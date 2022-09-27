|
|
|WAKE
|FSU
No. 23 FSU readies for No. 22 Wake with eye on weather
Off to its best start since 2015 -- and ranked in the AP Top 25 Poll for the first time in more than four years -- No. 23 Florida State will aim to keep its hot streak going Saturday when the Seminoles host No. 22 Wake Forest in Tallahassee, Fla.
The Seminoles (4-0, 2-0 ACC) are undefeated and ranked after thrashing Boston College 44-14 at home last Saturday. Meanwhile, the Demon Deacons (3-1, 0-1 ACC) are coming off their first defeat of the season, a 51-45 overtime loss to No. 5 Clemson.
Although FSU canceled classes Tuesday through Friday in preparing for possible effects of Hurricane Ian, the game remained on schedule for 3:30 p.m. EST at FSU's Doak Campbell Stadium.
Florida already has moved its game against Eastern Washington to Sunday, while USF moved its game against East Carolina across the state to Boca Raton. Tallahassee is farther north and west than those campuses, leading FSU athletic director Michael Alford to say Monday, "Nothing has changed right now," while the school reminded fans to check social media for updates.
"Nobody knows exactly what is going to occur as the week goes on, but we are prepping for this game," Norvell said. "We will have plans in place if anything does occur that needs to alter that."
Said Clawson: "You certainly hope that the ACC will make the right decision. If they don't, we will. ... We want to play, but only if it's safe and appropriate."
Through four games, Florida State has been solid on both sides of the football, scoring 37.5 points per game, while allowing just 18.8 -- both of which rank in the top 35 of FBS.
"The (FSU) team we're watching on tape doesn't look anything like the one we played last year," Wake coach Dave Clawson said, alluding to the 35-14 victory over the Seminoles.
Especially key last week against Boston College was FSU's play at quarterback, as fifth-year senior Jordan Travis threw for a career-best 321 yards while completing 16-of-26 passes. Travis only threw one touchdown, but he also didn't throw an interception, and he set up FSU's running backs for a pair of red zone scoring rushes.
"(Travis) did a great job. ... it was impressive," FSU coach Mike Norvell said. "To go in and play the way he did speaks volumes to the preparation that he's putting in."
A win over Wake Forest would go a long way in making the Seminoles bowl-eligible for the first time in Norvell's three-year tenure. FSU hasn't won a bowl game since 2017.
Wake Forest went toe-to-toe with Clemson last week at Winston-Salem, N.C., but couldn't score in the second overtime, gaining just 4 yards on four plays in its final possession of the game.
Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman tossed a career-high six touchdown passes and the fifth-year quarterback now has 13 touchdown passes, tied for fifth-best in the nation.
Against FSU, Wake's pass defense will have to be better. Clemson's DJ Uiagalelei torched the unit for 371 yards and a career-high five touchdowns through the air.
Wake Forest is 8-30 all-time against Florida State with one tie, but the Demon Deacons have won the past two meetings, both at Winston-Salem. FSU has won all five of the games at Tallahassee since 2008.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|7
|4
|Rushing
|2
|1
|Passing
|5
|3
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-3
|0-1
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|101
|89
|Total Plays
|18
|9
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|9.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|37
|33
|Rush Attempts
|9
|3
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.1
|11.0
|Yards Passing
|64
|56
|Comp. - Att.
|6-9
|4-6
|Yards Per Pass
|7.1
|9.3
|Penalties - Yards
|1-10
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-37.0
|1-47.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|64
|PASS YDS
|56
|
|
|37
|RUSH YDS
|33
|
|
|101
|TOTAL YDS
|89
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Hartman 10 QB
|S. Hartman
|6/9
|64
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Hartman 10 QB
|S. Hartman
|3
|15
|0
|10
|
C. Turner 0 RB
|C. Turner
|5
|13
|1
|11
|
J. Ellison 6 RB
|J. Ellison
|1
|9
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Perry 9 WR
|A. Perry
|4
|3
|42
|0
|15
|
J. Bull 83 TE
|J. Bull
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
D. Greene 11 WR
|D. Greene
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
T. Morin 2 WR
|T. Morin
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
C. Turner 0 RB
|C. Turner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Mustapha 3 DB
|M. Mustapha
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Garnes 9 DB
|C. Garnes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Turner 2 DL
|K. Turner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Holmes 7 DB
|G. Holmes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Smenda, Jr. 5 LB
|R. Smenda, Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Dennis 99 K
|M. Dennis
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
I. Mora 36 K
|I. Mora
|1
|37.0
|0
|37
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Morin 2 WR
|T. Morin
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Travis 13 QB
|J. Travis
|4/6
|56
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Ward 8 RB
|T. Ward
|3
|33
|0
|30
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Wilson 14 WR
|J. Wilson
|3
|2
|27
|0
|25
|
M. Douglas 85 TE
|M. Douglas
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
M. Pittman 4 WR
|M. Pittman
|1
|1
|13
|1
|13
|
D. Spann 5 WR
|D. Spann
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
P. Payton 56 DL
|P. Payton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Green 8 DB
|R. Green
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Warner III 35 DE
|L. Warner III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lundy 46 LB
|D. Lundy
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. DeLoach 4 LB
|K. DeLoach
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 10 DB
|J. Robinson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Cooper 13 DB
|O. Cooper
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 7 DB
|J. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Knowles II 3 DB
|K. Knowles II
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Dent 27 DB
|A. Dent
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Briggs Jr. 6 DE
|D. Briggs Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Fitzgerald 88 K
|R. Fitzgerald
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Mastromanno 29 P
|A. Mastromanno
|1
|47.0
|0
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Benson 3 RB
|T. Benson
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:25 - 1st) M.Dennis extra point is good.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - WAKE 1(4:30 - 1st) C.Turner rushed to FSU End Zone for 1 yards. C.Turner for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - WAKE 2(5:12 - 1st) C.Turner rushed to FSU 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Lundy; D.Briggs at FSU 1.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - WAKE 7(5:47 - 1st) S.Hartman scrambles to FSU 2 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at FSU 2.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - WAKE 7(5:54 - 1st) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for A.Perry.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 19(6:18 - 1st) S.Hartman pass complete to FSU 19. Catch made by A.Perry at FSU 19. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by A.Dent; R.Green at FSU 7.
|+15 YD
3 & 12 - WAKE 34(6:37 - 1st) S.Hartman pass complete to FSU 34. Catch made by A.Perry at FSU 34. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Green at FSU 19.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - WAKE 32(7:06 - 1st) C.Turner rushed to FSU 34 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Lundy at FSU 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 32(7:11 - 1st) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for C.Turner.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 43(7:40 - 1st) C.Turner rushed to FSU 32 for 11 yards. Tackled by P.Payton at FSU 32.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 47(8:10 - 1st) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 47. Catch made by J.Bull at WF 47. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by K.DeLoach at FSU 43.
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - WAKE 37(8:34 - 1st) S.Hartman scrambles to WF 47 for 10 yards. S.Hartman ran out of bounds.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 35(9:03 - 1st) C.Turner rushed to WF 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by P.Payton at WF 37.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 20(9:19 - 1st) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 20. Catch made by A.Perry at WF 20. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by R.Green at WF 35.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - FSU 33(9:29 - 1st) A.Mastromanno punts 47 yards to WF 20 Center-J.Rosenberry. T.Morin returned punt from the WF 20. Tackled by A.Thomas at WF 20.
|+2 YD
3 & 6 - FSU 31(10:15 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 31. Catch made by J.Wilson at FSU 31. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by C.Garnes at FSU 33.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - FSU 31(10:20 - 1st) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for D.Spann.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 27(10:58 - 1st) T.Ward rushed to FSU 31 for 4 yards. T.Ward FUMBLES forced by K.Turner. Fumble RECOVERED by FSU-M.Pittman at FSU 31. Tackled by WF at FSU 31.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 11 - WAKE 36(11:09 - 1st) I.Mora punts 37 yards to FSU 27 Center-W.Cobb. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - WAKE 46(11:22 - 1st) J.Ellison rushed to WF 46 for yards. Tackled by FSU at FSU 48. PENALTY on WF-WF Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - WAKE 46(11:54 - 1st) S.Hartman rushed to WF 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Warner at WF 46.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - WAKE 37(12:10 - 1st) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 37. Catch made by D.Greene at WF 37. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by O.Cooper at WF 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 37(12:15 - 1st) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for J.Bull.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - WAKE 34(12:34 - 1st) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 34. Catch made by T.Morin at WF 34. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at WF 37.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(12:56 - 1st) J.Ellison rushed to WF 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson; K.Knowles at WF 34.
|Kickoff
|(12:56 - 1st) R.Fitzgerald kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to the WF End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:56 - 1st) R.Fitzgerald extra point is good. PENALTY on WF-WF Illegal Formation 5 yards declined.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 13(13:09 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to WF 13. Catch made by M.Pittman at WF 13. Gain of 13 yards. M.Pittman for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+16 YD
2 & 11 - FSU 29(13:27 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to WF 29. Catch made by M.Douglas at WF 29. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by M.Mustapha at WF 13.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 28(13:59 - 1st) T.Ward rushed to WF 29 for -1 yards. Tackled by R.Smenda at WF 29.
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 42(14:26 - 1st) T.Ward rushed to WF 28 for 30 yards. Pushed out of bounds by G.Holmes at WF 28.
|+25 YD
2 & 10 - FSU 17(14:48 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 17. Catch made by J.Wilson at FSU 17. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by M.Mustapha at FSU 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FSU 17(14:55 - 1st) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for J.Wilson.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) I.Mora kicks 65 yards from WF 35 to the FSU End Zone. T.Benson returns the kickoff. Tackled by E.Slocum; M.Mustapha at FSU 17.
