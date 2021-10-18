It is hard to believe that we're already six weeks into the regular season with just the Titans and Bills left on the docket for "Monday Night Football." So far, it's been a rollercoaster of a year and Week 6 followed suit with some fantastic matchups, including the Cardinals remaining undefeated at 6-0 with a win over Cleveland, the Cowboys defeating the Patriots in overtime, and the Jaguars earning their first victory of the year in London against the Dolphins.

While we still have one more game to go before we officially say goodbye to Week 6, it's never too early to take a gander at the upcoming Week 7 slate of games. Below, you'll find the opening lines for each contest along with a quick breakdown of where each team is at this stage of the year.

Week 7 early odds

(All lines from Caesars Sportsbook, all games on Sunday unless noted)

Broncos (3-3) at Browns (3-3), Thursday

Opening line: Browns -6

Cleveland opened at as 6-point favorite here, but this spread has dropped a point to Browns -5 in the aftermath of quarterback Baker Mayfield suffering a shoulder injury. He was spotted with his left arm in a sling, but Mayfield did say that he'll try to play through the injury. Naturally, this number has fallen because of that injury along with some questions surrounding the Cleveland backfield. Nick Chubb was unable to play in Week 6 and Kareem Hunt left the contest with an injury. On a short week, the Browns find themselves needing to get healthy and fast. Meanwhile, the Broncos are looking to snap a three-game losing streak after falling to the Raiders. For what it's worth, Denver is 11-3 ATS in its last 14 Thursday games.

Panthers (3-3) at Giants (1-5)

Opening line: Panthers -3

Carolina was able to push its Week 6 matchup with the Vikings to overtime, but Minnesota outlasted them in the extra period to walk away with the win. After starting 3-0 on the season, the Panthers have now lost three straight and will look to turn things around when they face New York. The Giants were no match for the Rams on Sunday as Daniel Jones threw three interceptions en-route to the 38-11 loss. If Carolina can bring a similar level of defensive intensity, laying a field goal may not be too rich against a Giants team that is 2-4 ATS this season.

Jets (1-4) at Patriots (2-4)

Opening line: Patriots -7

The Patriots were able to hang with the Dallas Cowboys for four quarters, but overtime proved to be the straw that broke the camel's back as the secondary gave up a game-winning touchdown to CeeDee Lamb. New England is now 0-4 in Foxborough for the first time since 1993 and will look to change their fortunes when they host the Jets. These two AFC East clubs have already faced one another this season with the Patriots coming out on top after picking off Zach Wilson four times. Despite the Pats' prior success, bettors have driven this number down to -6.5 already. In their last five games as a home favorite, the Patriots are 1-4 ATS.

Chiefs (3-3) at Titans (3-2)

Opening line: Chiefs -3

The Titans still have a game in front of them on Monday night before they can turn their full attention to Kansas City, but this number is already starting to climb. After K.C. opened as a field goal favorite, the spread has already jumped to Chiefs -4.5 following a 31-13 win over Washington. The Chiefs did trail heading into the halftime locker room, but then proceeded to outscore their opponent 21-0 in the second half. That surge has certainly instilled a lot of confidence to have bettors laying the points against Tennessee, driving this number up. Over their last 14 games played following a game on Monday night, Tennessee is 2-12 ATS.

Washington (2-4) at Packers (5-1)

Opening line: Packers -7

This number has seen a big jump since opening at Packers -7. Green Bay is now looked at as a 10.5-point favorite in this matchup against Washington following a gritty win over the Chicago Bears. The Packers are not only 5-1 on the season, but also against the spread, which puts them tied for second in the NFL with Arizona and only looking up to the Cowboys, who are 6-0 ATS this season. Washington, meanwhile, is a league-worst 1-5 ATS through the first six weeks of the year, so it's not totally surprising to see this number climb.

Falcons (2-3) at Dolphins (1-5)

Opening line: Dolphins -2

This line has seen the most dramatic movement throughout the NFL immediately following the events of Week 6. Originally, Miami opened as a 2-point favorite. However, following their loss to the Jaguars in London in what was a mismanaged game by the Dolphins, Brian Flores' team has seen bettors run away from them. So much action has shifted to the Falcons that this game moved to a pick'em and now is slotted at Falcons -1. Atlanta is coming off a bye in Week 6, so they'll have extra time to prepare for a reeling Dolphins team that has lost five straight games. The Falcons have also played well against teams with a losing record, owning a 9-3 ATS record in their last 12 games under that circumstance.

Bengals (4-2) at Ravens (5-1)

Opening line: Ravens -6

First place in the AFC North is on the line when these two teams square up in Baltimore on Sunday. Both the Ravens and Bengals were able to come out of Week 6 with a win and drop 34 points in the process. Baltimore's was a bit more surprising simply due to the fact that they held Justin Herbert in the Chargers offense in check for just six points, while the Bengals took care of business against the Lions. The Ravens offense currently ranks fifth in the NFL in yards per play at 6.3 while the Bengals stand at a respectable 5.9 yards per play, so this has the potential to be a big offensive day for both sides. Taking the points with Cincinnati could be the play here as the road team is 4-1 ATS in their last five meetings.

Lions (0-6) at Rams (5-1)

Opening line: Rams -13.5

Not only did the Rams open as a double-digit favorite, but their odds have only increased following the events of Week 6. After opening at Rams -13.5, this spread has jumped up a point and a half to Rams -15 (Surprisingly, this isn't the biggest spread of Week 7). L.A. just thrashed the Giants on the road and will now head home to welcome back Jared Goff as he and his new Detroit Lions are still searching for their first win of the season. While this is a big number to play, the Rams are 9-4-1 in their last 14 games as a home favorite and are 25-9-1 ATS in their last 35 games against the NFC.

Eagles (2-4) at Raiders (4-2)

Opening line: Raiders -2.5

After a tumultuous week with Jon Gruden stepping down as head coach, the Raiders responded well on Sunday with a 10-point win over the Broncos. Meanwhile, the Eagles will have some extra rest for this game after hosting the Bucs on Thursday night. Despite dropping 22 points and only losing by six, Philly's offense struggled to gain any sort of consistent rhythm, which could prove costly as they move forward throughout the rest of the season. So long as this remains below a field goal, the Raiders feel like a solid lean.

Texans (1-5) at Cardinals (6-0)

Opening line: Cardinals -14

Welcome to the biggest spread of Week 7. After opening at Cardinals -14, Arizona has since jumped out as a 17-point favorite over the Texans after they were able to remain undefeated with a win over the Cleveland Browns. Not only are the Cardinals 6-0, but they've also been favorable to bettors, owning a 5-1 ATS mark that ties them for second-best in the NFL. In Week 6, the Texans were only able to manage three points in a loss to the Colts. If they continue to turn the ball over and fail to put points on the board, Arizona may be able to cover this lofty number.

Bears (3-3) at Buccaneers (5-1)

Opening line: Buccaneers -10.5

Tampa Bay has seen this spread jump to 12.5 points already after their win over the Eagles and Chicago's loss to Green Bay. One nugget that's worth pointing out for this game is that the Buccaneers are 2-4 ATS this season, despite their 5-1 record entering Week 7. Even with that fact in mind, folks are liking Tampa Bay to clear this by multiple scores as this number continues to climb. That could be thanks to the Buccaneers' strong record at home, as they are 6-1 ATS in their last seven at Raymond James Stadium.

Colts (2-4) at 49ers (2-3)

Opening line: 49ers -5

The 49ers are coming off a bye and could have quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo back for this contest. As for the Colts, they seem to be finding a groove on offense with Carson Wentz throwing for multiple touchdowns in each of his last three games. Despite their under-.500 record, Indy has been a strong bet for the bulk of the season, owning a 4-2 ATS record entering Week 7. Meanwhile, the Niners are 1-4 ATS, which is tied for the second-lowest mark in the league.

Saints (3-2) at Seahawks (2-4), Monday

Opening line: Saints -3

The Seahawks showed grit to force overtime after trailing by 14 at halftime, but ultimately couldn't pull out the upset in Pittsburgh. They'll now head back to Seattle to host the Saints, who are fresh off a Week 6 bye. One development that is worth watching with New Orleans is whether or not wide receiver Michael Thomas will play in this game now that he is eligible to come off IR. While things a naturally different with backup quarterback Geno Smith under center due to Russell Wilson's injury, Seattle has historically played well as an underdog, owning a 13-5 ATS record over their last 18 games in that scenario.