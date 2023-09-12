If Week 1 is any indication, you might want to buckle up. We're headed for a bumpy ride this year when it comes to injuries.

We've already lost two key players for the season to Achilles injuries in J.K. Dobbins and Aaron Rodgers. Those were the most impactful injuries -- especially Dobbins for me -- but the players who are hurt make up a Pro Bowl roster.

Kyler Murray (knee), Jonathan Taylor (ankle), Jeff Wilson (abdomen) and Cooper Kupp (hamstring) are either on the PUP list or injured reserve, meaning they are out until Week 5. And the players who missed Week 1 were Travis Kelce (knee), Mark Andrews (quadriceps), Christian Watson (hamstring), Jerry Jeudy (hamstring) and Kendre Miller (hamstring).

Then, during Week 1, the following players suffered injuries we now have to monitor heading into Week 2: Anthony Richardson (knee), Austin Ekeler (ankle), Aaron Jones (hamstring), Diontae Johnson (hamstring), Jakobi Meyers (concussion), Pat Freiermuth (chest) and Greg Dulcich (leg). And Johnson and Dulcich are already going to miss a few weeks, according to reports.

If you head into Week 2 without a red injury tag on your roster then consider yourself lucky. Most of us are planning for some serious roster moves on the waiver wire, and hopefully the guys we're about to discuss can help.

Heath Cummings has projected Week 2 stats for all these players and more. You can find his full set of Week 2 Fantasy football projections for every position now available on SportsLine. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 2.

Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are only looking at players rostered in less than 65 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

WAIVER WIRE Quarterbacks

Injuries: Aaron Rodgers (Achilles), Anthony Richardson (knee) and Kyler Murray (knee

: Russell Wilson (79 percent rostered) and Derek Carr (68 percent). I'd prefer Carr over Wilson if both are available, but both looked good in Week 1. In his Saints debut against the Titans, Carr completed 23-of-33 passes for 305 yards, one touchdown and one interception, and he has a loaded receiving corps now that Michael Thomas is healthy. ... Wilson also played well in his first game for Sean Payton against the Raiders, completing 27-of-34 passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns. He will hopefully get Jerry Jeudy (hamstring) back soon, which should make Wilson a more attractive Fantasy option. Drop candidates: Rodgers (99 percent rostered) and Kenny Pickett (67 percent). Rodgers is out for the season, and he might have played his last NFL game. If so, it's a sad ending for the future Hall of Famer, and we were all excited to see what he could do with this Jets offense. ... Pickett can be dropped in one-quarterback leagues if you need to make a roster move. I don't want to give up on him yet, especially since he struggled in Week 1 against a great 49ers defense (31-of-46 completions, one touchdown and two interceptions), but with Diontae Johnson (hamstring) to miss extended time -- and potentially Pat Freiermuth (chest)-- then Pickett doesn't have much appeal as a backup quarterback on your Fantasy roster.

Week 2 Waiver Priority List Jordan Love QB GB Green Bay • #10

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL GB -1.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS QB 7th QB RNK 20th ROSTERED 55% YTD Stats PAYDS 245 RUYDS 12 TD 3 INT 0 FPTS/G 29 Love had a solid debut as the starter for the Packers in Week 1 at Chicago with 29 Fantasy points. It wasn't perfect as he completed just 15-of-27 passes for 245 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions, along with 12 rushing yards, but he did that without Christian Watson (hamstring). When Watson is back, Love should improve, which will hopefully lead to more quality Fantasy outings. I'd consider starting Love in deeper one-quarterback leagues in Week 2 at Atlanta, and he's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Brock Purdy QB SF San Francisco • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR SF -8 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 10th QB RNK 18th ROSTERED 64% YTD Stats PAYDS 220 RUYDS 20 TD 2 INT 0 FPTS/G 20.8 Purdy was once again fantastic in Week 1 at Pittsburgh, and I'm glad he's all the way back from the elbow injury he suffered in last year's NFC Championship Game. I was skeptical, and he proved me wrong, completing 19-of-29 passes for 220 yards and two touchdowns, along with 20 rushing yards against the Steelers. He might never consistently exceed the 20-22 Fantasy-point threshold, but that's not a bad place to be as a low-end starter in one-quarterback leagues. He's even worth starting in deeper leagues in Week 2 at the Rams. He should be added for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Matthew Stafford QB LAR L.A. Rams • #9

Age: 35 • Experience: 15 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -8 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 13th QB RNK 23rd ROSTERED 36% YTD Stats PAYDS 334 RUYDS 11 TD 0 INT 0 FPTS/G 14.4 I don't want to trust Stafford in Week 2 against San Francisco, but he looked awesome in Week 1 at Seattle with 24-of-38 completions for 334 yards, along with 11 rushing yards. The Rams might have found him a new weapon in Puka Nacua, and Tutu Atwell also played well with Cooper Kupp (hamstring) sidelined. Stafford is a good No. 2 quarterback to stash on your bench while he's healthy, and he might be a starter in one-quarterback leagues if Kupp returns in Week 5. Stafford is worth 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Sam Howell QB WAS Washington • #14

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -3.5 O/U 39 OPP VS QB 21st QB RNK 21st ROSTERED 39% YTD Stats PAYDS 202 RUYDS 11 TD 2 INT 1 FPTS/G 17.1 I thought Howell underperformed in Week 1 against the Cardinals when he passed for 202 yards on 19-of-31 completions with one touchdown and one interception, along with 11 rushing yards and a touchdown. He scored 17.2 Fantasy points, but I had higher expectations against the Arizona defense. There's room for more Fantasy production, and Howell is worth stashing on your bench in one-quarterback leagues. I also don't mind starting him in deeper leagues in Week 2 at Denver, and Howell should be added for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Mac Jones QB NE New England • #10

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA MIA -2.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 27th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 16% YTD Stats PAYDS 316 RUYDS 15 TD 3 INT 1 FPTS/G 30.1 I don't think Bill Belichick wants Jones to attempt 54 passes every week, but he looked better than expected against the Eagles with 35 completions for 316 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, along with 15 rushing yards. Jones scored 30.1 Fantasy points, which is the best game of his three-year career. He should be rostered in all Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, and if he continues to perform like this then all Fantasy managers will take notice of Jones this season. I'm still skeptical given the body of work for his career, but in his first game under offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien, Jones did well. In Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, Jones is worth adding for 20 percent of your remaining FAB. And in one-quarterback leagues, he's worth 1 percent in deeper formats as a bench player. Baker Mayfield QB TB Tampa Bay • #6

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI TB -3 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 30th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 24% YTD Stats PAYDS 173 RUYDS 11 TD 2 INT 0 FPTS/G 20 I thought Mayfield had a chance for a decent outing in Week 1 at Minnesota, and he scored 20.0 Fantasy points with 173 passing yards and two touchdowns, along with 11 rushing yards. He completed 21-of-34 passes, and Mayfield should have moments like this when the matchup is right. That's the case again in Week 2 against Chicago, and I don't mind Mayfield as a starter in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. If he's not rostered in those formats then add him for 15-20 percent of your remaining FAB, and in deep one-quarterback leagues he could be a bench player for 1 percent. Zach Wilson QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #2

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -9.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS QB 4th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 3% YTD Stats PAYDS 140 RUYDS 6 TD 1 INT 1 FPTS/G 10.2 This is just for Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, and hopefully Wilson can show signs of improvement in his third year after struggling through the first two seasons of his career. He's the starter for the Jets now with Rodgers out, and his main job for us is keeping Garrett Wilson playing at a high level. But he should have some positive weeks, and maybe Rodgers' injury is a blessing in disguise for the Jets that Wilson could be the franchise quarterback they expected when he was drafted second overall out of BYU in 2021. He struggled against the Bills after Rodgers got hurt and looked like the quarterback we've seen the past two years. But he looked good in the preseason, and now he's back under center for the Jets for the remainder of this year. In Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, Wilson is worth up to 15 percent of your remaining FAB.





WAIVER WIRE Running Backs

Injuries: J.K. Dobbins (Achilles), Jonathan Taylor (ankle), Austin Ekeler (ankle), Aaron Jones (hamstring), Kenneth Gainwell (ribs), Jeff Wilson (abdomen), Kendre Miller (hamstring), Zack Moss (forearm), Evan Hull (knee) and Cordarrelle Patterson (thigh)

Dobbins (100 percent rostered), De'Von Achane (79 percent), Damien Harris (71 percent), Deuce Vaughn (49 percent), D'Onta Foreman (43 percent) and Devin Singletary (42 percent). The Dobbins injury sucks, and I drafted him in a lot of leagues. I hope he can return at 100 percent in 2024, but we may never see the best of Dobbins in the NFL after so many brutal injuries. ... Achane will likely have some positive moments this season, but being a healthy scratch in Week 1 is disappointing. And if Wilson returns in Week 5 then there might not be enough touches for Achane to be Fantasy relevant on a consistent basis. ... It's only one game against the Jets, but Harris was third in snaps for the Bills behind James Cook and Latavius Murray. That's disappointing, and I don't want to roster Harris in most leagues, especially PPR. ... While Vaughn might have some production on gadget plays and occasional touches for the Cowboys, he's not the handcuff for Tony Pollard. That's Rico Dowdle, and I'd rather roster him than Vaughn heading into Week 2. ... Foreman is clearly the No. 3 running back in Chicago behind Khalil Herbert and Johnson, and I don't expect much production from him if everyone is healthy. ... Singletary was third in snaps for the Texans in Week 1 against Baltimore behind Dameon Pierce and Mike Boone. That's a bad sign for his playing time when everyone is healthy. Handcuffs to stash: Tyjae Spears (51 percent rostered), Ty Chandler (34 percent), Jerome Ford (21 percent), Sean Tucker (11 percent), Keaontay Ingram (8 percent) and Rico Dowdle (5 percent). All of these guys should be stashed if you have an open roster spot, especially Spears, Chandler, Tucker and Dowdle. I like Spears the best since Derrick Henry is 29, and if he were to miss any time then Spears could be a lottery ticket.



Week 2 Waiver Priority List Kenneth Gainwell RB PHI Philadelphia • #14

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN PHI -7 O/U 48 OPP VS RB 5th RB RNK 24th ROSTERED 57% YTD Stats RUYDS 54 REC 4 REYDS 20 TD 0 FPTS/G 11.4 Keep an eye on Gainwell's rib injury, and hopefully he'll be fine for Thursday's game against the Vikings. In Week 1 at New England, Gainwell was the lead running back for the Eagles, playing 62 percent of the snaps, ahead of D'Andre Swift (29 percent) and Boston Scott (12 percent), with Rashaad Penny inactive. Gainwell had 14 carries for 54 yards and four catches for 20 yards on four targets. Nick Sirianni wants Swift to be more involved, and we'll see what happens moving forward. But for now you have to proceed with Gainwell as the lead running back in Philadelphia, which makes him a must-add in all leagues for 15-20 percent of your remaining FAB. Kyren Williams RB LAR L.A. Rams • #23

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -8 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 11th RB RNK 35th ROSTERED 14% YTD Stats RUYDS 52 REC 0 REYDS 2 TD 2 FPTS/G 17.4 I don't want to use Williams in Week 2 against San Francisco, but his Week 1 performance was intriguing. He played more snaps than Cam Akers (65 percent to 35 percent), and Williams was more productive with 15 carries for 52 yards and two touchdowns, along with two targets. Akers had 22 carries but managed just 29 yards and a touchdown. We'll see if this split continues moving forward, but Williams should be added in all leagues to see what happens. He's worth 10-15 percent of your remaining FAB. Gus Edwards RB BAL Baltimore • #35

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -3.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 16th RB RNK 34th ROSTERED 38% YTD Stats RUYDS 32 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.2 The Ravens backfield is wide open now with J.K. Dobbins (Achilles) out for the season. I'd lean toward Edwards as the better Fantasy option over Hill, but both should get touches, along with potentially Melvin Gordon, who's being added to the active roster off the practice squad. There's also the chance Baltimore adds another running back to the roster as well. For Edwards, he should lead the team in carries, and he's averaged 5.1 yards per carry for his career. Hill doesn't have the same resume as Edwards, but he's more versatile, which should matter in Todd Monken's offense. Against the Texans in Week 1, Hill had eight carries for 9 yards and two touchdowns, while Edwards had eight carries for 32 yards. We'll see what happens in Week 2 against the Bengals, but Edwards is worth 10-15 percent of your remaining FAB, and Hill should be added for up to 10 percent. Justice Hill RB BAL Baltimore • #43

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -3.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 16th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 3% YTD Stats RUYDS 9 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.9 The Ravens backfield is wide open now with J.K. Dobbins (Achilles) out for the season. I'd lean toward Edwards as the better Fantasy option over Hill, but both should get touches, along with potentially Melvin Gordon, who's being added to the active roster off the practice squad. There's also the chance Baltimore adds another running back to the roster as well. For Edwards, he should lead the team in carries, and he's averaged 5.1 yards per carry for his career. Hill doesn't have the same resume as Edwards, but he's more versatile, which should matter in Todd Monken's offense. Against the Texans in Week 1, Hill had eight carries for 9 yards and two touchdowns, while Edwards had eight carries for 32 yards. We'll see what happens in Week 2 against the Bengals, but Edwards is worth 10-15 percent of your remaining FAB, and Hill should be added for up to 10 percent. Joshua Kelley RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #25

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN LAC -3 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 1st RB RNK 44th ROSTERED 19% YTD Stats RUYDS 91 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 1 FPTS/G 15.1 You want to keep an eye on Austin Ekeler's ankle injury heading into Week 2 at Tennessee, and if he's out then Kelley would be a must-start running back in all leagues. It wouldn't be an easy matchup against the Titans, but Kelley played well in Week 1 against Miami with 16 carries for 91 yards and a touchdown, along with one target. And even if Ekeler is healthy for Week 2, this is your warning to stash Kelley since he's clearly the No. 2 running back for the Chargers and has immense upside if Ekeler were to miss any time. Kelley is worth adding for 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Kendre Miller RB NO New Orleans • #25

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR NO -3 O/U 40 OPP VS RB 32nd RB RNK NR ROSTERED 35% YTD Stats RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 I'm curious to see what the Saints would do if Miller was healthy for Week 2 at Carolina. Jamaal Williams struggled against the Titans in Week 1, albeit a tough matchup, with 18 carries for 45 yards and two catches for 7 yards. Miller would be an upgrade over Williams, and we'll see if he can return from the hamstring injury that kept him out against Tennessee. I'd take a flier on Miller this week for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Zack Moss RB IND Indianapolis • #21

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU IND -1 O/U 40 OPP VS RB 28th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 24% YTD Stats RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Moss could return this week from the forearm injury he suffered in training camp, and if that happens he should be the lead running back for the Colts, ahead of Deon Jackson, heading into a favorable matchup against the Texans. You could also use Jackson (61 percent rostered) this week as a flex option if Moss remains out since Evan Hull (knee) was injured in Week 1. And then we'll see what happens moving forward until Jonathan Taylor (ankle) is ready to come off the PUP list in Week 5. Moss is worth up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB, and Jackson is worth 1 percent. Jeff Wilson RB MIA Miami • #23

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE MIA -2.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 10th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 36% If you have an IR spot then stash Wilson with the chance he can return in Week 5 from his abdomen injury and have a prominent role for the Dolphins once again. When healthy, Wilson should push Raheem Mostert for touches, especially since it appears like De'Von Achane isn't set to be a significant factor any time soon. Wilson is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.

WAIVER WIRE Wide Receivers

Injuries: Cooper Kupp (hamstring), Christian Watson (hamstring), Diontae Johnson (hamstring), Jerry Jeudy (hamstring), Jakobi Meyers (concussion), D.J. Chark (hamstring), Wan'Dale Robinson (knee), DeVante Parker (knee) and John Metchie III (hamstring).

Kadarius Toney (79 percent rostered), Quentin Johnston (79 percent), Elijah Moore (74 percent), Nico Collins (72 percent), Romeo Doubs (67 percent) and Jakobi Meyers (65 percent). Doubs should be rostered in 100 percent of leagues, especially while Christian Watson (hamstring) is banged up. Despite also dealing with a hamstring concern in Week 1 at Chicago, Doubs had four catches for 26 yards and two touchdowns on five targets. He should continue to improve when healthy, and he's worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues in Week 2 at Atlanta. ... Collins should also be rostered in 100 percent of leagues, and he was the No. 1 receiver for the Texans, as expected, in Week 1 at Baltimore with six catches for 80 yards on 11 targets. He has the chance to be a third-year breakout, and I would start him in all three-receiver leagues in Week 2 against the Colts. ... Moore didn't have a big game in Week 1 against Cincinnati, but you saw how the Browns plan to use him this season with three catches for 43 yards on seven targets, along with two carries for 19 yards. He's going to have the chance for plenty of big games moving forward, and Moore should be rostered in 100 percent of leagues heading into Week 2 at Pittsburgh. ... I hope Meyers can clear the concussion protocol and be ready for Week 2 against the Bills because he was awesome in Week 1 at Denver with nine catches for 81 yards and two touchdowns on 10 targets in his debut with the Raiders. It appears like Las Vegas is going to lean on Meyers, and he might be a weekly starter in three-receiver leagues moving forward when healthy. ... I was too harsh on Toney after his struggles in Week 1 against Detroit when he had one catch for 1 yard on five targets, and one of his drops led to a 50-yard pick-six by Detroit's Brian Branch. He played in that game following a month-long absence from a knee injury, but he still tied for the team lead in targets. And Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid are still backing Toney, which is a positive sign. If he's available, stash Toney on your bench heading into Week 2 against Jacksonville. ... Johnston didn't do much in Week 1 against Miami with just two catches for 9 yards on three targets, and he played just 22 snaps. But we got a reminder that he's an injury away from potentially being relevant when Mike Williams left in the first half with a head injury. Should Williams or Keenan Allen get hurt then Johnston could emerge as a starting Fantasy option in all leagues. Drop candidates: Adam Thielen (70 percent rostered), Allen Lazard (68 percent), Jameson Williams (49 percent) and Van Jefferson (48 percent). It might be unfair to drop Thielen now after he played through an ankle injury in Week 1 at Atlanta. But he might not be someone you're ever going to trust with a rookie quarterback in Bryce Young, and Thielen could have mediocre stat lines all season. ... Lazard had some appeal in deeper leagues with Aaron Rodgers, but without Rodgers as the starter for the Jets then I don't have much interest in Lazard catching passes from Zach Wilson. ... Williams is someone you can drop for a roster spot while he's suspended. He's not eligible to return until Week 7, and you can pick him back up off waivers in Week 5 to beat the potential rush. ... The initial thought was Jefferson would be the best receiver for the Rams with Cooper Kupp (hamstring) out, and that could still happen. But Puka Nacua and even Tutu Atwell offer more upside, so Jefferson is someone you can drop, especially with the Rams facing the 49ers in Week 2.



Week 16 Waiver Priority List Puka Nacua WR LAR L.A. Rams • #17

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -8 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 22nd WR RNK 29th ROSTERED 11% YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 15 REYDS 119 TD 0 FPTS/G 21.9 In Nacua's NFL debut, the rookie from BYU was fantastic at Seattle in Week 1 with 10 catches for 119 yards on 15 targets. Atwell also played well with six catches for 119 yards on eight targets, and both should be go-to options for Matthew Stafford while Cooper Kupp (hamstring) is out. I like Nacua the best since we heard plenty of preseason hype about him, and he delivered in his first game as the featured option in the passing game. He could struggle in Week 2 against San Francisco, and Kupp could return in Week 5, which would clearly be a problem for all the receivers in Los Angeles. But as long as Kupp is out, Nacua could have the chance to be a starter in three-receiver leagues, and he's worth adding for up to 15 percent of your remaining FAB. I would spend up to 5 percent on Atwell, who I still don't fully trust despite his strong outing in Week 1. Tutu Atwell WR LAR L.A. Rams • #5

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -8 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 22nd WR RNK NR ROSTERED 5% YTD Stats REC 6 TAR 8 REYDS 119 TD 0 FPTS/G 17.9 In Nacua's NFL debut, the rookie from BYU was fantastic at Seattle in Week 1 with 10 catches for 119 yards on 15 targets. Atwell also played well with six catches for 119 yards on eight targets, and both should be go-to options for Matthew Stafford while Cooper Kupp (hamstring) is out. I like Nacua the best since we heard plenty of preseason hype about him, and he delivered in his first game as the featured option in the passing game. He could struggle in Week 2 against San Francisco, and Kupp could return in Week 5, which would clearly be a problem for all the receivers in Los Angeles. But as long as Kupp is out, Nacua could have the chance to be a starter in three-receiver leagues, and he's worth adding for up to 15 percent of your remaining FAB. I would spend up to 5 percent on Atwell, who I still don't fully trust despite his strong outing in Week 1. Zay Jones WR JAC Jacksonville • #7

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -3 O/U 51 OPP VS WR 19th WR RNK 47th ROSTERED 38% YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 7 REYDS 55 TD 1 FPTS/G 16.5 Jones had an incredible touchdown catch against the Colts in Week 1, and he's clearly not going away despite the addition of Calvin Ridley. Jones had five catches for 55 yards and a touchdown on seven targets against Indianapolis, and he played the most snaps of any Jacksonville receiver (89 percent compared to 81 percent for Ridley and 60 percent for Christian Kirk). By adding Jones you're attaching yourself to Trevor Lawrence, which is a great thing to do in 2023. Jones is worth adding for 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Josh Reynolds WR DET Detroit • #8

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA DET -6 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 30th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 3% YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 7 REYDS 80 TD 0 FPTS/G 12 Reynolds had a good game in Week 1 at Kansas City with four catches for 80 yards on seven targets, and he should be the No. 2 receiver in Detroit until Jameson Williams returns in Week 7 from his suspension. Going back to last season, Reynolds now has six games with at least six targets, and he scored at least 12 PPR points in five of them. I like Reynolds as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues in Week 3 against Seattle, and he's worth adding for 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Darnell Mooney WR CHI Chicago • #11

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -3 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 29th WR RNK 45th ROSTERED 35% YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 7 REYDS 53 TD 1 FPTS/G 15.3 D.J. Moore will have better days with the Bears, but he struggled in his debut against the Packers with two catches for 25 yards on two targets. Mooney, meanwhile, had four catches for 53 yards and a touchdown on seven targets, which tied for the team lead, and he should remain a go-to option for Justin Fields. Mooney is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB, and he's a potential starter in three-receiver leagues in Week 2 at Tampa Bay. Rashid Shaheed WR NO New Orleans • #22

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR NO -3 O/U 40 OPP VS WR 1st WR RNK NR ROSTERED 11% YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 6 REYDS 89 TD 1 FPTS/G 19 Even with Michael Thomas healthy and rising star Chris Olave on the field for the Saints, Shaheed still stood out in Week 1 against Tennessee with five catches for 89 yards and a touchdown on six targets. We'll see if Derek Carr can support all three guys, along with Juwan Johnson and the running backs out of the backfield, but Shaheed is worth adding in deeper leagues where available. He now has at least 13.9 PPR points in three of his past five games going back to last season, and he's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Kendrick Bourne WR NE New England • #84

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA MIA -2.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 13th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 5% YTD Stats REC 6 TAR 11 REYDS 64 TD 2 FPTS/G 24.4 We'll see what happens when DeVante Parker (knee) and Tyquan Thornton (shoulder) are healthy, but right now Bourne looks like a go-to option for Mac Jones based on Week 1. Against the Eagles, Bourne had six catches for 64 yards and two touchdowns on 11 targets, and the Patriots might be more pass-happy than usual with Bill O'Brien back calling plays. Parker could return in Week 2, but Bourne is still worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB to see what happens against Miami. Rashee Rice WR KC Kansas City • #4

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC KC -3 O/U 51 OPP VS WR 18th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 22% YTD Stats REC 3 TAR 5 REYDS 29 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.9 The Chiefs need help in their receiving corps, and hopefully Rice can earn a bigger role after a quality outing in his NFL debut in Week 1 against the Lions. He tied for the team lead in targets with five, and he caught three passes for 29 yards and a touchdown. Hopefully, he can earn more playing time (31 percent against Detroit), and he's a good stash candidate since he's catching passes from Patrick Mahomes. Rice is worth adding with 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Jayden Reed WR GB Green Bay • #11

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL GB -1.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 4th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 24% YTD Stats REC 2 TAR 5 REYDS 48 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.8 Reed is worth a look in deeper leagues with Christian Watson (hamstring) out in Week 1. Against the Bears, Reed stepped up with two catches for 48 yards on five targets, and more production could be coming soon if he remains in a prominent role. Watson's status for Week 2 at Atlanta is up in the air, and Reed could be a No. 3 receiver in deeper three-receiver leagues. He's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Robert Woods WR HOU Houston • #2

Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -1 O/U 40 OPP VS WR 26th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 6% YTD Stats REC 6 TAR 10 REYDS 57 TD 0 FPTS/G 11.7 Woods isn't an exciting Fantasy option at this point in his career, but he could be a cheap starter in deep PPR leagues given his role for the Texans. In Week 1 at Baltimore, Woods had six catches for 57 yards on 10 targets, and he should be the No. 2 receiver for C.J. Stroud behind Nico Collins. In deeper formats, Woods is worth adding for 1 percent of your FAB heading into Week 2 against the Colts. Curtis Samuel WR WAS Washington • #4

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -3.5 O/U 39 OPP VS WR 27th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 13% YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 5 REYDS 54 TD 0 FPTS/G 11 Samuel isn't going away despite sharing the field with Jahan Dotson and Terry McLaurin, and he could be a cheap starter in deep PPR leagues. In Week 1 against Arizona, Samuel had five catches for 54 yards on five targets, which tied for the team lead. He also added one carry for 6 yards. Samuel is worth adding for 1 percent of your FAB heading into Week 2 at Denver. Allen Robinson WR PIT Pittsburgh • #11

Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE CLE -2 O/U 40 OPP VS WR 3rd WR RNK NR ROSTERED 5% YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 8 REYDS 64 TD 0 FPTS/G 11.4 The Steelers won't have Diontae Johnson (hamstring) for multiple weeks, according to ESPN, which means Robinson and Calvin Austin III are now being thrust into prominent roles for the Steelers. Robinson had five catches for 64 yards on eight targets against the 49ers in Week 1, and we'll see if he can turn back the clock now as a starter in Pittsburgh. I don't have much faith, but in deeper leagues you can add Robinson for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.

WAIVER WIRE Tight End

Injuries : Travis Kelce (knee), Mark Andrews (quadriceps), Pat Freiermuth (chest) and Greg Dulcich (hamstring).

Gerald Everett (82 percent rostered), Darren Waller (81 percent), Evan Engram (76 percent) and Dawson Knox (76 percent). Everett has been consistent with at least seven PPR points in four games in a row, and he has at least six targets in each of his past three games. He's not to win your Fantasy matchup, but he's not horrible either given his involvement with Justin Herbert. In non-PPR, you can avoid Everett, who hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 4. ... Waller is back and hopefully better than ever. He missed eight games with a hamstring injury but returned in Week 15 against New England with three catches for 48 yards and a touchdown on three targets. He's a must-start Fantasy tight end in all leagues for the rest of the year. ... Engram stayed hot in Week 15 against Dallas with eight catches for 62 yards on 10 targets, and he now has at least 14 PPR points in three games in a row. You're starting him in all leagues for the rest of the season based on the way he's played over the past three weeks. ... Knox has come alive the past two games with at least 14 PPR points in each outing against the Jets and Dolphins. He has 15 targets over that span for 10 catches, 139 yards and two touchdowns, and he should be started in all leagues in Week 16 at Chicago. Hopefully, Josh Allen continues to lean on Knox like this for the rest of the year. Drop candidates: Dalton Schultz (81 percent rostered), Greg Dulcich (66 percent) and Gerald Everett (53 percent). Schultz was someone I started to fade in training camp, and his Week 1 performance was part of the reason why. He played a lot as the primary tight end for Houston, but he had just two catches for 4 yards on four targets. I'm not sure there's much upside for him with C.J. Stroud. ... Dulcich is now out for multiple weeks, per ESPN, which means there's no reason to roster him. Even when healthy, Dulcich had minimal upside. ... Everett had his chance to impress Fantasy managers in Week 1 against Miami and failed with just two catches for 21 yards on three targets. There are just too many mouths to feed in Los Angeles for Everett to consistently standout, including fellow tight end Donald Parham.



Week 16 Waiver Priority List Jake Ferguson TE DAL Dallas • #87

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ DAL -9.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS TE 23rd TE RNK 10th ROSTERED 42% YTD Stats REC 2 TAR 7 REYDS 11 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.1 Ferguson might have had a huge stat line if the Cowboys were in a competitive game against the Giants in Week 1 instead of a 40-0 blowout. Despite the score, Ferguson still led Dallas in targets with seven, but he finished with only two catches for 11 yards. Better days are ahead for Dak Prescott's starting tight end, and Ferguson should be rostered in all leagues for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Hayden Hurst TE CAR Carolina • #81

Age: 30 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO NO -3 O/U 40 OPP VS TE 2nd TE RNK 11th ROSTERED 7% YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 7 REYDS 41 TD 1 FPTS/G 15.1 Hurst was the best pass catcher for the Panthers in Week 1 at Atlanta with five catches for 41 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. He should continue to be a go-to option for Bryce Young, and he has the potential to be a low-end starter in all leagues. I don't love his matchup in Week 2 against the Saints, but I would stash Hurst if you have an open roster spot for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Luke Musgrave TE GB Green Bay • #88

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL GB -1.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS TE 30th TE RNK 15th ROSTERED 43% YTD Stats REC 3 TAR 4 REYDS 50 TD 0 FPTS/G 8 Musgrave should continue to be a go-to target for Jordan Love moving forward, even when Christian Watson (hamstring) is healthy. In his first NFL action in Week 1 at Chicago, Musgrave had three catches for 50 yards on four targets, and he should have caught a touchdown. Those will come, and Musgrave has plenty of appeal for the rest of the season, including his matchup in Week 2 at Atlanta. He's worth adding as a stash candidate for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Hunter Henry TE NE New England • #85

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA MIA -2.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS TE 29th TE RNK 17th ROSTERED 15% YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 6 REYDS 56 TD 1 FPTS/G 16.6 We'll see what happens with Mike Gesicki moving forward, and DeVante Parker (knee) and Tyquan Thornton (shoulder) were also absent for Week 1 against the Eagles. But Henry looked solid with five catches for 56 yards and a touchdown on six targets. Now, I'm not sure how often the Patriots will attempt 54 passes, but it's good to see Henry being productive again in Bill O'Brien's offense. In deeper leagues, add Henry for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Zach Ertz TE ARI Arizona • #86

Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG NYG -5.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS TE 6th TE RNK 18th ROSTERED 22% YTD Stats REC 6 TAR 10 REYDS 21 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.1 It was great to see Ertz back on the field following last year's torn ACL, and he was a go-to option for Josh Dobbs in Week 1 at Washington with six catches for 21 yards on 10 targets. The yards definitely need to improve before Fantasy managers can trust Ertz again, but we love the targets and catches. In deep PPR leagues, Ertz is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Logan Thomas TE WAS Washington • #82

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -3.5 O/U 39 OPP VS TE 5th TE RNK 23rd ROSTERED 6% YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 8 REYDS 43 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.3 Despite having Jahan Dotson, Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel, it was Thomas who led the Commanders in targets in Week 1 against Arizona. Now, we know the Cardinals have been awful against tight ends for multiple seasons, so Thomas took advantage of a good matchup. But he might be someone Sam Howell leans on moving forward, so keep that in mind. He only finished with four catches for 43 yards, but in deeper leagues, Thomas is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Durham Smythe TE MIA Miami • #81

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE MIA -2.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS TE 1st TE RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats REC 3 TAR 7 REYDS 44 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.4 In deeper leagues, you can take a flier on Smythe to see if he becomes a regular contributor in Miami's offense, and he just had seven targets in Week 1 at the Chargers with three catches for 44 yards. Last year, the Dolphins didn't lean on their tight end in Mike Gesicki, but maybe that's a new wrinkle this season with Smythe. He's worth adding for 1 percent of your FAB to find out.

WAIVER WIRE DST

Browns (44 percent rostered) at PIT

Giants (14 percent rostered) at ARI

Lions (18 percent rostered) vs. SEA

Packers (40 percent rostered) at ATL

