2020 NFL Mock Draft: Giants find a wide receiver for Daniel Jones, Vikings take a quarterback

Round 1 - Pick 1 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st This is like going with chalk in your college basketball bracket, easy to pick but most likely to happen with the Dolphins at No. 1.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Andrew Thomas OT Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st With the Redskins invested in Dwayne Haskins, they have to get better up front. Trent Williams is done in Washington right? Got to be. Therefore, the best left tackle in college football to the nation's capital.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st The Broncos are strangely 0-4 by way of two last-minute drives the defense has surrendered at home. Even with Vic Fangio at the helm, this Denver team needs more push from the inside. Kinlaw is that type.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Chase Young DE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Yes, offense could be the direction in which New York goes here, to help Sam Darnold. And for as much as the defense has played respectably early, it's a group still in dire need of an alpha edge rusher. That is Young. Precisely.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st It's time for the Bengals to turn to the next chapter at quarterback. Herbert and Zac Taylor would be a fun quarterback-head coach pairing.

From From Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 6 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 79th POSITION RNK 10th This will generate an eerily similar collective gasp from everyone as when another Buckeye corner -- Denzel Ward -- went No. 4 overall in the 2018 Draft. Okudah is super springy and can run with anyone.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Tee Higgins WR Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 5th Your eyes aren't deceiving you. Jerry Jeudy not the first receiver off the board. It could happen, especially if he's Alabama's third-leading receiver at the end of the season, like he is right now. Higgins has the height, ball skills, clean release ability, and downfield speed to be a No. 1 in the NFL right away.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Grant Delpit S LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 1st Given the injuries to Keanu Neal, the Falcons go safety to replenish that position. Delpit is a Neal-type strong safety with plus athleticism.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Kristian Fulton CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd The Colts have to continue to build the young secondary. Fulton is a star at LSU capable of playing and excelling in any type of coverage.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Trevon Diggs CB Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 6th Let's make it three cornerbacks in the top 10. Hey, you gotta stop the pass these days. And if Jalen Ramsey gets moved, Jacksonville will have a gaping hole at corner.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Isaiah Simmons S Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st After letting C.J. Mosley test the free-agent waters, the Ravens address the linebacker spot with a modern-day freakazoid at the position in Simmons.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st If this goes down on draft night, there'll be another highly touted, incredibly talented receiver on Big Blue. It's a need position for the Giants at the beginning stages of the Steely Dan era. Yes, that's the best Daniel Jones nickname.

Round 1 - Pick 13 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd Even after taking Mike Williams in the first round a few years ago, the Chargers actually need more receiving help. Lamb is a pro-ready stud with the full repertoire to be a star on Sundays instantly.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Bryce Hall CB Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st It would not shock me in the least if the Eagles swung a trade for Ramsey. If that does not happen, or, heck, even if it does, Philadelphia should make landing a top cornerback in the 2020 Draft a top priority. Hall is long and majorly disruptive.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Curtis Weaver LB Boise State • Jr • 6'3" / 265 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th After repeatedly mocking a quarterback to the Titans, let's go in another direction this week, after Marcus Mariota's game against Atlanta. Tennessee will need more edge-rushing talent in 2020 given Cam Wake's age. Weaver is an explosive, pass-rushing monster.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Mustafa Johnson DE Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 290 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 69th POSITION RNK 5th Difficult decision here. Do the Panthers go quarterback? For now, let's say they don't. They could use more inside pass rush. Johnson is a squatty but dynamic mover.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Jonathan Taylor RB Wisconsin • Jr • 5'11" / 219 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 1st Well, would you look at that. The previously left for dead Buccaneers are now 2-2 after a throttling of a the Rams in Los Angeles. They're a shanked chip-shot field away from being 3-1. Let's get Bruce Arians a stud running back to add to this already incendiary offense.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Jacob Eason QB Washington • Jr • 6'6" / 227 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK NR POSITION RNK NR So, the Vikings can't really plan on Kirk Cousins as the team's long-term quarterback right? There's still one more fully guaranteed year on his deal, but why not plan for the future? Eason is the polar opposite of Cousins in that he has a gigantic arm and isn't tentative.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Kenny Willekes DE Michigan State • Sr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd With this pick, the Lions get their bookend outside rushers for Matt Patricia's defense.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Ashtyn Davis S California • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 67th POSITION RNK 4th Pete Carroll sees shades -- just shades not a replica -- of Earl Thomas in Davis, a rangy, ball-hawking center fielder.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Calvin Throckmorton OT Oregon • Sr • 6'5" / 309 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd The Browns could use offensive line help at multiple positions. Guess what? Throckmorton has played multiple positions in his illustrious Oregon career and really moves people in the run game.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 234 lbs Projected Team Oakland PROSPECT RNK 80th POSITION RNK 5th The more I watch Murray, the more I like. He's a rare athlete for the linebacker spot and has a massive tackle radius thanks to his physical skills and long arms.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Essang Bassey CB Wake Forest • Sr • 5'10" / 190 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 4th The Cowboys are unlikely to be able to extend star cornerback Byron Jones this offseason. While Dallas does have a nice collection of young cornerback talent, it'll likely turn to that position early in the draft, and Bassey sticks to receivers.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Laviska Shenault Jr. WR Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd After years of going defense early, the Packers give Aaron Rodgers a young, yards-after-the-catch behemoth in Shenault, who'll formulate a scary pairing with Davante Adams in Green Bay.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 25 Trey Smith OL Tennessee • Jr • 6'6" / 325 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 6th Same pick as last week because Smith is an outstanding specimen at left tackle and that's a premier position the Dolphins desperately need to address. Tagovailoa, Okudah, and Smith in Round 1 for Miami.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Bryan Edwards WR South Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 215 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 7th The Bills have to bring in more receiver depth, especially the youthful kind. Edwards is a big-bodied wideout with YAC skills of a smaller receiver.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Alex Leatherwood OL Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK NR POSITION RNK NR From clean pockets, Jared Goff is almost always tremendous. It's when things break down up front that he can be very shaky. So the Rams go offensive line here.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 28 CJ Henderson CB Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team Oakland PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 4th The Raiders are ecstatic to land Reagor this late in Round 1. He'll be a glorious fit in Jon Gruden's West Coast offense.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Tyler Johnson WR Minnesota • Sr • 6'2" / 205 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 49th POSITION RNK 8th Another receiver in Round 1. Why not? Johnson and Michael Thomas would give the Saints two complete receivers out wide.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Albert Okwuegbunam TE Missouri • Jr • 6'5" / 255 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 1st New England needs to diversify its offense with a dynamic pass-catching tight end. Albert O looks like the best type of that tight end in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Alohi Gilman S Notre Dame • Sr • 5'11" / 202 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 2nd Gilman's a big safety with the ability to get to and track the ball near the sidelines from a deep center field alignment.