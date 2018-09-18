2018 NBA offseason roster changes: Player movement, signings, trades, grades for every team
NBA free agency has slowed to a halt, so what better time to take stock of all the player movement throughout the league? LeBron James went to the Lakers, DeMarcus Cousins went to the Warriors and Paul George stayed in Oklahoma City, but that's just the tip of the iceberg in terms of signings, trades and draft selections this offseason ... with even more to come.
Below is a list of every team's moves this summer, along with a grade for their offseason so far. Keep in mind that these are only transactions that have gone official, and grades can change depending on what comes next. Find your favorite team to see who's in and who's out, and what the changes mean for the 2018-19 season.
Atlanta Hawks
In:
- Justin Anderson (trade with 76ers)
- Vince Carter (free agent)
- Daniel Hamilton (free agent)
- Alex Len (free agent)
- Jeremy Lin (trade with Nets)
- Trae Young (drafted No. 5)
- Kevin Huerter (drafted No. 19)
- Omari Spellman (drafted No. 30)
Out:
- Carmelo Anthony (traded from Thunder, then waived)
- Antonius Cleveland (waived)
- Damion Lee (signed with Warriors)
- Jaylen Morris (waived)
- Mike Muscala (traded to 76ers)
- Dennis Schroder (traded to Thunder)
- Isaiah Taylor (waived)
Re-signed:
- None
The rebuilding Hawks gambled by trading Luka Doncic for Trae Young and a protected 2019 first-round pick, then got rid of Dennis Schroder to put the team entirely in Young's hands. They also picked up another first-round pick for facilitating Carmelo's exit from OKC. It's going to be a while before the Hawks are good again, but they're collecting assets along the way. Grade: B
Boston Celtics
In:
- Brad Wanamaker (free agent)
- Robert Williams (drafted No. 27)
Out:
- Shane Larkin (signed to play in Turkey)
- Greg Monroe (signed with Raptors)
- Abdel Nader (traded to Thunder)
- Rodney Purvis (traded from Thunder, then waived)
Re-signed:
The Celtics expectedly stayed pat after kicking the tires on a possible Kawhi Leonard deal, and they'll bring back what could be the Eastern Conference's most intimidating roster. Williams was a lottery talent who dropped due to various concerns, but he could flourish in the Celtics' organizational structure. Grade: A
Brooklyn Nets
In:
- Ed Davis (free agent)
- Jared Dudley (trade with Suns)
- Kenneth Faried (trade with Nuggets)
- Treveon Graham (free agent)
- Shabazz Napier (free agency)
- Dzanan Musa (drafted No. 29)
- Rodions Kurucs (drafted No. 40)
Out:
- Darrell Arthur (traded from Nuggets, then traded to Suns)
- Dante Cunningham (signed with Spurs)
- Dwight Howard (traded from Hornets, then waived)
- Jeremy Lin (traded to Hawks)
- Jahlil Okafor (signed with Pelicans)
- Nik Stauskas (signed with Trail Blazers)
- Isaiah Whitehead (traded to Nuggets)
Re-signed:
The Nets will continue their rebuilding efforts with no major additions, but they did take on some salary in exchange for future picks -- something they've famously lacked in past years. Davis is an elite rebounder, and Dudley is considered a great locker room presence. Grade: B+
Charlotte Hornets
In:
- Bismack Biyombo (trade with Magic)
- Tony Parker (free agent)
- Miles Bridges (drafted No. 12)
- Devonte' Graham (drafted No. 34)
- Arnoldas Kulboka (drafted No. 55)
Out:
- Michael Carter-Williams (signed with Rockets)
- Treveon Graham (signed with Nets)
- Dwight Howard (traded to Nets)
- Timofey Mozgov (traded from Nets, then traded to Magic)
- Julyan Stone (traded to Bulls)
Re-signed:
- None
Charlotte's biggest move was dumping Howard, and they brought Biyombo back to replace him. They overpaid for Parker, but they're hoping his veteran presence will help make the deal worth it. They're banking on addition by subtraction with the loss of Howard, but they didn't get markedly better this offseason. Grade: C+
Chicago Bulls
In:
- Antonius Cleveland (claimed off waivers)
- Jabari Parker (free agent)
- Wendell Carter Jr. (drafted No. 7)
- Chandler Hutchison (drafted No. 22)
Out:
- Jerian Grant (traded to Magic)
- Sean Kilpatrick (waived)
- David Nwaba (signed with Cavaliers)
- Quincy Pondexter (signed with Spurs)
- Julyan Stone (traded from Hornets, then waived)
- Noah Vonleh (signed with Knicks)
- Paul Zipser (waived)
Re-signed:
Carter Jr. looked incredible in summer league and could be a draft steal, but the Bulls added Parker on a $40 million deal (team option for next season), essentially a fourth power forward along with Lauri Markkanen, Bobby Portis and Carter. They also chose to match the four-year, $78 million offer sheet from the Kings for LaVine, which is a lot of cash to invest in a player coming off ACL surgery. It'll be an interesting experiment, but the Bulls definitely added young talent. Grade: B
Cleveland Cavaliers
In:
- Sam Dekker (trade with Clippers)
- Channing Frye (free agent)
- David Nwaba (free agent)
- Collin Sexton (drafted No. 8)
Out:
- Jose Calderon (signed with Pistons)
- Jeff Green (signed with Wizards)
- LeBron James (signed with Lakers)
- Kendrick Perkins (waived)
- Okaro White (waived)
Re-signed:
- Rodney Hood
- Kevin Love (contract extension)
The Cavs lost LeBron, which can't really be blamed on them, and they appear committed to staying competitive. They signed Love to an extension and are excited about Sexton's potential as a franchise player, but it's safe to assume that streak of Finals appearances will come to an end. Grade: B
Dallas Mavericks
In:
- Ryan Broekhoff (free agent)
- Devin Harris (free agent)
- DeAndre Jordan (free agent)
- Ding Yanyuhang (free agent)
- Luka Doncic (drafted No. 3)
- Jalen Brunson (drafted No. 33)
- Ray Spalding (drafted No. 56)
- Kostas Antetokounmpo (drafted No. 60)
Out:
- Kyle Collinsworth (waived)
- Seth Curry (signed with Trail Blazers)
- Yogi Ferrell (signed with Kings)
- Terry Larrier (waived)
- Doug McDermott (signed with Pacers)
- Johnathan Motley (traded to Clippers)
- Nerlens Noel (signed with Thunder)
- Chinanu Onuaku (traded from Rockets, then waived)
Re-signed:
- Salah Mejri
- Dirk Nowitzki
The Mavs finally got their center, signing Jordan to a one-year deal. The pickup is secondary to the offseason headliner: Bringing in top international prospect Doncic to potentially take the reins from Dirk Nowitzki as the face of the franchise. Grade: A-
Denver Nuggets
In:
- Emanuel Terry (free agent)
- Isaiah Thomas (free agent)
- Michael Porter Jr. (drafted No. 14)
- Jarred Vanderbilt (drafted No. 41)
- Thomas Welsh (drafted No. 58)
Out:
- Darrell Arthur (traded to Nets)
- Wilson Chandler (traded to 76ers)
- Kenneth Faried (traded to Nets)
- Devin Harris (signed with Mavericks)
- Isaiah Whitehead (traded from Nets, then waived)
Re-signed:
- Will Barton
- Torrey Craig
- Nikola Jokic
- Monte Morris
The Nuggets pounced on Porter, a potential top-three pick who dropped due to concerns about his back, then locked up Jokic long-term and brought back Barton. They also picked up Thomas for some bench scoring, while trading away Chandler and Faried for much-needed cap relief. Overall it was a solid offseason for a team hoping to make some noise in the West. Grade: A
Detroit Pistons
In:
- Jose Calderon (free agent)
- Zaza Pachulia (free agent)
- Glenn Robinson III (free agent)
- Khyri Thomas (drafted No. 38)
- Bruce Brown (drafted No. 42)
Out:
- Dwight Buycks (waived)
- James Ennis III (signed with Rockets)
- Eric Moreland (waived)
- Anthony Tolliver (signed with Timberwolves)
Re-signed:
- None
Detroit had little cap room, but picked up a couple of cagey vets in Calderon and Pachulia while taking a chance on Robinson, who showed potential two seasons ago with the Pacers before losing nearly all of last season to injury. Grade: B-
Golden State Warriors
In:
- DeMarcus Cousins (free agent)
- Jonas Jerebko (free agent)
- Damion Lee (free agent)
- Jacob Evans (drafted No. 28)
Out:
- JaVale McGee (signed with Lakers)
- Zaza Pachulia (signed with Pistons)
Re-signed:
After making sure Durant was taken care of, Golden State dropped another bomb on the NBA with the Cousins signing. Jerebko, Lee (Steph Curry's soon-to-be brother-in-law) and Evans will help fill out the roster. There was a collective sigh when Cousins joined Golden State, and if he comes back healthy it will be hard to unseat the champs. Grade: A
Houston Rockets
In:
- Carmelo Anthony (free agent)
- Michael Carter-Williams (free agent)
- Marquese Chriss (trade with Suns)
- James Ennis III (free agent)
- Brandon Knight (trade with Suns)
- Vincent Edwards (drafted No. 52)
- Isaiah Hartenstein (drafted No. 43 in 2017)
Out:
- Ryan Anderson (trade with Suns)
- Trevor Ariza (signed with Suns)
- Aaron Jackson (waived)
- Luc Mbah a Moute (signed with Clippers)
- De'Anthony Melton (trade with Suns)
Re-signed:
Houston brought back Paul and Capela, but losing Ariza and Mbah a Moute hurts big time, as they provided the length and defensive versatility that made last year's Rockets team special. They added Carmelo Anthony, and general manager Daryl Morey has hinted that the roster might look different come April. But for now, this is a significant downgrade. Grade: C-
Indiana Pacers
In:
- Tyreke Evans (free agent)
- Doug McDermott (free agent)
- Kyle O'Quinn (free agent)
- Aaron Holiday (drafted No. 23)
- Alize Johnson (drafted No. 50)
Out:
- Al Jefferson (waived)
- Alex Poythress (waived)
- Glenn Robinson III (signed with Pistons)
- Lance Stephenson (signed with Lakers)
Re-signed:
- Ben Moore
Indiana had a sneaky strong offseason, replacing Stephenson with Evans, Robinson with McDermott and Jefferson with O'Quinn. Holiday could also fill need at backup point guard. The Pacers will try to build off of a surprising 2017-18 campaign around newly minted franchise player Victor Oladipo. Grade: A-
Los Angeles Clippers
In:
- Marcin Gortat (trade with Wizards)
- Johnathan Motley (trade with Mavericks)
- Mike Scott (free agent)
- Luc Mbah a Moute (free agent)
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (drafted No. 11)
- Jerome Robinson (drafted No. 13)
Out:
- Sam Dekker (trade with Cavaliers)
- DeAndre Jordan (signed with Mavericks)
- Austin Rivers (traded to Wizards)
- C.J. Williams (waived)
Re-signed:
- Avery Bradley
- Montrezl Harrell
- Tyrone Wallace
Lob City is officially over with the departure of Jordan and Rivers, but the Clippers added solid pieces and are excited about Gilgeous-Alexander as a potential franchise guard. Grade: B
Los Angeles Lakers
In:
- Michael Beasley (free agent)
- Joel Berry II (free agent)
- Jeffrey Carroll (free agent)
- LeBron James (free agent)
- JaVale McGee (free agent)
- Rajon Rondo (free agent)
- Lance Stephenson (free agent)
- Moritz Wagner (drafted No. 25)
- Isaac Bonga (drafted No. 39)
- Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk (drafted No. 47)
Out:
- Thomas Bryant (waived)
- Luol Deng (waived)
- Tyler Ennis (waived)
- Channing Frye (signed with Cavs)
- Brook Lopez (signed with Bucks)
- Julius Randle (signed with Pelicans)
- Isaiah Thomas (signed with Nuggets)
Re-signed:
The Lakers won the LeBron sweepstakes, which automatically gets them a top grade, but then things really got crazy. LeBron seems to be on board with the signings, and the Lakers surely want to keep him happy. They'll hope this odd mix of veterans can meld with their young talent to produce a playoff contender in the loaded West. Grade: A
Memphis Grizzlies
In:
- Kyle Anderson (free agent)
- Omri Casspi (free agent)
- Shelvin Mack (free agent)
- Garrett Temple (trade with Kings)
- Jaren Jackson Jr. (drafted No. 4)
- Jevon Carter (drafted No. 32)
Out:
- Deyonta Davis (traded to Kings)
- Tyreke Evans (signed with Pacers)
- Dakari Johnson (traded from Magic, then waived)
- Omari Johnson (waived)
- Jarell Martin (traded to Magic)
- Ben McLemore (traded to Kings)
Re-signed:
- None
The Grizz added smart, trustworthy veterans in Anderson, Casspi and Temple, and Jackson Jr. could be the best player in his draft class. Add in a healthy Mike Conley and Marc Gasol, and Memphis could be back in the playoff hunt. Grade: B+
Miami Heat
In:
- None
Out:
- None
Re-signed:
- Wayne Ellington
- Udonis Haslem
- Derrick Jones Jr.
- Dwyane Wade
Miami was handcuffed by some long-term deals that limited their flexibility this summer, and they also didn't have a draft pick. They'll have pretty much the exact same roster as last season, which was only good enough to win a single game in a first-round playoff exit. They'll hope that health and development will lead to improvement this time around. Grade: C+
Milwaukee Bucks
In:
- Pat Connaughton (free agent)
- Ersan Ilyasova (free agent)
- Brook Lopez (free agent)
- Donte DiVincenzo (drafted No. 17)
Out:
- Brandon Jennings (waived)
- Jabari Parker (signed with Bulls)
Re-signed:
- None
The Bucks cut bait on Parker, choosing to sign Ilyasova as a stretch-four more capable of fitting in with Giannis Antetokounmpo. Lopez fills a major gap at center, and DiVincenzo was highly regarded during the draft process. Grade: B+
Minnesota Timberwolves
In:
- Luol Deng (free agent)
- James Nunnally (free agent)
- Anthony Tolliver (free agent)
- Josh Okogie (drafted No. 20)
- Keita Bates-Diop (drafted No. 48)
Out:
- Cole Aldrich (waived)
- Nemanja Bjelica (signed with Kings)
Re-signed:
Minnesota replaced Bjelica with Tolliver, but other than that they'll run back pretty much the same team that ended the league's longest postseason drought last season. Okogie's stock was rising entering the draft, and he could crack Tom Thibodeau's minuscule rotation. Grade: B
New Orleans Pelicans
In:
- Garlon Green (free agent)
- Darius Morris (free agent)
- Jahlil Okafor (free agent)
- Elfrid Payton (free agent)
- Julius Randle (free agent)
- Kenrich Williams (free agent)
- Tony Carr (drafted No. 51)
Out:
- DeMarcus Cousins (signed with Warriors)
- DeAndre Liggins (waived)
- Rajon Rondo (signed with Lakers)
Re-signed:
The Pels lost Cousins and Rondo, choosing to go with younger athletes around Anthony Davis with the addition of Payton and Randle. Payton is a certain downgrade from Rondo, and while Randle will provide energy and scoring, his lack of floor-spacing and unwillingness to get teammates involved could pose problems for Davis. Grade: C+
New York Knicks
In:
- Mario Hezonja (free agent)
- Noah Vonleh (free agent)
- Kevin Knox (drafted No. 9)
- Mitchell Robinson (drafted No. 36)
Out:
- Michael Beasley (signed with Lakers)
- Kyle O'Quinn (signed with Pacers)
- Troy Williams (waived)
Re-signed:
The Knicks' biggest offseason prize is Knox, who looks like a potential two-way star after a strong summer league performance. Hezonja will look to live up to his No. 5 overall pick status, while Vonleh is a solid rotation big. They have no interest in winning next season with Kristaps Porzingis still rehabbing an injury, so the Knicks stayed conservative. Grade: B+
Oklahoma City Thunder
In:
- Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot (trade with 76ers)
- Abdel Nader (trade with Celtics)
- Nerlens Noel (free agent)
- Dennis Schroder (trade with Hawks)
- Hamidou Diallo (drafted No. 45)
- Devon Hall (drafted No. 53)
- Kevin Hervey (drafted No. 57)
Out:
- Carmelo Anthony (traded to Hawks)
- Nick Collison (retired)
- Daniel Hamilton (signed with Hawks)
- Dakari Johnson (traded to Magic)
- Rodney Purvis (traded from Magic, then traded to Celtics)
- Kyle Singler (waived)
Re-signed:
- Raymond Felton
- Paul George
- Jerami Grant
OKC was able to re-sign George and part ways with Anthony, thanks to the Hawks playing middle-man, and the Thunder added Schroder as a backup to Russell Westbrook in the process. Noel could also be a low-cost gem, as he'll provide shot-blocking and rebounding behind Steven Adams. Overall, things couldn't have gone better for OKC. Grade: A+
Orlando Magic
In:
- Isaiah Briscoe (free agent)
- Jerian Grant (trade with Bulls)
- Jarell Martin (trade with Grizzlies)
- Timofey Mozgov (trade with Hornets)
- Mohamed Bamba (drafted No. 6)
- Melvin Frazier (drafted No. 35)
- Justin Jackson (drafted No. 43)
Out:
- Bismack Biyombo (traded to Hornets)
- Mario Hezonja (signed with Knicks)
- Dakari Johnson (traded from Thunder, then traded to Grizzlies)
- Shelvin Mack (waived)
- Rodney Purvis (traded to Thunder)
Re-signed:
Orlando re-signed Gordon and took a flier on Bamba, a 7-footer whose upside almost eclipses his gigantic wingspan. The Magic don't look much better on paper, but they'll hope that Bamba can eventually play alongside Aaron Gordon and Jonathan Isaac to create a formidable frontcourt. Grade: B
Philadelphia 76ers
In:
- Wilson Chandler (trade with Nuggets)
- Mike Muscala (trade with Hawks)
- Zhaire Smith (drafted No. 16)
- Landry Shamet (drafted No. 26)
- Shake Milton (drafted No. 54)
- Jonah Bolden (drafted No. 36 in 2017)
Out:
- Justin Anderson (traded to Hawks)
- Marco Belinelli (signed with Spurs)
- Richaun Holmes (traded to Suns)
- Ersan Ilyasova (signed with Bucks)
- Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot (traded to Thunder)
Re-signed:
- Amir Johnson
- J.J. Redick
The Sixers missed out on LeBron, but they brought back Redick, added a versatile wing in Chandler and a stretch-four in Muscala after Bjelica backed out of their agreement. Rookie Zhaire Smith will also likely crack the rotation, but the team lost some big-time shooting with Belinelli and Ilyasova, which they need around Ben Simmons. Grade: B
Phoenix Suns
In:
- Ryan Anderson (trade with Rockets)
- Trevor Ariza (free agent)
- Darrell Arthur (trade with Nets)
- Richaun Holmes (trade with 76ers)
- De'Anthony Melton (trade with Rockets)
- Deandre Ayton (drafted No. 1)
- Mikal Bridges (drafted No. 10)
- Elie Okobo (drafted No. 31)
- George King (drafted No. 59)
Out:
- Marquese Chriss (trade with Rockets)
- Jared Dudley (traded to Nets)
- Brandon Knight (trade with Rockets)
- Alex Len (signed with Hawks)
- Elfrid Payton (signed with Pelicans)
- Tyler Ulis (waived)
- Alan Williams (waived)
Re-signed:
- Devin Booker (contract extension)
Phoenix took Ayton with their first No. 1 overall pick in franchise history, and they added long, versatile wings in Ariza and Bridges to place around newly-extended Devin Booker. It may be time for the Suns to actually start trying to win games. Grade: A-
Portland Trail Blazers
In:
- Seth Curry (free agent)
- Nik Stauskas (free agent)
- Anfernee Simons (drafted No. 24)
- Gray Trent Jr. (drafted No. 37)
Out:
- Pat Connaughton (signed with Bucks)
- Ed Davis (signed with Nets)
- Shabazz Napier (signed with Nets)
- Georgios Papagiannis (waived)
Re-signed:
Portland clearly went for shooting by adding Curry and Stauskas, but they lost strong bench players in Davis and Napier, and have done nothing to address their lack of frontcourt firepower. The Blazers are in danger of falling behind by staying the same, as the rest of the West continues to improve. Grade: C
Sacramento Kings
In:
- Nemanja Bjelica (free agent)
- Yogi Ferrell (free agent)
- Ben McLemore (trade with Grizzlies)
- Deyonta Davis (trade with Grizzlies)
- Marvin Bagley III (drafted No. 2)
Out:
- Vince Carter (signed with Hawks)
- Nigel Hayes (waived)
- Garrett Temple (traded to Grizzlies)
Re-signed:
- None
The Kings had another weird offseason, signing two guys who backed out of deals with other teams (Bjelica and Ferrell), and re-acquiring McLemore, their own former lottery pick. They also selected Bagley over Doncic, which could prove costly for a franchise desperately looking for hope. Grade: C-
San Antonio Spurs
In:
- Marco Belinelli (free agent)
- Dante Cunningham (free agent)
- DeMar DeRozan (trade with Raptors)
- Jakob Poeltl (trade with Raptors)
- Quincy Pondexter (free agent)
- Lonnie Walker IV (drafted No. 18)
- Chimezie Metu (drafted No. 49)
Out:
- Kyle Anderson (signed with Grizzlies)
- Danny Green (traded to Raptors)
- Kawhi Leonard (traded to Raptors)
- Tony Parker (signed with Hornets)
- Brandon Paul (waived)
Re-signed:
Given their situation, the Spurs did well to get an All-NBA player in exchange for the disgruntled Leonard, while keeping a solid roster of vets and adding a talented rookie in Walker. Now San Antonio will look to once again make the playoffs, this time behind DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge. Grade: B+
Toronto Raptors
In:
- Danny Green (trade with Spurs)
- Kawhi Leonard (trade with Spurs)
- Greg Monroe (free agent)
Out:
- DeMar DeRozan (traded to Spurs)
- Alfonzo McKinnie (waived)
- Jakob Poeltl (traded to Spurs)
Re-signed:
- Lorenzo Brown
- Fred VanVleet
Masai Ujiri and the Raptors went all-in by dealing the face of their franchise for Leonard, who comes with both injury and motivation risks. However, he didn't have to deal any of the team's young assets other than Poeltl, and if Leonard bails next summer the Raptors are in position to begin the rebuild. If Leonard is back to his old form this season, Toronto will be a serious contender to come out of the East. Grade: A
Utah Jazz
In:
- Jairus Lyles (free agent)
- Naz Mitrou-Long (free agent)
- Grayson Allen (drafted No. 21)
Out:
- Jonas Jerebko (waived)
- David Stockton (waived)
Re-signed:
The Jazz were one of the hottest teams in basketball for the second half of last season, and they did nothing to mess up that dynamic. They added Allen, who will bring athleticism and energy to the Utah bench. Grade: B+
Washington Wizards
In:
- Thomas Bryant (claimed off waivers)
- Jeff Green (free agent)
- Dwight Howard (free agent)
- Austin Rivers (trade with Clippers)
- Troy Brown (drafted No. 15)
- Issuf Sanon (drafted No. 44)
Out:
- Marcin Gortat (traded to Clippers)
- Mike Scott (signed with Clippers)
Re-signed:
- None
The Wizards got rid of Gortat for some punch from the backup point guard position with Rivers, then added Howard as their new center amid limited cap flexibility. There are certainly some strong personalities in Washington, but if it works out the Wiz could get back into the top tier of the Eastern Conference. Grade: B
