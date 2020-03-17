2020 NFL Mock Draft: Chargers trade up for Justin Herbert, Cardinals go O-line after adding DeAndre Hopkins
Three quarterbacks go in the top five, while Arizona adds protection for a Kyler Murray-Hopkins connection
A lot has changed since my last mock draft, both on and off the field in the world of football. The draft itself will no longer look like the NFL Draft we've come to know in recent years as COVID-19 has changed a lot about our world recently. At this point, we can't even assume there will be a 2020 NFL season, but the mock must play on.
Another big change for this mock is that, while nothing is official, teams have started agreeing to deals with free agents and making trades. All of which give us a better idea of what they could be looking to do in the draft.
Using all that information, here's my best guess as to what the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft would look like right now.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs
At a time like this, when almost nothing is certain, it's nice to know that we can rely on the Bengals drafting Joe Burrow.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs
I toyed with the idea of having the Redskins make a trade or take a QB here, but I just don't see it happening. Young is the safest player in this draft from a floor perspective, and he could have the highest ceiling as well.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs
The Lions are still an absolute wild card at this spot, as anything could happen here. They will receive a lot of phone calls, but in this mock nothing entices them to risk passing up on Simmons.
Mock Trade from New York Giants
Round 1 - Pick 4
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs
The Chargers don't want to risk missing out on their guy, so they trade up with the Giants to take the Oregon quarterback. Herbert is a Rorschach test QB. You're going to see whatever you want to see when you look at him.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs
Maybe Miami wanted Herbert and just got him stolen from them, or maybe they wanted Tua the whole time. Either way, I won't be surprised if Miami takes a QB here at No. 5 or moves up to do so.
Mock Trade from Los Angeles Chargers
Round 1 - Pick 6
Mekhi Becton OL
Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs
The Giants drop a couple spots, pick up a few extra picks and take the guy they hope protects Daniel Jones for the next decade. It might not be Becton, but the Giants should take the first OT off the board.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Considering the Panthers are entering a rebuild, it would not be a surprise to see them trade down here to pick up extra picks. The problem is, given how my mock has gone, I don't know who is trading up to this spot right now. So the Panthers take a player who could prove to be the best corner in the NFL soon enough.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs
Well, thanks to Houston's incredible generosity, I don't think the Cardinals will feel the need to take a WR here anymore. That allows them to draft a tackle to protect their franchise QB and allow him the time to throw to DeAndre Hopkins.
Round 1 - Pick 9
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs
The first "surprise" pick of my mock, as receiver isn't Jacksonville's biggest need, but it is a need. Lamb will help make Gardner Minshew, or whoever is playing QB, look a lot better next season.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Picking up Jack Conklin to play right tackle is a good start, but it doesn't fix the Browns offensive line. Wirfs could turn a weakness into a strength almost immediately.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
The Jets make Andrew Thomas the fourth OT to go off the board in the first 11 picks as they look for a way to protect Sam Darnold.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs
The Raiders traded their No. 1 WR from Alabama two seasons ago and now use their first selection to take another No. 1 WR from Alabama. It's the circle of life.
Mock Trade from Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 13
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs
While it's not yet official, the 49ers traded DeForest Buckner to the Colts for this pick on Monday. Now the Niners use the pick to pick up Buckner's replacement, and at a far lower cap hit!
Round 1 - Pick 14
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 324 lbs
I love Kinlaw's burst off the snap and his overall power. He's a disruptive force in the middle of the defensive line, and would be an excellent start to revitalizing the Tampa defense.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs
Courtland Sutton can get deep and has great size to make plays down the field, but he doesn't take the top off a defense like Ruggs can. Pairing Ruggs and Sutton with Drew Lock in the thin Denver air could lead to some gonzo touchdown passes.
Round 1 - Pick 16
K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE
LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Chaisson is far from a perfect prospect as he's not the most refined pass-rusher in the world, but he's got so much talent that his ceiling is sky high should he truly figure out the art of it.
Round 1 - Pick 17
CJ Henderson CB
Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 204 lbs
Henderson strikes me as a perfect Dallas Cowboy. He has tremendous athleticism and good ball skills. He's also willing to take risks to make the big play. Sometimes it blows up in his face, but sometimes it pays off handsomely.
From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 18
Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
I had Gross-Matos going in the top 10 of my first mock this year, which is an indication of how high I've been on him from the start. Admittedly, that was too high, but the rest of the world seems to be coming around on my opinion of him. This would be great value for the Dolphins.
Round 1 - Pick 19
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 197 lbs
Fulton is not perfect, but he has the speed and athleticism that helps him overcome mistakes. Put him in the right scheme and he could be a solid NFL starter for years to come with the potential for a lot more.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 20
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs
I believe Murray has the ability to be a three-down linebacker in the NFL. He can sometimes overplay the ball, and it can get him in trouble, but that can be seen as a byproduct of the range that allows him to cover sideline to sideline in the first place.
Round 1 - Pick 21
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Jefferson seems like a natural fit for what the Eagles offense needs. He'd stretch the field vertically, opening up more room for everybody.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Terrell Lewis EDGE
Alabama • Sr • 6'5" / 262 lbs
Buffalo could go any number of directions here. There are durability concerns about Lewis, but if he can stay healthy, he has the potential to be truly special. The Bills take a chance on him to do just that here.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Jordan Love QB
Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs
The Patriots are going to have to find a replacement for Tom Brady at some point. Love has Mahomes-esque arm talent as well as the ability to throw from all different arm slots, but the decision-making needs to improve.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 227 lbs
I've had this pick happening in so many mocks that I wonder if I'm trying to will it into existence. It's a perfect fit in my mind.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Utah • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Johnson might not have the ideal size that the Vikings are hoping for, but he's not afraid to mix it up in run defense. He's physical and can jam opposing receivers, all while having the necessary athleticism to cover.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Georgia • Jr • 5'8" / 212 lbs
Running backs in the first round are a rarity these days, but if there's ever a team that can afford to do it, it's the team with three first-round picks.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 304 lbs
I've had Gallimore going to the Titans in previous mocks, but he makes a lot of sense for the Seahawks too. He's a disruptive player in the middle of the defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 28
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 229 lbs
Great sideline-to-sideline speed and range, but there's more projection than production at this point. Showed plenty of flashes at LSU, but consistency is an issue. That said, when he errs, he does so on the side of aggression. You'll take that.
Round 1 - Pick 29
A.J. Epenesa EDGE
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
You know who A.J. Epenesa reminds me of a little bit? The coach drafting him in this mock draft. Though I'm not sure how many touchdowns he'll catch.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Jalen Reagor WR
TCU • Jr • 5'11" / 206 lbs
Reagor would give the Packers receiving core some high-end speed. He's not the most refined route runner, but I don't think that's Reagor as much as the offense he played in at TCU. He could be a big-play machine for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.
Round 1 - Pick 31
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 213 lbs
Trading for the Colts' first-round pick makes me believe the 49ers are even more likely to trade this pick than they were before, but if they don't, and Delpit is still on the board, it would make a lot of sense.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Trevon Diggs CB
Alabama • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Diggs is an intriguing prospect with terrific ball skills. While he's the last corner being taken in the first round of this draft, it's not insane to imagine he could end up being the best.
