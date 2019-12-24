2020 NFL Mock Draft: Raiders take strong-armed QB, Cowboys get best WR in class, Dolphins still wait for Tua

Round 1 - Pick 1 Joe Burrow QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 216 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd The Bengals did it, finally. Their season-long ineptitude, which culminated in Sunday's overtime loss to the Dolphins, has guaranteed them the first-overall pick in the 2020 draft. Now all that's left to do is make sure they spell Joe Burrow's name correctly on the card they hand to Roger Goodell to announce their future franchise quarterback.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Chase Young EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st A month ago the Redskins were 1-9 and had earned the No. 2 pick. Not surprisingly we had them taking the best player in college football, pass rusher Chase Young. But after going 2-1 in recent weeks, Washington had played their way out of the Young sweepstakes. But Sunday's overtime loss to the Giants have them back in familiar territory, near the top of the draft board and with Young well within their reach. Yes, they need a left tackle too but Young is a transcendent talent. You have to take him here.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Derrick Brown DL Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st GM Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia are expected back in 2020 and one of the first orders of business will be shoring up the defensive line, which ranks 24th against the run and 31st in getting after the quarterback. Brown is not only the best D-lineman in this class, he's one of the best players in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Andrew Thomas OL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Daniel Jones' game-winning touchdown pass in overtime propelled the Giants to their fourth win of the season ... and dropped them out of the running for Chase Young, at least for now. But one of the good things about being one of the league's worst teams is that there are myriad needs to be addressed. So no Young means New York can beef up the offensive line. Andrew Thomas was the cornerstone of the Bulldogs' offensive line the last two seasons and he'll slot right in to the left tackle job for the Giants on Day 1.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Jedrick Wills Jr. OL Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 4th The Dolphins are picking fifth, which is the lowest first-round selection they have had in any of our mock drafts this season. It's a testament to how they've turned things around over the final two months, but it also means they likely won't get their franchise quarterback without having to trade up. Wills is the best offensive lineman on Alabama's roster and he'll immediately be one of the best linemen on Miami's roster. The right tackle has had a stellar 2019 campaign.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd This might be a tad high for Kinlaw but the Jaguars have needs along the defensive line and he is one of the best pass-rushing interior players in the country.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd Wirfs can take over games at right tackle, where he has been dominant this season. He can also fill in at left tackle, which he did seamlessly when teammate Alaric Jackson was sidelined for a couple games earlier this season. Now the Chargers just have to figure out who their quarterback will be for 2020.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st The Panthers secondary is young and it has showed at times this season. James Bradberry is in the final year of his deal and whether he returns or not, it makes sense to add the top cornerback in the class in Okudah.

Round 1 - Pick 9 A.J. Epenesa EDGE Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd Epenesa played some of his best football over the last month of the season, and like Iowa teammate Wirfs, there are reports that he could return to school. But if he doesn't, he too could hear his name called early in the draft, and the Cardinals have needs at edge rusher, especially after parting ways with veteran Terrell Suggs earlier this month.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Austin Jackson OL USC • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 41st POSITION RNK 7th Jackson had a strong 2019 campaign and the Jets' offensive line has been an issue all season. Left tackle Kelvin Beachum's contract is up and there needs to be a plan in place to protect Sam Darnold, whose bouts of inconsistency aren't helped by the lack of protection by his O-line.

Round 1 - Pick 11 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd Courtland Sutton is a special talent but with Manny Sanders now in San Francisco, the Broncos need another weapon on the outside for Drew Lock. Lamb averaged more than 20 yards per reception for Oklahoma this season and he's one of the most dynamic players in this draft class.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Isaiah Simmons S Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st It sounds like the Browns won't re-sign Joe Schobert, and even though they drafted linebackers Mack Wilson and Sione Takitaki, there's still room for Simmons, who can line up just about anywhere, including safety -- which, incidentally, is also a need for this Cleveland defense.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Trevon Diggs CB Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 6th The Falcons have needs at edge rusher, defensive line and linebacker too but Diggs, one of the most physically imposing CBs in this class, could be too good to pass up here.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs Projected Team Oakland PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 4th CBS Sports' NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported over the weekend that the Raiders could be looking for a new QB, and Herbert, who has a rocket right arm and checks every box for what a franchise passer should look like, could certainly get Jon Gruden's attention in the coming weeks and months.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Who knows what becomes of this team in the offseason. Jason Garrett could be gone, and so too could Amari Cooper. And even if Cooper returns, Dak Prescott desperately needs help and Jeudy, who came into 2019 as our No. 1 prospect, would be a godsend.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Terrell Lewis EDGE Alabama • Sr • 6'5" / 252 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 60th POSITION RNK 6th The Colts need to upgrade their pass rush and GM Chris Ballard loves athletes like Lewis, who is finally healthy after battling injuries the last two seasons. In fact, he was all but unstoppable off the edge in 2019 for the Crimson Tide.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Julian Okwara DL Notre Dame • Sr • 6'4" / 248 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 3rd Okwara's season ended in November, and while he wasn't quite as productive as a year ago, he's a high-upside prospect who explodes off the ball. Shaq Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul are set to be free agents in the spring, and even if the Bucs choose to re-sign at least one of them, Okwara will add much-needed depth.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 18 Paulson Adebo CB Stanford • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs Projected Team Oakland PROSPECT RNK 45th POSITION RNK 9th Daryl Worley is the Raiders' best CB this season, according to Pro Football Focus, and he's been replacement level. He's also in the final year of his rookie deal. But even if he returns, the Raiders need to continue to build the secondary and Adebo, who is an athletic cover corner with good ball skills, would be a natural fit in Las Vegas (!).

From From Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 19 Kristian Fulton CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd The Dolphins need help everywhere. Unfortunately, Tua's status remains unknown so for now the team must use its first-round picks to fill other needs. Fulton needs to be more physical at the line of scrimmage but he has game-changing playmaking abilities in the secondary and that's exactly what Miami needs from its cornerbacks.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 20 Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd Yannick Ngakoue is in the final year of his deal and even though the Jags drafted Josh Allen last April, it won't stop them from adding another dominant edge rusher. Gross-Matos is a physical freak who is still learning the position but his upside is too good to pass up here.

Round 1 - Pick 21 CJ Henderson CB Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 4th The Eagles have been hobbled by injuries in the secondary and they'll aim to fix that in the offseason. Henderson is long, fast and athletic and while he hasn't been quite as productive this season, he has all the traits NFL teams look for in lockdown CBs.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Marvin Wilson DL Florida State • Jr • 6'5" / 311 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 4th Wilson's season ended after suffering a hand injury in November but he's one of the best pass-rushing defensive tackles in this draft class, and he would be a terror lined up alongside Jeffrey Simmons

Round 1 - Pick 23 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd John Brown can stretch the field and Cole Beasley can man the slot, but Josh Allen needs another downfield target. Ruggs is one of the fastest players on the Alabama roster and he's a threat to take it to the house from anywhere on the field.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Neville Gallimore DL Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 302 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 6th Linval Joseph is the Vikings' best defensive linemen but the unit ranks 30th against the run, according to Football Outsiders. Gallimore is a fire plug with a non-stop runner who excels against both the run and the pass.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 25 Curtis Weaver EDGE Boise State • Jr • 6'3" / 265 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th Taco Charlton leads Miami with 5 sacks. He's followed by Sam Eguavoen (3.5). Put another way: the team needs to upgrade its pass rushers. During Boise State's regular season, Weaver had 13.5 sacks, 55 pressures but he also has the athleticism to drop into coverage -- he allowed a passer rating of just 58.8.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 234 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 1st The Chiefs defense has improved as the season has progressed, but they've struggled at times to find consistency from their linebackers. Murray changes that. He is undersized but he flies all over the field, and has sideline-to-sideline speed, the ability to make plays in the backfield and the athleticism to cover RBs and TEs.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Shaun Wade CB Ohio State • Soph • 6'1" / 194 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 53rd POSITION RNK 10th Wade is a physical slot corner who had a breakout season for the Buckeyes. The Seahawks' defense isn't what it once was, and other than Shaq Griffin, every other cornerback on the roster has been average, according to PFF's metrics.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Jalen Reagor WR TCU • Jr • 5'11" / 195 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 5th Jalen Reagor is a four-down player, who can line up anywhere, and would give Aaron Rodgers a smaller, quicker, faster pass-catching option on a wide receiver corps full of straight-line speedsters.

Round 1 - Pick 29 KJ Hamler WR Penn State • Soph • 5'9" / 176 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 50th POSITION RNK 9th Hamler is undersized but so are Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman and they're getting along just fine in Kansas City -- and so too is Julian Edelman in New England. In 2019, Hamler is averaging 15.9 yards per catch (he had 18.0 a season ago) with 8 TDs, and he's also a threat in the return game.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Bryce Hall CB Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 5th The Saints claimed Janoris Jenkins off waivers in part because Eli Apple hasn't worked out. Apple, by the way, is in the final year of his deal, as is PJ Williams. Hall was our CB1 coming into the season. He suffered an ankle injury that cut short his '19 campaign but he should be fully recovered by the spring.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Hamsah Nasirildeen S Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 79th POSITION RNK 6th Nasirildeen suffered a leg injury late last month and it's unclear if he'll declare for the draft but he has the size and speed to line up just about anywhere. He's listed as a safety -- and he's happy to wreak havoc in run support or patrol the middle of the field in coverage -- but he's more aptly described as a playmaker.