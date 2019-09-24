NFL Week 4 Power Rankings: Bills are climbing as date with top-ranked Patriots looms

Back in August, I picked the Buffalo Bills to be in the playoffs as a wild-card team. That's on the heels of saying earlier this year that the Bills would win the AFC East in 2020. Yes, ahead of Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

Consider me a believer.

The 3-0 start this season for the Bills has others jumping on their bandwagon, but this week will go a long way in deciding if any of those folks stay. The Bills play host to the Patriots this week in Orchard Park, New York. The Bills mafia will be going nuts, and this will be a true proving ground.

My belief that the Bills would be a playoff team this season was for three reasons. The first is coach Sean McDermott. His teams always play hard and they are well coached. Even when undermanned the first two years, the Bills were a handful, even getting to the playoffs in 2017.

The second reason I thought Buffalo could be good this year was the defense, a unit made up of a lot of good, rising players mixed in with a handful of solid vets. So far, they've been good.

Perhaps the biggest reason I thought the Bills could take the playoff step was second-year quarterback Josh Allen. I loved his game coming out of Wyoming, even if the draft-cult didn't.

In his first season, he was raw and played like it. But he had little talent around him and his receivers couldn't catch a thing. This year, the talent is improved and he's a much-improved quarterback with two fourth-quarter drives to win games.

The Bills are up to the sixth spot in my Power Rankings this week and with a victory Sunday they could be even higher. Who saw this coming?

The Bills are back and the scary thing for the rest of the league is they will be even better as the young players continue to grow.