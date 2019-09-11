2020 NFL Mock Draft: Raiders take QB despite Derek Carr's Week 1 performance; Dolphins get Tua a deep threat

Round 1 - Pick 1 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st The Dolphins had their doors blown off by the Ravens in the season opener and it got so bad that several players reportedly have already asked off the sinking ship. At 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds, Tagovailoa is undersized by traditional NFL standards but thanks to Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray, his lack of ideal height won't prevent him from going first overall. As luck would have it, the Dolphins are already in the market for a franchise QB despite giving up a second-round pick for Josh Rosen this spring.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Andrew Thomas OT Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Here's all you need to know: The Redskins started Donald Penn at left tackle, Ereck Flowers was at left guard and perennial Pro Bowler Trent Williams watched this game on the couch like the rest of us. Arguably the best offensive lineman in college football, Thomas not only looks the part at 6-foot-5 and 320 pounds, he plays like a dominant left tackle. He'll again protect Jake Fromm's blind side at Georgia through quick feet, athleticism and strength. Coming into 2019, Thomas has allowed just four sacks in two seasons and he can take over in the run game.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Chase Young DE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st The Cardinals had three sacks in the opener -- and two came from Terrell Suggs, but he's 36 years old and playing on a one-year deal. An explosive first step off of the edge allows Young to get into the backfield quickly, and he also can set the edge in the run game. He's not Nick Bosa but he's the best edge rusher in the 2020 NFL Draft class.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Jeudy is an elite route runner who does everything well. If you're looking to nitpick, he doesn't have top-end speed, though you wouldn't know it to watch him in games. Tight end Evan Engram led the Giants in receiving yards in Week 1, and with Odell Beckham now in Cleveland, New York needs a legit deep-play threat.

Round 1 - Pick 5 A.J. Epenesa DE Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs Projected Team Oakland PROSPECT RNK 5th PROSPECT RNK 2nd Clelin Ferrell had a strong game vs. the Broncos but you can never have too many edge rushers. Huge. Strong. Epenesa can rag-doll offensive tackles with a straight-arm and while he's not explosive, he has the strength to control the line of scrimmage. He's a high-motor edge setter in the run game who can't be contained by just one player.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd 2019 first-rounder LT Jonah Williams is lost for the season but an offensive line featuring a healthy Williams and Wirfs could be a game-changers for Cincy. Wirfs, who has a little Cody Ford in his game, is surprisingly athletic for his size, and his combination of strong hands and quick feet allows him to control would-be pass rushers. If he gets his hands on you it's over, and he also has the ability to get into space and pave the way in the running game.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Grant Delpit S LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st The Jaguars' defense has all the talent in the world but they can't seem to get out of their own way. Delpit can line up anywhere -- in centerfield, the slot, near the line of scrimmage, off the edge -- and wherever he ends up he consistently makes plays. He's best coming downhill but he'll continue to improve the other aspects of his game and his long, lean frame coupled with his fluid movements make him look like a natural playmaker.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Isaiah Simmons S Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd Simmons is a hybrid capable of dominating the linebacker position but with the athleticism to drop into coverage like a safety. He even stood out on Clemson's stacked defense from last season's national championship team and Simmons should only get better in 2019. If Dylan Moses returns to Alabama in 2020, Simmons is the top-rated linebacker.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd Bruce Arians didn't fix Jameis Winston in one week. In fact, Winston threw two pick-sixes in the loss to the 49ers. Meanwhile, it's easy to fall in love with Justin Herbert. He's 6-foot-6, 240 pounds, incredibly athletic, has one of the best arms in the country and when he gets hot he's hard to stop. But following a pedestrian junior campaign (he completed just 59 percent of his throws after connecting on 68 percent of passes as a sophomore) he was wise to return for his senior season.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Paulson Adebo CB Stanford • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 4th Darius Slay is one of the best cornerbacks in the NFC and it makes sense to give him some help on the other side of the field. Adebo is a physical ballhawk who began his career as a wide receiver.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Laviska Shenault Jr. WR Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd The Jets' offense was as bland as it was predictable in Week 1. Shenault, who lines up all over the field -- in the slot, offset tight end, H-back, quarterback -- would change that. He has strong hands -- he's made a living out of plucking the ball out of the air with a defender draped all over him. He can win at every level and is always one play away from taking it to the house. Think a stronger, more physical N'Keal Harry.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Derrick Brown DT Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Hard to move off the ball, Brown has the strength to push the pocket, even against double teams. He doesn't have the dynamism of a Quinnen Williams or Jeffery Simmons but he is a space-eater that is disruptive around the line and allows teammates around him to make plays. Given how the Broncos were manhandled up front by the Raiders, finding defensive line help makes a lot of sense.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Julian Okwara DL Notre Dame • Sr • 6'4" / 248 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 3rd He was given a first-round grade by the advisory committee before the 2019 season and when you watch him it's clear why. Okwara, who plays bigger than his listed 240 pounds, shows good hand usage and quick first step around the edge and has the athleticism to sink hips and blow past the offensive tackle. He's quick-twitch explosive, not easily blocked, and even when he doesn't get to the quarterback his hands are up trying to make a play. The Falcons have to get better on the defensive side of the ball and it starts with bolstering the pass rush.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Kristian Fulton CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 2nd Fulton, who considered entering the 2019 NFL Draft, has quick feet, smooth hips and was arguably LSU's best cornerback last season even though he played across the field from Greedy Williams, the Browns' second-round pick this spring. According to Pro Football Focus' metrics, Fulton allowed just 41.5 percent of the passes thrown in his direction to be caught and held receivers to 49 yards after the catch during the '18 season. Fulton's off-field history may give some NFL teams pause but his on-field abilities are undeniable.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Yetur Gross-Matos DE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 4th Yes, Cam Wake went off against the Browns, and yes, he has two years left on his contract. But he's also 37 years old and while it may not have looked like it on Sunday, we don't think he'll play forever. As for Gross-Matos, his long legs result in a powerful first step when he gets space, and he shows good pursuit down the line of scrimmage, the ability to make backside tackles and uses his quickness to knife through the line. He needs to get stronger but has the quickness to regularly find himself making plays in the backfield.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Xavier McKinney CB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 2nd McKinney is stronger, faster and more explosive than former Alabama teammate Deionte Thompson, and he's also much more versatile.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Creed Humphrey OL Oklahoma • Soph • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 51st POSITION RNK 2nd Weston Richburg struggled in the opener for the 49ers, and that was the case for much of the 2018 season. Humphrey was an integral part of a dominant unit at Oklahoma last season that saw four of his linemates drafted, and he returns in 2019 to anchor a group now charged with protecting Jalen Hurts.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Lucas Niang T TCU • Sr • 6'7" / 328 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 46th POSITION RNK 3rd The Browns had serious needs along the offensive line coming into the season and those needs were only magnified against the Titans. Niang would immediately upgrade the unit. He started 13 games last season and didn't allow a sack, and Pro Football Focus graded him as the best pass-blocking tackle in the Big 12.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Bryce Hall CB Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st A tall, physical corner who isn't afraid to gamble. Last season he played mostly off-coverage in zone looks but showed the instincts and athleticism to come off his responsibility to make plays. He's also stout against the run and is a solid open-field tackler. If Hall had come out after his junior season there's a chance he would've been a first-round pick.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 20 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 191 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 3rd If the Dolphins are drafting their next franchise QB with the No. 1 pick, it only makes sense to get him some weapons. Lamb is an elite route runner, has some of the best hands in college football and his next-level body control allows him to adjust to throws in mid-air. And while he needs to put on weight, he's a willing blocker -- look no further than the backside block he put on former Alabama linebacker Mack Wilson during last year's meeting. Yes, he needs to get stronger but bottom line, Lamb is a game-changer.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Tyler Biadasz C Wisconsin • Jr • 6'3" / 321 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 1st Russell Wilson was sacked four times on Sunday against the Bengals. The never-ending journey to surround him with consistent pass protectors continues with Biadasz, who has few flaws and would've likely been a first-rounder if he declared for the 2019 draft.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Dylan Moses LB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st The Ravens let C.J. Mosley leave for the Jets and it wouldn't be a surprise if they replaced him with another Alabama standout. Moses will miss the 2019 season, however, after suffering a torn ACL in August. That said, he is the prototypical NFL inside linebacker in that he's explosive, extremely athletic and has sideline-to-sideline playmaking abilities. He can rush off the edge and has the ability to sift through trash and knife would-be blockers to make plays in the backfield. Moses was the best inside linebacker on Alabama's defense a season ago (and that included Browns fifth-rounder Mack Wilson).

Round 1 - Pick 23 Alex Leatherwood OL Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 65th POSITION RNK 5th Both Chargers' tackles struggled against the Colts and if the plan is to keep Philip Rivers, who was sacked three times, playing into his 40s he'll need to be adequately protected.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Jalen Reagor WR TCU • Jr • 5'11" / 195 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 5th With Randall Cobb now in Dallas, Aaron Rodgers would love Reagor in this offense. He can line up inside or out and he's quick off the line, can put foot his in ground and get in an out of breaks, leaving defensive backs helpless to do much about it. Reagor is also explosive coming across the middle, snatches the ball out of air with ease and is a YAC machine.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 47th POSITION RNK 3rd Kinlaw is stout at the line of scrimmage and has the ability to consistently push the pocket. His strength can be disruptive, pushing linemen into backfield and affecting timing of both run and pass plays. The offensive has to account for him on every snap, often double-teaming him with mixed results.

Round 1 - Pick 26 A.J. Terrell CB Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 55th POSITION RNK 7th The Cowboys have needs at safety, too, but with the top two safeties already off the board, they turn to a deep cornerback class to restock the secondary. Terrell is disruptive and aggressive, and has a chance to be better than Trayvon Mullen, the Raiders' second-round pick in the spring.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 27 Jordan Love QB Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 225 lbs Projected Team Oakland PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 2nd Yes, Derek Carr was really good against the Broncos in the opener. But we still don't know if he's in Jon Gruden's long-term plans as the team relocates to Las Vegas. The ball explodes out of Jordan Love's hand and he has great touch to all levels -- short, intermediate and deep. If he has a strong 2019 campaign he may end up being a top-10 pick.

Round 1 - Pick 28 K'Lavon Chaisson LB LSU • Soph • 6'4" / 250 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 56th POSITION RNK 9th Brandon Graham and Vinny Curry are both 31 and Curry is in the final year of his deal. Chaisson, meanwhile, had a sack and a tackle for loss in LSU's big win over Texas last Saturday. And after missing all but one game of the 2018 campaign with a knee injury, he's looking to make some noise in the coming weeks and months.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Trevon Diggs CB Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 44th POSITION RNK 7th If Diggs didn't suffer an injury last season he would've been a first-round pick. At 6-1, 200 pounds, he has the prototypical size and speed for today's NFL cornerback and he has the strength, speed and athleticism that will likely see him go in Round 1 next spring.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 30 Jake Fromm QB Georgia • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 3rd Last week, we had the Saints taking Jacob Eason. This week, it's Fromm. Through two games, Fromm, as we've come to expect, has been efficient from the pocket, often making the right reads and delivering short and intermediate passes accurately and on time. Questions about his deep-ball accuracy remain, even when the opponent is incapable of providing much in the way of competition.

Round 1 - Pick 31 CJ Henderson CB Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 3rd Long-legged and long-armed, Henderson can flip his hips, get in and out of breaks against top-flight receivers, and displays good mirroring skills. He's strong in man coverage, and while he isn't a ballhawk (two INTs, five passes defended last season) he has the hands of a wide receiver. Henderson sometimes struggles to disengage from blocks to make tackles in the run game and he'll need to add weight to what can be described as a slight frame, at least by NFL standards.