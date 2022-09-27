|
|
No. 2 Alabama puts win streak vs. No. 20 Arkansas on line
Alabama will try to continue its dominance of Southeastern Conference rival Arkansas on Saturday when it travels to Fayetteville, Ark., in one of four matchups this week between teams in the top 20.
The No. 2 Crimson Tide (4-0, 1-0 SEC) have won 15 consecutive games against the 20th-ranked Razorbacks (3-1, 1-1) and have not lost a matchup in the series since 2006, the year before Nick Saban arrived at Alabama.
This will be the Tide's second road game of the season and first against a conference opponent. In its only road game so far, Alabama narrowly escaped with a 20-19 nonconference victory at Texas on Sept. 10.
The Razorbacks last defeated Alabama in 2006 at home, and could use a major bounce back victory after blowing a 14-point lead in last week's 23-21 loss to then-No. 23 Texas A&M.
Arkansas led 14-0 before the Aggies scored 23 unanswered points. The Razorbacks pulled to within two, but kicker Cam Little's 42-yard go-ahead field goal with 1:30 remaining in the game bounced off the top of the right upright.
"You know, after the game and on the bus, I was going to the airport I went back and talked to each and every one of them," Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said. "The great thing about it is that we're not used to it. That was only (the second loss) in the last 10 games. But it hurt."
The loss cost the Razorbacks a chance to start 4-0 in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1988-89, while preventing them from winning their first two SEC games since 2006. It also cost them 10 spots in the AP Top 25 rankings.
Each team begins a tough stretch in the schedule Saturday.
Alabama, which ranks fifth in the nation in scoring and sixth in total offense (48.3 points and 517.5 yards per game), has No. 17 Texas A&M and then No. 8 Tennessee on the schedule. Arkansas follows this week's game with three consecutive road games at Mississippi State, No. 19 BYU and Auburn.
"This is a very dangerous team we're playing in Arkansas," Saban said. "They have a very, very good team. Coming off a tough loss. They make a lot of explosive plays."
Both teams have run the ball well. The Razorbacks rank ninth nationally with 243.8 rushing yards per game just ahead of Alabama, which ranks 10th at 235 yards per game.
Arkansas' Raheim Sanders leads the SEC with 508 yards on 83 carries and has three touchdowns while averaging 6.1 yards. Quarterback KJ Jefferson has 274 rushing yards and four touchdowns in addition to his 941 yards, eight touchdowns and only one interception passing on 67-of-97 attempts.
"(Quarterback) KJ Jefferson is a dual threat-wise, big, strong, really good passer," Saban said. "They've got a lot of quarterback runs, which create another gap on defense. And to go with that, they have great play-action passes."
Alabama counters at QB with reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, who has completed 83 of 121 passes for 1,029 yards, 13 touchdowns and two interceptions so far while rushing for 150 yards and two touchdowns.
"(I see) a lot of confidence ... in everything he does, whether he's throwing, whether he's scrambling, staying in the pocket until the last second," Pittman said. "When he gets outside the pocket, he just looks comfortable, like 'I could run it for a touchdown, I can throw it for a touchdown. I'm just gonna do kind of whichever one I decide to do.' "
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|6
|2
|Rushing
|2
|2
|Passing
|4
|0
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-4
|0-2
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|199
|37
|Total Plays
|18
|10
|Avg Gain
|11.1
|3.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|40
|33
|Rush Attempts
|8
|7
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.0
|4.7
|Yards Passing
|159
|4
|Comp. - Att.
|6-10
|2-3
|Yards Per Pass
|15.9
|1.3
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|2
|0
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|2-43.5
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|159
|PASS YDS
|4
|
|
|40
|RUSH YDS
|33
|
|
|199
|TOTAL YDS
|37
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Young 9 QB
|B. Young
|6/10
|159
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Gibbs 1 RB
|J. Gibbs
|5
|26
|0
|9
|
B. Young 9 QB
|B. Young
|1
|8
|1
|8
|
J. McClellan 2 RB
|J. McClellan
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Prentice 80 WR
|K. Prentice
|4
|3
|92
|1
|47
|
I. Bond 17 WR
|I. Bond
|1
|1
|53
|0
|53
|
T. Holden 11 WR
|T. Holden
|2
|2
|14
|0
|9
|
J. Brooks 7 WR
|J. Brooks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. McClellan 2 RB
|J. McClellan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. McKinstry 1 DB
|K. McKinstry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Arnold 3 DB
|T. Arnold
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hellams 2 DB
|D. Hellams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Moody 42 LB
|J. Moody
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Battle 9 DB
|J. Battle
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Oatis 91 DL
|J. Oatis
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Turner 15 LB
|D. Turner
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Young 47 DL
|B. Young
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Anderson Jr. 31 LB
|W. Anderson Jr.
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Branch 14 DB
|B. Branch
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Smith 50 DL
|T. Smith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Reichard 16 K
|W. Reichard
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Jefferson 1 QB
|K. Jefferson
|2/3
|4
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Sanders 5 RB
|R. Sanders
|5
|28
|0
|11
|
K. Jefferson 1 QB
|K. Jefferson
|2
|5
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Jackson Jr. 2 WR
|K. Jackson Jr.
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
M. Landers 3 WR
|M. Landers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Haselwood 9 WR
|J. Haselwood
|1
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Slusher 2 DB
|M. Slusher
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Blair 15 DB
|S. Blair
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Pool 10 LB
|B. Pool
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Sanders 42 LB
|D. Sanders
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson 19 DB
|K. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ball 5 DL
|C. Ball
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Gregory 50 DL
|E. Gregory
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. McGlothern 3 DB
|D. McGlothern
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
Z. Williams 56 DL
|Z. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Fletcher 31 P
|M. Fletcher
|2
|43.5
|0
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - BAMA 8(2:43 - 1st) B.Young scrambles to ARK End Zone for 8 yards. B.Young for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+53 YD
3 & 6 - BAMA 39(3:08 - 1st) B.Young pass deep middle complete to BAMA 39. Catch made by I.Bond at BAMA 39. Gain of 53 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 8.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - BAMA 35(3:53 - 1st) B.Young pass short left complete to BAMA 35. Catch made by K.Prentice at BAMA 35. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Slusher at BAMA 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 35(4:00 - 1st) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete short middle intended for J.McClellan.
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - BAMA 29(4:33 - 1st) J.McClellan rushed up the middle to BAMA 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by Z.Williams; B.Pool at BAMA 35.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - BAMA 20(5:09 - 1st) B.Young pass short middle complete to BAMA 20. Catch made by T.Holden at BAMA 20. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by B.Pool at BAMA 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 20(5:40 - 1st) J.Gibbs rushed to BAMA 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by E.Gregory; D.Sanders at BAMA 20.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - ARK 29(5:47 - 1st) M.Fletcher punts 51 yards to BAMA 20 Center-E.Stein. Fair catch by K.McKinstry.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - ARK 34(6:02 - 1st) PENALTY on ARK-ARK Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - ARK 33(6:52 - 1st) K.Jefferson scrambles up the middle to ARK 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Oatis; T.Smith at ARK 34.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - ARK 27(7:19 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed left guard to ARK 33 for 6 yards. Tackled by W.Anderson; J.Battle at ARK 33.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 25(7:41 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed right end to ARK 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Moody; B.Branch at ARK 27.
|Kickoff
|(7:41 - 1st) W.Reichard kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35 to the ARK End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:41 - 1st) W.Reichard extra point is good.
|+47 YD
3 & 3 - BAMA 47(7:48 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to ARK 47. Catch made by K.Prentice at ARK 47. Gain of 47 yards. K.Prentice for 47 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - BAMA 46(8:36 - 1st) J.Gibbs rushed up the middle to ARK 47 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Sanders; S.Blair at ARK 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 46(9:01 - 1st) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete short left intended for K.Prentice.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - BAMA 44(9:10 - 1st) BAMA FUMBLES (aborted). Fumble RECOVERED by BAMA-J.McClellan at BAMA 44. J.McClellan rushed to BAMA 46 for yards. Tackled by C.Ball; S.Blair at BAMA 46.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - BAMA 44(9:20 - 1st) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete short right intended for J.Brooks.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 35(9:50 - 1st) J.Gibbs rushed right end to BAMA 44 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Sanders at BAMA 44.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 11 - ARK 29(9:58 - 1st) M.Fletcher punts 36 yards to BAMA 35 Center-E.Stein. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - ARK 29(10:05 - 1st) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete short right intended for M.Landers.
|-4 YD
2 & 7 - ARK 33(10:30 - 1st) K.Jefferson pass short left complete to ARK 33. Catch made by J.Haselwood at ARK 33. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by K.McKinstry at ARK 29. PENALTY on ARK-ARK Illegal Formation 5 yards declined.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 30(11:03 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed up the middle to ARK 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Turner; B.Young at ARK 33.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - ARK 24(11:21 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed up the middle to ARK 30 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Hellams at ARK 30.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 16(11:51 - 1st) K.Jefferson pass short right complete to ARK 16. Catch made by K.Jackson at ARK 16. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Arnold at ARK 24.
|+11 YD
2 & 6 - ARK 5(12:21 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed right end to ARK 16 for 11 yards. Tackled by B.Branch; J.Moody at ARK 16.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 1(12:48 - 1st) K.Jefferson rushed up the middle to ARK 5 for 4 yards. Tackled by W.Anderson; J.Oatis at ARK 5.
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 10 - BAMA 19(12:53 - 1st) B.Young pass short middle INTERCEPTED at ARK 1. Intercepted by D.McGlothern at ARK 1. Tackled by BAMA at ARK 1.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - BAMA 24(13:22 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to ARK 24. Catch made by T.Holden at ARK 24. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ARK at ARK 19.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 31(14:05 - 1st) J.Gibbs rushed up the middle to ARK 24 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Johnson at ARK 24.
|+41 YD
2 & 7 - BAMA 28(14:27 - 1st) B.Young pass deep right complete to BAMA 28. Catch made by K.Prentice at BAMA 28. Gain of 41 yards. Tackled by S.Blair at ARK 31.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Gibbs rushed right tackle to BAMA 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Blair; D.Sanders at BAMA 28.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) ARK kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to the BAMA End Zone. Touchback.
