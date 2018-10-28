Fantasy Football Week 8 Injury Report: Marlon Mack, Rob Gronkowski expected to go

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

Week 8 brings another early kickoff across the pond, with the Eagles and Jaguars matching up in a game that has a pair of prominent running back injuries. Meanwhile, the receiver position has its fair share of walking wounded, including one big-name wideout who appears set to sit. As is usually the case, there's no shortage of news to sort through, so let's take our usual Sunday morning dive into the medical outlook across the NFL:

QUARTERBACKS

The Bills' Josh Allen (elbow) will miss a second consecutive game in Week 8. Veteran Derek Anderson, who was dealing with back and calf issues stemming from his first start in Week 7 against the Colts, is off the injury report and will start the Monday night divisional clash against the Patriots. Anderson was a serviceable 20-for-31 for 175 yards in the loss to Indianapolis, but he also threw three interceptions.

RUNNING BACKS

WIDE RECEIVERS

TIGHT ENDS

The Patriots' Rob Gronkowski (back) is questionable to face the Bills on Monday night after three limited practices this week. Gronk at least seems to have shed his ankle issue, and it appears he's on track to take the field as expected after a one-game absence. Meanwhile, position mate Jacob Hollister (hamstring) is already ruled out.

The Colts' Jack Doyle has finally shed the hip injury that cost him five games. However, position mate Erik Swoope (knee) won't be available to face the Raiders on Sunday, leaving Doyle and Eric Ebron with all the tight end work.

The Bengals' Tyler Kroft (foot) will sit out the Week 8 interconference battle versus the Buccaneers. C.J. Uzomah will once again see a robust allotment of snaps versus a Tampa defense allowing the most Fantasy points (12.00) per game to tight ends in standard scoring formats.

The Jaguars' James O'Shaughnessy (hip) remains out for Sunday's contest against the Eagles in London. Jacksonville will once again entrust tight end reps to David Grinnage and Blake Bell.

The Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham (heel) is questionable to face the 49ers on Sunday.

KICKERS

The Cardinals' Phil Dawson (hip) is questionable against the 49ers in Week 8 after missing practice Thursday and turning in a limited Friday session. Despite Arizona having signed Matthew McCrane to their practice squad this week as an emergency option, Dawson is expected to play Sunday as per Saturday reports.

The Colts' Adam Vinatieri (groin) is officially listed as questionable for the Week 8 matchup against the Raiders, but as per head coach Frank Reich's comments Friday, Vinatieri is expected to suit up. Further supporting the notion is the fact Indianapolis has not signed any other kicker to its roster.

KEY DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

Cornerbacks

The Vikings' Xavier Rhodes (foot) is questionable for the Week 8 Sunday night showdown versus the Saints after failing to practice all week.

The 49ers' Richard Sherman (calf) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Cardinals. As per early Sunday morning reports, he's expected to play.

The Ravens' Jimmy Smith (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Panthers, but as per late-week reports, he'll start and play without restrictions.

The Jaguars' A.J. Bouye (calf) is out against the Eagles for Sunday morning's game in London. Teammate Tyler Patmon (neck) will also miss the game.

The Jets' Trumaine Johnson (quadriceps) is doubtful for Sunday's game versus the Bears. Teammate Morris Claiborne (shoulder) is questionable.

The Browns' E.J. Gaines (concussion) is out for a second straight game versus the Steelers on Sunday.

The Bengals' Darqueze Dennard (shoulder) won't play versus the Buccaneers on Sunday.

The Raiders' Daryl Worley (ankle) is questionable to face the Colts on Sunday.

Safeties

The Chiefs' Eric Berry (heel) is once again listed as doubtful in Week 8 against the Broncos.

The Colts' Malik Hooker (hip) is out for Sunday's Week 8 battle against the Raiders. Meanwhile, position mate Clayton Geathers (concussion) is questionable after going from a full Wednesday participant to two missed practices to finish the week.

The Jets' Marcus Maye (thumb) is questionable to face the Bears on Sunday.

The Browns' Damarious Randall (groin) is questionable for Sunday's big divisional battle against the Steelers.

The Cardinals' Tre Boston (shoulder) is out for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

The Broncos' Darian Stewart (neck) is out for a Week 8 divisional battle versus the Chiefs.

The Vikings' Andrew Sendejo (groin) will once again be out versus the Saints on Sunday night.

The Eagles' Corey Graham (hamstring) will not play in Week 8 versus the Jaguars in London.

Defensive Linemen

The Colts' Jabaal Sheard (abdomen) is questionable to take on the Raiders in Week 8 despite finishing the week with a full practice.

The Lions' Ezekiel Ansah (shoulder) is questionable to face the Seahawks on Sunday after three limited practices this week.

The Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy (calf) and linemate Vinny Curry (ankle) will both miss their second straight game against the Bengals in Week 8.

The Eagles' Haloti Ngata (calf) is questionable for Sunday morning's battle versus the Jaguars in London. Meanwhile, Philadelphia placed Derek Barnett (shoulder) on injured reserve earlier in the week.

The Vikings' Linval Joseph (knee) carries a questionable tag for Sunday night's battle against the Saints after three limited practices.

The Cardinals' Corey Peters (heel) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

The Bills' Trent Murphy (knee) has been ruled out for the Patriots' Week 8 Monday night showdown versus the Patriots.

The Vikings' Everson Griffen (personal) will make his season debut in Week 8 versus the Saints.

Linebackers

The Bears' Khalil Mack (ankle) is questionable to face the Jets on Sunday after only managing one limited practice all week. As per early Sunday reports, he'll test himself in pregame warmups before a final decision is reached. Reports also indicate he's likely to be limited if he does manage to suit up.

The Broncos' Von Miller (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's showdown versus the Chiefs, but as per coach Vance Joseph, the star linebacker will play. Meanwhile, fellow linebacker Brandon Marshall (knee) is questionable after three limited practices this week.

The Vikings will be without Anthony Barr (hamstring) for the Sunday night showdown versus the Saints.

The Giants' Alec Ogletree (hamstring) will not play in Sunday's Week 8 divisional matchup versus the Redskins.

The Lions' Jarrad Davis (calf) is questionable for Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Seahawks.

The Patriots' John Simon (shoulder) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Bills.

The Bengals' Vontaze Burfict (hip) is out against the Buccaneers on Sunday. The same applies to position mate Nick Vigil (knee-MCL), leaving Cincinnati considerably short-handed at linebacker.

The Chiefs' Justin Houston (hamstring) is doubtful to face the Broncos on Sunday.

The Browns' Joe Schobert (hamstring) will miss another game versus the Steelers in Week 8.

So who should you sit and start? And what shocking QB could win you Week 8? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy football rankings for every single position, and see which shocking QB finishes in the top 5 this week, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.