NBA Media Day 2018: How to watch, live stream info, teams, schedule, dates, times
All 30 teams will hold their annual media day soon ahead of the beginning of training camp
We are nearing the end of September, which means NBA training camp and preseason games are right around the corner, and before we know it, opening night will be here. But before we can get to any of the on-court action, the first item on the back-to-basketball agenda is team media day.
The annual tradition gives the media a chance to catch up with the players and coaching staff ahead of the new season, and also gives fans their first look at any rookies or new acquisitions. Yes, there's a lot of filler and plenty of cliches thrown around, but there's always a number of intriguing answers from members of just about every team.
Ahead of the 2018 edition of media day, here's a look at how you can watch your favorite team's session. For teams scheduled to stream media day, it will be available on their team website, as well as other platforms as noted.
All times Eastern.
Friday, September 21
- Philadelphia 76ers: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. -- Facebook, Instagram and Twitter
- Dallas Mavericks: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. -- Twitter
Monday, September 24
- Indiana Pacers: 10 a.m. to TBA -- Facebook and Twitter
- Washington Wizards: 10 a.m. to TBA -- Facebook
- Charlotte Hornets: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. -- Facebook and Twitter
- Atlanta Hawks: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. -- Facebook
- Memphis Grizzlies: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. -- Team website only
- Boston Celtics: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m -- Facebook
- Milwaukee Bucks: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. -- Twitch and Twitter
- New York Knicks: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. -- Facebook and YouTube
- Cleveland Cavaliers: 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. -- Facebook
- Phoenix Suns: 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. -- Facebook, Instagram and Twitter
- Detroit Pistons: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. -- Facebook
- Oklahoma City Thunder: 1 p.m. to TBA -- Team website only
- New Orleans Pelicans: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. -- Team website only
- Minnesota Timberwolves: 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. -- Team website only
- Los Angeles Lakers: 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. -- Facebook and Twitter
- Golden State Warriors: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. -- Facebook and Zoom
- Chicago Bulls: 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. -- Facebook
- Utah Jazz: 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. -- Facebook and YouTube
- Portland Trail Blazers: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. -- Facebook
- Sacramento Kings: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. -- Team website only
Teams not scheduled to stream media day:
- Brooklyn Nets
- Denver Nuggets
- Houston Rockets
- Clippers
- Miami Heat
- Orlando Magic
- San Antonio Spurs
- Toronto Raptors
Following media day, teams will open their training camps. The first preseason games are set for Friday, Sept. 28, with the Philadelphia 76ers facing Australian side Melbourne United and the Boston Celtics taking on the Charlotte Hornets.
