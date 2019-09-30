2020 NFL Mock Draft: Giants find a wide receiver for Daniel Jones, Vikings take a quarterback

Jerry Jeudy falls to Giants after a different WR goes ahead of him, while Minnesota looks for a long-term answer at QB

Despite going into the season with less hype than his teammate Justyn Ross, Tee Higgins has asserted himself as Clemson's best receiver early in the 2019 campaign. 

The 6-foot-4 burner knows how to beat press coverage and is a top-end high-pointer of the football. 

Given the production of teammates around him at Alabama, it shouldn't really be stunning if Jerry Jeudy isn't the first receiver picked in April, which works out well for Daniel Jones and the New York Giants.

The draft order below is based on records and strength of schedule. Position rankings are based on preseason evaluations.

 Now, to the picks.

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
Tua Tagovailoa QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
This is like going with chalk in your college basketball bracket, easy to pick but most likely to happen with the Dolphins at No. 1.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Andrew Thomas OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
With the Redskins invested in Dwayne Haskins, they have to get better up front. Trent Williams is done in Washington right? Got to be. Therefore, the best left tackle in college football to the nation's capital.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Broncos are strangely 0-4 by way of two last-minute drives the defense has surrendered at home. Even with Vic Fangio at the helm, this Denver team needs more push from the inside. Kinlaw is that type.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Chase Young DE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
Yes, offense could be the direction in which New York goes here, to help Sam Darnold. And for as much as the defense has played respectably early, it's a group still in dire need of an alpha edge rusher. That is Young. Precisely.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Justin Herbert QB
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
1st
It's time for the Bengals to turn to the next chapter at quarterback. Herbert and Zac Taylor would be a fun quarterback-head coach pairing.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
79th
POSITION RNK
10th
This will generate an eerily similar collective gasp from everyone as when another Buckeye corner -- Denzel Ward -- went No. 4 overall in the 2018 Draft. Okudah is super springy and can run with anyone.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Tee Higgins WR
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
5th
Your eyes aren't deceiving you. Jerry Jeudy not the first receiver off the board. It could happen, especially if he's Alabama's third-leading receiver at the end of the season, like he is right now. Higgins has the height, ball skills, clean release ability, and downfield speed to be a No. 1 in the NFL right away.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Grant Delpit S
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
1st
Given the injuries to Keanu Neal, the Falcons go safety to replenish that position. Delpit is a Neal-type strong safety with plus athleticism.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Kristian Fulton CB
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Colts have to continue to build the young secondary. Fulton is a star at LSU capable of playing and excelling in any type of coverage.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Trevon Diggs CB
Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
39th
POSITION RNK
6th
Let's make it three cornerbacks in the top 10. Hey, you gotta stop the pass these days. And if Jalen Ramsey gets moved, Jacksonville will have a gaping hole at corner.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Isaiah Simmons S
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
1st
After letting C.J. Mosley test the free-agent waters, the Ravens address the linebacker spot with a modern-day freakazoid at the position in Simmons.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
If this goes down on draft night, there'll be another highly touted, incredibly talented receiver on Big Blue. It's a need position for the Giants at the beginning stages of the Steely Dan era. Yes, that's the best Daniel Jones nickname.
Round 1 - Pick 13
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Even after taking Mike Williams in the first round a few years ago, the Chargers actually need more receiving help. Lamb is a pro-ready stud with the full repertoire to be a star on Sundays instantly.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Bryce Hall CB
Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
1st
It would not shock me in the least if the Eagles swung a trade for Ramsey. If that does not happen, or, heck, even if it does, Philadelphia should make landing a top cornerback in the 2020 Draft a top priority. Hall is long and majorly disruptive.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Curtis Weaver LB
Boise State • Jr • 6'3" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
25th
POSITION RNK
4th
After repeatedly mocking a quarterback to the Titans, let's go in another direction this week, after Marcus Mariota's game against Atlanta. Tennessee will need more edge-rushing talent in 2020 given Cam Wake's age. Weaver is an explosive, pass-rushing monster.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Mustafa Johnson DE
Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 290 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
69th
POSITION RNK
5th
Difficult decision here. Do the Panthers go quarterback? For now, let's say they don't. They could use more inside pass rush. Johnson is a squatty but dynamic mover.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Jonathan Taylor RB
Wisconsin • Jr • 5'11" / 219 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
28th
POSITION RNK
1st
Well, would you look at that. The previously left for dead Buccaneers are now 2-2 after a throttling of a the Rams in Los Angeles. They're a shanked chip-shot field away from being 3-1. Let's get Bruce Arians a stud running back to add to this already incendiary offense.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Jacob Eason QB
Washington • Jr • 6'6" / 227 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
NR
POSITION RNK
NR
So, the Vikings can't really plan on Kirk Cousins as the team's long-term quarterback right? There's still one more fully guaranteed year on his deal, but why not plan for the future? Eason is the polar opposite of Cousins in that he has a gigantic arm and isn't tentative.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Kenny Willekes DE
Michigan State • Sr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
3rd
With this pick, the Lions get their bookend outside rushers for Matt Patricia's defense.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Ashtyn Davis S
California • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
67th
POSITION RNK
4th
Pete Carroll sees shades -- just shades not a replica -- of Earl Thomas in Davis, a rangy, ball-hawking center fielder.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Calvin Throckmorton OT
Oregon • Sr • 6'5" / 309 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Browns could use offensive line help at multiple positions. Guess what? Throckmorton has played multiple positions in his illustrious Oregon career and really moves people in the run game.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Kenneth Murray LB
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 234 lbs
Projected Team
Oakland
PROSPECT RNK
80th
POSITION RNK
5th
The more I watch Murray, the more I like. He's a rare athlete for the linebacker spot and has a massive tackle radius thanks to his physical skills and long arms.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Essang Bassey CB
Wake Forest • Sr • 5'10" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
30th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Cowboys are unlikely to be able to extend star cornerback Byron Jones this offseason. While Dallas does have a nice collection of young cornerback talent, it'll likely turn to that position early in the draft, and Bassey sticks to receivers.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Laviska Shenault Jr. WR
Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
2nd
After years of going defense early, the Packers give Aaron Rodgers a young, yards-after-the-catch behemoth in Shenault, who'll formulate a scary pairing with Davante Adams in Green Bay.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Trey Smith OL
Tennessee • Jr • 6'6" / 325 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
34th
POSITION RNK
6th
Same pick as last week because Smith is an outstanding specimen at left tackle and that's a premier position the Dolphins desperately need to address. Tagovailoa, Okudah, and Smith in Round 1 for Miami.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Bryan Edwards WR
South Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
42nd
POSITION RNK
7th
The Bills have to bring in more receiver depth, especially the youthful kind. Edwards is a big-bodied wideout with YAC skills of a smaller receiver.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Alex Leatherwood OL
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
NR
POSITION RNK
NR
From clean pockets, Jared Goff is almost always tremendous. It's when things break down up front that he can be very shaky. So the Rams go offensive line here.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Round 1 - Pick 29
Tyler Johnson WR
Minnesota • Sr • 6'2" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
49th
POSITION RNK
8th
Another receiver in Round 1. Why not? Johnson and Michael Thomas would give the Saints two complete receivers out wide.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Albert Okwuegbunam TE
Missouri • Jr • 6'5" / 255 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
1st
New England needs to diversify its offense with a dynamic pass-catching tight end. Albert O looks like the best type of that tight end in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Alohi Gilman S
Notre Dame • Sr • 5'11" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
38th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Gilman's a big safety with the ability to get to and track the ball near the sidelines from a deep center field alignment.
Round 1 - Pick 32
CJ Henderson CB
Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
35th
POSITION RNK
5th
Kansas City can outscore you, but it might want to shore up its secondary for repeated trips to the playoffs during the Patrick Mahomes era.

