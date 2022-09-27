|
|
|VATECH
|UNC
Virginia Tech offense hopes to get well vs. struggling UNC defense
Virginia Tech's offensive struggles are well-documented. North Carolina's defensive woes are readily apparent.
One of these groups is bound to be feeling a bit better by the time the two sides wrap up their Atlantic Coast Conference game Saturday in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Virginia Tech (2-2, 1-0 ACC) has averaged just 20.3 points per game compared to North Carolina's 46.5. The top rusher for the Hokies is Keshawn King with 179 yards on 29 carries.
But North Carolina (3-1, 0-0) has given up 39.5 points per game. Even in victories over Florida A&M (56-24), Appalachian State (63-61) and Georgia State (35-28), the Tar Heels have had to put up a lot of points to win.
"Defensively, we're very disappointed," Tar Heels coach Mack Brown said. "We have very good players and coaches."
North Carolina was shredded by Notre Dame in Saturday's 45-32 loss, adding to the list of defensive failures. Brown said he maintains confidence in defensive coordinator Gene Chizik, who returned to the Tar Heels this season five years after stepping away following two seasons on the staff of Brown's predecessor, Larry Fedora.
"It's obvious we're making mistakes," Brown said. "We can't do that."
The Hokies have had extra time to try to tweak their offense under first-year coach Brent Pry. They suffered a 33-10 home loss last Thursday to rival West Virginia.
"This is kind of where we are as a team right now," Pry said. "We can't leave too much to overcome in any phase."
Virginia Tech's 15 penalties in its latest game were among the snags.
"I think we press and we kind of get out of sorts," Pry said. "Sometimes I look out there and it's like a panic. We're not playing together."
North Carolina's offense has relied heavily on freshman quarterback Drake Maye, who has thrown for 16 touchdowns with just one interception. This week was the second time this season that Maye was named ACC Rookie of the Week.
Despite Maye's talents, Brown said he would like to see a better mixture in the offense.
"We've got to figure out what is wrong with the running game and fix it," Brown said.
Like last season, Virginia Tech serves as North Carolina's ACC opener. But a year ago, that came in the first game of the season and the Tar Heels, who had a Top 10 ranking, were knocked off and went on to have a 6-7 season.
North Carolina kicker Jonathan Kim, who had been used primarily on kickoffs, has left the program after four games this season. Brown said Kim intends to enter the transfer portal with two seasons of eligibility remaining.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|3
|6
|Rushing
|0
|4
|Passing
|3
|2
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-4
|1-4
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|83
|128
|Total Plays
|14
|21
|Avg Gain
|5.9
|6.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|8
|60
|Rush Attempts
|5
|13
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.6
|4.6
|Yards Passing
|75
|68
|Comp. - Att.
|6-9
|5-8
|Yards Per Pass
|8.3
|8.5
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-41.0
|1-31.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|75
|PASS YDS
|68
|
|
|8
|RUSH YDS
|60
|
|
|83
|TOTAL YDS
|128
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Wells 6 QB
|G. Wells
|6/9
|75
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Smith 80 WR
|K. Smith
|1
|1
|34
|0
|34
|
K. King 23 RB
|K. King
|2
|2
|17
|0
|14
|
D. Wright 13 TE
|D. Wright
|2
|2
|16
|0
|12
|
J. Blue 2 WR
|J. Blue
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Wright 81 WR
|D. Wright
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Lofton 3 WR
|D. Lofton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
X. Turner-Bradshaw 5 WR
|X. Turner-Bradshaw
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Moss 85 WR
|C. Moss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Murray 8 DB
|B. Murray
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hollifield 4 LB
|D. Hollifield
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Conner 1 DB
|C. Conner
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Lawson 21 LB
|K. Lawson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Griffin 41 DL
|J. Griffin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Peoples 5 DB
|N. Peoples
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Kendricks 22 DL
|M. Kendricks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Hawkins 13 DB
|N. Hawkins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Fuga 6 DL
|J. Fuga
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. McCray 56 DL
|C. McCray
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Ross 92 K
|W. Ross
|1/1
|34
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Moore 85 P
|P. Moore
|1
|41.0
|1
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Maye 10 QB
|D. Maye
|5/8
|68
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Hood 4 RB
|C. Hood
|5
|33
|0
|18
|
D. Maye 10 QB
|D. Maye
|4
|22
|0
|10
|
O. Hampton 28 RB
|O. Hampton
|4
|5
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Copenhaver 81 TE
|J. Copenhaver
|1
|1
|29
|0
|29
|
A. Green 3 WR
|A. Green
|1
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
O. Hampton 28 RB
|O. Hampton
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Downs 11 WR
|J. Downs
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
K. Morales 88 TE
|K. Morales
|2
|1
|3
|1
|3
|
C. Hood 4 RB
|C. Hood
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 5 WR
|J. Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Ritzie 5 DL
|J. Ritzie
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Biggers 27 DB
|G. Biggers
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Boykins 16 DB
|D. Boykins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Taylor 7 LB
|N. Taylor
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Grimes 1 DB
|T. Grimes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Vohasek 51 DL
|R. Vohasek
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hamrick 24 LB
|M. Hamrick
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Hardy 31 DB
|W. Hardy
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kelly 9 DB
|C. Kelly
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Burnette 98 K
|N. Burnette
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Kiernan 91 P
|B. Kiernan
|1
|31.0
|0
|31
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 39(1:13 - 1st) D.Maye pass complete to NC 39. Catch made by O.Hampton at NC 39. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Conner at NC 48.
|+21 YD
2 & 7 - UNC 18(1:27 - 1st) D.Maye pass complete to NC 18. Catch made by A.Green at NC 18. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by VT at NC 39.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 15(1:55 - 1st) O.Hampton rushed to NC 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Lawson at NC 18.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - VATECH 44(2:06 - 1st) P.Moore punts 41 yards to NC 15 Center-J.Pollock. Downed by VT.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - VATECH 44(2:11 - 1st) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for D.Lofton.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - VATECH 44(2:51 - 1st) G.Wells rushed to VT 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Vohasek at VT 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 44(2:54 - 1st) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for X.Turner-Bradshaw.
|+14 YD
3 & 5 - VATECH 30(3:30 - 1st) G.Wells pass complete to VT 30. Catch made by K.King at VT 30. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by G.Biggers at VT 44.
|+8 YD
2 & 13 - VATECH 22(4:02 - 1st) G.Wells pass complete to VT 22. Catch made by J.Blue at VT 22. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by N.Taylor at VT 30.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(4:37 - 1st) D.Lofton rushed to VT 22 for -3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Taylor; C.Kelly at VT 22.
|Kickoff
|(4:37 - 1st) N.Burnette kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to the VT End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:37 - 1st) N.Burnette extra point is good.
|+3 YD
4 & Goal - UNC 3(4:42 - 1st) D.Maye pass complete to VT 3. Catch made by K.Morales at VT 3. Gain of 3 yards. K.Morales for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - UNC 5(5:19 - 1st) D.Maye scrambles to VT 3 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Murray at VT 3.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - UNC 4(5:41 - 1st) O.Hampton rushed to VT 5 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Griffin at VT 5.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - UNC 6(6:22 - 1st) O.Hampton rushed to VT 4 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Hollifield; K.Lawson at VT 4.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - UNC 7(6:41 - 1st) O.Hampton rushed to VT 6 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Peoples at VT 6.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - UNC 13(7:18 - 1st) D.Maye pass complete to VT 13. Catch made by J.Downs at VT 13. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by B.Murray at VT 7.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - UNC 14(7:43 - 1st) C.Hood rushed to VT 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Hollifield; C.McCray at VT 13.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 16(8:20 - 1st) C.Hood rushed to VT 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Kendricks at VT 14.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 34(8:30 - 1st) C.Hood rushed to VT 16 for 18 yards. Tackled by C.Conner; B.Murray at VT 16.
|+29 YD
2 & 10 - UNC 37(8:55 - 1st) D.Maye pass complete to NC 37. Catch made by J.Copenhaver at NC 37. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by C.Conner at VT 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNC 37(9:01 - 1st) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for J.Jones.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 25(9:19 - 1st) C.Hood rushed to NC 37 for 12 yards. Tackled by D.Hollifield at NC 37.
|Kickoff
|(9:19 - 1st) K.Lowe kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to the NC End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - VATECH 24(9:24 - 1st) W.Ross 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Pollock Holder-P.Moore.
|+12 YD
3 & 15 - VATECH 29(10:02 - 1st) G.Wells pass complete to NC 29. Catch made by D.Wright at NC 29. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by W.Hardy; M.Hamrick at NC 17.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - VATECH 24(10:02 - 1st) PENALTY on VT-S.Dzansi False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - VATECH 24(10:07 - 1st) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for C.Moss.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 24(10:49 - 1st) K.King rushed to NC 24 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Ritzie at NC 24.
|+34 YD
2 & 4 - VATECH 42(11:23 - 1st) G.Wells pass complete to VT 42. Catch made by K.Smith at VT 42. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by D.Boykins at NC 24.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 36(11:53 - 1st) K.King rushed to VT 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Ritzie at VT 42.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - VATECH 32(12:23 - 1st) G.Wells pass complete to VT 32. Catch made by D.Wright at VT 32. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Boykins at VT 36.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - VATECH 29(12:50 - 1st) G.Wells pass complete to VT 29. Catch made by K.King at VT 29. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Grimes at VT 32.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 24(13:10 - 1st) K.King rushed to VT 29 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by G.Biggers at VT 29.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - UNC 45(13:18 - 1st) B.Kiernan punts 31 yards to VT 24 Center-D.Little. Fair catch by D.Harvey.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - UNC 45(13:21 - 1st) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for C.Hood.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - UNC 37(13:45 - 1st) D.Maye scrambles to NC 45 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Hollifield at NC 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNC 37(14:05 - 1st) C.Hood rushed to NC 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by N.Hawkins; J.Fuga at NC 37.
|+10 YD
3 & 8 - UNC 27(14:22 - 1st) D.Maye scrambles to NC 37 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Murray at NC 37.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - UNC 27(14:29 - 1st) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for K.Morales.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Maye scrambles to NC 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Hollifield at NC 27.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) K.Lowe kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to the NC End Zone. Touchback.
