NFL Week 7 odds, picks, TV listing: Ravens outrun Seahawks, Eagles rebound in Dallas, Patriots stay perfect

Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season gets underway Thursday night with a big matchup between two AFC West teams trending in the opposite direction, and then the weekend slate delivers a handful of games with just as much intensity.

Eagles-Cowboys. Colts-Texans. Lions-Vikings. Ravens-Seahawks. There's a lot to like on this week's schedule.

Once again, we've got predictions and picks against the spread for every single game on tap as you prepare for the next wave of action. Enjoy!

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NFL Network, FOX, Amazon Prime)

Point spread: Chiefs -3.5

It pains me picking against Patrick Mahomes in prime time, but if his ankle is truly bothering him, traveling on a short week to play Vic Fangio's increasingly hot Denver defense isn't ideal. Joe Flacco will also have shots against K.C.'s porous "D." Upset time!

Prediction: Broncos 27, Chiefs 24

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Point spread: Giants -2.5

Arizona is too buried in the NFC West to do anything but showcase what its future holds for the rest of 2019, but Kyler Murray, David Johnson and Co. should have a field day against New York's defense, keeping Saquon Barkley off the field just enough.

Prediction: Cardinals 30, Giants 24

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Colts -1

This might've been the toughest game to pick. Houston is banged up at corner, and Indy has the better coach and O-line, not to mention a newly recovered Darius Leonard. Still, how can you doubt Deshaun Watson after the attack he led in Kansas City?

Prediction: Texans 27, Colts 21

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Bills -17

Miami hung around with Washington in Week 6, but it's incredibly hard to see Ryan Fitzpatrick doing much against this Bills defense. Josh Allen, meanwhile, should be in for a big performance against the Dolphins' own "D" back at home.

Prediction: Bills 29, Dolphins 10

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Point spread: Even

The Lions have been both overlooked and unfortunate this year. (Especially in Week 6's controversial loss to Green Bay.) They should put up some points at home, but ultimately, their pass defense is too shoddy to slow the Vikings' downfield weapons.

Prediction: Vikings 28, Lions 20

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Packers -6.5

Josh Jacobs could have another huge day if Jon Gruden schemes things up right, and Green Bay isn't nearly as invincible as its record might suggest, even in the confines of Lambeau Field. But Aaron Rodgers will keep the Pack in front.

Prediction: Packers 26, Raiders 21

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Jaguars -3.5

Gardner Minshew finally hit a speed bump against the Saints, but fret not, Jaguars fans. Already one of the NFL's worst teams, Cincy is now down two more starting cornerbacks. Zac Taylor's squad should be saying just one thing: 0-7, here we come!

Prediction: Jaguars 27, Bengals 17

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Point spread: Rams -3

Matt Ryan has been good enough to warrant consideration against a slumping Rams team, but Atlanta is also a perfect antidote for Sean McVay, who's in need of a weak "D" to scheme up confidence for Jared Goff. Not being fooled by the Falcons again.

Prediction: Rams 26, Falcons 24

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Point spread: 49ers -10

Bill Callahan got Washington a "W" against Miami, but just barely. Case Keenum is going to have a heck of a time (as in, an awfully hard one) throwing the ball against San Fran. Kyle Shanahan's team might be one of the most complete contenders in the NFC.

Prediction: 49ers 31, Redskins 13

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Titans -1.5

The battle of the pretenders. The Chargers are reeling, but at least they won't be at their fake home this Sunday. The Titans, meanwhile, zig when we think they'll zag and vice-versa. They've got QB issues, though, so we'll ride with the underdogs.

Prediction: Chargers 20, Titans 13

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Point spread: Seahawks -3.5

Seattle is a tough place to play, Russell Wilson is in the lead for MVP and Seattle is off to a tremendous start. Lamar Jackson headlines a rushing attack that could keep the ball out of Wilson's hands, however, and reignite Baltimore's confidence.

Prediction: Ravens 34, Seahawks 31

New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Point spread: Bears -3

The Saints have earned the benefit of the doubt thanks to Sean Payton's masterful execution of a Drew Brees-less plan, and they should probably be favored here. But Chicago's "D" is something else. The Bears are due for a win to stay alive in the North.

Prediction: Bears 21, Saints 20

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Point spread: Cowboys -3

The Eagles have some major flaws, while the Cowboys are nowhere near as formidable as they once looked. Huge, huge game. If Amari Cooper were healthy, Dallas would own the X-factor. Instead, we have to ride with the better coach in Doug Pederson.

Prediction: Eagles 27, Cowboys 23

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Point spread: Patriots -9.5

Sam Darnold's return gave even more life to Adam Gase's otherwise lifeless offense than expected. It'd also be a cool story if Darnold finally lifted New York over New England. It's just not a very realistic one considering the Pats' dominant defense.

Prediction: Patriots 28, Jets 17

Benjamin's record

Last week: 7-7

Season (straight up): 52-39-1

Season (against the spread): 45-47