|
|
|TXAM
|MISSST
No. 17 Texas A&M looks to extend rebound at Miss. State
No. 17 Texas A&M will look to extend its winning streak to three games and continue its climb back up the rankings Saturday when the Aggies visit Mississippi State in Starkville, Miss.
The Aggies (3-1, 1-0 SEC) followed a stunning 17-14 loss to Appalachian State on Sept. 10 with wins over then-No. 13 Miami and then-No. 10 Arkansas to remain in position for their first SEC West Division title since arriving from the Big 12 before the 2012 season.
Left unmentioned this week by Texas A&M will be next week's showdown at No. 2 Alabama, which has won six of the last eight West Division titles.
"We are by far not close to where we need to be," Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said after the Aggies' 23-21 win over Arkansas on Saturday. "We beat two good football teams not playing our best football."
Mississippi State (3-1, 0-1) entered the season looking to challenge, too, but the Bulldogs lost their margin for error in their conference opener, when they lost to LSU 31-16 on Sept. 17.
The Bulldogs bounced back to beat Bowling Green 45-14 last week. Last season, they knocked off the Aggies 26-22 in College Station, Texas.
"(Texas A&M has) big, lanky guys and they run well," Mississippi State coach Mike Leach said. "Once they see the ball, they do a good job chasing the ball."
Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson has given the Aggies consistency at the position after taking over for Haynes King, who struggled mightily against Appalachian State.
Johnson, who transferred from LSU, where he started last season, completed 21 of 41 passes for 291 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions collectively in the wins over Miami and Arkansas.
Devon Achane rushed for 159 yards against Arkansas and will continue to power the ground game, but Johnson will be without the Aggies' leading receiver.
Ainias Smith, who leads A&M in receptions (15), yards (291) and touchdowns (two), will miss the rest of the season after breaking his fibula against Arkansas.
Evan Stewart has 13 receptions for 141 yards and a score, but no other Aggie has more than five catches this season.
Texas A&M boasts the 10th-ranked passing defense (153.2 yards per game) in FBS. It will be tested by Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers, who is passing for 346.5 yards a game (second nationally), and his 16 touchdown passes are tied for first with North Carolina's Drake Maye and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud.
"It's going to come down to the secondary. We know we're going to get the rush up front, and as a back end we have to execute," Texas A&M defensive back Jaylon Jones said. "We know they like to throw the ball. They're the Air Raid offense."
Rogers threw for 409 yards and a school-record-tying six touchdown passes in a 45-14 win over Bowling Green on Saturday.
Five Bulldogs have caught at least 15 passes this season, led by Caleb Ducking's 21 receptions for 258 yards and five touchdowns.
Dillon Johnson leads the rushing attack, averaging 6.5 yards on 36 carries.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|2
|2
|Rushing
|2
|1
|Passing
|0
|1
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|36
|27
|Total Plays
|6
|6
|Avg Gain
|6.0
|4.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|27
|13
|Rush Attempts
|4
|2
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.8
|6.5
|Yards Passing
|9
|14
|Comp. - Att.
|1-2
|1-4
|Yards Per Pass
|4.5
|3.5
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|0
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|1-34.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|9
|PASS YDS
|14
|
|
|27
|RUSH YDS
|13
|
|
|36
|TOTAL YDS
|27
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Johnson 14 QB
|M. Johnson
|1/2
|9
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Achane 6 RB
|D. Achane
|2
|19
|0
|12
|
M. Johnson 14 QB
|M. Johnson
|2
|8
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
W. Rogers 2 QB
|W. Rogers
|1/4
|14
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Johnson 23 RB
|D. Johnson
|2
|13
|0
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Williams 85 WR
|A. Williams
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
L. Griffin 5 WR
|L. Griffin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Ducking 4 WR
|C. Ducking
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Trafford 56 P
|A. Trafford
|1
|34.0
|1
|34
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
2 & 6 - TXAM 50(10:08 - 1st) M.Johnson steps back to pass. M.Johnson pass incomplete intended for D.Green.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 46(10:47 - 1st) M.Johnson rushed to TXAM 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by MSST at TXAM 50.
|+12 YD
2 & 6 - TXAM 34(11:30 - 1st) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 46 for 12 yards. Tackled by MSST at TXAM 46.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 30(12:11 - 1st) M.Johnson scrambles to TXAM 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by MSST at TXAM 34.
|+7 YD
2 & 1 - TXAM 23(12:46 - 1st) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 30 for 7 yards. Tackled by MSST at TXAM 30.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 14(13:25 - 1st) M.Johnson pass complete to TXAM 14. Catch made by D.Achane at TXAM 14. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by MSST at TXAM 23.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - MISSST 48(13:34 - 1st) A.Trafford punts 34 yards to TXAM 14 Center-MSST. Fair catch by M.Muhammad.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - MISSST 48(13:39 - 1st) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for L.Griffin.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MISSST 48(13:45 - 1st) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for C.Ducking.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 48(13:49 - 1st) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for MSST.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 41(14:13 - 1st) D.Johnson rushed to TXAM 48 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TXAM at TXAM 48.
|+14 YD
2 & 8 - MISSST 27(14:35 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 27. Catch made by A.Williams at MSST 27. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TXAM at MSST 41.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Johnson rushed to MSST 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by TXAM at MSST 27.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to the MSST End Zone. Touchback.
