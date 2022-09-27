|
|
|OKLAST
|BAYLOR
No. 9 Oklahoma State visits No. 16 Baylor in rematch of Big 12 title game
No. 9 Oklahoma State looks to avenge last season's painful loss to Baylor in the Big 12 title game when the Cowboys visit the No. 16 Bears on Saturday afternoon at Waco, Texas.
Oklahoma State (3-0) is coming off a bye and playing its Big 12 opener while Baylor (3-1, 1-0 Big 12) posted a 31-24 road victory at Iowa State last week.
Last season, the Cowboys won the regular-season matchup with the Bears but fell short 21-16 in the conference championship game when a possible College Football Playoff spot was on the line. Then-No. 5 Oklahoma State had first-and-goal at the Baylor 2-yard line with 1:19 remaining but the Bears stopped all four plays, including the final one just short of the goal-line.
The play of Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders will be observed closely.
Sanders threw 12 interceptions last season and seven came in the two games against Baylor. In the title game, he was picked off four times and didn't throw a touchdown.
Cowboys coach Mike Gundy said the pass protection will need to be better this time.
"I went back and looked at that, four of the seven (Sanders interceptions), I think four of them he was being hit when he let go of the ball," Gundy said. "And then one he threw off his back foot on a crossing route, overthrew a guy and hit the safety in the stomach. So, we certainly want to be more protective with the ball against them.
"And I'm not really concerned about it based on the number of turnovers that he had. He was being hit when he threw the ball."
Sanders has played well this season with 916 yards, 10 touchdowns and one interception, and is just 173 yards away from becoming the fifth Oklahoma State quarterback to pass for 8,000 career yards.
His play has helped the Cowboys lead the nation in scoring offense (51.7 points per game) and rank eighth in total offense (511.3 yards per game).
"He's playing pretty good," Gundy said. "When we protect him a little bit and rush the ball some, he's a pretty good football player. He's got good skill. He understands what we're trying to accomplish. We've talked about this a number of times, but he's had a lot of experience now. Things come to him much easier than they did a couple of years ago."
Baylor coach Dave Aranda has taken note of Sanders, saying "offensively, (Oklahoma State's) quarterback really stands out. Really playing fast, looks faster, playing confident."
The Bears are looking for their 10th consecutive home win behind an offense that ranks 22nd in scoring (40.5) and 23rd in points allowed (16.8).
Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen passed for season highs of 238 yards and three touchdowns in the win over Iowa State. He has thrown for 773 yards and seven touchdowns with one interception this season.
Shapen completed 19 of 26 passes against the Cyclones, marking the second time this season that he has completed more than 70 percent of his passes.
"If we can get things like this that we can build off, for sure we'll do it," Aranda said. "And then try to take the next step, because there's a whole lot to it."
Shapen was 23-of-28 passing for 180 yards and three touchdowns in the title game win over the Cowboys.
Oklahoma State leads the series 22-19.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|7
|5
|Rushing
|4
|1
|Passing
|3
|4
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-3
|2-4
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|85
|94
|Total Plays
|19
|17
|Avg Gain
|4.5
|5.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|41
|18
|Rush Attempts
|11
|4
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.7
|4.5
|Yards Passing
|44
|76
|Comp. - Att.
|5-8
|9-13
|Yards Per Pass
|5.5
|5.8
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|1
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|1-49.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|44
|PASS YDS
|76
|
|
|41
|RUSH YDS
|18
|
|
|85
|TOTAL YDS
|94
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Sanders 3 QB
|S. Sanders
|5/8
|44
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Richardson 20 RB
|D. Richardson
|7
|24
|0
|7
|
S. Sanders 3 QB
|S. Sanders
|4
|17
|0
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Presley 80 WR
|B. Presley
|3
|2
|23
|0
|16
|
D. Richardson 20 RB
|D. Richardson
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
B. Green 9 WR
|B. Green
|1
|1
|8
|1
|8
|
B. Johnson 8 WR
|B. Johnson
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Richardson 17 WR
|J. Richardson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
X. Benson 1 LB
|X. Benson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Cobb 0 LB
|M. Cobb
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Taylor II 25 S
|J. Taylor II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Muhammad 7 CB
|J. Muhammad
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Harper 13 S
|T. Harper
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Flanagan 18 S
|S. Flanagan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Williams 28 S
|E. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lacy 89 DE
|T. Lacy
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Martin 9 DE
|B. Martin
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Brown 49 K
|T. Brown
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Shapen 12 QB
|B. Shapen
|9/13
|76
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Q. Jones 28 RB
|Q. Jones
|2
|15
|0
|14
|
C. Williams 0 RB
|C. Williams
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
M. Baldwin 80 WR
|M. Baldwin
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Baldwin 80 WR
|M. Baldwin
|3
|3
|29
|0
|28
|
G. Holmes 6 WR
|G. Holmes
|3
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
C. Williams 0 RB
|C. Williams
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
R. Reese 29 RB
|R. Reese
|2
|2
|7
|0
|5
|
B. Sims 8 TE
|B. Sims
|3
|2
|4
|0
|7
|
J. Cameron 34 WR
|J. Cameron
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Ellis 84 WR
|J. Ellis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Neal 14 S
|D. Neal
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Walcott 13 S
|A. Walcott
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jones 2 LB
|M. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Doyle 5 LB
|D. Doyle
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Player 91 DL
|J. Player
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Hall 95 DL
|G. Hall
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lemear 20 S
|D. Lemear
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Franklin 9 DL
|T. Franklin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Randolph 55 LB
|G. Randolph
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Mayers 95 K
|J. Mayers
|1/1
|34
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
I. Power 1 P
|I. Power
|1
|49.0
|0
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Holmes 6 WR
|G. Holmes
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
2 & 8 - OKLAST 35(0:24 - 1st) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for J.Richardson.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 33(0:42 - 1st) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Doyle at OKS 35.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - OKLAST 26(1:07 - 1st) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 33 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Walcott at OKS 33.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 20(1:26 - 1st) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by G.Hall at OKS 26.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - BAYLOR 49(1:35 - 1st) I.Power punts 49 yards to OKS End Zone Center-BAY. Touchback.
|+1 YD
3 & 10 - BAYLOR 50(2:19 - 1st) Q.Jones rushed to OKS 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Lacy; B.Martin at OKS 49.
|+5 YD
2 & 15 - BAYLOR 45(2:57 - 1st) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 45. Catch made by R.Reese at BAY 45. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by X.Benson at BAY 50.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 50(3:34 - 1st) M.Baldwin rushed to BAY 45 for -5 yards. Tackled by M.Cobb; T.Harper at BAY 45.
|+19 YD
3 & 10 - BAYLOR 31(4:09 - 1st) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 31. Catch made by G.Holmes at BAY 31. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by J.Taylor at BAY 50.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 31(4:16 - 1st) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for G.Holmes.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 31(4:22 - 1st) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for J.Cameron.
|+7 YD
2 & 2 - BAYLOR 24(4:49 - 1st) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 24. Catch made by B.Sims at BAY 24. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by S.Flanagan at BAY 31.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 16(5:19 - 1st) C.Williams rushed to BAY 24 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Muhammad at BAY 24.
|Kickoff
|(5:24 - 1st) A.Hale kicks 61 yards from OKS 35 to the BAY 4. G.Holmes returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Daniels at BAY 16.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:24 - 1st) T.Brown extra point is good.
|+8 YD
3 & Goal - OKLAST 8(5:32 - 1st) S.Sanders pass complete to BAY 8. Catch made by B.Green at BAY 8. Gain of 8 yards. B.Green for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - OKLAST 13(6:00 - 1st) S.Sanders rushed to BAY 8 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Walcott at BAY 8.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 14(6:27 - 1st) D.Richardson rushed to BAY 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Jones at BAY 13.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - OKLAST 15(6:40 - 1st) S.Sanders rushed to BAY 14 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Player at BAY 14.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - OKLAST 16(7:19 - 1st) D.Richardson rushed to BAY 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by G.Randolph; J.Player at BAY 15.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - OKLAST 17(7:41 - 1st) S.Sanders rushed to BAY 16 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Doyle at BAY 16.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 24(8:01 - 1st) S.Sanders pass complete to BAY 24. Catch made by B.Presley at BAY 24. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Neal at BAY 17.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 34(8:32 - 1st) S.Sanders rushed to BAY 24 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BAY at BAY 24.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - OKLAST 39(8:54 - 1st) D.Richardson rushed to BAY 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Doyle; D.Lemear at BAY 34.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - OKLAST 44(9:14 - 1st) PENALTY on BAY-G.Hall Defensive Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 46(9:56 - 1st) D.Richardson rushed to BAY 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Franklin; G.Hall at BAY 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 46(10:01 - 1st) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for B.Presley.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 38(10:13 - 1st) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 38. Catch made by B.Presley at OKS 38. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by D.Neal at BAY 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 38(10:20 - 1st) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for D.Richardson.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - OKLAST 34(10:35 - 1st) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 34. Catch made by B.Johnson at OKS 34. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Jones at OKS 38.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(10:56 - 1st) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 25. Catch made by D.Richardson at OKS 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Neal at OKS 34.
|Kickoff
|(10:56 - 1st) N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to the OKS End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - BAYLOR 24(11:01 - 1st) J.Mayers 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BAY Holder-BAY.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - BAYLOR 16(11:07 - 1st) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for G.Holmes.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 18(11:54 - 1st) B.Shapen pass complete to OKS 18. Catch made by R.Reese at OKS 18. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by X.Benson at OKS 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 18(12:28 - 1st) B.Shapen pass complete to OKS 18. Catch made by M.Baldwin at OKS 18. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by M.Cobb at OKS 18.
|+14 YD
3 & 9 - BAYLOR 32(12:48 - 1st) Q.Jones rushed to OKS 18 for 14 yards. Tackled by J.Muhammad; E.Williams at OKS 18.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 33(13:18 - 1st) B.Shapen pass complete to OKS 33. Catch made by M.Baldwin at OKS 33. Gain of 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Muhammad; B.Martin at OKS 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 33(13:24 - 1st) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for B.Sims.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 50(13:59 - 1st) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 50. Catch made by C.Williams at BAY 50. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by M.Cobb at OKS 33.
|+28 YD
2 & 13 - BAYLOR 22(14:30 - 1st) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 22. Catch made by M.Baldwin at BAY 22. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by OKS at BAY 50.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(15:00 - 1st) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 25. Catch made by B.Sims at BAY 25. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by T.Harper at BAY 22.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.Hale kicks 62 yards from OKS 35 to the BAY 3. Fair catch by G.Holmes.
-
TXSTSM
JMAD
7
26
4th 12:36 ESP+
-
NILL
BALLST
31
14
3rd 8:38 ESP+
-
OREGST
12UTAH
16
21
3rd 9:46 PACN
-
UMASS
EMICH
13
0
3rd 11:32 ESP+
-
ECU
SFLA
41
7
2nd 0:02 ESP+
-
2BAMA
20ARK
14
0
1st 2:35 CBS
-
BGREEN
AKRON
10
7
1st 3:00 ESP+
-
CIT
APLST
0
14
2nd 15:00 ESP+
-
CMICH
TOLEDO
3
3
1st 1:59 NFLN
-
FRESNO
UCONN
0
3
2nd 15:00 CBSSN
-
GRDWB
MRSHL
6
7
1st 3:14 ESP+
-
IOWAST
KANSAS
0
0
1st 0:00 ESP2
-
MIAOH
BUFF
7
7
1st 1:43 ESPU
-
MICHST
MD
7
14
1st 1:45 FS1
-
NWEST
11PSU
0
0
1st 1:28 ESPN
-
OHIO
KENTST
0
7
1st 0:21 ESP+
-
9OKLAST
16BAYLOR
7
3
1st 1:26 FOX
-
RUT
3OHIOST
7
7
1st 4:19 BTN
-
VATECH
UNC
3
7
1st 2:06 ACCN
-
22WAKE
23FSU
7
7
1st 4:25 ABC
-
FAU
NTEXAS
0
6
1st 11:25 ESP+
-
17TXAM
MISSST
0
0
1st 10:04 SECN
-
SALA
UL
0
047.5 O/U
+8.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
WAG
CUSE
0
0
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
CAL
WASHST
0
053 O/U
-4
Sat 5:30pm PACN
-
LIB
ODU
0
047.5 O/U
+4
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
NH
WMICH
0
052.5 O/U
-15
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
UTEP
CHARLO
0
056 O/U
+3.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
CINCY
TULSA
0
058 O/U
+10.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPU
-
GAS
CSTCAR
0
069.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
LAMON
ARKST
0
059 O/U
-7
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
LSU
AUBURN
0
045 O/U
+8
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
TROY
WKY
0
054.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
IND
NEB
0
061.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
10NCST
5CLEM
0
045.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
SJST
WYO
0
042.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 7:30pm CBSSN
-
UAB
RICE
0
051 O/U
+10.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
1UGA
MIZZOU
0
054 O/U
+30
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
UVA
DUKE
0
054.5 O/U
-2
Sat 7:30pm
-
WVU
TEXAS
0
061 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm FS1
-
FIU
NMEXST
0
054 O/U
-14.5
Sat 8:00pm FLOF
-
GATECH
24PITT
0
047 O/U
-21.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
COLO
ARIZ
0
057.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 9:30pm PACN
-
ARIZST
6USC
0
061.5 O/U
-24.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
STNFRD
13OREG
0
062.5 O/U
-17
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
EWASH
FLA
0
0
Sun 12:00pm ESP+
-
SCST
SC
10
50
Final SECN
-
UTAHST
19BYU
26
38
Final ESPN
-
TULANE
HOU
27
24
Final/OT ESPN
-
TXSA
MTSU
45
30
Final CBSSN
-
SDGST
BOISE
13
35
Final FS1
-
15WASH
UCLA
32
40
Final ESPN
-
NMEX
UNLV
20
31
Final CBSSN
-
GAST
ARMY
31
14
Final CBSSN
-
ILL
WISC
34
10
Final BTN
-
LVILLE
BC
33
34
Final ACCN
-
4MICH
IOWA
27
14
Final FOX
-
NAVY
AF
10
13
Final CBS
-
18OKLA
TCU
24
55
Final ABC
-
PURDUE
21MINN
20
10
Final ESP2
-
TEMPLE
MEMP
3
24
Final ESPU
-
TXTECH
25KSTATE
28
37
Final ESP+
-
7UK
14MISS
19
22
Final ESPN