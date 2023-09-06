The 2023 NFL season is just days away and teams are getting in their final preparations for Week 1. One element each team needs to sort out before the year begins is who the team captains will be.
Some teams have their players vote for team captains, while others have the head coach pick. One team does not have year-long captains at all.
With 32 teams and multiple captains for each one, it can be hard to keep straight who has a "C" on their jersey. Below we compiled a list of each squad's designated leader, along with how many seasons they have been a captain with their current team.
Arizona Cardinals
QB Kyler Murray, four-time captain
LT D.J. Humphries, four-time captain
ILB Kyzir White, first-time captain
S Budda Baker, four-time captain
RB James Conner, two-time captain
OLB/ST Dennis Gardeck, four time captain
Additional notes: Murray was selected a captain, but will begin the season on the Physically Unable to Perform list.
Atlanta Falcons
DL Grady Jarrett, five-time captain
DB Jessie Bates III, first-time captain
OL Jake Matthews, returning captain
OL Chris Lindstrom, first-time captain
K YoungHoe Koo, second-time captain
Additional notes: Quarterback Desmond Ridder was not named a captain. Typically, starting quarterbacks are named captains, though it is not always the case, as we see here.
Baltimore Ravens
The Ravens do not have any year-long captains and instead name them weekly.
Buffalo Bills
QB Josh Allen, five-time captain
WR Stefon Diggs, three-time captain
WR Gabe Davis, first-time captain
C Mitch Morse, two-time captain
S Jordan Poyer, four-time captain
S Micah Hyde, three-time captain
LB Von Miller, two-time captain
LB Tyler Matakevich, three-time captain
Additional notes: This is Davis' fourth year on the team, but his first year as a captain.
Carolina Panthers
OLB Brian Burns, three-time captain
RT Taylor Moton, three-time captain
QB Bryce Young, first-time captain
WR Adam Thielen, first-time captain
P Johnny Hekker, first-time captain
LB Shaq Thompson, four-time captain
Chicago Bears
QB Justin Fields, two-time captain
WR DJ Moore, first-time captain
MLB Tremaine Edmunds, first-time captain
S Eddie Jackson, second-time captain
Additional notes: Last season, Jackson started the year as an honorary captain and was promoted to full time in the role halfway through the year. Tackle Cody Whitehair was a captain last year, but this season Moore received more votes than him.
Cincinnati Bengals
QB Joe Burrow, three-time captain
C Ted Karras, two-time captain
HB Joe Mixon, three-time captain
CB Mike Hilton, first-time captain
DE Sam Hubbard, two-time captain
DT DJ Reader, two-time captain
Cleveland Browns
QB Deshaun Watson, first-time captain
DE Myles Garrett, returning captain
LB Anthony Walker Jr., returning captain
G Joel Bitonio, returning captain
LS Charley Hughlett, returning captain
Additional notes: According to head coach Kevin Stafanski, the Browns players were adamant that Watson was a captain.
Dallas Cowboys
TBD
Denver Broncos
TBD
Detroit Lions
QB Jared Goff, three-year captain
WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, first-time captain
OT Penei Sewell, first-time captain
LB Alex Anzalone, three-year captain
EDGE Charles Harris, first-time captain
ST Jalen Reeves-Maybin, second-time captain
Green Bay Packers
TBD
Houston Texans
QB CJ Stroud, first time captain
S Jalen Pitre, first-time captain
OL Laremy Tunsil, two-time captain
S Jimmie Ward, first-time captain
Additional notes: Tunsil was a captain for the second half of the 2022 season.
Indianapolis Colts
QB Anthony Richardson, first-time captain
LB Zaire Franklin, four-time captain
LB Shaquille Leonard, five time captain
C Ryan Kelly, first-time captain
CB Kenny Moore II, two-time captain
G Quenton Nelson, three-time captain
Jacksonville Jaguars
QB Trevor Lawrence, three-time captain
RG Brandon Scherff, two-time captain
DL Roy Robertson-Harris, first-time captain
LB Foyesade Oluokun, two-time captain
S Andrew Wingard, first-time captain
Kansas City Chiefs
TBD
Las Vegas Raiders
WR Davante Adams, two-time captain
K Daniel Carlson, first-time captain
P AJ Cole, two-time captain
DE Maxx Crosby, three-time captain
S Marcus Epps, first-time captain
QB Jimmy Garoppolo, first-time captain
RB Josh Jacobs, two-time captain
LT Kolton Miller, two-time captain
LB Robert Spillane, first-time captain
Los Angeles Chargers
WR Keenan Allen, returning captain
RB Austin Ekeler, returning captain
LS Josh Harris
QB Justin Herbert, returning captain
S Derwin James Jr., returning captain
DT Sebastian Joseph-Day, returning captain
LB Eric Kendricks, first-time captain
LB Khalil Mack, two-time captain
Los Angeles Rams
QB Matthew Stafford, three-time captain
WR Cooper Kupp, four-time captain
OL Rob Havenstein, two-time captain
TE Tyler Higbee, first-time captain
DT Aaron Donald, six-time captain
DB Jordan Fuller, two-time captain
LB Ernest Jones, first-time captain
WR Ben Skowronek, first-time captain
Miami Dolphins
QB Tua Tagovailoa, two-time captain
WR Tyreek Hill, two-time captain
RB Alec Ingold, first-time captain
T Terron Armstead, two-time captain
DT Christian Wilkins, two-time captain
CB Xavien Howard, two-time captain
S Jevon Holland, two-time captain
Additional notes: Miami's captains this season are the same as last season, with the exception of Ingold replacing Elandon Roberts who is now with the Steelers.
Minnesota Vikings
QB Kirk Cousins, six-time captain
WR Justin Jefferson, first-time captain
S Harrison Smith, four-time captain
OT Brian O'Neill, three-time captain
FB C.J. Ham, three-time captain
DE Danielle Hunter, first-time captain
LB Jordan Hicks, first-time captain
ST Josh Metellus, first-time captain
New England Patriots
TBD
Additional notes: Special teamer Matthew Slater, quarterback Mac Jones and offensive lineman David Andrews are expected to be named captains this season.
New Orleans Saints
DE Cameron Jordan, five-year captain
S Tyrann Mathieu, first-time captain
S J.T. Gray, three-time captain
LS Zach Wood, first-time captain
OL Erik McCoy, first-time captain
QB Derek Carr, first-time captain
New York Giants
QB Daniel Jones, four-time captain
RB Saquon Barkley, five-time captain
OT Andrew Thomas, second-time captain
TE Darren Waller, first-time captain
NT Dexter Lawrence, two-time captain
DE Leonard Williams, two-time captain
LB Bobby Okereke, first-time captain
CB Adoree' Jackson, first-time captain
S Xavier McKinney, two-time captain
K Graham Gano, three-time captain
New York Jets
LB C.J. Mosley, four-time captain
CB/ST Justin Hardee, three-time captain
QB Aaron Rodgers, first-time captain
Additional notes: It is no surprise that Rodgers became captain in his first year with his new team, after being a captain for the majority of his time with the Packers.
Philadelphia Eagles
QB Jalen Hurts, three time captain
C Jason Kelce, six-time captain
OT Lane Johnson, two-time captain
DT Fletcher Cox, six-time captain
DE Brandon Graham, five-time captain
CB Darius Slay, two-time captain
K Jake Elliott, two-time captain
WR A.J. Brown, first-time captain
WR DeVonta Smith, first-time captain
Pittsburgh Steelers
QB Kenny Pickett, first-time captain
DE Cameron Heyward, nine-time captain
LB T.J. Watt, three-time captain
S Miles Killebrew, two-time captain
San Francisco 49ers
LB Fred Warner, four-time captain
T Trent Williams, four-time captain
TE George Kittle, six-time captain
DL Arik Armstead, four-time captain
WR Deebo Samuel, first-time captain
QB Brock Purdy, first-time captain
Seattle Seahawks
TBD
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TBD
Tennessee Titans
QB Ryan Tannehill, four-time captain
RB Derrick Henry, four-time captain
C Aaron Brewer, first-time captain
DT Jeffery Simmons, two-time captain
S Kevin Byard, five-time captain
LB Azeez Al-Shaair, first-time captain
LS Morgan Cox, first-time captain
Washington Commanders
QB Sam Howell, first-time captain
WR Terry McLaurin, four-time captain
DT Jonathan Allen, five-time captain
CB Kendall Fuller, two-time captain
P Tress Way, four-time captain
S Jeremy Reaves, first-time captain
Additional notes: Captains from last year that were not selected this year are tight end Logan Thomas and left tackle Charles Leno Jr.