Injuries are unfortunately a reality in the NFL, and all 32 clubs have had to weather health-related storms through seven weeks. Deshaun Watson is still dealing with a shoulder injury, Ryan Tannehill could miss significant time with an ankle injury suffered in London, Daniel Jones hasn't played in a couple weeks due to a neck issue and the San Francisco 49ers have several banged-up stars.

With Thursday night's Buccaneers-Bills game in the books, let's take a look at the injuries around the NFL for the other 28 NFL teams set to play on Sunday.

Every Patriots player with a questionable designation was limited during Friday's practice. Fortunately for New England, running back Ty Montgomery, guard Cole Strange and defensive tackle Davon Godchaux cleared the injury report.

Like the Patriots, every questionable Dolphins player was limited on Friday. Ramsey (who has yet to play this season) was limited all week, while Mostert and Hill were limited Thursday and Friday after not practicing on Wednesday. Mostert told reporters Friday that he will face the Patriots.

Smith was limited each of the past two days after not practicing on Wednesday. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said that he is optimistic that the veteran offensive lineman will suit up on Sunday.

For the Rams, Jones and Skowronek were limited during Friday's practice, while Havenstein did not practice for a second straight day.

The Giants are ravaged by injuries. At least Saquon Barkley is off the report, but New York will again be without its starting quarterback and potentially as many as four starting offensive linemen. If Waller were to sit as well, it would leave the Giants incredibly depleted pretty much everywhere on offense. Jackson, meanwhile, is one of the team's starting corners and could play a role in defending Garrett Wilson, if he's able to suit up.

The Jets are getting a bit healthier up front, Mekhi Becton has no game designation here. Cobb is a depth wideout who plays in the slot but hasn't been a huge part of the offense. Carter potentially missing would be more important against an opponent with more threatening wideouts, while McDonald has been a rotational rusher so far this year. Both Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed cleared concussion protocol, and the Jets will have their starting CBs back for Week 8.

Johnson was the only Colts questionable player who took part in Friday's practice. Even if he can go, one can expect a lighter workload for Moss and a heavier one for Jonathan Taylor, who has seen his workload steadily increase since returning from his ankle injury.

As you can see, the Saints have a slew of injuries on their hands. Of the nine Saints players with questionable designations, Mathieu was the only one who was a full practice participant on Friday.

Running back Aaron Jones is off the pregame injury report after being limited in last week's game upon returning from injury. Musgrave has operated as the No. 1 tight end all year, while Myers is a key cog in the middle of the offensive line. Alexander seems like the most likely player to wind up in coverage on rookie wideout Jordan Addison, assuming he can play, while Campbell will play an important role in covering T.J. Hockenson.

A positive for the Vikings is Hockenson not having an injury designation for Sunday after a foot injury limited him during the early portions of the week. Cleveland and Nailor were limited all week, while Nwangwu didn't appear on the injury report until Friday, when he was held out of practice.

The Panthers look like they could be pretty banged up on defense against C.J. Stroud and Co. Bell and Woods form the back end of the defense, while Burns and Luvu are two of the team's best players up front. Moton is probably Carolina's best offensive lineman.

Each of the Texans' three players with questionable designations were full practice participants on Friday. While Woods is out, fellow Texans receiver Tank Dell is slated to play for the first time since suffering a concussion back in Week 5.

While Roby is out, the Eagles' five other players who appeared on this week's injury report -- including starting cornerback James Bradberry -- will suit up against the Commanders.

Washington's offensive line has been an issue all season in front of Sam Howell. Samuel has also emerged as one of the team's top targets. So, there could be some effect on the offense if he sits. The defensive front is a strength for Washington but Mathis has barely played this year. Barton leads the team in tackles and his presence could be missed on the second level of the defense.

Jacksonville will once again be without one of its top three receivers. Jones has played just one full game this season. Lawrence was also listed as questionable for last Thursday's game but he ended up playing, even on a short week. Both Little and Scherff being potentially banged up could present some issues against a strong Pittsburgh defensive front, while Campbell and Cisco are important pieces of the back end of the defense.

If Pittsburgh is without one or both of Wallace and Porter, that could be dangerous against a team featuring Calvin Ridley and Christian Kirk.

Atlanta looks pretty healthy coming into this game. Bijan Robinson, who was extremely limited last week due to a headache, was not on the injury report at all.

With Tannehill out, rookie Will Levis is expected to make his first regular-season start. Second-year quarterback Malik Willis is also expected to get some playing time.

Surprisingly, Ford has a chance to play despite missing Wednesday and Thursday's practice. Even if Ford plays, expect Kareem Hunt to get the lion's share of the carries in Seattle. Regarding Wills, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said that James Hudson III -- a three-year veteran with seven career starts under his belt -- will fill Wills' spot in the starting lineup.

For Seattle, Adams and Lockett were full practice participants on Friday. Haynes did not practice all week.

On a positive note, wideout DK Metcalf was off the injury report after missing the Cardinals' game hip and rib injuries.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh was fairly tight-lipped when asked about his team's injury front ahead of Sunday's game. He did say that Oweh won't miss any significant time should be miss Sunday's game in Arizona.

Like Harbaugh, Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon didn't reveal too much entering Sunday's matchup. Gannon said "we'll see" when asked about Murray, who was a full participant throughout the week. Murray has yet to play this season.

Chiefs: LB Nick Bolton (wrist) OUT

LB Nick Bolton (wrist) OUT Broncos: WR Brandon Johnson (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE

Bolton needs surgery on the wrist he injured last week against the Chargers and is expected to miss approximately two months. Kansas City will have to count on Willie Gay, Leo Chenal and Drue Tranquill for more snaps in his absence.

Denver is relatively healthy heading into Sunday's game. Johnson, the only player with an injury designation, was limited Friday after not appearing on the injury report earlier in the week.

Cincinnati Bengals at San Francisco 49ers (-5.5)

Davis-Gaither hasn't played since Week 3. Brown has been working behind Joe Mixon and Trayveon Williams in the backfield for most of the season.

With Samuel out, the onus of the 49ers' offense will continue to lean on Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey and Jauan Jennings. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan is not ruling out Purdy possibly clearing protocol on Saturday, which would allow him to play on Sunday.

Bears: DB Terell Smith (illness), QB Justin Fields (right thumb), OL Nate Davis (ankle) OUT; DB Jaquan Brisker (illness), OL Dan Feeney (knee), DB Eddie Jackson (foot) QUESTIONABLE

Chargers: TE Gerald Everett (hip), S Alohi Gilman (heel), WR Jalen Guyton (knee), CB Deane Leonard (hamstring), DT Otito Ogbonnia (knee), WR Josh Palmer (knee) QUESTIONABLE

Feeney and Jackson are trending upward as both players were full participants during Friday's practice. With Fields out, rookie and former Div. II quarterback Tyson Bagent will make his second straight start a week after winning his debut against the Raiders.

For the Chargers, Palmer was limited on Friday after not practicing earlier in the week. Everett, Gilman, Guyton and Ogbonnia were also full practice participants on Friday.