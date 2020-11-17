A month ago, the Las Vegas Raiders looked lost. They had just given up 45 points in a home loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which meant four consecutive games giving up 30 or more points.

The defense was simply awful, and some fans were calling for changes.

In the three games since, the defense has made strides — although it still isn't good — and the offense is scoring points, which is why they have won three consecutive games to get into playoff contention.

The Raiders have defeated the Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos to get to 6-3 on the year with a huge game this week against the AFC West-leading Kansas City Chiefs.

The Raiders beat the Chiefs on Oct. 11 at Arrowhead, so this is a chance to sweep the season series and make the division race an interesting one as we head to Thanksgiving. It will also make believers out of skeptics relating to Jon Gruden's team.

Las Vegas is up to No. 7 in my Power Rankings this week and Gruden deserves a lot of credit for turning things around. Defensive coordinator Paul Guenther, who was getting lit up after the Tampa Bay loss, has also done a nice job of steadying things.

Slowing Patrick Mahomes and his offense will be a huge challenge this week. In the first game, the Raiders won 40-32 as Derek Carr had a better day than Mahomes. Carr has had a good season, but didn't throw a touchdown against Denver Sunday because it was a day for the defense as the Raiders also ran for over 200 yards.

To be honest, it's hard to get a real feel for just how good the Raiders are right now. They were an overturned call away from losing to the Chargers two weeks ago and weather was a major factor in their win over the Browns.

They still can hang their hats on beating the Chiefs on the road. If they win another one against Mahomes this week, they will be even higher in these rankings. But much more important than that, they will have to be considered a legitimate contender.