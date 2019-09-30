2020 NFL Mock Draft: Giants find a wide receiver for Daniel Jones, Vikings take a quarterback
Jerry Jeudy falls to Giants after a different WR goes ahead of him, while Minnesota looks for a long-term answer at QB
Despite going into the season with less hype than his teammate Justyn Ross, Tee Higgins has asserted himself as Clemson's best receiver early in the 2019 campaign.
The 6-foot-4 burner knows how to beat press coverage and is a top-end high-pointer of the football.
Given the production of teammates around him at Alabama, it shouldn't really be stunning if Jerry Jeudy isn't the first receiver picked in April, which works out well for Daniel Jones and the New York Giants.
The draft order below is based on records and strength of schedule. Position rankings are based on preseason evaluations.
Now, to the picks.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs
This is like going with chalk in your college basketball bracket, easy to pick but most likely to happen with the Dolphins at No. 1.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
With the Redskins invested in Dwayne Haskins, they have to get better up front. Trent Williams is done in Washington right? Got to be. Therefore, the best left tackle in college football to the nation's capital.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
The Broncos are strangely 0-4 by way of two last-minute drives the defense has surrendered at home. Even with Vic Fangio at the helm, this Denver team needs more push from the inside. Kinlaw is that type.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Chase Young DE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Yes, offense could be the direction in which New York goes here, to help Sam Darnold. And for as much as the defense has played respectably early, it's a group still in dire need of an alpha edge rusher. That is Young. Precisely.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs
It's time for the Bengals to turn to the next chapter at quarterback. Herbert and Zac Taylor would be a fun quarterback-head coach pairing.
From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 6
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
This will generate an eerily similar collective gasp from everyone as when another Buckeye corner -- Denzel Ward -- went No. 4 overall in the 2018 Draft. Okudah is super springy and can run with anyone.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Tee Higgins WR
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Your eyes aren't deceiving you. Jerry Jeudy not the first receiver off the board. It could happen, especially if he's Alabama's third-leading receiver at the end of the season, like he is right now. Higgins has the height, ball skills, clean release ability, and downfield speed to be a No. 1 in the NFL right away.
Round 1 - Pick 8
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs
Given the injuries to Keanu Neal, the Falcons go safety to replenish that position. Delpit is a Neal-type strong safety with plus athleticism.
Round 1 - Pick 9
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
The Colts have to continue to build the young secondary. Fulton is a star at LSU capable of playing and excelling in any type of coverage.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Trevon Diggs CB
Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
Let's make it three cornerbacks in the top 10. Hey, you gotta stop the pass these days. And if Jalen Ramsey gets moved, Jacksonville will have a gaping hole at corner.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs
After letting C.J. Mosley test the free-agent waters, the Ravens address the linebacker spot with a modern-day freakazoid at the position in Simmons.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs
If this goes down on draft night, there'll be another highly touted, incredibly talented receiver on Big Blue. It's a need position for the Giants at the beginning stages of the Steely Dan era. Yes, that's the best Daniel Jones nickname.
Round 1 - Pick 13
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs
Even after taking Mike Williams in the first round a few years ago, the Chargers actually need more receiving help. Lamb is a pro-ready stud with the full repertoire to be a star on Sundays instantly.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Bryce Hall CB
Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
It would not shock me in the least if the Eagles swung a trade for Ramsey. If that does not happen, or, heck, even if it does, Philadelphia should make landing a top cornerback in the 2020 Draft a top priority. Hall is long and majorly disruptive.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Boise State • Jr • 6'3" / 265 lbs
After repeatedly mocking a quarterback to the Titans, let's go in another direction this week, after Marcus Mariota's game against Atlanta. Tennessee will need more edge-rushing talent in 2020 given Cam Wake's age. Weaver is an explosive, pass-rushing monster.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 290 lbs
Difficult decision here. Do the Panthers go quarterback? For now, let's say they don't. They could use more inside pass rush. Johnson is a squatty but dynamic mover.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Wisconsin • Jr • 5'11" / 219 lbs
Well, would you look at that. The previously left for dead Buccaneers are now 2-2 after a throttling of a the Rams in Los Angeles. They're a shanked chip-shot field away from being 3-1. Let's get Bruce Arians a stud running back to add to this already incendiary offense.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Jacob Eason QB
Washington • Jr • 6'6" / 227 lbs
So, the Vikings can't really plan on Kirk Cousins as the team's long-term quarterback right? There's still one more fully guaranteed year on his deal, but why not plan for the future? Eason is the polar opposite of Cousins in that he has a gigantic arm and isn't tentative.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Michigan State • Sr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
With this pick, the Lions get their bookend outside rushers for Matt Patricia's defense.
Round 1 - Pick 20
California • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Pete Carroll sees shades -- just shades not a replica -- of Earl Thomas in Davis, a rangy, ball-hawking center fielder.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Oregon • Sr • 6'5" / 309 lbs
The Browns could use offensive line help at multiple positions. Guess what? Throckmorton has played multiple positions in his illustrious Oregon career and really moves people in the run game.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 234 lbs
The more I watch Murray, the more I like. He's a rare athlete for the linebacker spot and has a massive tackle radius thanks to his physical skills and long arms.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Wake Forest • Sr • 5'10" / 190 lbs
The Cowboys are unlikely to be able to extend star cornerback Byron Jones this offseason. While Dallas does have a nice collection of young cornerback talent, it'll likely turn to that position early in the draft, and Bassey sticks to receivers.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs
After years of going defense early, the Packers give Aaron Rodgers a young, yards-after-the-catch behemoth in Shenault, who'll formulate a scary pairing with Davante Adams in Green Bay.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 25
Trey Smith OL
Tennessee • Jr • 6'6" / 325 lbs
Same pick as last week because Smith is an outstanding specimen at left tackle and that's a premier position the Dolphins desperately need to address. Tagovailoa, Okudah, and Smith in Round 1 for Miami.
Round 1 - Pick 26
South Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
The Bills have to bring in more receiver depth, especially the youthful kind. Edwards is a big-bodied wideout with YAC skills of a smaller receiver.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
From clean pockets, Jared Goff is almost always tremendous. It's when things break down up front that he can be very shaky. So the Rams go offensive line here.
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 28
The Raiders are ecstatic to land Reagor this late in Round 1. He'll be a glorious fit in Jon Gruden's West Coast offense.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Minnesota • Sr • 6'2" / 205 lbs
Another receiver in Round 1. Why not? Johnson and Michael Thomas would give the Saints two complete receivers out wide.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Missouri • Jr • 6'5" / 255 lbs
New England needs to diversify its offense with a dynamic pass-catching tight end. Albert O looks like the best type of that tight end in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Notre Dame • Sr • 5'11" / 202 lbs
Gilman's a big safety with the ability to get to and track the ball near the sidelines from a deep center field alignment.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Kansas City can outscore you, but it might want to shore up its secondary for repeated trips to the playoffs during the Patrick Mahomes era.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Jalen Hurts' 2020 NFL Draft stock is up
Is Jalen Hurts going to be the latest first-round pick to come out of Oklahoma?
-
2020 Mock: Taylor joins first round
The first round is littered with wide receivers and players who can cover them
-
Who will pick No. 1? Week 4's big games
Miami will have to keep losing if they want to get the first overall pick
-
Draft prospects to watch in Week 5
Two Top 25 showdowns highlight the weekend's action in college football
-
Film breakdown: Herbert vs. Stanford
Herbert pieced together a stellar performance against the Cardinal in Palo Alto on Saturday
-
2020 Mock Draft: Jake Fromm moves up
The Georgia QB doesn't have the measurables of Justin Herbert but could he be a better NFL...