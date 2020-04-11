NFL Mock Draft 2020: Cowboys, Patriots trade up to land needed firepower and Vikings raise some eyebrows

Round 1 - Pick 1 Joe Burrow QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Burrow is the Bengals guy, and don't let anyone tell you different.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Chase Young EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st The Redskins aren't giving up on Dwayne Haskins, and defensive-minded Ron Rivera knows he can't pass up on Young.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Isaiah Simmons LB Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st With as many needs as the Lions have, ignoring arguably the most versatile athlete in the draft simply isn't an option.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Andrew Thomas OL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd Daniel Jones needs to stay upright, so upgrading the OL is a no-brainer for the Giants, and Thomas does that in spades.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd They're not fully sold on Rosen, and Fitzpatrick isn't a long-term solution, clearing the path for Tagovailoa to eventually be the man in South Florida.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 3rd Philip Rivers is gone and Tyrod Taylor is serviceable, but the Chargers need a new face of the franchise and Herbert -- a Pac-12 star -- is quite familiar with playing football in California.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Derrick Brown DL Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Dontari Poe and Gerald McCoy joined Vernon Butler in leaving Carolina, making Brown a necessity at rebuilding an interior defensive line ransacked by free agency.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st With their No. 1 wideout situation resolved thanks to DeAndre Hopkins, adding protection on a porous line will land them a high-five from Kyler Murray.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st There's no way to fix all that ails the Jaguars with one pick, but Okudah will be easily viewed as the successor to Jalen Ramsey.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Jedrick Wills Jr. OL Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd The Browns have a ton of offensive talent, but also have an offensive line that needs Wills to keep Baker Mayfield upright and out of trouble.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd Robby Anderson took his talents to the Panthers, and Jeudy is just what the doctor ordered for a still-progressing Sam Darnold.

Round 1 - Pick 12 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st Yes, the Raiders need a top cornerback, but they haven't had a true No. 1 receiver since trading away Amari Cooper. Because of that, Gruden and Mayock should order the Lamb.

From From Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 13 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd At this point there's a run on the top WR prospects, and Ruggs is a speed demon who complements Deebo Samuel and George Kittle nicely after waving goodbye to Emmanuel Sanders in free agency. This is the pick they gained by trading away DeForest Buckner, so they had better make it count, and calling Ruggs is doing just that.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Tampa Bay Buccaneers Round 1 - Pick 14 CJ Henderson CB Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 204 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd The Cowboys have done well in free agency, but are still in dire need at CB1 with Byron Jones gone. With this move, they jump the Falcons and the Broncos -- both in dire need of a starting corner -- and the Bucs get an extra pick for sliding down three seats. Now having two fourth-round picks and tradable compensatories, the Cowboys can later figure out a way to jump back into the third round. Total compensation: Bucs are awarded the 17th, 82nd, and 179th picks in exchange for sending Dallas the 14th and 117th selections.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 324 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd Despite the top three WRs being gone and the Cowboys having jumped them to steal Henderson, landing Kinlaw is not simply a consolation prize. Throwing him in the mix with Von Miller and Bradley Chubb creates a devastating pass rush.

Round 1 - Pick 16 K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd After moving on from Vic Beasley and seeing Henderson leave the board, the Falcons add a versatile -- and possibly underrated -- edge rusher threat to their defense.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Dallas Cowboys Round 1 - Pick 17 Mekhi Becton OL Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 4th Tom Brady is no spring chicken, so protecting him is job numero uno for Tampa. They'll find Becton gets that job done fairly handily. And considering he would've been their pick at No. 14, they landed their guy and an extra pick from the Cowboys, because chess.

From From Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 18 Grant Delpit S LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 213 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 2nd Using the pick acquired in the loss of Minkah Fitzpatrick to land his replacement is fortuitous, and what Delpit could do behind Byron Jones and Xavien Howard might be outlawed in some states.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 19 Jaylon Johnson CB Utah • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 47th POSITION RNK 8th Ah, there's the Raiders starting cornerback. Johnson is a ready-made CB1 who is aggressive, physical and doesn't shy away from No. 1 receivers -- ever. Gruden will love him.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Jacksonville Jaguars Round 1 - Pick 20 Justin Jefferson WR LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 4th Bill Belichick has a wealth of draft picks but a grievous need at WR. With the wideout-needy Eagles and Vikings ahead of them, they strike a deal to leapfrog both and grab Jefferson -- a player who had more than 1,500 receiving yards and 18 TDs in LSU's championship 2019 season. As far as QBs go, well, call Cam Newton. Total compensation: Jaguars get the 23rd, 125th and 241st picks in exchange for the 20th overall selection.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Denzel Mims WR Baylor • Sr • 6'3" / 207 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 8th An aging DeSean Jackson presents continued durability concerns, and the issues with Alshon Jeffery aside, the Eagles need a receiver who can be the future turbo at the position. Mims could give them what they were hoping for when they re-signed Jackson.

From From Buffalo Bills Round 1 - Pick 22 Trevon Diggs CB Alabama • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th Let's assume the Vikings are willing to make amends to the Diggs family after trading away Stefon, because they understand they need to replace Xavier Rhodes and can't let personal feelings get in the way of winning football games. Stranger things have happened, and what's a draft without a little drama, anyway?

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New England Patriots Round 1 - Pick 23 Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 3rd A trade is looming with Yannick Ngakoue and Calais Campbell is already gone, leaving the Jaguars to replace their top two pass rushers going forward. Gross-Matos fills at least one of those voids in Jacksonville, as a high-ceiling QB bully who is an absolute handful at the EDGE.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 2nd Simply put, this is an absolute home run for the Saints, who are able to grab Murray without having to trade up for him. They should pop champagne and offer each other a virtual toast if this comes to fruition.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Jalen Reagor WR TCU • Jr • 5'11" / 206 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 43rd POSITION RNK 9th With Stefon Diggs gone, adding Reagor injects an explosive complement to the offense opposite Adam Thielen, which is precisely what Diggs was for the Vikings.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 26 Isaiah Wilson OL Georgia • Soph • 6'7" / 350 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 58th POSITION RNK 10th This is quite a first-round haul for the Dolphins -- having landed their future franchise QB, a versatile safety who's a Day 1 starter, and now a needed upgrade at offensive tackle from a school that's become a farm for OL big boys.

Round 1 - Pick 27 A.J. Epenesa EDGE Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 4th Regardless of what happens with Jadeveon Clowney, the Seahawks need more from their pass rush. Say hello to Epenesa, a two-time first-team All-Big Ten talent who has 30.5 sacks in his last two football seasons with Iowa. Not even T.J. Watt put up those kinds of numbers in college.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Patrick Queen LB LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 229 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 3rd Queen is no stranger to the bright lights, having been key in helping lift LSU to a national championship in 2019. For a Ravens team that needs more juice at linebacker, and on a defense that got mauled in the playoffs by Derrick Henry, grabbing Queen would go a long way in making sure the "King" doesn't have a repeat performance in 2020.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Zack Baun LB Wisconsin • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 4th A position change helped Baun find his true calling as a linebacker, and his 12.5 sacks put him on the Titans' radar. Still available as Day 1 comes to a close, Tennessee will eventually discover this is one of the biggest steals of the first round.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Laviska Shenault Jr. WR Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 227 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 7th Davante Adams is the alpha, but there is no quality No. 2 in Green Bay at the wide receiver position. Shenault is just that, an uber-physical talent that can either go long or take a short grab to the house, and leave one or two smaller defensive backs flattened in the process. It'd be one hell of a one-two punch for Aaron Rodgers.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Jeff Gladney CB TCU • Sr • 5'10" / 191 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 5th Gladney has the speed to carry nearly any NFL receiver down the field and the ball skills to get extra possessions for this offense. That's music to the 49ers' ears after failing to stop the fourth-quarter surge in the Super Bowl that cost them the title. Richard Sherman had a stellar 2019 season, but he's not getting any younger -- or any faster.