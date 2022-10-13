chubahubbardcbs.jpg
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Washington Commanders
@
Chicago Bears
Thu, Oct 13 at 8:15 pm ET •
CHI +1, O/U 38
CommandersRTG (MAX10)BearsRTG (MAX10)
Carson Wentz6.7Justin Fields6.4
J.D. McKissic5.7David Montgomery8.0
Brian Robinson Jr.5.3Khalil Herbert3.0
Antonio Gibson4.7Darnell Mooney5.4
Curtis Samuel6.3Cole Kmet4.8
Terry McLaurin6.7Bears DST 5.7
Dyami Brown3.1

Commanders DST 7.3

Minnesota Vikings
@
Miami Dolphins
Sun, Oct 16 at 1:00 pm ET •
MIA +3, O/U 45.5
VikingsRTG (MAX10)DolphinsRTG (MAX10)
Kirk Cousins7.3Skylar Thompson2.2
Dalvin Cook9.2Raheem Mostert7.5
Alexander Mattison5.1Chase Edmonds4.0
Justin Jefferson9.7Tyreek Hill8.5
Adam Thielen6.2Jaylen Waddle7.4
K.J. Osborn3.4Dolphins DST 5.3
Irv Smith5.0

Vikings DST 7.0

San Francisco 49ers
@
Atlanta Falcons
Sun, Oct 16 at 1:00 pm ET •
ATL +5.5, O/U 44.5
49ersRTG (MAX10)FalconsRTG (MAX10)
Jimmy Garoppolo6.5Marcus Mariota4.6
Jeff Wilson7.9Tyler Allgeier5.2
Tevin Coleman4.9Drake London6.5
Deebo Samuel8.6Olamide Zaccheaus3.8
Brandon Aiyuk4.7Kyle Pitts6.7
George Kittle7.1Falcons DST 3.7
49ers DST 7.7

New England Patriots
@
Cleveland Browns
Sun, Oct 16 at 1:00 pm ET •
CLE -2.5, O/U 43.5
PatriotsRTG (MAX10)BrownsRTG (MAX10)
Bailey Zappe3.2Jacoby Brissett4.7
Rhamondre Stevenson8.7Nick Chubb9.8
Jakobi Meyers6.9Kareem Hunt6.8
DeVante Parker3.9Amari Cooper7.2
Tyquan Thornton3.2Donovan Peoples-Jones4.1
Hunter Henry4.3David Njoku7.7
Patriots DST 5.9Browns DST 6.3
New York Jets
@
Green Bay Packers
Sun, Oct 16 at 1:00 pm ET •
GB -7.5, O/U 45
JetsRTG (MAX10)PackersRTG (MAX10)
Zach Wilson5.7Aaron Rodgers7.1
Breece Hall8.5Aaron Jones8.6
Michael Carter6.1A.J. Dillon7.0
Corey Davis6.4Allen Lazard6.8
Garrett Wilson5.2Romeo Doubs5.3
Elijah Moore4.3Randall Cobb4.6
Tyler Conklin5.1Robert Tonyan5.2
Jets DST 4.9Packers DST 6.7
Jacksonville Jaguars
@
Indianapolis Colts
Sun, Oct 16 at 1:00 pm ET •
IND -2, O/U 42
JaguarsRTG (MAX10)ColtsRTG (MAX10)
Travis Etienne6.5Matt Ryan5.3
James Robinson6.0Deon Jackson6.3
Christian Kirk7.7Michael Pittman7.8
Zay Jones4.2Alec Pierce5.8
Marvin Jones4.4Mo Alie-Cox4.1
Evan Engram6.1Colts DST 7.6
Jaguars DST 7.4

Cincinnati Bengals
@
New Orleans Saints
Sun, Oct 16 at 1:00 pm ET •
NO +1.5, O/U 43
BengalsRTG (MAX10)SaintsRTG (MAX10)
Joe Burrow7.2Andy Dalton5.5
Joe Mixon8.3Alvin Kamara9.3
Samaje Perine2.6Mark Ingram3.7
Ja'Marr Chase8.4Michael Thomas7.5
Tyler Boyd5.0Tre'Quan Smith3.3
Hayden Hurst6.6Taysom Hill7.0
Bengals DST 5.1Saints DST 4.7
Baltimore Ravens
@
New York Giants
Sun, Oct 16 at 1:00 pm ET •
NYG +5.5, O/U 45
RavensRTG (MAX10)GiantsRTG (MAX10)
Lamar Jackson8.3Daniel Jones5.9
J.K. Dobbins7.1Saquon Barkley9.7
Devin Duvernay5.7Darius Slayton4.8
Mark Andrews8.9Daniel Bellinger4.7
Ravens DST 6.9Giants DST 4.5
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
@
Pittsburgh Steelers
Sun, Oct 16 at 1:00 pm ET •
PIT +8, O/U 44
BuccaneersRTG (MAX10)SteelersRTG (MAX10)
Leonard Fournette8.9Kenny Pickett3.1
Rachaad White5.8Najee Harris5.9
Mike Evans9.5Jaylen Warren5.0
Chris Godwin7.6George Pickens6.1
Russell Gage2.9Diontae Johnson6.0
Buccaneers DST 8.4Chase Claypool3.0


Steelers DST 2.0
Carolina Panthers
@
Los Angeles Rams
Sun, Oct 16 at 4:05 pm ET •
LAR -10, O/U 41
PanthersRTG (MAX10)RamsRTG (MAX10)
P.J. Walker2.8Matthew Stafford6.6
Christian McCaffrey9.9Darrell Henderson Jr.5.5
D.J. Moore5.9Cam Akers4.8
Robbie Anderson4.6Cooper Kupp10.0
Panthers DST 5.5Allen Robinson2.9


Tyler Higbee7.3


Rams DST 8.5
Arizona Cardinals
@
Seattle Seahawks
Sun, Oct 16 at 4:05 pm ET •
SEA +2.5, O/U 50.5
CardinalsRTG (MAX10)SeahawksRTG (MAX10)
Kyler Murray8.1Geno Smith8.0
Eno Benjamin6.9Kenneth Walker III8.1
Keaontay Ingram2.3DK Metcalf9.3
Marquise Brown9.2Tyler Lockett8.8
Rondale Moore5.5Will Dissly5.5
Zach Ertz8.4Noah Fant3.9
Cardinals DST 4.1Seahawks DST 4.3
Buffalo Bills
@
Kansas City Chiefs
Sun, Oct 16 at 4:25 pm ET •
KC +2.5, O/U 54
BillsRTG (MAX10)ChiefsRTG (MAX10)
Josh Allen9.8Patrick Mahomes9.7
Devin Singletary6.7Clyde Edwards-Helaire7.5
James Cook3.0Jerick McKinnon5.3
Stefon Diggs9.9Marquez Valdes-Scantling7.0
Gabe Davis8.7JuJu Smith-Schuster5.7
Isaiah McKenzie5.8Mecole Hardman4.1
Bills DST 6.1Travis Kelce10.0
Dallas Cowboys
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Sun, Oct 16 at 8:20 pm ET •
PHI -6, O/U 42
CowboysRTG (MAX10)EaglesRTG (MAX10)
Cooper Rush4.5Jalen Hurts8.6
Tony Pollard6.7Miles Sanders7.7
Ezekiel Elliott6.4Kenneth Gainwell4.4
CeeDee Lamb7.3DeVonta Smith8.2
Michael Gallup5.1A.J. Brown8.3
Noah Brown2.8Dallas Goedert7.9
Dalton Schultz4.5Eagles DST 7.1
Cowboys DST 6.5

Denver Broncos
@
Los Angeles Chargers
Mon, Oct 17 at 8:15 pm ET •
LAC -5, O/U 45.5
BroncosRTG (MAX10)ChargersRTG (MAX10)
Russell Wilson6.0Justin Herbert7.4
Melvin Gordon7.3Austin Ekeler9.4
Mike Boone5.5Joshua Kelley4.8
Courtland Sutton7.9Mike Williams8.9
Jerry Jeudy6.6Josh Palmer3.7
K.J. Hamler3.6Gerald Everett6.4
Broncos DST 7.5Chargers DST 7.2