2020 NFL Mock Draft: Browns trade Odell Beckham to Patriots, Chiefs land star running back

Round 1 - Pick 1 Joe Burrow QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 216 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Barring something shocking, you'll be reading the same Joe Burrow blurbs for the next few months. He's going to Cincinnati, he's going first overall and he better turn around the franchise unless he decides to pull an Eli Manning on the Bengals, who probably wouldn't blink even if he did.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Chase Young EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st With Ron Rivera taking over in Washington, it makes a ton of sense for the Redskins to take the best possible defensive player. Washington would need a massive haul from some other team in order to justify moving down.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st The Lions could go QB here in theory or auction off the pick (I think the latter is more likely), but they also need to win now and so they add a player in Okudah who can help improve their defense immediately.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Jedrick Wills Jr. OL Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st Generally speaking when you're trying to figure out what Dave Gettleman will do, the best move is to find the largest human in the draft on the offensive or defensive line. Willis isn't the total lock here, but the Giants need OL help badly so he fits well enough.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd Assuming Tua's medicals check out at the combine, it makes a lot of sense for the Dolphins to end up landing the QB they've reportedly coveted for a lengthy amount of time. I would not rule out a trade up here at all.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 3rd The Chargers can go with Tyrod Taylor this year as their starting option while grooming Herbert as the future of the franchise.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Isaiah Simmons LB Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Simmons can be the centerpiece of a Panthers defense that will be rebuilt under new coach Matt Rhule.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Mekhi Becton OL Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 369 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 4th It's paramount for the Cardinals to improve protection up front for Kyler Murray. Becton, a massive mountain of a man, can improve the screen game on the second level for Arizona while beefing up their pass protection.

Round 1 - Pick 9 A.J. Epenesa EDGE Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd What are the Jags even supposed to do here in terms of fixing their team for the 2020 season? It feels like an all-in year, so let's replace a departing pass rusher with another pass rusher in Epenesa.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Andrew Thomas OL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd Offensive line has to be the primary thing the Browns need to fix this offseason given how badly the OL performed last year. And this is a good draft to help fix the issues plauging them, by grabbing Thomas here.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 3rd Another team that has to get better up front on offense and protect a young signal caller. Wirfs makes sense for them here after Sam Darnold was pressured frequently last season.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd The Raiders have shown a proclivity for drafting big school propsects with a top-end pedigree and Jeudy certainly fits the mold as a guy who can improve the offense immediately.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Derrick Brown DL Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Chris Ballard loves getting physical in the trenches without spending a ton of money and Brown is the best interior defensive lineman in the draft this year. Would be a slam-dunk pick for the Colts.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Grant Delpit S LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 2nd Tampa was great against the run last year but struggled against the pass. Adding another LSU defensive standout in the first round can help improve how the Bucs play in the defensive backfield.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Trevon Diggs CB Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 3rd Sure seems like Chris Harris' time is up in Denver, which means the Broncos need to try and find some replacement corner help in the draft. Turning to a Nick Saban-coached stud seems like a decent answer.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd After spending two first round picks on offensive linemen last year, it stands to reason the Falcons are going to get some defensive help to keep Dan Quinn from finally getting fired. Kinlaw established himself at the Senior Bowl as worthy of going in the top 20.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Xavier McKinney S Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st Really curious to see what direction Dallas goes here, and I think it matters a ton what they do in terms of their free agency approach. It wouldn't be stunning to see them take a WR here -- only one off the board -- if they tag Byron Jones, but assuming they tag Amari Cooper, it makes sense to help the secondary.

From From Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 18 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st At a certain point you just have to see value and take it. And Lamb falling to 19th would be insane value, essentially helped by the way the depth and positional ranking of this draft plays out. Lamb is my personal WR1 and this is the best pick of this mock so far.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 19 Julian Okwara EDGE Notre Dame • Sr • 6'4" / 248 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 7th Mike Mayock likes the big school guys and is intimiately familiar with Notre Dame after calling their games for multiple years. He needs to improve his pass rush -- if Clelin Ferrell takes a leap forward, this defense could be much improved next year.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 20 Kristian Fulton CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd I think people draft out of spite more than they would admit sometimes, and I think the Jaguars would love to land a potential stud DB in the pick they acquired by shipping Jalen Ramsey to Los Angeles.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Tee Higgins WR Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 4th The Eagles ran short on pass catchers last year, so it makes all the sense in the world to mock them taking one in this spot, given how deep the drat is for receivers. Higgins is underrated in my opinion.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Laviska Shenault Jr. WR Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 5th The Bills need to get a couple more young pieces on the depth chart for Josh Allen to really make this offense hum, and adding Shenault without putting any real pressure on him to be a true WR1 is a nice bonus for a team with lots of upside in 2020.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New England Patriots Round 1 - Pick 23 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 3rd Again, SPITE. The Browns ship out Odell Beckham to the Patriots to make Tom Brady happy and convince him to take a little less money, then the Browns draft Ruggs as his replacement.

Round 1 - Pick 24 CJ Henderson CB Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th Who knows what Sean Payton will do with this pick right now, when we don't even know what will happen with Drew Brees in the future. Maybe he's building around Taysom Hill! Or maybe someone else. Probably someone else. We'll go defense instead.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Bryce Hall CB Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 5th As long as Mike Zimmer is in charge, you should never be surprised when the Vikings go out and spend a first-round pick on a cornerback. That's his MO throughout his time in Minnesota and it's worked out well.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 26 Tyler Biadasz OL Wisconsin • Jr • 6'3" / 321 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 49th POSITION RNK 8th If the Dolphins get out of this draft with a new QB, a new WR and a new starting offensive lineman they should be doing cartwheels in Miami (or whatever you do in Miami when you're excited) over a job well done with this draft.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th I wanted to give the Seahawks a running back just to troll Seahawks Twitter, but the reality is they have to get better at rushing the passer and at stopping the run. Adding YGM would do that for them.

Round 1 - Pick 28 K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE LSU • Soph • 6'4" / 250 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd The Ravens bring in some pass rush help with several key defenders heading to free agency. Chaisson showed how much of an impact he can have as LSU marched to a national title.

Round 1 - Pick 29 D'Andre Swift RB Georgia • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 1st Let's play in a world where the Titans DON'T keep Derrick Henry because they tag Ryan Tannehill/Jack Conklin and don't want to pay a running back big money. Could they win with Swift running behind a great offensive line? I tend to think so.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Justin Jefferson WR LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 192 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 51st POSITION RNK 8th The Packers needed another option for Aaron Rodgers outside of Davante Adams last year, so why not go out and actually invest in a playmaker like Jefferson who showed up on the biggest stages?

Round 1 - Pick 31 Zack Baun LB Wisconsin • Sr • 6'3" / 235 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 45th POSITION RNK 4th I know the 49ers have plenty of talent all over their defensive front seven, but I don't think that will stop them from improving a strength of the team from last year to give them depth and options moving forward.