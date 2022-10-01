Drive Chart
|
|
|SALA
|UL
Preview not available
Preview not available
SALA
1 Pass
15 Rush
49 YDS
3:06 POS
Field Goal
4TH & 5 UL 28
8:35
D.Guajardo 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-T.Drosos Holder-J.Brooks.
-1 YD
3RD & 4 UL 19
9:14
C.Bradley rushed to ULL 20 for -1 yards. Tackled by B.Trahan; Z.Hill-Green at ULL 20.
No Gain
2ND & 4 UL 19
9:48
M.Lee rushed to ULL 19 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Ossai at ULL 19.
+6 YD
1ST & 10 UL 25
10:28
M.Lee rushed to ULL 19 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux; K.Moncrief at ULL 19.
+43 YD
3RD & 14 SALA 32
11:07
C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 32. Catch made by C.Lacy at SAB 32. Gain of 43 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at ULL 25.
Penalty
3RD & 9 SALA 37
11:07
PENALTY on SAB-SAB Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
2ND & 9 SALA 37
11:08
C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne.
+1 YD
1ST & 10 SALA 36
11:35
L.Webb rushed to SAB 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by Z.Hill-Green; A.Jones at SAB 37.
UL
3 Pass
1 Rush
3 YDS
3:25 POS
Punt
4TH & 23 UL 26
11:49
R.Byrns punts 38 yards to SAB 36 Center-H.Sims. Out of bounds.
Sack
3RD & 11 UL 38
12:25
B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge sacked at ULL 26 for -12 yards (T.Kiser)
Field Goal 8:29
D.Guajardo 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-T.Drosos Holder-J.Brooks.
6
plays
49
yds
2:39
pos
10
7
Touchdown 2:54
L.Webb rushed to ULL End Zone for 2 yards. L.Webb for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
11
plays
73
yds
4:46
pos
6
7
Touchdown 7:53
J.Brooks punts 43 yards to ULL 31 Center-T.Drosos. E.Garror returned punt from the ULL 31. E.Garror for 69 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
6
yds
1:22
pos
0
6
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|12
|8
|Rushing
|4
|3
|Passing
|7
|4
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-13
|0-6
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|239
|146
|Total Plays
|50
|32
|Avg Gain
|4.8
|4.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|61
|85
|Rush Attempts
|24
|12
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.5
|7.1
|Yards Passing
|178
|61
|Comp. - Att.
|12-26
|12-20
|Yards Per Pass
|5.9
|2.3
|Penalties - Yards
|6-35
|4-40
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|4-36.0
|4-41.8
|Return Yards
|51
|121
|Punts - Returns
|2-1
|3-75
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-50
|1-46
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|178
|PASS YDS
|61
|
|
|61
|RUSH YDS
|85
|
|
|239
|TOTAL YDS
|146
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Bradley 2 QB
|C. Bradley
|12/26
|178
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Webb 3 RB
|L. Webb
|11
|28
|1
|9
|
B. McReynolds 14 RB
|B. McReynolds
|3
|25
|0
|19
|
M. Lee 29 RB
|M. Lee
|3
|6
|0
|6
|
O. Wells 12 RB
|O. Wells
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
C. Bradley 2 QB
|C. Bradley
|6
|-2
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Lacy 4 WR
|C. Lacy
|4
|4
|101
|0
|43
|
J. Wayne 0 WR
|J. Wayne
|7
|3
|38
|0
|22
|
D. Voisin 9 WR
|D. Voisin
|4
|2
|29
|0
|20
|
J. Townsend 6 WR
|J. Townsend
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
D. Thomas-Jones 8 TE
|D. Thomas-Jones
|5
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
T. Avery 7 RB
|T. Avery
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
O. Wells 12 RB
|O. Wells
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Sefcik 88 TE
|L. Sefcik
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. McReynolds 14 RB
|B. McReynolds
|2
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Rias 14 LB
|C. Rias
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Brown 9 LB
|K. Brown
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Banks 8 S
|Y. Banks
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Kiser 22 LB
|T. Kiser
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Jordan 1 CB
|J. Jordan
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sheriff 11 DL
|J. Sheriff
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Miller 4 LB
|J. Miller
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Martin 16 DB
|M. Martin
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Robinson 7 CB
|M. Robinson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Luter Jr. 18 CB
|D. Luter Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|1
|
W. Thomas 99 DL
|W. Thomas
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Voisin 2 S
|J. Voisin
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Coleman III 30 DL
|C. Coleman III
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Wilfawn 10 LB
|Q. Wilfawn
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Guajardo 36 K
|D. Guajardo
|1/1
|38
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Brooks 92 P
|J. Brooks
|4
|36.0
|1
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
O. Wells 12 RB
|O. Wells
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|
B. McReynolds 14 RB
|B. McReynolds
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Lacy 4 WR
|C. Lacy
|2
|0.5
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Wooldridge 10 QB
|B. Wooldridge
|8/13
|36
|0
|1
|
C. Fields 18 QB
|C. Fields
|4/7
|25
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Smith 13 RB
|C. Smith
|5
|85
|0
|55
|
J. Kibodi 0 RB
|J. Kibodi
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
C. Fields 18 QB
|C. Fields
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
B. Wooldridge 10 QB
|B. Wooldridge
|3
|3
|0
|17
|
T. Williams 23 RB
|T. Williams
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Rogers, Jr. 6 WR
|E. Rogers, Jr.
|5
|3
|20
|0
|14
|
M. Jefferson 8 WR
|M. Jefferson
|3
|2
|19
|0
|13
|
J. Bernard 4 WR
|J. Bernard
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
P. LeBlanc 29 WR
|P. LeBlanc
|2
|2
|5
|0
|7
|
N. Johnson 9 TE
|N. Johnson
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
C. Smith 13 RB
|C. Smith
|3
|3
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Williams 23 RB
|T. Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Stephens, Jr. 7 WR
|J. Stephens, Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Trahan 24 S
|B. Trahan
|3-3
|0.0
|1
|
K. Moncrief 6 LB
|K. Moncrief
|3-3
|1.0
|0
|
A. Jones 10 LB
|A. Jones
|2-3
|1.0
|0
|
S. Hazard 91 DL
|S. Hazard
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Garror 7 CB
|E. Garror
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith 13 RB
|C. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Hill-Green 4 DL
|Z. Hill-Green
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Gant 25 LB
|K. Gant
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Quibodeaux 43 LB
|J. Quibodeaux
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bishop 2 S
|B. Bishop
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ossai 29 LB
|K. Ossai
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 18 LB
|J. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Skipper 31 S
|T. Skipper
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Martin 28 CB
|K. Martin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Nelson 97 DL
|J. Nelson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Narcisse 90 DL
|M. Narcisse
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lawson 46 DL
|J. Lawson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Guidry 33 LB
|T. Guidry
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Flowers 23 S
|C. Flowers
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Pedescleaux 0 S
|K. Pedescleaux
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Almendares 45 K
|K. Almendares
|0/2
|0
|1/1
|1
|
P. Stafford 37 K
|P. Stafford
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Byrns 47 P
|R. Byrns
|4
|41.8
|0
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Smith 13 RB
|C. Smith
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Garror 7 CB
|E. Garror
|3
|25.0
|69
|1
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - SALA 28(8:35 - 3rd) D.Guajardo 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-T.Drosos Holder-J.Brooks.
|-1 YD
3 & 4 - SALA 19(9:14 - 3rd) C.Bradley rushed to ULL 20 for -1 yards. Tackled by B.Trahan; Z.Hill-Green at ULL 20.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - SALA 19(9:48 - 3rd) M.Lee rushed to ULL 19 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Ossai at ULL 19.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 25(10:28 - 3rd) M.Lee rushed to ULL 19 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux; K.Moncrief at ULL 19.
|+43 YD
3 & 14 - SALA 32(11:07 - 3rd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 32. Catch made by C.Lacy at SAB 32. Gain of 43 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at ULL 25.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - SALA 37(11:07 - 3rd) PENALTY on SAB-SAB Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - SALA 37(11:08 - 3rd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 36(11:35 - 3rd) L.Webb rushed to SAB 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by Z.Hill-Green; A.Jones at SAB 37.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 23 - UL 26(11:49 - 3rd) R.Byrns punts 38 yards to SAB 36 Center-H.Sims. Out of bounds.
|Sack
3 & 11 - UL 38(12:25 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge sacked at ULL 26 for -12 yards (T.Kiser)
|+1 YD
2 & 12 - UL 37(13:07 - 3rd) T.Williams rushed to ULL 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by W.Thomas; J.Miller at ULL 38.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - UL 39(13:50 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 39. Catch made by C.Smith at ULL 39. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by Y.Banks; J.Miller at ULL 37.
|+9 YD
2 & 3 - UL 30(14:32 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 30. Catch made by J.Bernard at ULL 30. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by Y.Banks at ULL 39.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UL 23(14:55 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 23. Catch made by P.LeBlanc at ULL 23. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Robinson at ULL 30.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Meeks kicks 59 yards from SAB 35 to the ULL 6. C.Smith returns the kickoff. Tackled by L.Brooks at ULL 23.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 7 - UL 31(0:05 - 2nd) K.Almendares 41 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-H.Sims Holder-D.Cambre.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - UL 24(0:08 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for J.Stephens.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - UL 24(0:15 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for ULL.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UL 27(0:23 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to SAB 27. Catch made by E.Rogers at SAB 27. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 24.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - UL 41(0:30 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to SAB 41. Catch made by E.Rogers at SAB 41. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 41(0:33 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for T.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 10 - SALA 26(0:46 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass INTERCEPTED at ULL 13. Intercepted by B.Trahan at ULL 13. Tackled by SAB at SAB 41.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SALA 41(0:46 - 2nd) PENALTY on ULL-M.Narcisse Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 37(0:53 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 37. Catch made by J.Wayne at SAB 37. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by C.Flowers; K.Pedescleaux at ULL 41.
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 10 - UL 33(1:06 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge pass INTERCEPTED at SAB 7. Intercepted by J.Voisin at SAB 7. Tackled by C.Smith at SAB 37.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - UL 37(1:13 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to SAB 37. Catch made by N.Johnson at SAB 37. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by K.Brown at SAB 33.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UL 43(1:46 - 2nd) C.Smith rushed to SAB 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Rias at SAB 37.
|+11 YD
2 & 4 - UL 46(2:24 - 2nd) C.Smith rushed to SAB 43 for 11 yards. Tackled by T.Kiser; J.Jordan at SAB 43.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UL 40(2:47 - 2nd) J.Kibodi rushed to ULL 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Rias at ULL 46.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UL 25(2:54 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for ULL. PENALTY on SAB-T.Kiser Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(2:54 - 2nd) J.Meeks kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to the ULL End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:54 - 2nd) D.Guajardo extra point is good.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - SALA 2(2:56 - 2nd) L.Webb rushed to ULL End Zone for 2 yards. L.Webb for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - SALA 3(3:18 - 2nd) L.Webb rushed to ULL 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Hazard at ULL 2.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 23(3:32 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to ULL 23. Catch made by D.Voisin at ULL 23. Gain of 20 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Garror at ULL 3.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - SALA 32(3:55 - 2nd) L.Webb rushed to ULL 23 for 9 yards. Tackled by B.Trahan at ULL 23.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 34(4:35 - 2nd) C.Bradley scrambles to ULL 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Jones at ULL 32.
|+19 YD
3 & 7 - SALA 47(5:18 - 2nd) B.McReynolds rushed to ULL 34 for 19 yards. Tackled by A.Jones; C.Flowers at ULL 34.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - SALA 47(5:23 - 2nd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne.
|+8 YD
1 & 15 - SALA 39(5:58 - 2nd) C.Bradley rushed to SAB 47 for 8 yards. Tackled by ULL at SAB 47.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SALA 44(6:15 - 2nd) PENALTY on SAB-D.Voisin False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - SALA 41(6:59 - 2nd) L.Webb rushed to SAB 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Narcisse; J.Nelson at SAB 44.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - SALA 41(7:04 - 2nd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for D.Thomas-Jones.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 32(7:40 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 32. Catch made by D.Voisin at SAB 32. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by E.Garror; B.Trahan at SAB 41.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 11 - UL 26(7:50 - 2nd) R.Byrns punts 44 yards to SAB 30 Center-H.Sims. C.Lacy returned punt from the SAB 30. Tackled by T.Lewis; P.Mensah at SAB 32.
|Penalty
4 & 6 - UL 31(7:50 - 2nd) PENALTY on ULL-P.Mensah False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - UL 31(7:57 - 2nd) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for E.Rogers.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - UL 27(8:37 - 2nd) C.Fields pass complete to ULL 27. Catch made by C.Smith at ULL 27. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Robinson; J.Miller at ULL 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 27(8:42 - 2nd) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for M.Jefferson.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - UL 14(9:10 - 2nd) C.Fields pass complete to ULL 14. Catch made by M.Jefferson at ULL 14. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by D.Luter; M.Robinson at ULL 27.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 24 - SALA 48(9:21 - 2nd) J.Brooks punts 40 yards to ULL 8 Center-T.Drosos. E.Garror returned punt from the ULL 8. Tackled by J.Jordan; D.Hughes at ULL 14.
|No Gain
3 & 24 - SALA 48(9:26 - 2nd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne.
|Sack
2 & 13 - SALA 37(9:26 - 2nd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley sacked at ULL 48 for -11 yards (A.Jones) PENALTY on SAB-C.Bradley Intentional Grounding 0 yards accepted.
|Sack
1 & 10 - SALA 34(10:09 - 2nd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley sacked at ULL 37 for -3 yards (K.Moncrief)
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - SALA 41(10:43 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to ULL 41. Catch made by J.Wayne at ULL 41. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by E.Garror at ULL 34.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - SALA 45(11:26 - 2nd) O.Wells rushed to ULL 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Moncrief at ULL 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 45(11:30 - 2nd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for O.Wells.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - SALA 48(12:03 - 2nd) L.Webb rushed to ULL 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Lawson; T.Guidry at ULL 45.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - SALA 43(12:34 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 43. Catch made by J.Wayne at SAB 43. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by K.Gant at ULL 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 43(12:42 - 2nd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for D.Voisin.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - SALA 40(13:15 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 40. Catch made by C.Lacy at SAB 40. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by B.Bishop at SAB 43.
|+3 YD
3 & 5 - SALA 37(13:46 - 2nd) C.Bradley scrambles to SAB 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Hazard at SAB 40.
|-1 YD
2 & 4 - SALA 38(14:24 - 2nd) L.Webb rushed to SAB 37 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Gant; K.Ossai at SAB 37.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 31(14:51 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 31. Catch made by D.Thomas-Jones at SAB 31. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Martin; K.Ossai at SAB 38.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - UL 25(15:00 - 2nd) R.Byrns punts 43 yards to SAB 32 Center-H.Sims. C.Lacy returned punt from the SAB 32. Tackled by M.Jefferson at SAB 31.
|+9 YD
3 & 15 - UL 16(0:32 - 1st) C.Smith rushed to ULL 25 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Sheriff at ULL 25.
|Penalty
3 & 20 - UL 11(0:32 - 1st) PENALTY on SAB-C.Rias Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 25 - UL 6(1:13 - 1st) C.Fields rushed to ULL 11 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Brown at ULL 11.
|-15 YD
1 & 10 - UL 21(1:50 - 1st) ULL rushed to ULL 6 for -15 yards. Tackled by SAB at ULL 6.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - SALA 26(2:00 - 1st) J.Brooks punts 38 yards to ULL 36 Center-T.Drosos. E.Garror returned punt from the ULL 36. Tackled by J.Townsend at ULL 36. PENALTY on ULL-K.Edwards Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - SALA 26(2:06 - 1st) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for D.Thomas-Jones.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - SALA 22(2:42 - 1st) B.McReynolds rushed to SAB 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Moncrief at SAB 26.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 20(3:16 - 1st) B.McReynolds rushed to SAB 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux; K.Moncrief at SAB 22.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - UL 42(3:23 - 1st) R.Byrns punts 42 yards to SAB End Zone Center-H.Sims. Touchback.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - UL 42(3:26 - 1st) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for E.Rogers.
|+3 YD
2 & 12 - UL 45(4:09 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass complete to SAB 45. Catch made by E.Rogers at SAB 45. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by Y.Banks at SAB 42.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - UL 43(4:44 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass complete to SAB 43. Catch made by P.LeBlanc at SAB 43. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by T.Kiser at SAB 45.
|+17 YD
2 & 12 - UL 40(5:08 - 1st) B.Wooldridge rushed to SAB 43 for 17 yards. Tackled by J.Miller at SAB 43.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - UL 42(5:44 - 1st) B.Wooldridge rushed to ULL 40 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.Rias at ULL 40.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 16 - SALA 35(5:50 - 1st) J.Brooks punts 23 yards to ULL 42 Center-T.Drosos. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 16 - SALA 35(5:56 - 1st) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for B.McReynolds.
|-6 YD
2 & 10 - SALA 41(6:30 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 41. Catch made by B.McReynolds at SAB 41. Gain of -6 yards. Tackled by Z.Hill-Green at SAB 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 41(6:37 - 1st) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne.
|+13 YD
3 & 7 - SALA 28(7:10 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 28. Catch made by C.Lacy at SAB 28. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by T.Skipper at SAB 41.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - SALA 25(7:50 - 1st) L.Webb rushed to SAB 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux; T.Skipper at SAB 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 25(7:53 - 1st) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for D.Thomas-Jones.
|Kickoff
|(7:53 - 1st) T.Leo kicks 65 yards from ULL 35 to the SAB End Zone. Fair catch by B.McReynolds.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:53 - 1st) K.Almendares extra point is good.
|Punt
4 & 4 - SALA 26(8:13 - 1st) J.Brooks punts 43 yards to ULL 31 Center-T.Drosos. E.Garror returned punt from the ULL 31. E.Garror for 69 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - SALA 26(8:17 - 1st) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for L.Sefcik.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - SALA 21(8:51 - 1st) L.Webb rushed to SAB 26 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Jones; K.Ossai at SAB 26.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 20(9:15 - 1st) L.Webb rushed to SAB 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux at SAB 21.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 3 - UL 19(9:20 - 1st) K.Almendares 29 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-H.Sims Holder-D.Cambre.
|+6 YD
3 & 9 - UL 17(10:02 - 1st) C.Fields pass complete to SAB 17. Catch made by M.Jefferson at SAB 17. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Martin; C.Rias at SAB 11.
|+2 YD
2 & 11 - UL 19(10:42 - 1st) C.Fields pass complete to SAB 19. Catch made by C.Smith at SAB 19. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by M.Martin at SAB 17.
|+4 YD
1 & 15 - UL 23(11:18 - 1st) C.Smith rushed to SAB 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Coleman; Q.Wilfawn at SAB 19.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UL 18(11:39 - 1st) PENALTY on ULL-A.Gillie False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+55 YD
1 & 10 - UL 27(12:07 - 1st) C.Smith rushed to SAB 18 for 55 yards. Tackled by J.Jordan at SAB 18.
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 10 - UL 39(12:15 - 1st) C.Fields pass INTERCEPTED at ULL 48. Intercepted by D.Luter at ULL 48. D.Luter FUMBLES forced by ULL. Fumble RECOVERED by ULL-M.Jefferson at ULL 27. Tackled by SAB at ULL 27.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 6 - SALA 39(12:19 - 1st) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for D.Voisin.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - SALA 34(12:48 - 1st) M.Lee rushed to ULL 32 for yards. Tackled by K.Moncrief; A.Riley at ULL 32. PENALTY on SAB-SAB Illegal Shift 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - SALA 34(13:17 - 1st) M.Lee rushed to ULL 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Trahan at ULL 34.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - SALA 34(13:21 - 1st) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for D.Thomas-Jones.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 43(13:53 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to ULL 43. Catch made by J.Townsend at ULL 43. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Trahan at ULL 34.
|+42 YD
2 & 9 - SALA 15(14:26 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 15. Catch made by C.Lacy at SAB 15. Gain of 42 yards. Tackled by C.Flowers; B.Trahan at ULL 43.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 14(14:56 - 1st) L.Webb rushed to SAB 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Moncrief; J.Quibodeaux at SAB 15.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Leo kicks 65 yards from ULL 35 to the SAB End Zone. B.McReynolds returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.McDaniel at SAB 14.
