2020 NFL Mock Draft: Chargers trade up for Justin Herbert, Cardinals go O-line after adding DeAndre Hopkins

Round 1 - Pick 1 Joe Burrow QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st At a time like this, when almost nothing is certain, it's nice to know that we can rely on the Bengals drafting Joe Burrow.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Chase Young EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st I toyed with the idea of having the Redskins make a trade or take a QB here, but I just don't see it happening. Young is the safest player in this draft from a floor perspective, and he could have the highest ceiling as well.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Isaiah Simmons LB Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st The Lions are still an absolute wild card at this spot, as anything could happen here. They will receive a lot of phone calls, but in this mock nothing entices them to risk passing up on Simmons.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New York Giants Round 1 - Pick 4 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th The Chargers don't want to risk missing out on their guy, so they trade up with the Giants to take the Oregon quarterback. Herbert is a Rorschach test QB. You're going to see whatever you want to see when you look at him.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Maybe Miami wanted Herbert and just got him stolen from them, or maybe they wanted Tua the whole time. Either way, I won't be surprised if Miami takes a QB here at No. 5 or moves up to do so.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Los Angeles Chargers Round 1 - Pick 6 Mekhi Becton OL Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd The Giants drop a couple spots, pick up a few extra picks and take the guy they hope protects Daniel Jones for the next decade. It might not be Becton, but the Giants should take the first OT off the board.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Considering the Panthers are entering a rebuild, it would not be a surprise to see them trade down here to pick up extra picks. The problem is, given how my mock has gone, I don't know who is trading up to this spot right now. So the Panthers take a player who could prove to be the best corner in the NFL soon enough.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Jedrick Wills Jr. OL Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Well, thanks to Houston's incredible generosity, I don't think the Cardinals will feel the need to take a WR here anymore. That allows them to draft a tackle to protect their franchise QB and allow him the time to throw to DeAndre Hopkins.

Round 1 - Pick 9 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st The first "surprise" pick of my mock, as receiver isn't Jacksonville's biggest need, but it is a need. Lamb will help make Gardner Minshew, or whoever is playing QB, look a lot better next season.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd Picking up Jack Conklin to play right tackle is a good start, but it doesn't fix the Browns offensive line. Wirfs could turn a weakness into a strength almost immediately.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Andrew Thomas OL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 4th The Jets make Andrew Thomas the fourth OT to go off the board in the first 11 picks as they look for a way to protect Sam Darnold.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd The Raiders traded their No. 1 WR from Alabama two seasons ago and now use their first selection to take another No. 1 WR from Alabama. It's the circle of life.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 13 Derrick Brown DL Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st While it's not yet official, the 49ers traded DeForest Buckner to the Colts for this pick on Monday. Now the Niners use the pick to pick up Buckner's replacement, and at a far lower cap hit!

Round 1 - Pick 14 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 324 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd I love Kinlaw's burst off the snap and his overall power. He's a disruptive force in the middle of the defensive line, and would be an excellent start to revitalizing the Tampa defense.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd Courtland Sutton can get deep and has great size to make plays down the field, but he doesn't take the top off a defense like Ruggs can. Pairing Ruggs and Sutton with Drew Lock in the thin Denver air could lead to some gonzo touchdown passes.

Round 1 - Pick 16 K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd Chaisson is far from a perfect prospect as he's not the most refined pass-rusher in the world, but he's got so much talent that his ceiling is sky high should he truly figure out the art of it.

Round 1 - Pick 17 CJ Henderson CB Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 204 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd Henderson strikes me as a perfect Dallas Cowboy. He has tremendous athleticism and good ball skills. He's also willing to take risks to make the big play. Sometimes it blows up in his face, but sometimes it pays off handsomely.

From From Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 18 Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 4th I had Gross-Matos going in the top 10 of my first mock this year, which is an indication of how high I've been on him from the start. Admittedly, that was too high, but the rest of the world seems to be coming around on my opinion of him. This would be great value for the Dolphins.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Kristian Fulton CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 197 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 3rd Fulton is not perfect, but he has the speed and athleticism that helps him overcome mistakes. Put him in the right scheme and he could be a solid NFL starter for years to come with the potential for a lot more.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 20 Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 2nd I believe Murray has the ability to be a three-down linebacker in the NFL. He can sometimes overplay the ball, and it can get him in trouble, but that can be seen as a byproduct of the range that allows him to cover sideline to sideline in the first place.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Justin Jefferson WR LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 5th Jefferson seems like a natural fit for what the Eagles offense needs. He'd stretch the field vertically, opening up more room for everybody.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Terrell Lewis EDGE Alabama • Sr • 6'5" / 262 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 46th POSITION RNK 6th Buffalo could go any number of directions here. There are durability concerns about Lewis, but if he can stay healthy, he has the potential to be truly special. The Bills take a chance on him to do just that here.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Jordan Love QB Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd The Patriots are going to have to find a replacement for Tom Brady at some point. Love has Mahomes-esque arm talent as well as the ability to throw from all different arm slots, but the decision-making needs to improve.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Laviska Shenault Jr. WR Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 227 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 6th I've had this pick happening in so many mocks that I wonder if I'm trying to will it into existence. It's a perfect fit in my mind.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Jaylon Johnson CB Utah • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 57th POSITION RNK 9th Johnson might not have the ideal size that the Vikings are hoping for, but he's not afraid to mix it up in run defense. He's physical and can jam opposing receivers, all while having the necessary athleticism to cover.

Round 1 - Pick 26 D'Andre Swift RB Georgia • Jr • 5'8" / 212 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 41st POSITION RNK 2nd Running backs in the first round are a rarity these days, but if there's ever a team that can afford to do it, it's the team with three first-round picks.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Neville Gallimore DL Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 304 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 3rd I've had Gallimore going to the Titans in previous mocks, but he makes a lot of sense for the Seahawks too. He's a disruptive player in the middle of the defensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Patrick Queen LB LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 229 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 3rd Great sideline-to-sideline speed and range, but there's more projection than production at this point. Showed plenty of flashes at LSU, but consistency is an issue. That said, when he errs, he does so on the side of aggression. You'll take that.

Round 1 - Pick 29 A.J. Epenesa EDGE Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd You know who A.J. Epenesa reminds me of a little bit? The coach drafting him in this mock draft. Though I'm not sure how many touchdowns he'll catch.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Jalen Reagor WR TCU • Jr • 5'11" / 206 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 45th POSITION RNK 9th Reagor would give the Packers receiving core some high-end speed. He's not the most refined route runner, but I don't think that's Reagor as much as the offense he played in at TCU. He could be a big-play machine for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Grant Delpit S LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 213 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 2nd Trading for the Colts' first-round pick makes me believe the 49ers are even more likely to trade this pick than they were before, but if they don't, and Delpit is still on the board, it would make a lot of sense.