, he can earn more playing time (31 percent against Detroit), and he's a good stash candidate since he's catching passes from Patrick Mahomes. Rice is worth adding with 1 percent of your remaining FAB.

Jayden Reed WR GB Green Bay • #11

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL GB -1.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 4th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 24% YTD Stats REC 2 TAR 5 REYDS 48 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.8 Reed is worth a look in deeper leagues with Christian Watson (hamstring) out in Week 1. Against the Bears, Reed stepped up with two catches for 48 yards on five targets, and more production could be coming soon if he remains in a prominent role. Watson's status for Week 2 at Atlanta is up in the air, and Reed could be a No. 3 receiver in deeper three-receiver leagues. He's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.

Robert Woods WR HOU Houston • #2

Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -1 O/U 40 OPP VS WR 26th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 6% YTD Stats REC 6 TAR 10 REYDS 57 TD 0 FPTS/G 11.7 Woods isn't an exciting Fantasy option at this point in his career, but he could be a cheap starter in deep PPR leagues given his role for the Texans. In Week 1 at Baltimore, Woods had six catches for 57 yards on 10 targets, and he should be the No. 2 receiver for C.J. Stroud behind Nico Collins. In deeper formats, Woods is worth adding for 1 percent of your FAB heading into Week 2 against the Colts.

Curtis Samuel WR WAS Washington • #4

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -3.5 O/U 39 OPP VS WR 27th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 13% YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 5 REYDS 54 TD 0 FPTS/G 11 Samuel isn't going away despite sharing the field with Jahan Dotson and Terry McLaurin, and he could be a cheap starter in deep PPR leagues. In Week 1 against Arizona, Samuel had five catches for 54 yards on five targets, which tied for the team lead. He also added one carry for 6 yards. Samuel is worth adding for 1 percent of your FAB heading into Week 2 at Denver.