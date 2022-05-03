Aside from a few veteran moves here and there, most NFL teams have a good idea of who they will be bringing to training camp. That means with free agency and the draft behind us, it's time for another batch of Power Rankings.

I bet you can't wait.

I always keep the defending Super Bowl champs in the top spot until the regular season kicks off, so the Los Angeles Rams stay there. There is no reason to believe they can't be in the mix to win it all again.

They will once again be a talented team loaded with stars, but general manager Les Snead also knows how to supplement his roster with young players who can contribute. That won't change, which is why the Rams remain in the top spot.

Some teams have moved up in these Power Rankings after impressive offseasons, while others have fallen off because they haven't kept up. The NFL formula seems to be about going for it now, which is the formula the Rams used to win a Super Bowl last year.

In a league of copycats, that seems to be catching on. That's why the offseason has been wild with a ton of big-name trades that have kept the interest at an all-time high.

The top team from the AFC in these rankings is the Buffalo Bills. I think they were the best team at the end of last season and would have won it all, were it not for those horribly-played 13 seconds at the end of the playoff loss to the Chiefs.

The Bills have done a nice job of filling in some key spots this offseason, but made a big splash adding pass rusher Von Miller. Sacking the quarterback late in games won't be an issue anymore. With Josh Allen now in the conversation as the best player in the league, the offense will once again be dynamic.

Bills-Rams Super Bowl? It's too early for that, but in the first week of May they are the two top teams in the league.

The AFC is loaded with good teams, while the NFC still has the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers as the leading contenders to hurt the Rams' chances of repeating. We know a surprise team or two will emerge — like the Cincinnati Bengals last year — so it again looks to be wide open.

That's the way the NFL likes it.

Training camps don't open for nearly three months, so until then, wait for the schedule release, enjoy the minicamp gossip and count the days until the ball kicks off for real again in September.

The next Power Rankings will be coming here right before the season -- when even a little more of what we can expect crystallizes.