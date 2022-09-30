Drive Chart
BOISE

Key Players
J. Byrd 15 RB
61 RuYds, 7 ReYds, REC
A. Jeanty 2 RB
78 RuYds, RuTD, 7 ReYds, REC
SDGST
0 Pass
31 Rush
28 YDS
2:44 POS
Punt
4TH & 3 BOISE 47
13:10
J.Browning punts 47 yards to BOISE End Zone Center-R.Wintermeyer. Touchback.
+3 YD
3RD & 6 SDGST 50
14:01
J.Byrd rushed to BOISE 47 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Schramm at BOISE 47.
No Gain
2ND & 6 SDGST 50
14:04
L.Aumavae steps back to pass. L.Aumavae pass incomplete intended for T.Shavers (C.Biggers).
+4 YD
1ST & 10 SDGST 46
14:33
J.Byrd rushed to BOISE 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Schramm at BOISE 50.
+9 YD
2ND & 9 SDGST 37
15:00
J.Byrd rushed to SDSU 46 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Skinner at SDSU 46.
+1 YD
1ST & 10 SDGST 36
0:26
K.Crum rushed to SDSU 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Hassanein; E.Noa at SDSU 37.
+11 YD
1ST & 10 SDGST 25
0:46
J.Byrd rushed to SDSU 36 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Noa at SDSU 36.
Kickoff
Kickoff
0:46
W.Ferrin kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to the SDSU End Zone. Touchback.
BOISE
0 Pass
31 Rush
55 YDS
2:32 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
0:46
J.Dalmas extra point is good.
+32 YD
3RD & 2 SDGST 32
0:53
A.Jeanty rushed to SDSU End Zone for 32 yards. A.Jeanty for 32 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
Point After TD 0:46
J.Dalmas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
21
Touchdown 0:46
A.Jeanty rushed to SDSU End Zone for 32 yards. A.Jeanty for 32 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
55
yds
2:32
pos
13
20
Point After TD 4:43
J.Dalmas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
14
Touchdown 4:43
G.Holani rushed to SDSU End Zone for 12 yards. G.Holani for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
67
yds
3:47
pos
13
13
Point After TD 14:16
J.Dalmas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
7
Touchdown 14:16
T.Green rushed to SDSU End Zone for 17 yards. T.Green for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
31
yds
00:38
pos
13
6
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 9:31
J.Browning extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
0
Touchdown 9:31
J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts yards to BOISE 50 Center-M.Hutton. T.Shavers blocked the kick. T.Shavers recovered the blocked kick. T.Shavers for 50 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
4
yds
1:16
pos
12
0
1st Quarter
Field Goal 1:53
J.Browning 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-R.Wintermeyer Holder-D.Delgado.
9
plays
56
yds
4:41
pos
6
0
Field Goal 7:23
J.Browning 21 yard field goal attempt is good Center-R.Wintermeyer Holder-D.Delgado.
8
plays
35
yds
3:36
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 6 14
Rushing 5 10
Passing 1 3
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 1-11 4-11
4th Down Conv 1-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 109 296
Total Plays 43 48
Avg Gain 2.5 6.2
Net Yards Rushing 76 179
Rush Attempts 33 27
Avg Rush Yards 2.3 6.6
Yards Passing 33 117
Comp. - Att. 2-10 13-21
Yards Per Pass -0.1 5.0
Penalties - Yards 9-50 9-66
Touchdowns 1 3
Rushing TDs 0 3
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 1 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 3-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 7-48.7 7-36.9
Return Yards 80 10
Punts - Returns 2-49 3-10
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-31 1-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
San Diego State 2-2 670013
Boise State 2-2 0021021
Albertsons Stadium Boise, ID
 33 PASS YDS 117
76 RUSH YDS 179
109 TOTAL YDS 296
San Diego State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Burmeister  5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
25% 33 0 1 34.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.1% 230 2 2 87.4
B. Burmeister 2/8 33 0 1
K. Crum  9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
31.3% 53 1 1 67.2
K. Crum 0/1 0 0 0
L. Aumavae  4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
L. Aumavae 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Byrd  15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 61 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 224 3
J. Byrd 13 61 0 16
B. Burmeister  5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 39 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 149 1
B. Burmeister 10 39 0 12
C. Bell  21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 47 0
C. Bell 2 4 0 3
C. Davis  29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 98 1
C. Davis 1 2 0 2
K. Christon  23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 84 0
K. Christon 2 0 0 5
K. Crum  9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -28 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 17 0
K. Crum 4 -28 0 1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Matthews  45 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 68 0
J. Matthews 1 1 26 0 26
J. Byrd  15 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
J. Byrd 2 1 7 0 7
M. Redman  81 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 38 0
M. Redman 1 0 0 0 0
M. Shaw  83 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 28 0
M. Shaw 1 0 0 0 0
T. Shavers  14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 65 2
T. Shavers 2 0 0 0 0
B. Penny  11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 22 0
B. Penny 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
G. Fountain  39 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
G. Fountain 4-1 0.0 0
P. McMorris  33 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
P. McMorris 4-1 0.0 0
C. McDonald  55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
C. McDonald 4-1 0.0 0
D. Celestine  31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Celestine 3-0 0.0 0
C. Baskerville  6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Baskerville 3-0 0.0 0
M. Shawcroft  46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
M. Shawcroft 3-1 0.0 0
C. McDonald  54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. McDonald 2-2 0.0 0
D. Malone  32 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
D. Malone 2-0 0.0 1
N. Tumblin  10 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
N. Tumblin 1-0 0.0 0
K. Banks  2 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Banks 1-0 0.0 0
S. Lakalaka  43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
S. Lakalaka 1-1 0.0 0
J. Tavai  66 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
J. Tavai 1-2 0.0 0
J. Tavai  91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Tavai 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Browning  13 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
4/4 10/10
J. Browning 2/2 25 1/1 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Browning  13 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 48.7 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
27 0 0
J. Browning 7 48.7 0 64
K. Crum  9 QB
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 43.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 43.0 0
K. Crum 1 43.0 0 43
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Shavers 14 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 50.0 50 1
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 50.0 50 1
T. Shavers 1 50.0 50 1
J. Byrd 15 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 17.8 107 1
J. Byrd 1 -1.0 0 0
Boise State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Vidlak  4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 86 0 0 135.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 86 0 0 135.2
S. Vidlak 9/12 86 0 0
T. Green  10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
44.4% 31 0 1 51.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.9% 155 0 1 107.2
T. Green 4/9 31 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Jeanty  2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 78 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 119 0
A. Jeanty 9 78 1 32
G. Holani  24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 60 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
73 261 1
G. Holani 10 60 1 20
T. Green  10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 54 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 102 2
T. Green 6 54 1 17
D. Koetter  17 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -6 0
D. Koetter 1 -6 0 -6
S. Vidlak  4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -7 0
S. Vidlak 1 -7 0 -7
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
B. Bowens  18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 3 63 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 84 0
B. Bowens 6 3 63 0 53
D. Koetter  17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 26 0
D. Koetter 4 2 21 0 17
S. Cobbs  5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 103 2
S. Cobbs 5 3 11 0 5
T. Hopper  88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 38 0
T. Hopper 2 2 8 0 5
A. Jeanty  2 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 79 0
A. Jeanty 1 1 7 0 7
L. Caples  7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 125 2
L. Caples 1 1 7 0 7
G. Holani  24 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 96 2
G. Holani 1 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Schramm  52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-3 0 0.0
D. Schramm 9-3 0.0 0
J. Skinner  0 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Skinner 4-0 0.0 0
G. Tarlas  44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 2.0
G. Tarlas 4-0 2.0 0
E. Noa  7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
E. Noa 4-1 1.0 0
K. Kaniho  14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Kaniho 2-0 0.0 0
D. Washington  38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
D. Washington 2-0 1.0 0
T. Jones  21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
T. Jones 2-0 0.0 1
S. Matlock  99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Matlock 2-0 0.0 0
I. Bagnah  30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
I. Bagnah 1-0 0.0 0
T. Green  10 QB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Green 1-0 0.0 0
R. Robinson  4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Robinson 1-0 0.0 0
C. Biggers  1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Biggers 1-0 0.0 0
A. Hassanein  91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Hassanein 1-1 0.0 0
E. Noa  36 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 0 1.0
E. Noa 0-0 1.0 0
M. Callahan  92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Callahan 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Dalmas  35 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/3
SEASON FG XP
6/8 10/10
J. Dalmas 0/0 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Ferguson-Reynolds  46 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 43.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
24 0 0
J. Ferguson-Reynolds 6 43.0 1 59
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Wright  83 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 36 0
C. Wright 1 17.0 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
G. Holani 24 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 3.3 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 11.2 67 0
G. Holani 3 3.3 6 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:59 BOISE 34 3:36 8 30 FG
6:34 SDGST 46 4:41 9 46 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:48 SDGST 12 4:01 5 -3 Punt
7:26 SDGST 8 1:32 3 0 Punt
3:32 SDGST 20 1:48 3 1 Punt
0:35 SDGST 30 0:35 1 -2 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SDGST 25 0:06 1 0 INT
14:16 SDGST 25 2:29 3 -8 Punt
10:26 SDGST 23 1:56 3 -2 Punt
4:43 SDGST 25 1:25 3 -16 Punt
0:46 SDGST 25 2:44 6 28 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BOISE 25 4:01 7 36 INT
7:23 BOISE 25 0:49 3 -5 Punt
1:53 BOISE 25 2:05 5 19 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:47 SDGST 49 1:16 3 -1 Punt BLK
9:31 BOISE 18 2:05 4 42 Punt
5:54 BOISE 46 2:22 3 -5 Punt
1:44 BOISE 8 1:09 6 22 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:48 SDGST 31 0:38 2 31 TD
11:42 BOISE 35 1:21 3 -5 Punt
8:30 BOISE 33 3:47 7 67 TD
3:18 BOISE 45 2:32 5 55 TD

SDSU
Aztecs
 - Punt (6 plays, 28 yards, 2:44 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 3 - SDGST 47
(13:10 - 4th) J.Browning punts 47 yards to BOISE End Zone Center-R.Wintermeyer. Touchback.
+3 YD
3 & 6 - SDGST 50
(14:01 - 4th) J.Byrd rushed to BOISE 47 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Schramm at BOISE 47.
No Gain
2 & 6 - SDGST 50
(14:04 - 4th) L.Aumavae steps back to pass. L.Aumavae pass incomplete intended for T.Shavers (C.Biggers).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 46
(14:33 - 4th) J.Byrd rushed to BOISE 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Schramm at BOISE 50.
+9 YD
2 & 9 - SDGST 37
(15:00 - 4th) J.Byrd rushed to SDSU 46 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Skinner at SDSU 46.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 36
(0:26 - 3rd) K.Crum rushed to SDSU 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Hassanein; E.Noa at SDSU 37.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 25
(0:46 - 3rd) J.Byrd rushed to SDSU 36 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Noa at SDSU 36.
Kickoff
(0:46 - 3rd) W.Ferrin kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to the SDSU End Zone. Touchback.

BSU
Broncos
 - Touchdown (5 plays, 55 yards, 2:32 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(0:46 - 3rd) J.Dalmas extra point is good.
+32 YD
3 & 2 - BOISE 32
(0:53 - 3rd) A.Jeanty rushed to SDSU End Zone for 32 yards. A.Jeanty for 32 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+3 YD
2 & 5 - BOISE 35
(1:31 - 3rd) A.Jeanty rushed to SDSU 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald; J.Tavai at SDSU 32.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 40
(2:07 - 3rd) A.Jeanty rushed to SDSU 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald at SDSU 35.
+9 YD
2 & 4 - BOISE 49
(2:38 - 3rd) T.Green rushed to SDSU 40 for 9 yards. T.Green ran out of bounds.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 45
(3:18 - 3rd) A.Jeanty rushed to SDSU 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Malone at SDSU 49.

SDSU
Aztecs
 - Punt (3 plays, -16 yards, 1:25 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 26 - SDGST 9
(3:31 - 3rd) J.Browning punts 49 yards to BOISE 42 Center-R.Wintermeyer. G.Holani returned punt from the BOISE 42. Tackled by R.Wintermeyer; C.Johnson at BOISE 45.
Sack
3 & 13 - SDGST 22
(4:00 - 3rd) K.Crum steps back to pass. K.Crum sacked at SDSU 9 for -13 yards (E.Noa) K.Crum FUMBLES forced by E.Noa. Out of bounds.
No Gain
2 & 13 - SDGST 22
(4:06 - 3rd) K.Crum steps back to pass. K.Crum pass incomplete intended for B.Penny.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 25
(4:43 - 3rd) J.Byrd rushed to SDSU 22 for -3 yards. J.Byrd FUMBLES forced by D.Schramm. Fumble RECOVERED by SDSU-J.Byrd at SDSU 22. Tackled by BOISE at SDSU 22.
Kickoff
(4:43 - 3rd) W.Ferrin kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to the SDSU End Zone. Touchback.

BSU
Broncos
 - Touchdown (7 plays, 67 yards, 3:47 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(4:43 - 3rd) J.Dalmas extra point is good.
+12 YD
2 & 2 - BOISE 12
(4:49 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to SDSU End Zone for 12 yards. G.Holani for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 20
(5:31 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to SDSU 12 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald; G.Fountain at SDSU 12.
+24 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 44
(6:04 - 3rd) A.Jeanty rushed to SDSU 20 for 24 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald at SDSU 20.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 44
(6:39 - 3rd) T.Green rushed to SDSU 44 for 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Celestine at SDSU 44.
+5 YD
3 & 4 - BOISE 39
(7:11 - 3rd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 39. Catch made by S.Cobbs at BOISE 39. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Tumblin at BOISE 44.
+7 YD
2 & 11 - BOISE 32
(7:59 - 3rd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 32. Catch made by A.Jeanty at BOISE 32. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Banks at BOISE 39.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 33
(8:30 - 3rd) A.Jeanty rushed to BOISE 32 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Tavai at BOISE 32.

SDSU
Aztecs
 - Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:56 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 12 - SDGST 21
(8:36 - 3rd) J.Browning punts 46 yards to BOISE 33 Center-R.Wintermeyer. Fair catch by G.Holani.
+3 YD
3 & 15 - SDGST 18
(9:18 - 3rd) C.Bell rushed to SDSU 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Matlock at SDSU 21.
Sack
2 & 9 - SDGST 24
(9:57 - 3rd) K.Crum steps back to pass. K.Crum sacked at SDSU 18 for -6 yards (G.Tarlas)
+1 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 23
(10:26 - 3rd) C.Bell rushed to SDSU 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at SDSU 24.

BSU
Broncos
 - Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 1:21 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 20 - BOISE 30
(10:32 - 3rd) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 46 yards to SDSU 24 Center-M.Hutton. J.Byrd returned punt from the SDSU 24. Tackled by Z.Washington at SDSU 23.
No Gain
3 & 20 - BOISE 30
(10:54 - 3rd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for B.Bowens.
-6 YD
2 & 14 - BOISE 36
(11:16 - 3rd) D.Koetter rushed to BOISE 30 for -6 yards. Tackled by P.McMorris; M.Shawcroft at BOISE 30.
+1 YD
1 & 15 - BOISE 35
(11:47 - 3rd) T.Green rushed to BOISE 36 for 1 yards. T.Green FUMBLES forced by D.Celestine. Fumble RECOVERED by BOISE-T.Green at BOISE 36. Tackled by SDSU at BOISE 36.

SDSU
Aztecs
 - Punt (3 plays, -8 yards, 2:29 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - BOISE 40
(11:47 - 3rd) PENALTY on BOISE-W.Farrar False Start 5 yards accepted.
Punt
4 & 18 - SDGST 17
(11:54 - 3rd) J.Browning punts 43 yards to BOISE 40 Center-SDSU. Downed by SDSU.
Sack
3 & 8 - SDGST 27
(12:35 - 3rd) K.Crum steps back to pass. K.Crum sacked at SDSU 17 for -10 yards (G.Tarlas) K.Crum FUMBLES forced by G.Tarlas. Fumble RECOVERED by SDSU-J.Simmons at SDSU 17. Tackled by BOISE at SDSU 17.
Penalty
3 & 3 - SDGST 32
(12:48 - 3rd) PENALTY on SDSU-C.Bennett False Start 5 yards accepted.
+3 YD
2 & 6 - SDGST 29
(13:38 - 3rd) B.Burmeister rushed to SDSU 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Skinner at SDSU 32. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 25
(14:16 - 3rd) B.Burmeister rushed to SDSU 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by G.Tarlas at SDSU 29.
Kickoff
(14:16 - 3rd) W.Ferrin kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to the SDSU End Zone. Touchback.

BSU
Broncos
 - Touchdown (2 plays, 31 yards, 0:38 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(14:16 - 3rd) J.Dalmas extra point is good.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 17
(14:25 - 3rd) T.Green rushed to SDSU End Zone for 17 yards. T.Green for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 31
(14:54 - 3rd) T.Green rushed to SDSU 17 for 14 yards. Tackled by G.Fountain at SDSU 17.

SDSU
Aztecs
 - Interception (1 plays, 0 yards, 0:06 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - SDGST 25
(15:00 - 3rd) B.Burmeister pass INTERCEPTED at SDSU 31. Intercepted by T.Jones at SDSU 31. T.Jones ran out of bounds.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) W.Ferrin kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to the SDSU End Zone. Touchback.

SDSU
Aztecs
 - End of Half (1 plays, -2 yards, 0:35 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 30
(0:35 - 2nd) B.Burmeister kneels at the SDSU 28.

BSU
Broncos
 - Punt (6 plays, 22 yards, 1:09 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 1 - BOISE 30
(0:42 - 2nd) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 40 yards to SDSU 30 Center-M.Hutton. Fair catch by J.Byrd.
+4 YD
3 & 5 - BOISE 26
(0:55 - 2nd) S.Vidlak pass complete to BOISE 26. Catch made by D.Koetter at BOISE 26. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by S.Lakalaka at BOISE 30.
No Gain
2 & 5 - BOISE 26
(1:09 - 2nd) S.Vidlak steps back to pass. S.Vidlak pass incomplete intended for B.Bowens.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 21
(1:14 - 2nd) S.Vidlak pass complete to BOISE 21. Catch made by B.Bowens at BOISE 21. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Malone at BOISE 26.
+5 YD
3 & 2 - BOISE 16
(1:35 - 2nd) A.Jeanty rushed to BOISE 21 for 5 yards. Tackled by P.McMorris at BOISE 21.
+3 YD
2 & 5 - BOISE 13
(1:40 - 2nd) S.Vidlak pass complete to BOISE 13. Catch made by T.Hopper at BOISE 13. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by SDSU at BOISE 16.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 8
(1:44 - 2nd) S.Vidlak pass complete to BOISE 8. Catch made by T.Hopper at BOISE 8. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Baskerville at BOISE 13.

SDSU
Aztecs
 - Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:48 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 9 - SDGST 21
(2:00 - 2nd) J.Browning punts 64 yards to BOISE 15 Center-R.Wintermeyer. G.Holani returned punt from the BOISE 15. Tackled by M.Garrison at BOISE 27. PENALTY on BOISE-BOISE Illegal Block Above the Waist 8 yards accepted.
+3 YD
3 & 12 - SDGST 18
(2:44 - 2nd) J.Byrd rushed to SDSU 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Bagnah at SDSU 21.
No Gain
2 & 12 - SDGST 18
(2:53 - 2nd) B.Burmeister steps back to pass. B.Burmeister pass incomplete intended for M.Redman.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 20
(3:32 - 2nd) B.Burmeister rushed to SDSU 18 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Schramm at SDSU 18.

BSU
Broncos
 - Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 2:22 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 15 - BOISE 41
(3:41 - 2nd) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 59 yards to SDSU End Zone Center-M.Hutton. Touchback.
Sack
3 & 8 - BOISE 48
(4:18 - 2nd) S.Vidlak steps back to pass. S.Vidlak sacked at BOISE 41 for -7 yards (SDSU)
Penalty
3 & 3 - BOISE 47
(4:38 - 2nd) PENALTY on BOISE-R.Smith False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+5 YD
2 & 8 - BOISE 48
(5:24 - 2nd) S.Vidlak pass complete to BOISE 48. Catch made by B.Bowens at BOISE 48. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by P.McMorris at SDSU 47.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 46
(5:54 - 2nd) A.Jeanty rushed to BOISE 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Celestine at BOISE 48.

SDSU
Aztecs
 - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:32 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - SDGST 8
(6:06 - 2nd) J.Browning punts 52 yards to BOISE 40 Center-R.Wintermeyer. G.Holani returned punt from the BOISE 40. Tackled by G.Fountain D.Herman at BOISE 46.
-5 YD
3 & 5 - SDGST 13
(6:43 - 2nd) K.Christon rushed to SDSU 8 for -5 yards. Tackled by D.Schramm at SDSU 8.
No Gain
2 & 6 - SDGST 12
(6:48 - 2nd) B.Burmeister steps back to pass. B.Burmeister pass incomplete intended for SDSU.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 8
(7:26 - 2nd) K.Christon rushed to SDSU 13 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Skinner at SDSU 13.

BSU
Broncos
 - Punt (4 plays, 42 yards, 2:05 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 21 - BOISE 40
(7:32 - 2nd) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 32 yards to SDSU 8 Center-M.Hutton. Fair catch by J.Byrd.
+7 YD
3 & 28 - BOISE 47
(8:11 - 2nd) S.Vidlak pass complete to SDSU 47. Catch made by L.Caples at SDSU 47. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald at SDSU 40.
Penalty
3 & 23 - BOISE 42
(8:11 - 2nd) PENALTY on BOISE-S.Vidlak Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Penalty
3 & 8 - BOISE 27
(8:17 - 2nd) S.Vidlak steps back to pass. S.Vidlak pass incomplete intended for B.Bowens. PENALTY on BOISE-C.Beresford Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 8 - BOISE 27
(8:21 - 2nd) S.Vidlak steps back to pass. S.Vidlak pass incomplete intended for S.Cobbs.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 29
(9:06 - 2nd) A.Jeanty rushed to SDSU 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Fountain at SDSU 27.
+53 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 18
(9:25 - 2nd) S.Vidlak pass complete to SDSU 29. Catch made by B.Bowens at SDSU 29. Gain of 53 yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 29.
Kickoff
(9:31 - 2nd) J.Browning kicks 64 yards from SDSU 35 to the BOISE 1. C.Wright returns the kickoff. Tackled by I.McElvane at BOISE 18.

BSU
Broncos
 - Blocked Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:16 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(9:31 - 2nd) J.Browning extra point is good.
Punt
4 & 11 - BOISE 50
(9:41 - 2nd) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts yards to BOISE 50 Center-M.Hutton. T.Shavers blocked the kick. T.Shavers recovered the blocked kick. T.Shavers for 50 yards TOUCHDOWN.
Penalty
4 & 6 - BOISE 45
(9:41 - 2nd) PENALTY on BOISE-S.Vidlak Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 6 - BOISE 45
(9:46 - 2nd) S.Vidlak steps back to pass. S.Vidlak pass incomplete intended for D.Koetter.
No Gain
2 & 6 - BOISE 45
(10:25 - 2nd) S.Vidlak pass complete to SDSU 45. Catch made by G.Holani at SDSU 45. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by M.Shawcroft at SDSU 45.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 49
(10:47 - 2nd) S.Vidlak pass complete to SDSU 49. Catch made by S.Cobbs at SDSU 49. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Shawcroft at SDSU 45.

SDSU
Aztecs
 - Punt (5 plays, -3 yards, 4:01 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 24 - SDGST 9
(10:54 - 2nd) J.Browning punts 40 yards to SDSU 49 Center-R.Wintermeyer. Fair catch by G.Holani.
Penalty
4 & 19 - SDGST 14
(10:54 - 2nd) PENALTY on SDSU-J.Browning Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Sack
3 & 13 - SDGST 20
(11:44 - 2nd) B.Burmeister steps back to pass. B.Burmeister sacked at SDSU 14 for -6 yards (D.Washington)
+8 YD
2 & 21 - SDGST 12
(12:23 - 2nd) B.Burmeister rushed to SDSU 20 for 8 yards. Tackled by E.Noa at SDSU 20.
Penalty
2 & 16 - SDGST 17
(12:42 - 2nd) PENALTY on SDSU-B.Crenshaw-Dickson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Penalty
2 & 11 - SDGST 22
(13:02 - 2nd) PENALTY on SDSU-B.Crenshaw-Dickson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 23
(13:38 - 2nd) J.Byrd rushed to SDSU 22 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Schramm at SDSU 22.
+6 YD
2 & 5 - SDGST 17
(14:10 - 2nd) J.Byrd rushed to SDSU 23 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Skinner at SDSU 23.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 12
(14:48 - 2nd) J.Byrd rushed to SDSU 17 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Schramm at SDSU 17.

BSU
Broncos
 - Punt (5 plays, 19 yards, 2:05 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 9 - BOISE 31
(14:56 - 2nd) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 47 yards to SDSU 22 Center-M.Hutton. J.Byrd returned punt from the SDSU 22. J.Byrd ran out of bounds. PENALTY on SDSU-SDSU Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
No Gain
3 & 9 - BOISE 31
(15:00 - 2nd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for S.Cobbs.
No Gain
2 & 9 - BOISE 31
(0:25 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald J.Tavai at BOISE 31.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 30
(0:54 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by G.Fountain S.Lakalaka at BOISE 31.
+17 YD
2 & 9 - BOISE 13
(1:11 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 30 for 17 yards. Tackled by P.McMorris at BOISE 30.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 12
(1:53 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Baskerville at BOISE 13.
Kickoff
(1:53 - 1st) J.Browning kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to the BOISE End Zone. Touchback. PENALTY on BOISE-BOISE Defensive Illegal Blindside Block 13 yards accepted.

SDSU
Aztecs
 - Field Goal (9 plays, 46 yards, 4:41 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 8 - SDGST 15
(1:54 - 1st) J.Browning 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-R.Wintermeyer Holder-D.Delgado.
+7 YD
3 & 15 - SDGST 15
(2:29 - 1st) B.Burmeister pass complete to BOISE 15. Catch made by J.Byrd at BOISE 15. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Schramm at BOISE 8.
Penalty
3 & 10 - SDGST 10
(2:29 - 1st) B.Burmeister pass complete to BOISE 10. Catch made by T.Shavers at BOISE 10. Gain of 10 yards. T.Shavers for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on SDSU-D.Abdullah Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 10 - SDGST 10
(3:14 - 1st) J.Byrd rushed to BOISE 10 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Hassanein at BOISE 10.
Penalty
2 & Goal - SDGST 5
(3:38 - 1st) PENALTY on SDSU-M.Redman False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & Goal - SDGST 7
(4:18 - 1st) C.Davis rushed to BOISE 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Tarlas M.Callahan at BOISE 5.
+26 YD
3 & 7 - SDGST 33
(4:56 - 1st) B.Burmeister pass complete to BOISE 33. Catch made by J.Matthews at BOISE 33. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by K.Kaniho at BOISE 7.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - SDGST 36
(5:39 - 1st) B.Burmeister rushed to BOISE 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Schramm at BOISE 33.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 36
(5:44 - 1st) B.Burmeister steps back to pass. B.Burmeister pass incomplete intended for T.Shavers.
+12 YD
2 & 4 - SDGST 48
(6:04 - 1st) B.Burmeister rushed to BOISE 36 for 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Jones at BOISE 36.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 46
(6:34 - 1st) J.Byrd rushed to BOISE 48 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Washington at BOISE 48.

BSU
Broncos
 - Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 0:49 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 15 - BOISE 20
(6:41 - 1st) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 34 yards to SDSU 46 Center-M.Hutton. Fair catch by J.Byrd.
Penalty
4 & 10 - BOISE 25
(6:42 - 1st) PENALTY on BOISE-C.Biggers False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 10 - BOISE 25
(6:51 - 1st) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for B.Bowens.
No Gain
2 & 10 - BOISE 25
(6:57 - 1st) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for D.Koetter.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 25
(7:23 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Shawcroft C.McDonald at BOISE 25.
Kickoff
(7:23 - 1st) J.Browning kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to the BOISE End Zone. Touchback.

SDSU
Aztecs
 - Field Goal (8 plays, 30 yards, 3:36 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 4 - SDGST 11
(7:26 - 1st) J.Browning 21 yard field goal attempt is good Center-R.Wintermeyer Holder-D.Delgado.
+2 YD
3 & Goal - SDGST 6
(8:07 - 1st) J.Byrd rushed to BOISE 4 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Matlock D.Schramm at BOISE 4.
No Gain
2 & Goal - SDGST 6
(8:13 - 1st) B.Burmeister steps back to pass. B.Burmeister pass incomplete intended for M.Shaw.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 10
(8:49 - 1st) B.Burmeister rushed to BOISE 6 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Biggers D.Schramm at BOISE 6.
Penalty
1 & Goal - SDGST 5
(9:15 - 1st) PENALTY on SDSU-C.Bennett False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+16 YD
4 & 1 - SDGST 21
(9:53 - 1st) J.Byrd rushed to BOISE 5 for 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Kaniho at BOISE 5.
+8 YD
3 & 10 - SDGST 29
(10:26 - 1st) B.Burmeister scrambles to BOISE 21 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Robinson D.Schramm at BOISE 21.
No Gain
2 & 10 - SDGST 29
(10:29 - 1st) B.Burmeister steps back to pass. B.Burmeister pass incomplete intended for J.Byrd.
+5 YD
1 & 15 - SDGST 34
(10:59 - 1st) B.Burmeister rushed to BOISE 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by E.Noa at BOISE 29.

BSU
Broncos
 - Interception (7 plays, 36 yards, 4:01 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - BOISE 29
(10:59 - 1st) PENALTY on SDSU-M.Redman False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Int
2 & 14 - BOISE 39
(11:08 - 1st) T.Green pass INTERCEPTED at SDSU 40. Intercepted by D.Malone at SDSU 40. Tackled by T.Green at BOISE 29.
+1 YD
1 & 15 - BOISE 40
(11:44 - 1st) T.Green rushed to SDSU 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by G.Fountain at SDSU 39.
Penalty
1 & 10 - BOISE 35
(12:07 - 1st) PENALTY on BOISE-BOISE False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+20 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 45
(12:44 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to SDSU 35 for 20 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Baskerville at SDSU 35.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 45
(13:19 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by P.McMorris at BOISE 45.
+17 YD
3 & 7 - BOISE 28
(13:40 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 28. Catch made by D.Koetter at BOISE 28. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by SDSU at BOISE 45.
+2 YD
2 & 9 - BOISE 26
(14:16 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 26. Catch made by S.Cobbs at BOISE 26. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald at BOISE 28.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 25
(15:00 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald at BOISE 26.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) J.Browning kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to the BOISE End Zone. Touchback.
