2020 NFL Mock Draft: Browns trade Odell Beckham to Patriots, Chiefs land star running back
The Patriots use their first-round pick to land a receiver, but not one of the prospects in this year's draft
There's nothing better than getting weird out of the gate with a mock draft. And this year feels like it could be a weird year for the draft, with a bunch of quarterbacks (Cam Newton, Andy Dalton) lingering as trade candidates. But let's go ahead and move a wide receiver first. The Patriots need help for Tom Brady in order to convince him to come back, and they need help NOW, before Brady's March 18 dead money deadline.
So we'll spice things up by having the Patriots deal their first-round pick to Cleveland for none other than Odell Beckham Jr. No one can say the deal for Odell from the Giants worked out well for the Browns. A first-year coach got fired. A second-year GM got fired. Baker Mayfield took huge steps back.
Maybe Kevin Stefanski can fix everything, but my gut says the Browns would love to cut their losses by landing a first-round pick in this draft, and the Patriots have to be worried about simply finding a first-round impact guy or finding help for Brady in free agency. There simply isn't much out there.
Even if it's not for Brady's last run, the Patriots need help at wideout. Beckham could be the quintessential Pats player who is a pain everywhere and then tightens up in New England.
It almost makes too much sense not to do it, and it's an easy 1-for-1 flip in this case.
Check out this week's draft episode of the Pick Six Podcast, where Brinson is joined by Ryan Wilson and R.J. White to break down Wilson's latest mock draft and set the stage for draft season; listen below and be sure to subscribe for daily NFL goodness fired into your eardrums.
Alright, let's get to it.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 216 lbs
Barring something shocking, you'll be reading the same Joe Burrow blurbs for the next few months. He's going to Cincinnati, he's going first overall and he better turn around the franchise unless he decides to pull an Eli Manning on the Bengals, who probably wouldn't blink even if he did.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
With Ron Rivera taking over in Washington, it makes a ton of sense for the Redskins to take the best possible defensive player. Washington would need a massive haul from some other team in order to justify moving down.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
The Lions could go QB here in theory or auction off the pick (I think the latter is more likely), but they also need to win now and so they add a player in Okudah who can help improve their defense immediately.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Generally speaking when you're trying to figure out what Dave Gettleman will do, the best move is to find the largest human in the draft on the offensive or defensive line. Willis isn't the total lock here, but the Giants need OL help badly so he fits well enough.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs
Assuming Tua's medicals check out at the combine, it makes a lot of sense for the Dolphins to end up landing the QB they've reportedly coveted for a lengthy amount of time. I would not rule out a trade up here at all.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs
The Chargers can go with Tyrod Taylor this year as their starting option while grooming Herbert as the future of the franchise.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Simmons can be the centerpiece of a Panthers defense that will be rebuilt under new coach Matt Rhule.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Mekhi Becton OL
Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 369 lbs
It's paramount for the Cardinals to improve protection up front for Kyler Murray. Becton, a massive mountain of a man, can improve the screen game on the second level for Arizona while beefing up their pass protection.
Round 1 - Pick 9
A.J. Epenesa EDGE
Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs
What are the Jags even supposed to do here in terms of fixing their team for the 2020 season? It feels like an all-in year, so let's replace a departing pass rusher with another pass rusher in Epenesa.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Offensive line has to be the primary thing the Browns need to fix this offseason given how badly the OL performed last year. And this is a good draft to help fix the issues plauging them, by grabbing Thomas here.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs
Another team that has to get better up front on offense and protect a young signal caller. Wirfs makes sense for them here after Sam Darnold was pressured frequently last season.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs
The Raiders have shown a proclivity for drafting big school propsects with a top-end pedigree and Jeudy certainly fits the mold as a guy who can improve the offense immediately.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs
Chris Ballard loves getting physical in the trenches without spending a ton of money and Brown is the best interior defensive lineman in the draft this year. Would be a slam-dunk pick for the Colts.
Round 1 - Pick 14
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs
Tampa was great against the run last year but struggled against the pass. Adding another LSU defensive standout in the first round can help improve how the Bucs play in the defensive backfield.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Trevon Diggs CB
Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
Sure seems like Chris Harris' time is up in Denver, which means the Broncos need to try and find some replacement corner help in the draft. Turning to a Nick Saban-coached stud seems like a decent answer.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
After spending two first round picks on offensive linemen last year, it stands to reason the Falcons are going to get some defensive help to keep Dan Quinn from finally getting fired. Kinlaw established himself at the Senior Bowl as worthy of going in the top 20.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Really curious to see what direction Dallas goes here, and I think it matters a ton what they do in terms of their free agency approach. It wouldn't be stunning to see them take a WR here -- only one off the board -- if they tag Byron Jones, but assuming they tag Amari Cooper, it makes sense to help the secondary.
From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 18
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs
At a certain point you just have to see value and take it. And Lamb falling to 19th would be insane value, essentially helped by the way the depth and positional ranking of this draft plays out. Lamb is my personal WR1 and this is the best pick of this mock so far.
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 19
Julian Okwara EDGE
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'4" / 248 lbs
Mike Mayock likes the big school guys and is intimiately familiar with Notre Dame after calling their games for multiple years. He needs to improve his pass rush -- if Clelin Ferrell takes a leap forward, this defense could be much improved next year.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 20
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
I think people draft out of spite more than they would admit sometimes, and I think the Jaguars would love to land a potential stud DB in the pick they acquired by shipping Jalen Ramsey to Los Angeles.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Tee Higgins WR
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
The Eagles ran short on pass catchers last year, so it makes all the sense in the world to mock them taking one in this spot, given how deep the drat is for receivers. Higgins is underrated in my opinion.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs
The Bills need to get a couple more young pieces on the depth chart for Josh Allen to really make this offense hum, and adding Shenault without putting any real pressure on him to be a true WR1 is a nice bonus for a team with lots of upside in 2020.
Mock Trade from New England Patriots
Round 1 - Pick 23
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Again, SPITE. The Browns ship out Odell Beckham to the Patriots to make Tom Brady happy and convince him to take a little less money, then the Browns draft Ruggs as his replacement.
Round 1 - Pick 24
CJ Henderson CB
Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Who knows what Sean Payton will do with this pick right now, when we don't even know what will happen with Drew Brees in the future. Maybe he's building around Taysom Hill! Or maybe someone else. Probably someone else. We'll go defense instead.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Bryce Hall CB
Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
As long as Mike Zimmer is in charge, you should never be surprised when the Vikings go out and spend a first-round pick on a cornerback. That's his MO throughout his time in Minnesota and it's worked out well.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 26
Wisconsin • Jr • 6'3" / 321 lbs
If the Dolphins get out of this draft with a new QB, a new WR and a new starting offensive lineman they should be doing cartwheels in Miami (or whatever you do in Miami when you're excited) over a job well done with this draft.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs
I wanted to give the Seahawks a running back just to troll Seahawks Twitter, but the reality is they have to get better at rushing the passer and at stopping the run. Adding YGM would do that for them.
Round 1 - Pick 28
K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE
LSU • Soph • 6'4" / 250 lbs
The Ravens bring in some pass rush help with several key defenders heading to free agency. Chaisson showed how much of an impact he can have as LSU marched to a national title.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Georgia • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs
Let's play in a world where the Titans DON'T keep Derrick Henry because they tag Ryan Tannehill/Jack Conklin and don't want to pay a running back big money. Could they win with Swift running behind a great offensive line? I tend to think so.
Round 1 - Pick 30
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 192 lbs
The Packers needed another option for Aaron Rodgers outside of Davante Adams last year, so why not go out and actually invest in a playmaker like Jefferson who showed up on the biggest stages?
Round 1 - Pick 31
Zack Baun LB
Wisconsin • Sr • 6'3" / 235 lbs
I know the 49ers have plenty of talent all over their defensive front seven, but I don't think that will stop them from improving a strength of the team from last year to give them depth and options moving forward.
Round 1 - Pick 32
J.K. Dobbins RB
Ohio State • Jr • 5'10" / 217 lbs
Damien Williams was awesome in the playoffs, but the Chiefs still need to improve the depth at running back. Dobbins is a monster with breakaway speed who would thrive in Andy Reid's scheme. Reid isn't afraid to double down on offense either.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 NFL Draft: Tight end rankings
The tight end class isn't nearly as deep as last year's group but plenty of playmakers could...
-
Draft WR rankings: Lamb headlines list
You're well aware of CeeDee Lamb and Jerry Jeudy, but which other prospects should you know...
-
Top 250 draft prospects: Young on top
Here's a look at our updated list of 2020 NFL Draft prospects
-
Mock draft: Jets take Henry Ruggs
The Dolphins use their extra draft capital to make sure they get Tagovailoa
-
Draft RB rankings: Swift, Taylor elite
Will a running back be taken in the first round for the sixth consecutive year?
-
NFL Draft: Scouting lessons learned
What have some of my hits and misses taught me about evaluating NFL Draft prospects?