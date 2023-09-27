As we enter Week 4 of the 2023 NFL regular season, there are plenty of notable injuries to monitor. Giants running back Saquon Barkley is still on the mend after suffering a high ankle sprain vs. the Cardinals, Dolphins wideout Jaylen Waddle missed last week due to a concussion, and then a couple of young quarterback have already missed time in Bryce Young and Anthony Richardson.

Let's go around the league and see how each club is doing health-wise heading into Week 4. Below, we will break down the Wednesday injury reports for every NFL team set to play Sunday and reveal the final injury report for Thursday night's matchup between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers.

All odds via Sportsline consensus

Detroit Lions (-1.5) at Green Bay Packers

Detroit is banged-up on the offensive line, as backup tackle Matt Nelson and starting right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai have already been ruled out for Thursday night. Starting left tackle Taylor Decker and starting left guard Jonah Jackson are both questionable to play. Both players were limited participants in practice all week. Running back David Montgomery could be in line to return this week after suffering a thigh injury vs. Seattle. He was limited in practice all week.

The Packers are hoping to return several important players on offense in Week 4, but it's still up in the air. Bakhtiari and Jenkins again won't be active, while Alexander, Jones and Watson are listed as questionable. All three players were limited participants in each of the last two practice sessions. Watson plans to make his 2023 debut Thursday night, while Romeo Doubs said Jones will play as well. However, we won't know for sure until tomorrow.

For the Bucs, linebacker Devin White (foot), defensive tackle Vita Vea (pectoral), defensive tackle Calijah Kancey (calf) and cornerback Jamel Dean (neck/shoulder) did not practice on Wednesday. Cornerback Carlton davis was limited with a toe injury.

Saints quarterback Derek Carr (right shoulder), offensive guard Cesar Ruiz (concussion), cornerback Paulson Adebo (hamstring) and tight end Foster Moreau (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday. Carr's status is uncertain at this point, as he is "week to week" with an AC joint sprain.

Left tackle Terron Armstead (back/ankle/knee), pass rusher Jaelan Phillips (oblique) and offensive lineman Connor Williams (groin) did not practice for the Dolphins on Wednesday. Running back Salvon Ahmed (groin) and safety DeShon Elliott (ankle/groin) were limited participants. In good news, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle returned to full participant status after missing Sunday with a concussion.

Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd (ankle), safety Micah Hyde (hamstring) and safety Jordan Poyer (knee) did not practice Wednesday, while cornerback Taron Johnson was limited with a hip issue.

Commanders tight end Logan Thomas was limited on Wednesday, as he works back from his concussion. Cornerbacks Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (elbow) and Benjamin St-Juste (neck) were listed on the injury report, but both were full participants.

Eagles safety Sydney Brown (hamstring), safety Justin Evans (neck) and wide receiver Quez Watkins (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday. Punt returner Britain Covey (hamstring), defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (knee), linebacker Zach Cunningham (ribs) and offensive guard Cam Jurgens (groin) were limited participants.

Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (hamstring), wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle), safety Kyle Hamilton (back), running back Justice Hill (foot), cornerback Marlon Humphrey (foot), linebacker David Ojabo (ankle/knee) and lienbacker Odafe Oweh (ankle) did not participate in practice Wednesday. Center Tyler Linderbaum (ankle), offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee) and safety Marcus Williams (pectoral) were limited participants.

New Browns running back Kareem Hunt did not practice Wednesday due to rib and groin injuries. Running back Jerome Ford (shoulder), cornerback Greg Newsome II (elbow) and quarterback Deshaun Watson (right shoulder) were limited participants.

Safety Eddie Jackson (hamstring) and cornerback Jaylon Johnson (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday for the Bears.

Some good news for the Colts: Anthony Richardson, the No. 4 pick in this April's draft, was a full participant in practice after missing last week's game with a concussion. Starting tackle Ryan Kelly (concussion) and cornerback Dallis Flowers (back) were full participants as well. In not so good news, stars DeForest Buckner (groin) and Quenton Nelson (toe) did not practice.

Bengals tight end Irv Smith (hamstring) and wide receiver Charlie Jones (thumb) did not practice on Wednesday. Star quarterback Joe Burrow was a full participant, as he continues to manage his calf injury.

Titans first-round pick Peter Skoronski (abdomen) is still recovering from his appendectomy, and did not practice on Wednesday. Neither did defensive tackle Teair Tart, who is dealing with a knee injury. Wide receiver Treylon Burks (knee) and pass rusher Harold Landry (hamstring) were limited participants.

Bryce Young, the reigning No. 1 overall pick, was a full participant after missing last week's game with an ankle injury, but the Panthers are still dealing with some other injuries. Linebacker Frankie Luvu (hip), right tackle Taylor Moton (ankle/rest) and safety Xavier Woods (hamstring) did not practice for Carolina on Wednesday. Woods is reportedly expected to miss four to six weeks with the injury he sustained against the Seahawks on Sunday. Wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (concussion), cornerback C.J. Henderson (ankle) and running back Miles Sanders (groin) were among the limited participants.

Star pass rusher Joey Bosa (hamstring/toe), tight end Gerald Everett (illness), safety Alohi Gilman (heel), safety Derwin James (hamstring), center Corey Linsley (illness) and linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. (groin) did not practice on Wednesday for the Chargers. Running back Austin Ekeler is on his way back, as he was limited in Wednesday's practice session with his ankle injury. Linebacker Eric Kendricks (hamstring) and offensive tackle Rashawn Slater (ankle) were limited as well.

The Patriots had a handful of limited participants in Wednesday's practice. Among them were defensive tackle Christian Barmore (knee), defensive tackle Davon Godchaux (ankle), defensive back Jonathan Jones (ankle) and offensive guard Cole Strange (knee).

