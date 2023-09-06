The 2023 NFL season is just days away and teams are getting in their final preparations for Week 1. One element each team needs to sort out before the year begins is who the team captains will be.

Some teams have their players vote for team captains, while others have the head coach pick. One team does not have year-long captains at all.

With 32 teams and multiple captains for each one, it can be hard to keep straight who has a "C" on their jersey. Below we compiled a list of each squad's designated leader, along with how many seasons they have been a captain with their current team.

QB Kyler Murray, four-time captain

LT D.J. Humphries, four-time captain

ILB Kyzir White, first-time captain

S Budda Baker, four-time captain

RB James Conner, two-time captain

OLB/ST Dennis Gardeck, four time captain

Additional notes: Murray was selected a captain, but will begin the season on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

DL Grady Jarrett, five-time captain

DB Jessie Bates III, first-time captain

OL Jake Matthews, returning captain

OL Chris Lindstrom, first-time captain

K YoungHoe Koo, second-time captain

Additional notes: Quarterback Desmond Ridder was not named a captain. Typically, starting quarterbacks are named captains, though it is not always the case, as we see here.

The Ravens do not have any year-long captains and instead name them weekly.

QB Josh Allen, five-time captain

WR Stefon Diggs, three-time captain

WR Gabe Davis, first-time captain

C Mitch Morse, two-time captain

S Jordan Poyer, four-time captain

S Micah Hyde, three-time captain

LB Von Miller, two-time captain

LB Tyler Matakevich, three-time captain

Additional notes: This is Davis' fourth year on the team, but his first year as a captain.

OLB Brian Burns, three-time captain

RT Taylor Moton, three-time captain

QB Bryce Young, first-time captain

WR Adam Thielen, first-time captain

P Johnny Hekker, first-time captain

LB Shaq Thompson, four-time captain

QB Justin Fields, two-time captain

WR DJ Moore, first-time captain

MLB Tremaine Edmunds, first-time captain

S Eddie Jackson, second-time captain

Additional notes: Last season, Jackson started the year as an honorary captain and was promoted to full time in the role halfway through the year. Tackle Cody Whitehair was a captain last year, but this season Moore received more votes than him.

QB Joe Burrow, three-time captain

C Ted Karras, two-time captain

HB Joe Mixon, three-time captain

CB Mike Hilton, first-time captain

DE Sam Hubbard, two-time captain

DT DJ Reader, two-time captain

QB Deshaun Watson, first-time captain

DE Myles Garrett, returning captain

LB Anthony Walker Jr., returning captain

G Joel Bitonio, returning captain

LS Charley Hughlett, returning captain

Additional notes: According to head coach Kevin Stafanski, the Browns players were adamant that Watson was a captain.

TBD

TBD

QB Jared Goff, three-year captain

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, first-time captain

OT Penei Sewell, first-time captain

LB Alex Anzalone, three-year captain

EDGE Charles Harris, first-time captain

ST Jalen Reeves-Maybin, second-time captain

TBD

QB CJ Stroud, first time captain

S Jalen Pitre, first-time captain

OL Laremy Tunsil, two-time captain

S Jimmie Ward, first-time captain

Additional notes: Tunsil was a captain for the second half of the 2022 season.

QB Anthony Richardson, first-time captain

LB Zaire Franklin, four-time captain

LB Shaquille Leonard, five time captain

C Ryan Kelly, first-time captain

CB Kenny Moore II, two-time captain

G Quenton Nelson, three-time captain

QB Trevor Lawrence, three-time captain

RG Brandon Scherff, two-time captain

DL Roy Robertson-Harris, first-time captain

LB Foyesade Oluokun, two-time captain

S Andrew Wingard, first-time captain

TBD

WR Davante Adams, two-time captain

K Daniel Carlson, first-time captain

P AJ Cole, two-time captain

DE Maxx Crosby, three-time captain

S Marcus Epps, first-time captain

QB Jimmy Garoppolo, first-time captain

RB Josh Jacobs, two-time captain

LT Kolton Miller, two-time captain

LB Robert Spillane, first-time captain

WR Keenan Allen, returning captain

RB Austin Ekeler, returning captain

LS Josh Harris

QB Justin Herbert, returning captain

S Derwin James Jr., returning captain

DT Sebastian Joseph-Day, returning captain

LB Eric Kendricks, first-time captain

LB Khalil Mack, two-time captain

QB ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿, three-time captain

WR ﻿Cooper Kupp﻿, four-time captain

OL ﻿Rob Havenstein﻿, two-time captain

TE ﻿Tyler Higbee, first-time captain

DT ﻿Aaron Donald﻿, six-time captain

DB ﻿Jordan Fuller﻿, two-time captain

LB ﻿Ernest Jones, first-time captain

WR ﻿Ben Skowronek, first-time captain

QB Tua Tagovailoa, two-time captain

WR Tyreek Hill, two-time captain

RB Alec Ingold, first-time captain

T Terron Armstead, two-time captain

DT Christian Wilkins, two-time captain

CB Xavien Howard, two-time captain

S Jevon Holland, two-time captain

Additional notes: Miami's captains this season are the same as last season, with the exception of Ingold replacing Elandon Roberts who is now with the Steelers.

QB Kirk Cousins, six-time captain

WR Justin Jefferson, first-time captain

S Harrison Smith, four-time captain

OT Brian O'Neill, three-time captain

FB C.J. Ham, three-time captain

DE Danielle Hunter, first-time captain

LB Jordan Hicks, first-time captain

ST Josh Metellus, first-time captain

TBD

Additional notes: Special teamer Matthew Slater, quarterback Mac Jones and offensive lineman David Andrews are expected to be named captains this season.

DE Cameron Jordan, five-year captain

S Tyrann Mathieu, first-time captain

S J.T. Gray, three-time captain

LS Zach Wood, first-time captain

OL Erik McCoy, first-time captain

QB Derek Carr, first-time captain

QB Daniel Jones, four-time captain

RB Saquon Barkley, five-time captain

OT Andrew Thomas, second-time captain

TE Darren Waller, first-time captain

NT Dexter Lawrence, two-time captain

DE Leonard Williams, two-time captain

LB Bobby Okereke, first-time captain

CB Adoree' Jackson, first-time captain

S Xavier McKinney, two-time captain

K Graham Gano, three-time captain

LB C.J. Mosley, four-time captain

CB/ST Justin Hardee, three-time captain

QB Aaron Rodgers, first-time captain

Additional notes: It is no surprise that Rodgers became captain in his first year with his new team, after being a captain for the majority of his time with the Packers.

QB Jalen Hurts, three time captain

C Jason Kelce, six-time captain

OT Lane Johnson, two-time captain

DT Fletcher Cox, six-time captain

DE Brandon Graham, five-time captain

CB Darius Slay, two-time captain

K Jake Elliott, two-time captain

WR A.J. Brown, first-time captain

WR DeVonta Smith, first-time captain

Pittsburgh Steelers

QB Kenny Pickett, first-time captain

DE Cameron Heyward, nine-time captain

LB T.J. Watt, three-time captain

S Miles Killebrew, two-time captain

LB Fred Warner, four-time captain

T Trent Williams, four-time captain

TE George Kittle, six-time captain

DL Arik Armstead, four-time captain

WR Deebo Samuel, first-time captain

QB Brock Purdy, first-time captain

TBD

TBD

QB Ryan Tannehill, four-time captain

RB Derrick Henry, four-time captain

C Aaron Brewer, first-time captain

DT Jeffery Simmons, two-time captain

S Kevin Byard, five-time captain

LB Azeez Al-Shaair, first-time captain

LS Morgan Cox, first-time captain

QB Sam Howell, first-time captain

WR Terry McLaurin, four-time captain

DT Jonathan Allen, five-time captain

CB Kendall Fuller, two-time captain

P Tress Way, four-time captain

S Jeremy Reaves, first-time captain

Additional notes: Captains from last year that were not selected this year are tight end Logan Thomas and left tackle Charles Leno Jr.