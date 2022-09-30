Drive Chart
|
|
|SDGST
|BOISE
SDGST
0 Pass
31 Rush
28 YDS
2:44 POS
Punt
4TH & 3 BOISE 47
13:10
J.Browning punts 47 yards to BOISE End Zone Center-R.Wintermeyer. Touchback.
+3 YD
3RD & 6 SDGST 50
14:01
J.Byrd rushed to BOISE 47 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Schramm at BOISE 47.
No Gain
2ND & 6 SDGST 50
14:04
L.Aumavae steps back to pass. L.Aumavae pass incomplete intended for T.Shavers (C.Biggers).
+4 YD
1ST & 10 SDGST 46
14:33
J.Byrd rushed to BOISE 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Schramm at BOISE 50.
+9 YD
2ND & 9 SDGST 37
15:00
J.Byrd rushed to SDSU 46 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Skinner at SDSU 46.
+1 YD
1ST & 10 SDGST 36
0:26
K.Crum rushed to SDSU 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Hassanein; E.Noa at SDSU 37.
+11 YD
1ST & 10 SDGST 25
0:46
J.Byrd rushed to SDSU 36 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Noa at SDSU 36.
Kickoff
Kickoff
0:46
W.Ferrin kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to the SDSU End Zone. Touchback.
BOISE
0 Pass
31 Rush
55 YDS
2:32 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
0:46
J.Dalmas extra point is good.
+32 YD
3RD & 2 SDGST 32
0:53
A.Jeanty rushed to SDSU End Zone for 32 yards. A.Jeanty for 32 yards TOUCHDOWN.
No scoring this quarter
Touchdown 0:46
A.Jeanty rushed to SDSU End Zone for 32 yards. A.Jeanty for 32 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
55
yds
2:32
pos
13
20
Touchdown 4:43
G.Holani rushed to SDSU End Zone for 12 yards. G.Holani for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
67
yds
3:47
pos
13
13
Touchdown 14:16
T.Green rushed to SDSU End Zone for 17 yards. T.Green for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
31
yds
00:38
pos
13
6
Touchdown 9:31
J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts yards to BOISE 50 Center-M.Hutton. T.Shavers blocked the kick. T.Shavers recovered the blocked kick. T.Shavers for 50 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
4
yds
1:16
pos
12
0
Field Goal 1:53
J.Browning 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-R.Wintermeyer Holder-D.Delgado.
9
plays
56
yds
4:41
pos
6
0
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|6
|14
|Rushing
|5
|10
|Passing
|1
|3
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|1-11
|4-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|109
|296
|Total Plays
|43
|48
|Avg Gain
|2.5
|6.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|76
|179
|Rush Attempts
|33
|27
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.3
|6.6
|Yards Passing
|33
|117
|Comp. - Att.
|2-10
|13-21
|Yards Per Pass
|-0.1
|5.0
|Penalties - Yards
|9-50
|9-66
|Touchdowns
|1
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-48.7
|7-36.9
|Return Yards
|80
|10
|Punts - Returns
|2-49
|3-10
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-31
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|33
|PASS YDS
|117
|
|
|76
|RUSH YDS
|179
|
|
|109
|TOTAL YDS
|296
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Burmeister 5 QB
|B. Burmeister
|2/8
|33
|0
|1
|
K. Crum 9 QB
|K. Crum
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Aumavae 4 QB
|L. Aumavae
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Byrd 15 RB
|J. Byrd
|13
|61
|0
|16
|
B. Burmeister 5 QB
|B. Burmeister
|10
|39
|0
|12
|
C. Bell 21 RB
|C. Bell
|2
|4
|0
|3
|
C. Davis 29 RB
|C. Davis
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
K. Christon 23 RB
|K. Christon
|2
|0
|0
|5
|
K. Crum 9 QB
|K. Crum
|4
|-28
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Matthews 45 WR
|J. Matthews
|1
|1
|26
|0
|26
|
J. Byrd 15 RB
|J. Byrd
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
M. Redman 81 TE
|M. Redman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Shaw 83 WR
|M. Shaw
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Shavers 14 WR
|T. Shavers
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Penny 11 WR
|B. Penny
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Fountain 39 DL
|G. Fountain
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. McMorris 33 S
|P. McMorris
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. McDonald 55 LB
|C. McDonald
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Celestine 31 S
|D. Celestine
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Baskerville 6 S
|C. Baskerville
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Shawcroft 46 LB
|M. Shawcroft
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. McDonald 54 LB
|C. McDonald
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Malone 32 CB
|D. Malone
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
N. Tumblin 10 CB
|N. Tumblin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Banks 2 DL
|K. Banks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Lakalaka 43 LB
|S. Lakalaka
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tavai 66 DL
|J. Tavai
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tavai 91 DL
|J. Tavai
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Browning 13 K
|J. Browning
|2/2
|25
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Browning 13 K
|J. Browning
|7
|48.7
|0
|64
|
K. Crum 9 QB
|K. Crum
|1
|43.0
|0
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Shavers 14 WR
|T. Shavers
|1
|50.0
|50
|1
|
J. Byrd 15 RB
|J. Byrd
|1
|-1.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Jeanty 2 RB
|A. Jeanty
|9
|78
|1
|32
|
G. Holani 24 RB
|G. Holani
|10
|60
|1
|20
|
T. Green 10 QB
|T. Green
|6
|54
|1
|17
|
D. Koetter 17 WR
|D. Koetter
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|
S. Vidlak 4 QB
|S. Vidlak
|1
|-7
|0
|-7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Bowens 18 WR
|B. Bowens
|6
|3
|63
|0
|53
|
D. Koetter 17 WR
|D. Koetter
|4
|2
|21
|0
|17
|
S. Cobbs 5 WR
|S. Cobbs
|5
|3
|11
|0
|5
|
T. Hopper 88 TE
|T. Hopper
|2
|2
|8
|0
|5
|
A. Jeanty 2 RB
|A. Jeanty
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
L. Caples 7 WR
|L. Caples
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
G. Holani 24 RB
|G. Holani
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Schramm 52 LB
|D. Schramm
|9-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Skinner 0 S
|J. Skinner
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Tarlas 44 LB
|G. Tarlas
|4-0
|2.0
|0
|
E. Noa 7 LB
|E. Noa
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
K. Kaniho 14 CB
|K. Kaniho
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Washington 38 LB
|D. Washington
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Jones 21 CB
|T. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
S. Matlock 99 DT
|S. Matlock
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Bagnah 30 LB
|I. Bagnah
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Green 10 QB
|T. Green
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Robinson 4 S
|R. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Biggers 1 CB
|C. Biggers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hassanein 91 DT
|A. Hassanein
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Noa 36 RB
|E. Noa
|0-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Callahan 92 DT
|M. Callahan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Dalmas 35 K
|J. Dalmas
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Ferguson-Reynolds 46 P
|J. Ferguson-Reynolds
|6
|43.0
|1
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Wright 83 WR
|C. Wright
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Holani 24 RB
|G. Holani
|3
|3.3
|6
|0
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - SDGST 47(13:10 - 4th) J.Browning punts 47 yards to BOISE End Zone Center-R.Wintermeyer. Touchback.
|+3 YD
3 & 6 - SDGST 50(14:01 - 4th) J.Byrd rushed to BOISE 47 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Schramm at BOISE 47.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - SDGST 50(14:04 - 4th) L.Aumavae steps back to pass. L.Aumavae pass incomplete intended for T.Shavers (C.Biggers).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 46(14:33 - 4th) J.Byrd rushed to BOISE 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Schramm at BOISE 50.
|+9 YD
2 & 9 - SDGST 37(15:00 - 4th) J.Byrd rushed to SDSU 46 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Skinner at SDSU 46.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 36(0:26 - 3rd) K.Crum rushed to SDSU 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Hassanein; E.Noa at SDSU 37.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 25(0:46 - 3rd) J.Byrd rushed to SDSU 36 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Noa at SDSU 36.
|Kickoff
|(0:46 - 3rd) W.Ferrin kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to the SDSU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:46 - 3rd) J.Dalmas extra point is good.
|+32 YD
3 & 2 - BOISE 32(0:53 - 3rd) A.Jeanty rushed to SDSU End Zone for 32 yards. A.Jeanty for 32 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - BOISE 35(1:31 - 3rd) A.Jeanty rushed to SDSU 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald; J.Tavai at SDSU 32.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 40(2:07 - 3rd) A.Jeanty rushed to SDSU 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald at SDSU 35.
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - BOISE 49(2:38 - 3rd) T.Green rushed to SDSU 40 for 9 yards. T.Green ran out of bounds.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 45(3:18 - 3rd) A.Jeanty rushed to SDSU 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Malone at SDSU 49.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 26 - SDGST 9(3:31 - 3rd) J.Browning punts 49 yards to BOISE 42 Center-R.Wintermeyer. G.Holani returned punt from the BOISE 42. Tackled by R.Wintermeyer; C.Johnson at BOISE 45.
|Sack
3 & 13 - SDGST 22(4:00 - 3rd) K.Crum steps back to pass. K.Crum sacked at SDSU 9 for -13 yards (E.Noa) K.Crum FUMBLES forced by E.Noa. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - SDGST 22(4:06 - 3rd) K.Crum steps back to pass. K.Crum pass incomplete intended for B.Penny.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 25(4:43 - 3rd) J.Byrd rushed to SDSU 22 for -3 yards. J.Byrd FUMBLES forced by D.Schramm. Fumble RECOVERED by SDSU-J.Byrd at SDSU 22. Tackled by BOISE at SDSU 22.
|Kickoff
|(4:43 - 3rd) W.Ferrin kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to the SDSU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:43 - 3rd) J.Dalmas extra point is good.
|+12 YD
2 & 2 - BOISE 12(4:49 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to SDSU End Zone for 12 yards. G.Holani for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 20(5:31 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to SDSU 12 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald; G.Fountain at SDSU 12.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 44(6:04 - 3rd) A.Jeanty rushed to SDSU 20 for 24 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald at SDSU 20.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 44(6:39 - 3rd) T.Green rushed to SDSU 44 for 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Celestine at SDSU 44.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - BOISE 39(7:11 - 3rd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 39. Catch made by S.Cobbs at BOISE 39. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Tumblin at BOISE 44.
|+7 YD
2 & 11 - BOISE 32(7:59 - 3rd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 32. Catch made by A.Jeanty at BOISE 32. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Banks at BOISE 39.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 33(8:30 - 3rd) A.Jeanty rushed to BOISE 32 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Tavai at BOISE 32.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 12 - SDGST 21(8:36 - 3rd) J.Browning punts 46 yards to BOISE 33 Center-R.Wintermeyer. Fair catch by G.Holani.
|+3 YD
3 & 15 - SDGST 18(9:18 - 3rd) C.Bell rushed to SDSU 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Matlock at SDSU 21.
|Sack
2 & 9 - SDGST 24(9:57 - 3rd) K.Crum steps back to pass. K.Crum sacked at SDSU 18 for -6 yards (G.Tarlas)
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 23(10:26 - 3rd) C.Bell rushed to SDSU 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at SDSU 24.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 20 - BOISE 30(10:32 - 3rd) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 46 yards to SDSU 24 Center-M.Hutton. J.Byrd returned punt from the SDSU 24. Tackled by Z.Washington at SDSU 23.
|No Gain
3 & 20 - BOISE 30(10:54 - 3rd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for B.Bowens.
|-6 YD
2 & 14 - BOISE 36(11:16 - 3rd) D.Koetter rushed to BOISE 30 for -6 yards. Tackled by P.McMorris; M.Shawcroft at BOISE 30.
|+1 YD
1 & 15 - BOISE 35(11:47 - 3rd) T.Green rushed to BOISE 36 for 1 yards. T.Green FUMBLES forced by D.Celestine. Fumble RECOVERED by BOISE-T.Green at BOISE 36. Tackled by SDSU at BOISE 36.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BOISE 40(11:47 - 3rd) PENALTY on BOISE-W.Farrar False Start 5 yards accepted.
|Punt
4 & 18 - SDGST 17(11:54 - 3rd) J.Browning punts 43 yards to BOISE 40 Center-SDSU. Downed by SDSU.
|Sack
3 & 8 - SDGST 27(12:35 - 3rd) K.Crum steps back to pass. K.Crum sacked at SDSU 17 for -10 yards (G.Tarlas) K.Crum FUMBLES forced by G.Tarlas. Fumble RECOVERED by SDSU-J.Simmons at SDSU 17. Tackled by BOISE at SDSU 17.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - SDGST 32(12:48 - 3rd) PENALTY on SDSU-C.Bennett False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - SDGST 29(13:38 - 3rd) B.Burmeister rushed to SDSU 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Skinner at SDSU 32. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 25(14:16 - 3rd) B.Burmeister rushed to SDSU 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by G.Tarlas at SDSU 29.
|Kickoff
|(14:16 - 3rd) W.Ferrin kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to the SDSU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:16 - 3rd) J.Dalmas extra point is good.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 17(14:25 - 3rd) T.Green rushed to SDSU End Zone for 17 yards. T.Green for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 31(14:54 - 3rd) T.Green rushed to SDSU 17 for 14 yards. Tackled by G.Fountain at SDSU 17.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - BOISE 30(0:42 - 2nd) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 40 yards to SDSU 30 Center-M.Hutton. Fair catch by J.Byrd.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - BOISE 26(0:55 - 2nd) S.Vidlak pass complete to BOISE 26. Catch made by D.Koetter at BOISE 26. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by S.Lakalaka at BOISE 30.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - BOISE 26(1:09 - 2nd) S.Vidlak steps back to pass. S.Vidlak pass incomplete intended for B.Bowens.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 21(1:14 - 2nd) S.Vidlak pass complete to BOISE 21. Catch made by B.Bowens at BOISE 21. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Malone at BOISE 26.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - BOISE 16(1:35 - 2nd) A.Jeanty rushed to BOISE 21 for 5 yards. Tackled by P.McMorris at BOISE 21.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - BOISE 13(1:40 - 2nd) S.Vidlak pass complete to BOISE 13. Catch made by T.Hopper at BOISE 13. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by SDSU at BOISE 16.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 8(1:44 - 2nd) S.Vidlak pass complete to BOISE 8. Catch made by T.Hopper at BOISE 8. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Baskerville at BOISE 13.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - SDGST 21(2:00 - 2nd) J.Browning punts 64 yards to BOISE 15 Center-R.Wintermeyer. G.Holani returned punt from the BOISE 15. Tackled by M.Garrison at BOISE 27. PENALTY on BOISE-BOISE Illegal Block Above the Waist 8 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
3 & 12 - SDGST 18(2:44 - 2nd) J.Byrd rushed to SDSU 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Bagnah at SDSU 21.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - SDGST 18(2:53 - 2nd) B.Burmeister steps back to pass. B.Burmeister pass incomplete intended for M.Redman.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 20(3:32 - 2nd) B.Burmeister rushed to SDSU 18 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Schramm at SDSU 18.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 15 - BOISE 41(3:41 - 2nd) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 59 yards to SDSU End Zone Center-M.Hutton. Touchback.
|Sack
3 & 8 - BOISE 48(4:18 - 2nd) S.Vidlak steps back to pass. S.Vidlak sacked at BOISE 41 for -7 yards (SDSU)
|Penalty
3 & 3 - BOISE 47(4:38 - 2nd) PENALTY on BOISE-R.Smith False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - BOISE 48(5:24 - 2nd) S.Vidlak pass complete to BOISE 48. Catch made by B.Bowens at BOISE 48. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by P.McMorris at SDSU 47.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 46(5:54 - 2nd) A.Jeanty rushed to BOISE 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Celestine at BOISE 48.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - SDGST 8(6:06 - 2nd) J.Browning punts 52 yards to BOISE 40 Center-R.Wintermeyer. G.Holani returned punt from the BOISE 40. Tackled by G.Fountain D.Herman at BOISE 46.
|-5 YD
3 & 5 - SDGST 13(6:43 - 2nd) K.Christon rushed to SDSU 8 for -5 yards. Tackled by D.Schramm at SDSU 8.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - SDGST 12(6:48 - 2nd) B.Burmeister steps back to pass. B.Burmeister pass incomplete intended for SDSU.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 8(7:26 - 2nd) K.Christon rushed to SDSU 13 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Skinner at SDSU 13.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 21 - BOISE 40(7:32 - 2nd) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 32 yards to SDSU 8 Center-M.Hutton. Fair catch by J.Byrd.
|+7 YD
3 & 28 - BOISE 47(8:11 - 2nd) S.Vidlak pass complete to SDSU 47. Catch made by L.Caples at SDSU 47. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald at SDSU 40.
|Penalty
3 & 23 - BOISE 42(8:11 - 2nd) PENALTY on BOISE-S.Vidlak Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - BOISE 27(8:17 - 2nd) S.Vidlak steps back to pass. S.Vidlak pass incomplete intended for B.Bowens. PENALTY on BOISE-C.Beresford Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - BOISE 27(8:21 - 2nd) S.Vidlak steps back to pass. S.Vidlak pass incomplete intended for S.Cobbs.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 29(9:06 - 2nd) A.Jeanty rushed to SDSU 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Fountain at SDSU 27.
|+53 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 18(9:25 - 2nd) S.Vidlak pass complete to SDSU 29. Catch made by B.Bowens at SDSU 29. Gain of 53 yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 29.
|Kickoff
|(9:31 - 2nd) J.Browning kicks 64 yards from SDSU 35 to the BOISE 1. C.Wright returns the kickoff. Tackled by I.McElvane at BOISE 18.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:31 - 2nd) J.Browning extra point is good.
|Punt
4 & 11 - BOISE 50(9:41 - 2nd) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts yards to BOISE 50 Center-M.Hutton. T.Shavers blocked the kick. T.Shavers recovered the blocked kick. T.Shavers for 50 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
4 & 6 - BOISE 45(9:41 - 2nd) PENALTY on BOISE-S.Vidlak Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - BOISE 45(9:46 - 2nd) S.Vidlak steps back to pass. S.Vidlak pass incomplete intended for D.Koetter.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - BOISE 45(10:25 - 2nd) S.Vidlak pass complete to SDSU 45. Catch made by G.Holani at SDSU 45. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by M.Shawcroft at SDSU 45.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 49(10:47 - 2nd) S.Vidlak pass complete to SDSU 49. Catch made by S.Cobbs at SDSU 49. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Shawcroft at SDSU 45.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 24 - SDGST 9(10:54 - 2nd) J.Browning punts 40 yards to SDSU 49 Center-R.Wintermeyer. Fair catch by G.Holani.
|Penalty
4 & 19 - SDGST 14(10:54 - 2nd) PENALTY on SDSU-J.Browning Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
3 & 13 - SDGST 20(11:44 - 2nd) B.Burmeister steps back to pass. B.Burmeister sacked at SDSU 14 for -6 yards (D.Washington)
|+8 YD
2 & 21 - SDGST 12(12:23 - 2nd) B.Burmeister rushed to SDSU 20 for 8 yards. Tackled by E.Noa at SDSU 20.
|Penalty
2 & 16 - SDGST 17(12:42 - 2nd) PENALTY on SDSU-B.Crenshaw-Dickson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 11 - SDGST 22(13:02 - 2nd) PENALTY on SDSU-B.Crenshaw-Dickson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 23(13:38 - 2nd) J.Byrd rushed to SDSU 22 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Schramm at SDSU 22.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - SDGST 17(14:10 - 2nd) J.Byrd rushed to SDSU 23 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Skinner at SDSU 23.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 12(14:48 - 2nd) J.Byrd rushed to SDSU 17 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Schramm at SDSU 17.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - BOISE 31(14:56 - 2nd) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 47 yards to SDSU 22 Center-M.Hutton. J.Byrd returned punt from the SDSU 22. J.Byrd ran out of bounds. PENALTY on SDSU-SDSU Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - BOISE 31(15:00 - 2nd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for S.Cobbs.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - BOISE 31(0:25 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald J.Tavai at BOISE 31.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 30(0:54 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by G.Fountain S.Lakalaka at BOISE 31.
|+17 YD
2 & 9 - BOISE 13(1:11 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 30 for 17 yards. Tackled by P.McMorris at BOISE 30.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 12(1:53 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Baskerville at BOISE 13.
|Kickoff
|(1:53 - 1st) J.Browning kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to the BOISE End Zone. Touchback. PENALTY on BOISE-BOISE Defensive Illegal Blindside Block 13 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - SDGST 15(1:54 - 1st) J.Browning 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-R.Wintermeyer Holder-D.Delgado.
|+7 YD
3 & 15 - SDGST 15(2:29 - 1st) B.Burmeister pass complete to BOISE 15. Catch made by J.Byrd at BOISE 15. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Schramm at BOISE 8.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - SDGST 10(2:29 - 1st) B.Burmeister pass complete to BOISE 10. Catch made by T.Shavers at BOISE 10. Gain of 10 yards. T.Shavers for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on SDSU-D.Abdullah Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SDGST 10(3:14 - 1st) J.Byrd rushed to BOISE 10 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Hassanein at BOISE 10.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - SDGST 5(3:38 - 1st) PENALTY on SDSU-M.Redman False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - SDGST 7(4:18 - 1st) C.Davis rushed to BOISE 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Tarlas M.Callahan at BOISE 5.
|+26 YD
3 & 7 - SDGST 33(4:56 - 1st) B.Burmeister pass complete to BOISE 33. Catch made by J.Matthews at BOISE 33. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by K.Kaniho at BOISE 7.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - SDGST 36(5:39 - 1st) B.Burmeister rushed to BOISE 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Schramm at BOISE 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 36(5:44 - 1st) B.Burmeister steps back to pass. B.Burmeister pass incomplete intended for T.Shavers.
|+12 YD
2 & 4 - SDGST 48(6:04 - 1st) B.Burmeister rushed to BOISE 36 for 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Jones at BOISE 36.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 46(6:34 - 1st) J.Byrd rushed to BOISE 48 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Washington at BOISE 48.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 15 - BOISE 20(6:41 - 1st) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 34 yards to SDSU 46 Center-M.Hutton. Fair catch by J.Byrd.
|Penalty
4 & 10 - BOISE 25(6:42 - 1st) PENALTY on BOISE-C.Biggers False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - BOISE 25(6:51 - 1st) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for B.Bowens.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BOISE 25(6:57 - 1st) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for D.Koetter.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 25(7:23 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Shawcroft C.McDonald at BOISE 25.
|Kickoff
|(7:23 - 1st) J.Browning kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to the BOISE End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - SDGST 11(7:26 - 1st) J.Browning 21 yard field goal attempt is good Center-R.Wintermeyer Holder-D.Delgado.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - SDGST 6(8:07 - 1st) J.Byrd rushed to BOISE 4 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Matlock D.Schramm at BOISE 4.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - SDGST 6(8:13 - 1st) B.Burmeister steps back to pass. B.Burmeister pass incomplete intended for M.Shaw.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 10(8:49 - 1st) B.Burmeister rushed to BOISE 6 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Biggers D.Schramm at BOISE 6.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - SDGST 5(9:15 - 1st) PENALTY on SDSU-C.Bennett False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+16 YD
4 & 1 - SDGST 21(9:53 - 1st) J.Byrd rushed to BOISE 5 for 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Kaniho at BOISE 5.
|+8 YD
3 & 10 - SDGST 29(10:26 - 1st) B.Burmeister scrambles to BOISE 21 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Robinson D.Schramm at BOISE 21.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SDGST 29(10:29 - 1st) B.Burmeister steps back to pass. B.Burmeister pass incomplete intended for J.Byrd.
|+5 YD
1 & 15 - SDGST 34(10:59 - 1st) B.Burmeister rushed to BOISE 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by E.Noa at BOISE 29.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BOISE 29(10:59 - 1st) PENALTY on SDSU-M.Redman False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Int
2 & 14 - BOISE 39(11:08 - 1st) T.Green pass INTERCEPTED at SDSU 40. Intercepted by D.Malone at SDSU 40. Tackled by T.Green at BOISE 29.
|+1 YD
1 & 15 - BOISE 40(11:44 - 1st) T.Green rushed to SDSU 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by G.Fountain at SDSU 39.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BOISE 35(12:07 - 1st) PENALTY on BOISE-BOISE False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+20 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 45(12:44 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to SDSU 35 for 20 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Baskerville at SDSU 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 45(13:19 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by P.McMorris at BOISE 45.
|+17 YD
3 & 7 - BOISE 28(13:40 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 28. Catch made by D.Koetter at BOISE 28. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by SDSU at BOISE 45.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - BOISE 26(14:16 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 26. Catch made by S.Cobbs at BOISE 26. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald at BOISE 28.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 25(15:00 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald at BOISE 26.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Browning kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to the BOISE End Zone. Touchback.
