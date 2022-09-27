|
|
|NWEST
|PSU
No. 11 Penn State puts steady approach up against Northwestern
Penn State and visiting Northwestern return to Big Ten play Saturday at State College, Pa., after differing results against Mid-American Conference foes last week.
While No. 11 Penn State overcame early sluggishness to defeat Central Michigan 33-14, Northwestern sputtered to a 17-14 defeat against visiting Miami (Ohio).
Northwestern (1-3, 1-0 Big Ten) knows it must do its best to disrupt Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford, who was 22 of 34 for 217 yards and three touchdowns through the air against Central Michigan, and gained 23 yards rushing with another score.
Nittany Lions coach James Franklin has lauded Clifford, a sixth-year senior, for being "much more even keeled" for Penn State (4-0, 1-0).
"He's not getting too high when things are good, he's not getting too low when we'd like a play back," Franklin said.
Still, Franklin is eyeing opportunities to play freshman quarterback Drew Allar in at least one series per game when feasible, "putting a priority on depth, based on previous experiences, based on what we need to do in 2022," he said.
Allar completed two of his five passes against Central Michigan for 20 yards.
Northwestern is winless since opening the season by defeating Nebraska 31-28 in Dublin, Ireland, on Aug. 27.
The Wildcats' latest defeat wasn't decided until the final 21 seconds Saturday, when Graham Nicholson of Miami (Ohio) connected on a go-ahead, 36-yard field goal to cap a 17-14 road victory for the RedHawks. Northwestern has lost each of its games by one possession.
"For the team, you've got to use the frustration as motivation," Wildcats coach Pat Fitzgerald said. "I mean, I talked to them again about, 'You had two fourth-quarter turnovers in a one-score game. You can't do that.' You can't have a breakdown at the end of the game (and) ... expect to win a one-score game.
"Now, we had ample opportunities early in all three of those games to seize momentum, and we haven't. That's something we've got to continue to stress. And just keep grinding. I really like this group of guys. I think they've got a confidence about them."
While quarterback Ryan Hilinski passed for 257 yards and had a 1-yard rushing touchdown against Miami (Ohio), the Wildcats are looking for more urgency from their offense. They have averaged just 20.3 points a contest since the season opener.
Northwestern running back Evan Hull leads the nation with an average of 181 all-purpose yards a game, including 92.5 yards on the ground. He'll be looking to get on track against the Nittany Lions after being limited to 62 yards on 21 carries against Miami (Ohio) with just 10 yards on two receptions.
Franklin sees one key matchup as the Nittany Lions defensive front against Northwestern offensive lineman Peter Skoronski, who is projected as a possible first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
"I think our defensive ends are excited about it," Franklin said. "This is why you come to a place like Penn State, to compete and play against this type of talent."
Penn State has a 14-5 advantage in the all-time series.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|0
|5
|Rushing
|0
|2
|Passing
|0
|3
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|0-4
|1-3
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|13
|74
|Total Plays
|12
|16
|Avg Gain
|1.1
|4.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|13
|52
|Rush Attempts
|10
|12
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.3
|4.3
|Yards Passing
|0
|22
|Comp. - Att.
|0-2
|3-4
|Yards Per Pass
|0.0
|5.5
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|2-20
|Touchdowns
|0
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-43.0
|1-47.0
|Return Yards
|0
|31
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-31
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|0
|PASS YDS
|22
|
|
|13
|RUSH YDS
|52
|
|
|13
|TOTAL YDS
|74
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Hilinski 3 QB
|R. Hilinski
|0/2
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Hull 26 RB
|E. Hull
|7
|13
|0
|5
|
C. Freeman 0 QB
|C. Freeman
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
A. Tyus III 7 RB
|A. Tyus III
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
M. Washington 6 WR
|M. Washington
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Porter 4 RB
|C. Porter
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Kirtz 17 WR
|B. Kirtz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
X. Mueller 34 LB
|X. Mueller
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mitchell 2 DB
|C. Mitchell
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Heard II 24 DB
|R. Heard II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lewis 9 DB
|J. Lewis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Hollis, Jr. 13 DB
|G. Hollis, Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. O'Rourke 46 DL
|D. O'Rourke
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Gallagher 32 LB
|B. Gallagher
|0-1
|0.0
|1
|
G. Metz 57 LB
|G. Metz
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Clifford 14 QB
|S. Clifford
|3/4
|22
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Singleton 10 RB
|N. Singleton
|9
|34
|0
|9
|
K. Lee 24 RB
|K. Lee
|2
|13
|0
|10
|
P. Washington 3 WR
|P. Washington
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
S. Clifford 14 QB
|S. Clifford
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Washington 3 WR
|P. Washington
|2
|2
|13
|0
|13
|
M. Tinsley 5 WR
|M. Tinsley
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Brown 16 S
|J. Brown
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Robinson 44 DE
|C. Robinson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Carter 11 LB
|A. Carter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Vanover 56 DE
|A. Vanover
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Wheatley 6 S
|Z. Wheatley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Isaac 20 DE
|A. Isaac
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Reed 7 S
|J. Reed
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Beamon 51 DT
|H. Beamon
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ellies 91 DT
|D. Ellies
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Mustipher 97 DT
|P. Mustipher
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Amor 96 P
|B. Amor
|1
|47.0
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 47(1:38 - 1st) K.Lee rushed to NW 37 for 10 yards. Tackled by NW at NW 37.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 40(1:59 - 1st) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 40. Catch made by P.Washington at PSU 40. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by R.Heard at NW 47.
|Result
|Play
|Int
3 & 11 - NWEST 43(2:13 - 1st) R.Hilinski pass INTERCEPTED at PSU 19. Intercepted by J.Brown at PSU 19. Tackled by NW at PSU 50. PENALTY on PSU-PSU Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - NWEST 42(2:44 - 1st) E.Hull rushed to PSU 43 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Robinson; P.Mustipher at PSU 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NWEST 42(3:25 - 1st) M.Washington rushed to PSU 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by PSU at PSU 42.
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 10 - PSU 28(3:32 - 1st) S.Clifford pass INTERCEPTED at PSU 42. Intercepted by B.Gallagher at PSU 42. Tackled by PSU at PSU 42. The Replay Official reviewed the pass interception and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - PSU 28(4:03 - 1st) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 28. Catch made by P.Washington at PSU 28. Gain of 0 yards.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 17(4:40 - 1st) K.Lee rushed to PSU 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by X.Mueller at PSU 20.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - NWEST 45(4:47 - 1st) L.Akers punts 38 yards to PSU 17 Center-W.Halkyard. Fair catch by P.Washington.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - NWEST 45(4:52 - 1st) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for B.Kirtz.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - NWEST 45(5:26 - 1st) E.Hull rushed to NW 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Vanover D.Ellies at NW 45.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 40(5:44 - 1st) E.Hull rushed to NW 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by Z.Wheatley at NW 45.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - PSU 47(5:49 - 1st) N.Singleton rushed to NW 40 for 7 yards. S.Clifford FUMBLES forced by G.Hollis. Fumble RECOVERED by NW-X.Mueller at NW 40. Tackled by PSU at NW 40.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - PSU 48(6:26 - 1st) S.Clifford rushed to NW 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Mitchell at NW 47.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 46(7:09 - 1st) N.Singleton rushed to PSU 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis G.Metz at PSU 48.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - NWEST 12(7:17 - 1st) H.Renner punts 42 yards to PSU 46 Center-W.Halkyard. Downed by R.Niro.
|-4 YD
3 & 2 - NWEST 16(7:55 - 1st) C.Porter rushed to NW 12 for -4 yards. Tackled by A.Isaac H.Beamon at NW 12.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - NWEST 12(8:25 - 1st) C.Freeman rushed to NW 16 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Brown P.Mustipher at NW 16.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 8(8:53 - 1st) E.Hull rushed to NW 12 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Robinson at NW 12.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - PSU 45(9:03 - 1st) B.Amor punts 47 yards to NW 8 Center-C.Stoll. Downed by PSU.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - PSU 45(9:39 - 1st) N.Singleton rushed to PSU 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Mitchell at PSU 45.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - PSU 45(10:18 - 1st) N.Singleton rushed to PSU 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by X.Mueller at PSU 45.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 36(10:56 - 1st) N.Singleton rushed to PSU 45 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Mitchell at PSU 45.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - PSU 31(11:28 - 1st) N.Singleton rushed to PSU 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by X.Mueller at PSU 36.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 24(11:58 - 1st) N.Singleton rushed to PSU 31 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Heard at PSU 31.
|+9 YD
3 & 6 - PSU 15(12:28 - 1st) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 15. Catch made by M.Tinsley at PSU 15. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by X.Mueller at PSU 24.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - PSU 12(12:40 - 1st) N.Singleton rushed to PSU 15 for 3 yards. Tackled by X.Mueller B.Gallagher at PSU 15.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 11(13:21 - 1st) N.Singleton rushed to PSU 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.O'Rourke X.Mueller at PSU 12.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - NWEST 30(13:34 - 1st) H.Renner punts 49 yards to PSU 21 Center-W.Halkyard. Downed by M.Uihlein. PENALTY on PSU-PSU Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
3 & 6 - NWEST 29(14:04 - 1st) E.Hull rushed to NW 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Carter J.Reed at NW 30.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - NWEST 26(14:34 - 1st) E.Hull rushed to NW 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at NW 29.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(15:00 - 1st) E.Hull rushed to NW 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at NW 26.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Pinegar kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to the NW End Zone. Touchback.
