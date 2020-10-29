Watch Now: Week 8 Starts and Sits: Running Backs ( 3:12 )

With the way the Week 8 landscape for Fantasy football looks, I can understand if you won't have the luxury to avoid one particular backfield, let alone three. That being said, I'd really rather not start any running backs that play for the Chargers, 49ers, or Patriots.

Two weeks after Justin Jackson looked like a legitimate starter, the Chargers gave 17 touches to Joshua Kelley and he turned them into just 53 yards. Neither Jackson nor Kelley is talented enough to produce behind this offensive line if they're splitting touches nearly evenly. That's even more true against a Broncos defense that has allowed the second fewest touches to running backs this season.

The 49ers have a better matchup, but not that much better. And they may have even more confusion with Jamycal Hasty and Jerick McKinnon's roles completely unsettled. Add to that the possible return of Tevin Coleman and this feels as uncertain as a backfield could. The only positive is that this game figure to be one with a lot of points.

Then you get to the Patriots. I could totally understand getting behind James White with Julian Edelman ruled out. The problem is White was out-targeted four-to-one by Rex Burkhead in Week 7. The bigger problem is that the Patriots have one of the lowest implied point totals of the week and none of the running backs are as likely to score on the ground as their quarterback.

If I had to choose on Thursday afternoon I'd choose Jackson, Hasty and White. But I'd really rather start someone else.

56% -- Leonard Fournette played 56% of the snaps in Week 7. That's a season-high.

-- Leonard Fournette played 56% of the snaps in Week 7. That's a season-high. 13 -- Antonio Gibson has broken 13 tackles this season That's good for third in the NFL.

-- Antonio Gibson has broken 13 tackles this season That's good for third in the NFL. 86 -- Frank Gore has broken one tackle on 86 carries this season. That's the worst rate in the league.

-- Frank Gore has broken one tackle on 86 carries this season. That's the worst rate in the league. 4 -- James Robinson has at least four catches in five games in a row.

-- James Robinson has at least four catches in five games in a row. 143 -- Derrick Henry has 21 more rush attempts than any other running back. And he's already had his bye.

-- Derrick Henry has 21 more rush attempts than any other running back. And he's already had his bye. 3.0 -- The Buccaneers have been the best team in the league against the run, holding opposing teams to just 3.0 yards per carry.

-- The Buccaneers have been the best team in the league against the run, holding opposing teams to just 3.0 yards per carry. 24 -- David Montgomery has 24 targets over his past four games. That's keeping his PPR value afloat despite his inefficiency.

Week 8 Adds Carlos Hyde RB SEA Seattle • #30

Age: 30 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SEA -3 O/U 54 OPP VS RB 4th RB RNK 25th ROSTERED 47% Hyde has a tight hamstring, according to Pete Carroll, but he played through it in Week 8 and Chris Carson is now "week-to-week" with a mid-foot sprain. I expect Hyde to lead the Seahawks backfield in what should be a high-scoring game against the 49ers. If you want to be against Hyde's health, DeeJay Dallas would be my second-choice in Seattle. Wayne Gallman RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #22

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -10.5 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 16th RB RNK 30th ROSTERED 25% Gallman has been by far the Giants most efficient runner at 4.4 yards per carry. No other running back on the team has averaged even 3.5 yards per carry. He also caught all five of his targets last week after Freeman went down. But this is a terribly difficult matchup, so temper your expectations. Lamical Perine RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #22

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -19.5 O/U 48 OPP VS RB 20th RB RNK 42nd ROSTERED 40% There should be no doubt. Perine should be the clear lead back for the Jets, and he should be preparing for a good matchup against the Chiefs. He'd be at the top of this list if that was the case. But Adam Gase is still the head coach, and that means Frank Gore is still likely taking 10 touches from Perine, which makes it hard to trust anyone. Gus Edwards RB BAL Baltimore • #35

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT BAL -3.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 1st RB RNK NR ROSTERED 29% In non-PPR, Edwards may just be the best add. Assuming Ingram misses time I'd expect Edwards to lead the team in rushing, but Dobbins will likely get the passing work. This is a difficult matchup if you aren't going to catch any passes, especially since a third of the rush attempts may go to Lamar Jackson.

Stashes Tevin Coleman RB SF San Francisco • #26

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -3 O/U 54 OPP VS RB 9th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 37% Whether Coleman gets back for Week 9 or not, he should definitely get back before Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson. That means at some point in the not-so-distant future he may be the lead back for the 49ers again.

Top Play Projections powered by Sportsline Alvin Kamara RB NO New Orleans • #41

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI NO -2.5 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 7th PROJ PTS 21.8 RB RNK 1st FANDUEL $9,000 DRAFTKINGS $8,200 Until Michael Thomas returns, we'll just keep playing Kamara in cash games. He has at least eight targets in every game but one and he has outscored every other running back by at least 30 Fantasy points this season. They cannot price him high enough to fade.

Contrarian Play Projections powered by Sportsline Myles Gaskin RB MIA Miami • #37

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -3.5 O/U 49 OPP VS RB 10th PROJ PTS 14.1 RB RNK 15th I would imagine with a rookie quarterback against a very good Rams defense, Gaskin's roster rate will be too low. That fits with his price, which is already too low. He's on pace for 72 catches this season and is a top-20 PPR running back despite already having his bye and only scoring one touchdown. He's averaging nearly three times value despite the fact he only had 16 carries the first two weeks and didn't start getting short yardage work until Week 4.