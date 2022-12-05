The NFL playoff picture went off the rails in Week 13, thanks to a few significant results in both conferences. In a battle between the New York Giants and Washington Commanders, both teams tied after five quarters of play -- leaving the door open for the Seattle Seahawks to have a leg up on the race.

The race for home-field advantage in the AFC heated up with the Kansas City Chiefs falling to the Cincinnati Bengals, as the Buffalo Bills took over the No. 1 seed. The Bills also took over the AFC East lead as the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins lost. The Baltimore Ravens retained first place in the AFC North after Cincinnati's big victory.

This first weekend of December provided plenty of fireworks in the playoff races. Below, you can find a division-by-division breakdown of the current standings and what each contender is facing on their schedule the rest of the way.

AFC East



W L T PCT DIFF Bills 9 3 0 .750 124 Dolphins 8 4 0 .667 10 Jets 7 5 0 .583 29 Patriots 6 6 0 .500 23

Buffalo Bills



What to know: The Bills are back on top of the AFC East thanks to their win over the Patriots and the Dolphins and Jets losing Sunday. Buffalo also took over the No. 1 seed in the AFC with Kansas City losing. The Bills hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Chiefs.

Remaining schedule: vs. Jets, vs. Dolphins, at Bears, at Bengals, vs. Patriots

Miami Dolphins

What to know: The Dolphins fell out of the AFC East lead with the loss to the 49ers. Miami is the No. 6 seed in the AFC, as Cincinnati holds the tiebreaker for the No. 5 seed based on head-to-head win percentage.

Remaining schedule: at Chargers, at Bills, vs. Packers, at Patriots, vs. Jets

New York Jets

What to know: Even with the loss to the Vikings, the Jets are still the No. 7 seed in the AFC. New York leads Los Angeles and New England by a game for the final playoff spot.

Remaining schedule: at Bills, vs. Lions, vs. Jaguars, at Seahawks, at Dolphins

New England Patriots

What to know: The Patriots are currently the No. 8 seed in the AFC, one game behind the Chargers for the final playoff spot. They hold the tiebreaker over the Chargers based on best win percentage in conference games.

Remaining schedule: at Cardinals, at Raiders, vs. Bengals, vs. Dolphins, at Bills

AFC North



W L T PCT DIFF Ravens 8 4 0 .667 49 Bengals 8 4 0 .667 57 Browns 5 7 0 .417 -10 Steelers 5 7 0 .417 -64

Baltimore Ravens

What to know: The Ravens still lead the AFC North with their win over the Broncos. Baltimore is the No. 3 need in the AFC, one game behind the Bills and Chiefs for the top spot in the conference. The Ravens did lose to the Bills earlier this season.

Remaining schedule: at Steelers, at Browns, vs. Falcons, vs. Steelers, at Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals

What to know: The Bengals are tied with the Ravens for first in the AFC North, but lost the head-to-head tiebreaker to Baltimore. Cincinnati is the No. 5 seed in the AFC standings, two games up on the final playoff spot. They also beat Miami earlier this year for the head-to-head tiebreaker.

Remaining schedule: vs. Browns, at Buccaneers, at Patriots, vs. Bills, vs. Ravens

Cleveland Browns

What to know: The Browns are the No. 11 seed in the AFC, two games out of the final playoff spot. The Raiders, Browns, and Steelers have the same record, but the Browns have the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Steelers. The Raiders have the tiebreaker over the Browns based on better win percentage in conference games.

Remaining schedule: at Bengals, vs. Ravens, vs. Saints, at Commanders, at Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers

What to know: The Steelers are the No. 12 seed in the AFC, losing the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Browns. They are two games out of the final playoff spot.

Remaining schedule: at Falcons, vs. Ravens, at Panthers, vs. Raiders, at Ravens, vs. Browns

AFC South



W L T PCT DIFF Titans 7 5 0 .583 -21 Colts 4 8 1 .346 -89 Jaguars 4 8 0 .333 -14 e- Texans 1 10 1 .125 -99

e - eliminated from playoffs

Tennessee Titans

What to know: The Titans still have command of the AFC South and are in firm position of the No. 4 seed in the AFC.

Remaining schedule: vs. Jaguars, at Chargers, vs. Texans, vs. Cowboys, at Jaguars

Indianapolis Colts

What to know: The Colts are three games behind the Titans in the loss column and were swept by Tennessee. They are the No. 13 seed in the AFC.

Remaining schedule: Bye, at Vikings, vs. Chargers, at Giants, vs. Texans

Jacksonville Jaguars

What to know: The Jaguars are three games behind the Titans in the AFC South. They are the No. 14 seed in the AFC.

Remaining schedule: at Titans, vs. Cowboys, at Jets, at Texans, vs. Titans

Houston Texans

What to know: The Texans are eliminated from playoff contention and have the worst record in the NFL.

Remaining schedule: at Cowboys, vs. Chiefs, at Titans, vs. Jaguars, at Colts

AFC West



W L T PCT DIFF Chiefs 9 3 0 .750 80 Chargers 6 6 0 .500 -37 Raiders 5 7 0 .417 -4 Broncos 3 9 0 .250 -38

Kansas City Chiefs

What to know: The Chiefs are still in full command of the AFC West, but fall to the No. 2 seed in the AFC with the loss to the Bengals. The Bills hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Chiefs for the top spot in the conference.

Remaining schedule: at Broncos, at Texans, vs. Seahawks, vs. Broncos, at Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers

What to know: The Chargers' loss to the Raiders significantly hurt their playoff chances. Los Angeles is the No. 9 seed in the conference, one game behind New York for the final spot. The Patriots have the better win percentage in conference games, which is the tiebreaker.

Remaining schedule: vs. Dolphins, vs. Titans, at Colts, vs. Rams, at Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders

What to know: The Raiders are still alive in the AFC playoff race thanks to a three-game win streak, two games out of the final playoff spot. The Raiders, Browns, and Steelers have the same record, but the Browns have the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Steelers. The Raiders (No. 10 seed) have the tiebreaker over the Browns based on better win percentage in conference games.

Remaining schedule: at Rams, vs. Patriots, at Steelers, vs. 49ers, vs. Chiefs

Denver Broncos

What to know: The Broncos have the second-worst record in the AFC and are 15th in the conference standings.

Remaining schedule: vs. Chiefs, vs. Cardinals, at Rams, at Chiefs, vs. Chargers

NFC East



W L T PCT DIFF Eagles 11 1 0 .917 112 Cowboys 9 3 0 .750 127 Giants 7 4 1 .625 -7 Commanders 7 5 1 .577 -3

Philadelphia Eagles

What to know: The Eagles are still in control of home-field advantage in the NFC. They lead the Vikings by one game with the head-to-head tiebreaker and the Cowboys by two games in the NFC East with the head-to-head tiebreaker.

Remaining schedule: at Giants, at Bears, at Cowboys, vs. Saints, vs. Giants

Dallas Cowboys

What to know: The Cowboys are 2.5 games up on the final playoff spot. Dallas is entrenched as the No. 5 seed in the NFC, two games behind Philadelphia with the head-to-head tiebreaker belonging to the Eagles.

Remaining schedule: vs. Texans, at Jaguars, vs. Eagles, at Titans, at Commanders

New York Giants

What to know: The tie doesn't hurt the Giants, who are the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoff race. New York is still up a half-game over Washington for the final playoff spot.

Remaining schedule: vs. Eagles, at Commanders, at Vikings, vs. Colts, at Eagles

Washington Commanders

What to know: The Commanders fell out of the final playoff spot thanks to their tie with the Giants and the Seahawks winning this week. Washington is a half game out of the final playoff spot as the No. 8 seed.

Remaining schedule: Bye, vs. Giants, at 49ers, vs. Browns, vs. Cowboys

NFC North



W L T PCT DIFF Vikings 10 2 0 .833 10 Lions 5 7 0 .417 -9 Packers 5 8 0 .385 -39 e-Bears 3 10 0 .231 -63

e - eliminated from playoffs

Minnesota Vikings

What to know: The Vikings are the No. 2 seed in the NFC, one game behind the Eagles -- but Philadelphia has the head-to-head tiebreaker. Minnesota can clinch the NFC North next week.

Remaining schedule: at Lions, vs. Colts, vs. Giants, at Packers, at Bears

Detroit Lions

What to know: The Lions are still alive in the NFC playoff race, sitting two games behind the Seahawks for the final playoff spot. They are the No. 9 seed in the conference.

Remaining schedule: vs. Vikings, at Jets, at Panthers, vs. Bears, at Packers

Green Bay Packers

What to know: The Packers are the No. 11 seed in the NFC heading into their bye. They are three games behind the Seahawks in the loss column for the final playoff spot.

Remaining schedule: Bye, vs. Rams, at Dolphins, vs. Vikings, vs. Lions

Chicago Bears

What to know: The Bears have the worst record in the NFC heading into their bye. They have been eliminated from playoff competition.

Remaining schedule: Bye, vs. Eagles, vs. Bills, at Lions, vs. Vikings

NFC South



W L T PCT DIFF Buccaneers 5 6 0 .455 -3 Falcons 5 8 0 .385 -24 Panthers 4 8 0 .333 -36 Saints 4 8 0 .333 -31

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

What to know: The Buccaneers host the Saints on "Monday Night Football." They are leading the NFC South and are the No. 4 seed in the conference.

Remaining schedule: vs. Saints, at 49ers, vs. Bengals, at Cardinals, vs. Panthers, at Falcons

Atlanta Falcons

What to know: The Falcons trail the Buccaneers in the division and are three games behind the Seahawks in the loss column for the final playoff spot in the NFC. They are the No. 10 seed in the conference, holding a strength of victory tiebreaker over the Packers.

Remaining schedule: Bye, at Saints, at Ravens, vs. Cardinals, vs. Buccaneers

Carolina Panthers

What to know: The Panthers had a bye week in Week 13. They hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Saints and are the No. 13 seed in the conference.

Remaining schedule: at Seahawks, vs. Steelers, vs. Lions, at Buccaneers, at Saints

New Orleans Saints

What to know: The Saints play the Buccaneers on "Monday Night Football." They are the No. 14 seed in the NFC.

Remaining schedule: Bye, vs. Falcons, at Browns, at Eagles, vs. Panthers

NFC West



W L T PCT DIFF 49ers 8 4 0 .667 92 Seahawks 7 5 0 .583 14 Cardinals 4 7 0 .333 -57 Rams 3 9 0 .250 -79

San Francisco 49ers



What to know: The 49ers kept their NFC West lead with a win over the Dolphins. They are the No. 3 seed in the conference, two games behind the Vikings for the No. 2 seed.

Remaining schedule: vs. Buccaneers, at Seahawks, vs. Commanders, at Raiders, vs. Cardinals

Seattle Seahawks

What to know: The Seahawks take over the No. 7 seed in the NFC and the final playoff spot with their win and the Commanders tie. Seattle leads Washington by a half game for the final playoff spot.

Remaining schedule: vs. Panthers, vs. 49ers, at Chiefs, vs. Jets, vs. Rams

Arizona Cardinals

What to know: The Cardinals had a bye this week. Their head-to-head win over Carolina gives Arizona the No. 12 seed in the NFC.

Remaining schedule: vs. Patriots, at Broncos, vs. Buccaneers, at Falcons, at 49ers

Los Angeles Rams

What to know: The Rams are the No. 15 seed in the NFC, four games out of the final playoff spot.

Remaining schedule: vs. Raiders, at Packers, vs. Broncos, at Chargers, at Seahawks