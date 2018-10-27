Fantasy Football Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Adrian Peterson's resurgent season continues

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."



Imagine how happy you were after your Fantasy draft if you had either Le'Veon Bell, Dalvin Cook or Leonard Fournette on your roster. In some leagues, especially an auction, you might have had two of these guys.

That happiness is long gone.

It might not be until Week 11 before we see all three on the field this season. Combined, they have appeared in just five games, with Cook and Fournette battling hamstring injuries, and Bell sitting out in a contract dispute.

Bell could return as early as Week 9, but Fournette will be out until Week 10, with Cook likely back in Week 11. It's been a disaster, but hopefully missing these three running backs hasn't ruined your Fantasy season.

The nice thing is if you're in playoff contention, you could have a star returning to your Fantasy team at the right time. When healthy and active, these could be three of the best running backs in the NFL.

Also, with these guys absent, we've gotten strong performances, for the most part, from backups James Conner, Latavius Murray and T.J. Yeldon. These three running backs, especially Conner, might have saved your Fantasy season.

All three will lose value when the stars return, and Yeldon could be in trouble now after the Jaguars added Carlos Hyde via trade from Cleveland prior to Week 7. He'll make his debut with his new team in Week 8 against the Eagles in London, and it could be messy in Jacksonville when Fournette is back.

The same could happen in Pittsburgh with Bell and Conner sharing work, while Cook and Murray might be in a timeshare in Minnesota as well. But we'll deal with that problem when it happens.

It would mean Bell, Cook and Fournette are playing again. And we'd love to see that happen after them being out for most of the first eight weeks of the season.

Editor's Note: Projections are provided by SportsLine.com. Projected points are for PPR leagues.

Start of the Week

I'm shocked at what I'm about to write. In Week 8 of the 2018 season, I'm going with Adrian Peterson as the Start of the Week.

Wow.

It's been impressive what Peterson has done this season at 33, and I was wrong about him. I thought he would either struggle or get hurt by this point in the year, but he continues to run with the same fury that made him a Fantasy star since his days with Minnesota in 2007.

He already has four games with at least 96 rushing yards, and he's averaging 4.3 yards per carry. For the season, he has 101 carries for 438 yards and three touchdowns, as well as eight catches for 144 yards. And he should have a big game in Week 8 against the Giants.

In full disclosure, I chose Peterson as the Start of the Week on Tuesday. The Giants had struggled against running backs all season, and they allowed a running back to score a touchdown in every game. But then things really improved for Peterson when the Giants traded standout defensive tackle Damon "Snacks" Harrison to the Lions on Wednesday for a fifth-round pick.

Now, Peterson should dominate this game, especially if Chris Thompson (ribs) remains out. He should continue to beat back Father Time with another strong performance against the Giants.

I never expected Peterson to be playing this well. And I never expected to be recommending him in this spot in 2018. But here we are, and we should all enjoy another big game for Peterson – the ageless wonder.

I'm starting Peterson over: David Johnson (vs. SF), Nick Chubb (at PIT), Mark Ingram (at MIN), Jordan Howard (vs. NYJ) and Isaiah Crowell (at CHI)

Quarterback

Start 'Em 23.0 projected points Jameis Winston Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Winston didn't have a great game in Week 7 against Cleveland with 19 Fantasy points, but he did manage to pass for 365 yards. That's now five of six games this season where Tampa Bay's quarterbacks have passed for at least that many yards, and this high-volume attack should continue to help Winston, including this week at Cincinnati. The Bengals have struggled against opposing quarterbacks all season, allowing an average of 25.6 Fantasy points per game to the position, and only Ryan Tannehill in Week 5 failed to score at least 22 points against Cincinnati this year. Winston is once again a candidate or top-five production in Week 8. 23.6 projected points Mitchell Trubisky Chicago Bears QB Trubisky is on fire in his past three games, and hopefully he'll stay hot this week against the Jets. He's scored 55, 32 and 33 Fantasy points in his past three outings against Tampa Bay, Miami and New England, and he's getting it done in a variety of ways. He's averaging 334 passing yards over that span with 11 total touchdowns and three interceptions. And he's run for 181 yards and one touchdown in his past three games as well. This week, he's facing a Jets defense that has allowed at least 21 Fantasy points to four quarterbacks in a row, as well as five of the past six opponents. This should be another productive week for Trubisky against the Jets. 23.6 projected points Jared Goff Los Angeles Rams QB Goff finally scored 20 Fantasy points for the first time since Week 4 against the 49ers last week. But it was still a mediocre Fantasy performance with 18-of-24 passing for 202 yards and a touchdown. He's now attempted 32 passes or less in three games in a row, but his volume should increase this week against the Packers. This game has the highest over-under points total, according to Las Vegas (56.5), and Green Bay has allowed three of the past five opposing quarterbacks to score at least 20 Fantasy points. Hopefully, we see Goff in a shootout with Aaron Rodgers, and Goff should have the chance for a big game. 23.4 projected points Andy Dalton Cincinnati Bengals QB Dalton was one of the biggest letdowns in Week 7 at Kansas City with just nine Fantasy points. He had another prime-time meltdown with that game on Sunday night, but he gets a tremendous opportunity to rebound this week against Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers allow the most Fantasy points on average to opposing quarterbacks at 31.7, and four quarterbacks in a row have scored at least 24 points against this defense. I know Dalton disappointed a lot of you in Week 7, but this is a good spot to trust him again with a home game against Tampa Bay. 20.6 projected points Kirk Cousins Minnesota Vikings QB The Saints secondary should be improved with the addition of cornerback Eli Apple in a trade from the Giants, but Cousins should still have a good game this week. New Orleans has allowed at least 30 Fantasy points to Joe Flacco, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Matt Ryan this year, and the Saints have been successful against Tyrod Taylor, Eli Manning and Alex Smith. Cousins, along with Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs, should be productive, and Cousins is worth trusting as a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues.

Sleepers

Baker Mayfield (at PIT): He just scored a season-high 24 Fantasy points at Cleveland in Week 7, and the Steelers have allowed all but one quarterback to score at least 21 Fantasy points this year, which was Ryan in Week 5. Mayfield isn't likely going to have a huge game against Pittsburgh, but he remains a good streaming option in this matchup.

Joe Flacco (at CAR): Flacco doesn't typically play well on the road, but he does have at least 21 Fantasy points in two of four games away from Baltimore this year. He's at Carolina this week, and the Panthers have allowed five quarterbacks in a row to score at least 18 Fantasy points, with three scoring at least 22 points. Flacco can be a useful starting option in two-quarterback and super-flex leagues.

Derek Carr (vs. IND): Even without Amari Cooper, who was traded to Dallas, Carr should be fine with his revamped receiving corps. And it's a good matchup in Week 8 against the Colts. Indianapolis has allowed three of the past four opposing quarterbacks to score at least 21 Fantasy points, with the lone exception being Derek Anderson in Week 7. Carr only has one game with more than 17 Fantasy points this year, but he can still be useful in two-quarterback or super-flex leagues.

Sit 'Em 18.2 projected points Carson Wentz Philadelphia Eagles QB Wentz has been a solid Fantasy quarterback for the past month with at least 22 points in four games in a row. He averaged 312 passing yards over that span with nine total touchdowns and no interceptions, but he should struggle this week against the Jaguars in London. Only two quarterbacks have scored at least 20 Fantasy points against Jacksonville, which were Tom Brady in Week 2 (20 points) and Dak Prescott in Week 6 (33 points), but Prescott had 14 points with his rushing stats. Wentz may score about 20 Fantasy points this week, but I don't expect him to finish as a No. 1 quarterback in Week 8. 16.6 projected points Eli Manning New York Giants QB I liked Manning as a streaming option in Week 7 at Atlanta given the matchup with the Falcons, and he delivered 21 Fantasy points in a solid performance. But now, it's back to benching Manning in the majority of one-quarterback leagues. In his past five games against Washington, Manning is averaging just 219 passing yards per game with four total touchdowns and seven interceptions over that span. And for this season, Manning has three games with at least 21 Fantasy points (none over 23 points) and four games with 16 points or less. I expect this to be one of Manning's down games, and he's only worth starting in two-quarterback or super-flex leagues. 17.4 projected points Matthew Stafford Detroit Lions QB I expect Stafford to finish in the same range as Wentz, and he's scored between 19 and 24 Fantasy points in four games in a row. That puts him in the range of a low-end starter and high-end backup, but this won't be an easy matchup against the Seahawks. Seattle has only allowed one quarterback to score over 20 Fantasy points this season, which was Case Keenum in Week 1 (25 points). Since then, the Seahawks have been stingy against all their opponents, including Trubisky in Week 2 (18 points) and Goff in Week 5 (15 points), and Stafford should have minimal production this week. 19.0 projected points Alex Smith Washington Redskins QB Washington's receiving corps is a mess right now after Jamison Crowder (ankle), Paul Richardson (knee) and Chris Thompson (ribs) missed Week 7 against Dallas, and their status for Week 8 is still in up in the air. But even with those guys healthy, Smith has still been a mediocre Fantasy quarterback, scoring 20 Fantasy points just twice, with a high of 23 points, and none of those outings since Week 3. This game will be all about Adrian Peterson, and Smith is only worth starting in two-quarterback or super-flex leagues.

Bust Alert



Wilson has been excellent and efficient the past two games against the Rams and Raiders, and we'll see if he can keep it up in Week 8 at Detroit. He threw a touchdown pass on every seven attempts against the Rams in Week 5 and one on every eight attempts against the Raiders in Week 8. In total, Wilson has six touchdown passes in his past two games on just 44 pass attempts. That's not sustainable, and I would only consider him a low-end starting quarterback at best, similar to Wentz and Stafford. The Lions allow an average of 20 Fantasy points a game, and Wilson should be in that range. Prior to his past two games, Wilson scored 19 Fantasy points or less in three games in a row against Chicago, Dallas and Arizona, and he's been at 26 pass attempts or less in four consecutive games. It's hard to trust any quarterback when they aren't throwing more than 30 times a week.

Running backs

Start 'Em 16.2 projected points Phillip Lindsay Denver Broncos RB Lindsay has been consistently good all season, with at least 11 PPR points in six of seven games. The lone exception was Week 3 when he was ejected at Baltimore for throwing a punch. But this could be his best game ever if Royce Freeman (ankle) is out. The Chiefs have already allowed 11 running backs to either score or gain 90 total yards this year, including Lindsay (15 PPR points) and Freeman (12 PPR points) in Week 4, and running backs average 5.1 yards per carry against this defense. Even if Freeman plays, you should start Lindsay in all leagues, but I consider him a top 10 Fantasy running back if Freeman is out. 11.1 projected points Kerryon Johnson Detroit Lions RB Finally, we had the #freeKerryon game in Week 7 at Miami when Johnson had season highs in carries (19) and rushing yards (158). He also added two catches for 21 yards on three targets, and his role in the passing game could expand if Theo Riddick (knee) remains out. Johnson has now scored at least 10 PPR points in every game but Week 1 when he had just six against the Jets, and he's averaging 6.4 yards per carry. He only has one touchdown, but his production has been excellent otherwise. This week, he faces a Seattle defense that has allowed just four running backs to either score or gain at least 100 total yards. But now that #freeKerryon is in full effect, he should be in all lineups until further notice. 15.0 projected points Marlon Mack Indianapolis Colts RB I've been saying it for two years now when it comes to Mack — just stay healthy. If Mack stays healthy, he can be a solid Fantasy running back in all leagues, as evidence by his performance the past two weeks. He had 12 carries for 89 yards, as well as one catch for 4 yards in Week 6 at the Jets after being out three games with a hamstring injury. Then he had a dominant outing in Week 7 against Buffalo with 19 carries for 126 yards and a touchdown, as well as two catches for 33 yards and a touchdown. That's good for 40 PPR points in his past two games, and he should stay hot this week. The Raiders have allowed seven running backs to either score or gain 100 total yards this season, and teams are averaging 4.9 yards per carry against this defense. Mack has top-10 upside this week and will be a must-start running back in all leagues for the rest of the year — if he can stay healthy. 13.2 projected points Tarik Cohen Chicago Bears RB Our Start of the Week in Week 7 delivered in a big way once again against New England with six carries for 14 yards, along with eight catches for 69 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets, which was good for 21 PPR points. He's now scored at least 21 PPR points three games in a row, and he should stay hot against the Jets. New York is tied for No. 12 in the NFL with receptions allowed to running backs at 40, and five running backs have either scored or gained 90 total yards against the Jets this season. Jordan Howard is also in play here with the Bears a heavy favorite at home, meaning he could help kill the clock in the fourth quarter if Chicago is playing with a lead, but Cohen should be started in all formats given his recent level of play. 12.5 projected points Lamar Miller Houston Texans RB One reason we had the #freeKerryon game in Week 7 was because of his opponent, the Dolphins, since Miami has been awful against running backs all season. Johnson and LeGarrette Blount became the ninth running backs to either score or gain at least 100 total yards against the Dolphins, and Miller should add to that total in a revenge game. This is his first ever game against his former team since he spent the first four seasons of his career in Miami, and it comes at the right time since Miller just had his best game of the season with 17 PPR points at Jacksonville. Look for Miller to have a strong encore performance on Thursday night.

Sleepers

Raheem Mostert (at ARI): If Matt Breida (ankle) is out this week, consider Mostert a must-start option against the Cardinals, who allow the most Fantasy points to opposing running backs. Mostert can even be a flex option if Breida plays. In the past two games against Green Bay and the Rams, Mostert has 19 carries for 146 yards, as well as four catches for 19 yards.



Chris Ivory (vs. NE): If LeSean McCoy (concussion) is out, look at Ivory as at least a flex option against the Patriots, who have allowed eight running backs to either score or gain at least 90 total yards this season. In two games this year where McCoy was either out or left early — Week 3 at Minnesota and last week at Indianapolis — Ivory had at least 13 PPR points, with more than 100 total yards and three catches in each outing.



Jalen Richard (vs. IND): Richard and Doug Martin will now lead Oakland's backfield with Marshawn Lynch (groin) on injured reserve, and I like Richard better, especially in PPR. He has scored at least 11 PPR points in four of six games, and he already has 31 catches for 253 yards on 37 targets. He doesn't have more than five carries in any game this year, and he's never been above nine carries in a game in his three-year career, but his role should expand now. And Indianapolis has already allowed six running backs to either score or gain at least 90 total yards this year, and the Colts are tied for second in the NFL in receptions allowed to running backs with 49.



Kenjon Barner (at BUF): We'll see what happens with Sony Michel (knee) and his availability for Week 8 at Buffalo, but if he's out as expected, Barner could have an expanded role in tandem with James White, who is a must-start running back in all leagues. With Michel getting hurt in Week 7 at Chicago, Barner had 10 carries for 36 yards. He's worth using as flex option this week against the Bills, who allow the 11th most Fantasy points to opposing running backs this year.



Ronald Jones (at CIN): We don't know the availability this week for Peyton Barber (undisclosed), who was hurt in Week 7 in overtime against the Browns. But if he's out, look for Jones to get an increased workload and have the chance for his best game of the season. He scored his first NFL touchdown against Cleveland, and he's facing a Bengals team in Week 8 that has allowed eight running backs to either score or gain at least 90 total yards. If Barber is out, use Jones as a flex option in all leagues.



Sit 'Em 8.2 projected points Wendell Smallwood Philadelphia Eagles RB The Eagles running backs were a disaster in Week 7 against Carolina, with Smallwood, Corey Clement and Josh Adams combining for 21 carries for 55 yards (2.6 yards per carry) and no touchdowns, as well as four catches for 21 yards on four targets. Smallwood had the most work with nine carries for 32 yards, along with two catches for 5 yards, but I wouldn't trust him this week against Jacksonville in London. Even though the Jaguars have allowed big games to running backs of late, with Kareem Hunt, Ezekiel Elliott and Miller all scoring in the past three weeks, it's hard to see Smallwood – or any of his teammates – having similar success. In fact, I still like Clement better than Smallwood given his talent, but at best, both are flex options this week. 7.9 projected points Frank Gore Miami Dolphins RB Gore has led Miami in carries five games in a row, and that could continue in Week 8 at Houston. But he struggled against Detroit in Week 7 with 10 carries for 29 yards, as well as one catch for 4 yards, and it's hard to expect a 35-year-old to be fresh for a Thursday night game. Along with that, Kenyan Drake's role should expand with Miami needing help in the passing game because of injuries to Albert Wilson (hip) and Kenny Stills (groin). I like Drake as a No. 2 running back this week in all leagues, but Gore is a flex option at best. Keep in mind that Houston has allowed just one touchdown to a running back on the ground this season. 11.1 projected points Duke Johnson Cleveland Browns RB Johnson had a disappointing game in Week 7 at Tampa Bay in the first game without Carlos Hyde, who was traded to Jacksonville on Friday. He had just one carry for minus-4 yards, as well as four catches for 23 yards on just four targets while playing in tandem with Nick Chubb. While Chubb is expected to have a hefty workload moving forward, I expected Johnson's role to expand as well. It was the third time in his past four outings with four catches, but he's now been at five carries or less in every game this season. Against Pittsburgh this week, it will be tough to trust Johnson since the Steelers are No. 5 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to running backs and tied for Oakland at No. 1 in fewest receptions allowed to the position with just 21. Chubb is still worth using as a No. 2 running back this week, but Johnson is just a flex at best in PPR. 8.9 projected points Isaiah Crowell New York Jets RB Crowell should be in line for a bigger workload this week with Bilal Powell (neck) out, but he's still just a flex option in most leagues at Chicago. The Bears are the only team in the NFL yet to allow a running back to score on the ground, and only three running backs have either scored through the air or gained at least 100 total yards against Chicago this season, including Gore, James White and David Johnson. Crowell has three games with at least 18 PPR points this season and four games with seven points or less, including two in a row against Indianapolis and Minnesota. I'm expecting another down performance given the matchup with the Bears on the road. 10.5 projected points Aaron Jones Green Bay Packers RB I'm hopeful that coming off their bye that this is the week we have the #freeAaron game for the Packers, but it's hard to expect that given the matchup against the Rams. While Jones deserves more touches — he has nine or less in three of the four games he's been able to play — there's no guarantee the Packers will lean on him more, with Jamaal Williams and Ty Montgomery still getting work. The Rams also are No. 8 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to running backs, and Green Bay could be chasing points this week, which means the Packers will likely abandon the run. Jones' time is coming, so be patient, but you can't start him in most leagues in Week 8.

Bust Alert

Hyde will make his Jaguars' debut in Week 8 in London, and he's expected to share touches with T.J. Yeldon. This will likely be the last game before Leonard Fournette (hamstring) returns, but I'm not expecting a big performance from Hyde. The Eagles are third in the NFL in fewest Fantasy points allowed to running backs, and only two running backs have scored against Philadelphia this year. With the Browns, Hyde was touchdown dependent for his Fantasy value — he had at least 11 PPR points in the four games he scored and nine points or less in the two games he failed to find the end zone — and we don't know how many touches he'll get this week. I still like Yeldon better this week, especially given his expected role in the passing game, and Hyde should be considered a flex option at best.

Wide receivers

Start 'Em 17.8 projected points Will Fuller Houston Texans WR For anyone who owns Fuller, you want Keke Coutee (hamstring) to be out as long as possible. With Coutee out or hurt, Fuller has three games with at least eight targets, and he's scored at least 12 PPR points in each outing. In three games with Coutee healthy, Fuller averaged just 7.1 PPR points over that span. Fuller will likely see Dolphins cornerback Bobby McCain this week, and that should be a win for Fuller. With Coutee out, Fuller is back in as a must-start Fantasy option in all leagues. 11.5 projected points Doug Baldwin Seattle Seahawks WR We saw the old Baldwin in Week 6 at Oakland, and it was glorious. He had six catches for 91 yards on eight targets, and he scored a season-high 15 PPR points. I'm expecting more of the same this week at Detroit, and he should avoid Darius Slay. The Lions have struggled with slot receivers at times this year, including Danny Amendola going off last week for six catches, 84 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. Baldwin has actually led Seattle in targets in two of three games since coming back from his knee injury, and he hopefully is poised for a strong finish this year. He's a solid No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. 14.7 projected points Jordy Nelson Oakland Raiders WR Nelson is now the No. 1 receiver for the Raiders with Amari Cooper traded to the Cowboys. And he should see an uptick in targets in what should be a favorable matchup against the Colts this week. Prior to Week 6 against Seattle, Nelson had three games with at least 14 PPR points. In two of those games, he had eight targets, and it would be a surprise to see him below that total for most outings moving forward. The Colts have struggled with No. 1 receivers all season, including A.J. Green, DeAndre Hopkins and Josh Gordon all finding the end zone. Nelson, at this point in his career, isn't on par with those guys, but he can still be successful given his new role in Oakland. He's worth starting as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues this week. 14.5 projected points Julian Edelman New England Patriots WR Edelman is averaging eight targets a game in his three games since coming back from his four-game suspension to open the season. He's scored in each of his past two games against Kansas City and Chicago. And he now faces a Buffalo team he has dominated during his career. In his past five games against the Bills, Edelman has at least 13 PPR points in four of those outings. He's either scored or gained at least 90 receiving yards in three of those games. Buffalo has allowed nine receivers to score at least 12 PPR points this season, and Edelman should have the chance for another quality performance in this matchup. Gordon is also worth starting in all leagues. 15.7 projected points Tyler Boyd Cincinnati Bengals WR Boyd pulled a disappearing act in Week 7 at Kansas City with only three catches for 27 yards on four targets. Prior to that, he had at least seven targets in every game since Week 2, and he scored at least 21 PPR points in four of his previous five outings. He has a dream matchup in Week 8 against Tampa Bay, and the Buccaneers have allowed the fourth-most Fantasy points to opposing receivers. There have been 12 receivers to either score or gain at least 100 receiving yards against Tampa Bay, and Boyd and A.J. Green should go off in this matchup.

Sleepers

Danny Amendola (at HOU): The Dolphins need Amendola with Kenny Stills (groin) and Albert Wilson (hip) out, and he's been great the past two outings against Chicago and Detroit. In those games, with Brock Osweiler under center, Amendola has 14 catches for 143 yards and a touchdown on 18 targets, and he's worth using as at least a No. 3 receiver/PPR flex on Thursday night.



Geronimo Allison (at LAR): I'm expecting Allison to play this week after being out since Week 4 with a concussion/hamstring injury. Prior to getting hurt, Allison had at least 12 PPR points in all four games he played this year, and he should be in that range again this week. This game is expected to be high scoring (Las Vegas has the over/under at 56.5 points), and all the main options in Green Bay's passing attack are worth using, especially if Allison is healthy.



Tre'Quan Smith (at MIN): Smith played 73 percent of the snaps in Week 7 at Baltimore, but he managed just three catches for 44 yards on six targets. He's a Hail Mary play against Minnesota, but he should avoid Xavier Rhodes, which could mean some shots down the field from Drew Brees. He's probably better suited for daily leagues than seasonal formats, but Smith should be added in all leagues in case he starts to take off soon as the No. 2 receiver opposite Michael Thomas.



Chester Rogers (at OAK): Andrew Luck only attempted 23 passes in Week 7 against Buffalo, but Rogers was tied for second in targets with four, matching the total of T.Y. Hilton, just behind Eric Ebron (seven). He tied Hilton in receptions with four and led the team in receiving yards with 40. It's not impressive, but it does show Rogers isn't going away now that Hilton is back. And Ryan Grant (ankle) is also hurt. Rogers can still be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver, especially in PPR, in Week 8 at Oakland.



Chris Godwin (at CIN): Godwin didn't score in Week 7 against Cleveland, and he finished with minimal production with five catches for 59 yards on six targets, but I'm still sticking with him this week against the Bengals. Cincinnati has allowed at least two receivers to score at least 11 PPR points in three of the past four games against Atlanta in Week 4, Pittsburgh in Week 6 and Kansas City last week. Godwin will obviously be competing with Mike Evans and DeSean Jackson for targets, but I still like Godwin as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in this matchup.



Sit 'Em 15.1 projected points Demaryius Thomas Denver Broncos WR Thomas has come on of late with at least 14 PPR points in two of his past three games. He's scored two touchdowns over that span, but his production has been minimal this season when he's failed to score. He only has one game this season with more than 63 receiving yards, and he's averaging just 5.3 targets a game in his past three outings. Thomas already faced Kansas City in Week 4, and he finished that game with four catches for 24 yards on seven targets. And in his past five meetings with the Chiefs , Thomas has just 23 catches for 227 yards and one touchdown 10.3 projected points Marvin Jones Detroit Lions WR It's now 17 games that Jones has played with Kenny Golladay going back to last season, and Jones has just one game with more than four catches. He has fewer than five targets in each of his past two outings, and he's proven to be extremely touchdown dependent this season with fewer than 70 receiving yards in every game. He had a new low with only five PPR points in Week 7 at Miami, and he's facing a Seahawks defense that is tied for No. 10 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. 5.6 projected points Allen Robinson Chicago Bears WR Robinson is expected to play in Week 8 against the Jets despite dealing with a groin injury that kept him out of practice Wednesday and Thursday before getting in a limited session Friday. Clearly, he's not at 100 percent, and his production of late hasn't been great either. He's averaging just 5.0 targets per game in his past three outings, and he only had one catch for 4 yards on five targets in Week 7 against New England. This isn't exactly a tough matchup against the Jets, who have allowed nine receivers to either score or gain 100 receiving yards in their past five outings, but Robinson has finished with 50 yards or less in three of his past four games. I hope to see Robinson perform well this week, but I'm not optimistic. He's a No. 3 receiver at best in the majority of leagues. 10.4 projected points Marquise Goodwin San Francisco 49ers WR Goodwin had a big game in Week 6 at Green Bay with four catches for 126 yards and two touchdowns on five targets, but he struggled last week against the Rams with just two catches for 24 yards on five targets. He has five targets or less in every game this season, and he's hard to trust at Arizona this week. The Cardinals lead the NFL in fewest touchdowns allowed to receivers with four, and Goodwin is likely going to be a touchdown-or-bust type of wideout all year. He's likely to see the most time from Arizona cornerback Patrick Peterson , which is a tough matchup for most receivers, and Goodwin will struggle to produce at a high level. 10.9 projected points Tyler Lockett Seattle Seahawks WR Lockett has done a nice job this season, and he's scored in five of six games. But he only has one game this season with more than six targets, he's been at five catches or less in every game and he has four games with 60 receiving yards or less. His production will likely be minimal if he doesn't score, and he will continue to spend more time outside than in the slot now that Baldwin is healthy. That could mean more time being covered by Slay, who will make things tough on Lockett. He's a No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best this week.

Bust Alert

Jeffery has been awesome of late, scoring at least 21 PPR points in three of his past four games. In his past two outings at the Giants and vs. Carolina, Jeffery has 15 catches for 162 yards and three touchdowns on 22 targets. But this should be a tough test for him against the Jaguars in London, and I would lower expectations for Jeffery this week. Jacksonville allows the fewest Fantasy points to opposing receivers, and this secondary should keep Jeffery to minimal production. He's still worth starting as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in most leagues, but he should struggle in this matchup with Jalen Ramsey and Co.

Tight Ends



Start 'Em 10.6 projected points David Njoku Cleveland Browns TE Njoku is playing like the star I expected him to become prior to the season. In his past four games, he's scored at least 10 PPR points in each outing, with 33 PPR points in his past two games against the Chargers and Buccaneers. Baker Mayfield is leaning on him with 28 targets in his past three games, and he has a good matchup in Week 8 against Pittsburgh. The Steelers allow the fourth-most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends, and four tight ends (Travis Kelce, O.J. Howard, Austin Hooper and C.J. Uzomah) have scored at least 11 PPR points against Pittsburgh. Njoku should add to that total this week. 11.9 projected points George Kittle San Francisco 49ers TE Kittle already faced the Cardinals in Week 5, and he scored 13 PPR points behind five catches for 83 yards on seven targets. In four games with C.J. Beathard at quarterback, Kittle has scored at least 13 PPR points in three of those outings, including two touchdowns. He's the only consistent threat in the passing game for San Francisco, and he should have another solid outing in Week 8 in the rematch with Arizona. 10.1 projected points C.J. Uzomah Cincinnati Bengals TE Uzomah didn't have a great game in Week 7 at Kansas City, but he did find the end zone. He finished with two catches for 13 yards and a touchdown on two targets, and he gets an amazing matchup in Week 8 against Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers allow the most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends, and a tight end has scored or gained at least 90 receiving yards against them in five games in a row. He's a top-10 tight end for Week 8.

Sleepers

Vance McDonald (vs. CLE): McDonald had a solid game prior to Pittsburgh's bye in Week 7 with seven catches for 68 yards on eight targets at Cincinnati in Week 6. He's now scored at least nine PPR points in three of his past four games, including two outings with at least 13 points. He only has one game with more than five targets, but he should be useful as a low-end starting option in Week 8 against the Browns. In Week 1, with McDonald out due to injury, Jesse James had nine PPR points at Cleveland.

Benjamin Watson (at MIN): Watson had a breakout game at Baltimore in Week 7 with six catches for 43 yards and a touchdown on six targets, and it was his first touchdown with the Saints this year. Hopefully, this is a sign of things to come, and he does have at least 12 PPR points in two of his past four games. He has a favorable matchup in Week 8 against Minnesota since the Vikings have allowed at least 11 PPR points to a tight end in three games in a row, including two touchdowns over that span.

Chris Herndon (at CHI): In deeper leagues, Herndon is worth streaming based on his production over the past two games against Indianapolis and Minnesota. In those games, he has six catches for 98 yards and two touchdowns on nine targets, with at least 13 PPR points in each outing. The Jets are in need of reliable weapons in the passing game, and Herndon seems to be becoming a go-to option for quarterback Sam Darnold.

Sit 'Em 6.9 projected points Greg Olsen Carolina Panthers TE I had Olsen as a bust alert in this column last week, and he was for the most in his matchup against Philadelphia. He finished the game with two catches for 5 yards and a touchdown on five targets, and he scored with under two minutes left in a great comeback win for the Panthers on the road. This week, Olsen has another tough matchup against the Ravens , who have allowed just one touchdown to a tight end this year. Until Olsen starts producing on a consistent basis, he'll be a questionable starting option in the majority of leagues. 7.8 projected points Evan Engram New York Giants TE Engram played in Week 7 at Atlanta after being out three games with a knee injury, and he looked rusty with just two catches for 16 yards on four targets. Hopefully, that was the shake-the-rust-off game from the layoff, but I'd still like him to prove himself first before starting him in the majority of leagues. He struggled in one game against Washington last year with three catches for 18 yards on seven targets in Week 12, and the Redskins have allowed just two tight ends to score double digits in PPR points this year, with Eric Ebron in Week 2 (11 points) and Josh Hill in Week 5 (10 points). 11.0 projected points Jack Doyle Indianapolis Colts TE Doyle is expected to make his return to the field following a five-game absence with a hip injury in Week 8 at Oakland. It's good that he's back, but let's give him a game before starting him in the majority of leagues. Olsen and Engram taught us that with poor production in their first game back following a long layoff, and a lot has changed with the Colts since Doyle was injured in Week 2. Eric Ebron has become a standout Fantasy tight end and a quality weapon for Andrew Luck, and I don't expect his role to change dramatically with Doyle back. You can still start Ebron in the majority of leagues this week. Chester Rogers and Nyheim Hines have also become valuable in the passing game, and, of course, there's T.Y. Hilton. Doyle still has the chance to be a quality Fantasy asset this season, but don't plan on starting him against the Raiders on the road.

Bust Alert



Like Reed, Rudolph has been a non-factor with his recent level of production. He scored at least 10 PPR points in three of his first four games, but he's combined for just 18 points in his past three outings against Philadelphia, Arizona and the Jets. He also hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 3, and the Saints have allowed just one tight end to score a touchdown this year. Also, no tight end has scored more than seven PPR points against New Orleans this season.

Defense/Special teams

Start 'Em

Patriots (at BUF) – 12.2 projected points

It's been a successful run streaming DST options against the Bills, and the Patriots get their turn this week. Buffalo has scored 13 points or less in four games in a row, including two games with fewer than five points. The Bills have allowed 26 sacks for the season, have 12 interceptions among three different quarterbacks and have allowed one defensive touchdowns. The Patriots DST just had its best game of the season in Week 7 at Chicago with two touchdowns, two interceptions and three sacks, and the New England defense has the chance to dominate this game in Buffalo.

Sleepers

Redskins (at NYG): Washington's defense just had a touchdown, four sacks and two fumble recoveries in Week 7 against Dallas, and this is a good matchup for the Redskins DST against the Giants. Eli Manning has been sacked 24 times this year, and the Giants have scored 20 points or less in three of their past four games.

Cardinals (vs. SF): The Cardinals defense was embarrassed in Week 7 against Denver, but you should still stick with the Cardinals DST this week. The unit was awesome in Week 5 against San Francisco with one touchdown, two interceptions, four sacks and three fumble recoveries for 24 Fantasy points. Beathard has been sacked 14 times in four starts, and he has seven interceptions over that span.

Steelers (vs. CLE): Mayfield has been sacked 15 times in his past three games, and he has five interceptions in four games as a starter. The Browns also have scored 14 points or less in two of their past three games. And the last time Pittsburgh was home in Week 5 against Atlanta, the Steelers DST scored 18 Fantasy points with six sacks, one touchdown and one fumble recovery.

Sit 'Em

Vikings (vs. NO) – 6.1 projected points

The Vikings DST has played well of late, with at least 12 Fantasy points in three games in a row, but this should be a tough week against the Saints, even at home. Drew Brees has yet to throw an interception this year, and he's been sacked just nine times. New Orleans also has just two fumbles in its past four games. The Saints have also scored an average of 33.3 points in three road games this year at Atlanta, the Giants and Baltimore, and the Vikings DST is a low-end starting option at best in this matchup.

Kicker

Start 'Em

The Giants allow the most Fantasy points to opposing kickers, and five kickers in a row have scored at least 10 Fantasy points against this team. For the season, opposing kickers are 20-of-21 on field goals against the Giants, with everyone making at least two fields in a game against the Giants. Hopkins has seven field goals and five extra points in his past three games without a missed kick, and he should stay hot in this matchup on the road.

Sleepers

Ka'imi Fairbairn (vs. MIA): The Dolphins have allowed five kickers to make multiple field goals against them this season, including Matt Prater in Week 7 with four field goals and two extra points. Fairbairn has scored at least 10 Fantasy points in four of his past five games.

Matt Prater (vs. SEA): Prater is owned in just 59 percent of leagues, so Fantasy owners should buy back into him, especially since he's past his bye week. He just had his best game of the season against the Dolphins, and he should build on that performance this week against the Seahawks.

Randy Bullock (vs. TB): Bullock gets to face a Buccaneers team that has allowed two of the past three opposing kickers to make multiple field goals and score at least 10 Fantasy points. And Bullock has scored at least 11 Fantasy points in two of his past three home games.

Sit 'Em

Gano has a tough matchup in Week 8 against Baltimore since the Ravens allow the second-fewest Fantasy points to opposing kickers. Only Bullock in Week 2 has scored double digits in Fantasy points against Baltimore, and Gano has scored eight Fantasy points or less in five of six games this season.

