Fantasy Football Week 8 Injury Report: Marlon Mack, Rob Gronkowski expected to go
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.
Week 8 brings another early kickoff across the pond, with the Eagles and Jaguars matching up in a game that has a pair of prominent running back injuries. Meanwhile, the receiver position has its fair share of walking wounded, including one big-name wideout who appears set to sit. As is usually the case, there's no shortage of news to sort through, so let's take our usual Sunday morning dive into the medical outlook across the NFL:
QUARTERBACKS
- The Bills' Josh Allen (elbow) will miss a second consecutive game in Week 8. Veteran Derek Anderson, who was dealing with back and calf issues stemming from his first start in Week 7 against the Colts, is off the injury report and will start the Monday night divisional clash against the Patriots. Anderson was a serviceable 20-for-31 for 175 yards in the loss to Indianapolis, but he also threw three interceptions.
RUNNING BACKS
- The Colts' Marlon Mack (ankle) is questionable to face the Raiders in Week 8 despite having finished the week with a full practice on Friday. According to early Sunday reports, Mack has a good shot to play. Mack has given Andrew Luck's surgically repaired shoulder a bit of a break over the last two weeks, turning 31 carries into 215 yards and a touchdown. Mack owners will need to keep an eye on the inactives report -- which would come 90 minutes prior to the game's 4:25pm ET kickoff – to ensure Mack is a go. Meanwhile, backfield mate Robert Turbin (shoulder) has already been ruled out of the contest.
- The Jaguars' Leonard Fournette (hamstring) will sit out a fourth straight game in Week 8, while recent addition Carlos Hyde will be active for the Sunday morning battle against the Eagles in London. With Jamaal Charles having been released this past week, Hyde and T.J. Yeldon will helm the Jacksonville backfield in a tough matchup versus a Philadelphia run defense that's surrendered a stingy 3.8 yards per rush and the third-fewest Fantasy points to running backs (11.71) in standard scoring formats.
- The Bills' LeSean McCoy (concussion) is questionable for a Monday night battle against the Patriots, but as per Saturday night reports, he's expected to have passed the league-mandated protocol prior to kickoff and therefore be allowed to suit up.
- The 49ers' Matt Breida (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's divisional battle against the Cardinals, but as per late Saturday night reports, he's expected to suit up, albeit in limited fashion. That development should still equate to a solid amount of opportunity for backfield mate Raheem Mostert, who's gained 146 rushing yards on 19 carries over the last two games. Veteran Alfred Morris, who did see nine carries in Week 7 after not touching the ball in Week 6, could also see a handful of touches but is clearly third in the pecking order at present.
- The Patriots' Sony Michel (knee-MCL) is listed as doubtful for the Monday night divisional matchup against the Bills. In his likely absence, Kenjon Barner and James White will serve as the Patriots' running backs. Michel was able to turn in a limited practice Saturday, so there may be hope for a Week 9 return.
- The Redskins' Chris Thompson (ribs) is questionable to face the Giants on Sunday, but late Saturday night reports indicate he's expected to play. Thompson did manage a full practice Friday and would be suiting up for the first time since Week 5 if he does take the field.
- The Vikings' Dalvin Cook (hamstring) remains out for Sunday night's showdown against the Saints. The trio of Latavius Murray, Mike Boone and Roc Thomas will once again handle Minnesota's backfield work, with Murray slated to serve in a clear-cut lead-back role for the third straight week. He's thrived with that responsibility so far, gaining 224 yards on 39 rushes over Weeks 6 and 7.
- The Lions' Theo Riddick (knee) will not play against the Seahawks on Sunday. Ameer Abdullah was expected to soak up a good bit of Riddick's passing down work against the Dolphins last week, but he ended up only seeing only one target. Instead, it's much likelier that rookie Kerryon Johnson, who rushed 19 times for 158 yards and also notched two receptions on three targets versus Miami, continues to see his workload bump up.
- The Broncos' Royce Freeman (ankle) will not play versus the Chiefs in Week 8. Fellow rookie Phillip Lindsay should enjoy the lion's share of carries, while Devontae Booker, who's seen a total of 29 touches through seven games, will jump a notch on the running back depth chart.
- The Bengals' Giovani Bernard (knee-MCL) will be out once again in Week 8 against the Buccaneers.
- The Eagles' Darren Sproles (hamstring) will not play against the Jaguars in the Week 8 London tilt. Corey Clement and Wendell Smallwood will continue to helm the Philadelphia backfield.
WIDE RECEIVERS
- The Rams' Cooper Kupp (knee-MCL) is doubtful to return in Week 8 against the Packers, which should result in a Robert Woods-Brandin Cooks-Josh Reynolds starting trio for Los Angeles for a second consecutive week.
- The Packers' Randall Cobb (hamstring) is questionable to face the Rams in Week 8 after a pair of limited practices and a full Friday session coming out of the bye week. Meanwhile, teammate Geronimo Allison does not carry an injury designation after missing the prior two games. If both players are active, the workload of impressive rookie Marquez Valdes-Scantling (10 receptions on 17 targets for 171 yards and one touchdown over last two games) would presumably take a hit.
- The Bears' Allen Robinson (groin) is questionable for Sunday's interconference battle versus the Jets, and he managed just a limited practice on Friday. As per late Saturday night reports, he's not expected to play Sunday. His presumed absence will once again leave the likes of Taylor Gabriel and Anthony Miller with extra opportunities among the receivers, while tight end Trey Burton could also see an uptick in targets. All three players will be in an advantageous matchup, considering Gang Green is still fielding short-handed secondary due to multiple injuries.
- The Jets' Robby Anderson (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's battle against the Bears after missing practice all week. With Quincy Enunwa (ankle) also out once again in Week 8, Jermaine Kearse, who disappointed many with zero catches on two targets over 64 snaps versus the Vikings in Week 7, will serve as the de facto No. 1 receiver. However, the just-signed Rishard Matthews is also expected to get a heavy dose of on-the-job training as the likely No. 2 wideout. Fellow veteran Andre Roberts is projected to handle No. 3 duties.
- The Patriots' Josh Gordon (hamstring) is questionable for the Week 8 Monday night divisional matchup versus the Bills, but he was able to practice in limited fashion all week. Gordon has been listed on the injury report in each game since joining New England, but there haven't been any indications of a setback and he should therefore take the field against Buffalo.
- The Bengals' John Ross (groin) is out for the Week 8 battle versus the Buccaneers, once again bumping up the prospects of Tyler Boyd versus a vulnerable Tampa secondary that's allowed the third-most Fantasy points (30.00) to wide receivers in standard scoring formats.
- The Colts' Ryan Grant (ankle) is out versus the Raiders on Sunday. T.Y. Hilton and Chester Rogers once again shape up as the top two receiver options for Indianapolis.
- Jamison Crowder (ankle) will be absent again in Week 8 against the Giants, while Paul Richardson (shoulder) is questionable after a week of limited practices.
- The 49ers' Pierre Garcon (knee) is out for Sunday's Week 8 tilt against the Cardinals. His absence should lead to increased snaps for Trent Taylor, Dante Pettis and Kendrick Bourne, along with an uptick in volume for tight end George Kittle.
- The Panthers' Torrey Smith (knee) is out for Sunday's interconference battle against the Ravens. Rookie D.J. Moore and second-year receiver Curtis Samuel should both enjoy increased workloads, albeit in a tough matchup versus a Baltimore defense allowing the fourth-fewest Fantasy points (19.86) to wide receivers in standard scoring formats.
- The Browns' Rashard Higgins (knee-MCL) will not play in the Week 8 divisional tilt against the Steelers, leaving Jarvis Landry, Antonio Calloway and Damion Ratley as Baker Mayfield's top three receiving options once again.
TIGHT ENDS
- The Patriots' Rob Gronkowski (back) is questionable to face the Bills on Monday night after three limited practices this week. Gronk at least seems to have shed his ankle issue, and it appears he's on track to take the field as expected after a one-game absence. Meanwhile, position mate Jacob Hollister (hamstring) is already ruled out.
- The Colts' Jack Doyle has finally shed the hip injury that cost him five games. However, position mate Erik Swoope (knee) won't be available to face the Raiders on Sunday, leaving Doyle and Eric Ebron with all the tight end work.
- The Bengals' Tyler Kroft (foot) will sit out the Week 8 interconference battle versus the Buccaneers. C.J. Uzomah will once again see a robust allotment of snaps versus a Tampa defense allowing the most Fantasy points (12.00) per game to tight ends in standard scoring formats.
- The Jaguars' James O'Shaughnessy (hip) remains out for Sunday's contest against the Eagles in London. Jacksonville will once again entrust tight end reps to David Grinnage and Blake Bell.
- The Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham (heel) is questionable to face the 49ers on Sunday.
KICKERS
- The Cardinals' Phil Dawson (hip) is questionable against the 49ers in Week 8 after missing practice Thursday and turning in a limited Friday session. Despite Arizona having signed Matthew McCrane to their practice squad this week as an emergency option, Dawson is expected to play Sunday as per Saturday reports.
- The Colts' Adam Vinatieri (groin) is officially listed as questionable for the Week 8 matchup against the Raiders, but as per head coach Frank Reich's comments Friday, Vinatieri is expected to suit up. Further supporting the notion is the fact Indianapolis has not signed any other kicker to its roster.
KEY DEFENSIVE PLAYERS
Cornerbacks
- The Vikings' Xavier Rhodes (foot) is questionable for the Week 8 Sunday night showdown versus the Saints after failing to practice all week.
- The 49ers' Richard Sherman (calf) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Cardinals. As per early Sunday morning reports, he's expected to play.
- The Ravens' Jimmy Smith (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Panthers, but as per late-week reports, he'll start and play without restrictions.
- The Jaguars' A.J. Bouye (calf) is out against the Eagles for Sunday morning's game in London. Teammate Tyler Patmon (neck) will also miss the game.
- The Jets' Trumaine Johnson (quadriceps) is doubtful for Sunday's game versus the Bears. Teammate Morris Claiborne (shoulder) is questionable.
- The Browns' E.J. Gaines (concussion) is out for a second straight game versus the Steelers on Sunday.
- The Bengals' Darqueze Dennard (shoulder) won't play versus the Buccaneers on Sunday.
- The Raiders' Daryl Worley (ankle) is questionable to face the Colts on Sunday.
Safeties
- The Chiefs' Eric Berry (heel) is once again listed as doubtful in Week 8 against the Broncos.
- The Colts' Malik Hooker (hip) is out for Sunday's Week 8 battle against the Raiders. Meanwhile, position mate Clayton Geathers (concussion) is questionable after going from a full Wednesday participant to two missed practices to finish the week.
- The Jets' Marcus Maye (thumb) is questionable to face the Bears on Sunday.
- The Browns' Damarious Randall (groin) is questionable for Sunday's big divisional battle against the Steelers.
- The Cardinals' Tre Boston (shoulder) is out for Sunday's game against the 49ers.
- The Broncos' Darian Stewart (neck) is out for a Week 8 divisional battle versus the Chiefs.
- The Vikings' Andrew Sendejo (groin) will once again be out versus the Saints on Sunday night.
- The Eagles' Corey Graham (hamstring) will not play in Week 8 versus the Jaguars in London.
Defensive Linemen
- The Colts' Jabaal Sheard (abdomen) is questionable to take on the Raiders in Week 8 despite finishing the week with a full practice.
- The Lions' Ezekiel Ansah (shoulder) is questionable to face the Seahawks on Sunday after three limited practices this week.
- The Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy (calf) and linemate Vinny Curry (ankle) will both miss their second straight game against the Bengals in Week 8.
- The Eagles' Haloti Ngata (calf) is questionable for Sunday morning's battle versus the Jaguars in London. Meanwhile, Philadelphia placed Derek Barnett (shoulder) on injured reserve earlier in the week.
- The Vikings' Linval Joseph (knee) carries a questionable tag for Sunday night's battle against the Saints after three limited practices.
- The Cardinals' Corey Peters (heel) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers.
- The Bills' Trent Murphy (knee) has been ruled out for the Patriots' Week 8 Monday night showdown versus the Patriots.
- The Vikings' Everson Griffen (personal) will make his season debut in Week 8 versus the Saints.
Linebackers
- The Bears' Khalil Mack (ankle) is questionable to face the Jets on Sunday after only managing one limited practice all week. As per early Sunday reports, he'll test himself in pregame warmups before a final decision is reached. Reports also indicate he's likely to be limited if he does manage to suit up.
- The Broncos' Von Miller (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's showdown versus the Chiefs, but as per coach Vance Joseph, the star linebacker will play. Meanwhile, fellow linebacker Brandon Marshall (knee) is questionable after three limited practices this week.
- The Vikings will be without Anthony Barr (hamstring) for the Sunday night showdown versus the Saints.
- The Giants' Alec Ogletree (hamstring) will not play in Sunday's Week 8 divisional matchup versus the Redskins.
- The Lions' Jarrad Davis (calf) is questionable for Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Seahawks.
- The Patriots' John Simon (shoulder) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Bills.
- The Bengals' Vontaze Burfict (hip) is out against the Buccaneers on Sunday. The same applies to position mate Nick Vigil (knee-MCL), leaving Cincinnati considerably short-handed at linebacker.
- The Chiefs' Justin Houston (hamstring) is doubtful to face the Broncos on Sunday.
- The Browns' Joe Schobert (hamstring) will miss another game versus the Steelers in Week 8.
