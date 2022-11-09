Drive Chart
|
|
|NILL
|WMICH
NILL
1 Pass
3 Rush
24 YDS
1:02 POS
+2 YD
2ND & 8 WMICH 18
4:17
J.Credle rushed to WMC 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Selig at WMC 16.
+2 YD
1ST & 10 WMICH 20
4:48
J.Credle rushed to WMC 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by Z.Barnes at WMC 18.
+20 YD
1ST & 10 WMICH 40
5:11
N.Cremascoli pass complete to WMC 40. Catch made by T.Tewes at WMC 40. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by R.Selig at WMC 20.
WMICH
0 Pass
1 Rush
0 YDS
1:35 POS
Punt
4TH & 10 WMICH 10
5:20
N.Mihalic punts 30 yards to WMC 40 Center-WMC. Fair catch by C.Tucker.
Sack
3RD & 4 WMICH 16
6:02
T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet sacked at WMC 10 for -6 yards (I.Green-May)
+6 YD
2ND & 10 WMICH 10
6:42
S.Tyler rushed to WMC 16 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Brown at WMC 16.
No Gain
1ST & 10 WMICH 10
6:46
T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for J.Galloway.
NILL
0 Pass
31 Rush
26 YDS
2:34 POS
Punt
4TH & 7 WMICH 43
6:53
T.Foley punts 33 yards to WMC 10 Center-NIL. Fair catch by A.Sambucci.
No Gain
3RD & 7 WMICH 43
7:10
N.Cremascoli steps back to pass. N.Cremascoli pass incomplete intended for NIL.
-2 YD
2ND & 5 WMICH 41
7:41
B.Dozier rushed to WMC 43 for -2 yards. Tackled by B.Garner at WMC 43.
No scoring this quarter
Touchdown 4:12
T.Bourguet scrambles to NIL End Zone for 16 yards. T.Bourguet for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
71
yds
2:10
pos
3
6
Field Goal 12:37
J.Richardson 53 yard field goal attempt is good Center-I.Hatfield Holder-T.Foley.
7
plays
40
yds
2:23
pos
3
0
No scoring this quarter
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|8
|7
|Rushing
|3
|3
|Passing
|5
|4
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-7
|2-6
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|147
|151
|Total Plays
|32
|24
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|6.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|61
|67
|Rush Attempts
|19
|14
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.2
|4.8
|Yards Passing
|86
|84
|Comp. - Att.
|6-13
|5-10
|Yards Per Pass
|6.6
|6.4
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-41.5
|2-33.0
|Return Yards
|0
|2
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|86
|PASS YDS
|84
|
|
|61
|RUSH YDS
|67
|
|
|147
|TOTAL YDS
|151
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Cremascoli 13 QB
|N. Cremascoli
|6/13
|86
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Tewes 82 TE
|T. Tewes
|5
|4
|64
|0
|33
|
L. Soraghan 83 TE
|L. Soraghan
|3
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
C. Tucker 15 WR
|C. Tucker
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
K. Rutkiewicz 8 WR
|K. Rutkiewicz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Alvarado 48 LB
|N. Alvarado
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brown 6 S
|C. Brown
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dolphin 26 LB
|J. Dolphin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Thomas 4 DE
|R. Thomas
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. White 23 S
|J. White
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Prophete 24 S
|J. Prophete
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Rattin 38 LB
|N. Rattin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Green-May 15 DE
|I. Green-May
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Kennedy 5 DE
|M. Kennedy
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Rutkiewicz 8 WR
|K. Rutkiewicz
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Richardson 39 K
|J. Richardson
|1/2
|53
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Foley 98 P
|T. Foley
|2
|41.5
|2
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Bourguet 2 QB
|T. Bourguet
|5/10
|84
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Bourguet 2 QB
|T. Bourguet
|7
|41
|1
|16
|
S. Tyler 9 RB
|S. Tyler
|7
|26
|0
|14
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Crooms 4 WR
|C. Crooms
|4
|2
|55
|0
|35
|
N. Anderson 18 WR
|N. Anderson
|4
|3
|29
|0
|11
|
A. Sambucci 5 WR
|A. Sambucci
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Galloway 0 WR
|J. Galloway
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Garner 2 S
|B. Garner
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Fiske 55 DL
|B. Fiske
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 23 CB
|D. Jackson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Selig 27 LB
|R. Selig
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Dabney 56 DL
|W. Dabney
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Barnes 3 LB
|Z. Barnes
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Carter 1 DL
|A. Carter
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Moment 20 LB
|C. Moment
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ware 26 S
|D. Ware
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Kneeland 94 DL
|M. Kneeland
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hawk 99 DL
|E. Hawk
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Nelson 54 DL
|M. Nelson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Roberson 4 LB
|D. Roberson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Lovely 18 CB
|K. Lovely
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. Domschke 37 K
|P. Domschke
|0/1
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Mihalic 39 P
|N. Mihalic
|2
|33.0
|0
|36
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - NILL 18(4:17 - 2nd) J.Credle rushed to WMC 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Selig at WMC 16.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 20(4:48 - 2nd) J.Credle rushed to WMC 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by Z.Barnes at WMC 18.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 40(5:11 - 2nd) N.Cremascoli pass complete to WMC 40. Catch made by T.Tewes at WMC 40. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by R.Selig at WMC 20.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - WMICH 10(5:20 - 2nd) N.Mihalic punts 30 yards to WMC 40 Center-WMC. Fair catch by C.Tucker.
|Sack
3 & 4 - WMICH 16(6:02 - 2nd) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet sacked at WMC 10 for -6 yards (I.Green-May)
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - WMICH 10(6:42 - 2nd) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 16 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Brown at WMC 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 10(6:46 - 2nd) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for J.Galloway.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - NILL 43(6:53 - 2nd) T.Foley punts 33 yards to WMC 10 Center-NIL. Fair catch by A.Sambucci.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - NILL 43(7:10 - 2nd) N.Cremascoli steps back to pass. N.Cremascoli pass incomplete intended for NIL.
|-2 YD
2 & 5 - NILL 41(7:41 - 2nd) B.Dozier rushed to WMC 43 for -2 yards. Tackled by B.Garner at WMC 43.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 46(8:09 - 2nd) J.Credle rushed to WMC 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at WMC 41.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 43(8:22 - 2nd) J.Credle rushed to WMC 46 for 11 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at WMC 46.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - NILL 39(8:53 - 2nd) J.Credle rushed to NIL 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Garner at NIL 43.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 31(9:20 - 2nd) J.Credle rushed to NIL 39 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at NIL 39.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 3 - WMICH 38(9:25 - 2nd) P.Domschke 48 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-WMC Holder-WMC.
|+5 YD
3 & 8 - WMICH 36(10:09 - 2nd) T.Bourguet scrambles to NIL 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Brown at NIL 31.
|+7 YD
2 & 15 - WMICH 43(10:48 - 2nd) T.Bourguet rushed to NIL 36 for 7 yards. Tackled by N.Alvarado at NIL 36.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - WMICH 43(10:52 - 2nd) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for C.Crooms.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WMICH 38(11:01 - 2nd) T.Bourguet pass complete to NIL 38. Catch made by A.Sambucci at NIL 38. Gain of yards. A.Sambucci for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on WMC-A.Vandervest Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+35 YD
3 & 6 - WMICH 27(11:52 - 2nd) T.Bourguet pass complete to WMC 27. Catch made by C.Crooms at WMC 27. Gain of 35 yards. Tackled by J.Prophete at NIL 38.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - WMICH 26(12:27 - 2nd) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Rattin at WMC 27.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 23(13:00 - 2nd) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Alvarado at WMC 26.
|+9 YD
3 & 6 - WMICH 14(13:31 - 2nd) T.Bourguet scrambles to WMC 23 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.White at WMC 23.
|Sack
2 & 5 - WMICH 15(14:27 - 2nd) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet sacked at WMC 14 for -1 yards (M.Kennedy)
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 10(14:52 - 2nd) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 15 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Alvarado at WMC 15.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - NILL 40(15:00 - 2nd) T.Foley punts 50 yards to WMC 10 Center-NIL. Fair catch by A.Sambucci.
|+3 YD
3 & 7 - NILL 37(0:17 - 1st) J.Credle rushed to NIL 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Fiske at NIL 40.
|+5 YD
2 & 12 - NILL 32(1:03 - 1st) N.Cremascoli pass complete to NIL 32. Catch made by T.Tewes at NIL 32. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by B.Garner at NIL 37.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 34(1:34 - 1st) J.Credle rushed to NIL 32 for -2 yards. Tackled by B.Fiske at NIL 32.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 3 - WMICH 34(1:38 - 1st) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for N.Anderson.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - WMICH 34(1:45 - 1st) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for A.Sambucci.
|+8 YD
2 & 11 - WMICH 42(2:17 - 1st) T.Bourguet pass complete to NIL 42. Catch made by N.Anderson at NIL 42. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 34.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 41(2:54 - 1st) S.Tyler rushed to NIL 42 for -1 yards. Tackled by R.Thomas at NIL 42.
|Result
|Play
|Int
3 & 5 - NILL 30(3:02 - 1st) N.Cremascoli pass INTERCEPTED at NIL 43. Intercepted by K.Lovely at NIL 43. Tackled by K.Rutkiewicz at NIL 41.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - NILL 28(3:33 - 1st) J.Credle rushed to NIL 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Roberson; W.Dabney at NIL 30.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 25(4:12 - 1st) J.Credle rushed to NIL 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Hawk; M.Nelson at NIL 28.
|Kickoff
|(4:12 - 1st) P.Domschke kicks 56 yards from WMC 35 to the NIL 9. Fair catch by F.McCray.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:12 - 1st) P.Domschke extra point is good.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 16(4:21 - 1st) T.Bourguet scrambles to NIL End Zone for 16 yards. T.Bourguet for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 30(4:55 - 1st) S.Tyler rushed to NIL 16 for 14 yards. Tackled by J.Dolphin at NIL 16.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 41(5:26 - 1st) T.Bourguet pass complete to NIL 41. Catch made by N.Anderson at NIL 41. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Dolphin at NIL 30.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 39(5:52 - 1st) T.Bourguet pass complete to WMC 39. Catch made by C.Crooms at WMC 39. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by J.White at NIL 41.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 29(6:22 - 1st) T.Bourguet pass complete to WMC 29. Catch made by N.Anderson at WMC 29. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Brown at WMC 39.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 7 - NILL 36(6:29 - 1st) J.Richardson 46 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-NIL Holder-NIL.
|Penalty
4 & 2 - NILL 24(6:41 - 1st) PENALTY on NIL-L.Soraghan False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
3 & 7 - NILL 29(7:09 - 1st) J.Lynch rushed to WMC 24 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Selig; A.Carter at WMC 24.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - NILL 29(7:14 - 1st) N.Cremascoli steps back to pass. N.Cremascoli pass incomplete intended for C.Tucker.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 32(7:43 - 1st) J.Credle rushed to WMC 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Moment at WMC 29.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - NILL 38(8:18 - 1st) N.Cremascoli pass complete to WMC 38. Catch made by T.Tewes at WMC 38. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by R.Selig at WMC 32.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 45(8:54 - 1st) J.Credle rushed to WMC 38 for 7 yards. Tackled by Z.Barnes; A.Carter at WMC 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 45(9:01 - 1st) N.Cremascoli steps back to pass. N.Cremascoli pass incomplete intended for L.Soraghan.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - NILL 49(9:30 - 1st) J.Credle rushed to WMC 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by W.Dabney at WMC 45.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 43(10:07 - 1st) J.Credle rushed to WMC 49 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Garner at WMC 49.
|+11 YD
3 & 8 - NILL 32(10:34 - 1st) N.Cremascoli pass complete to NIL 32. Catch made by C.Tucker at NIL 32. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by B.Fiske at NIL 43.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - NILL 32(10:36 - 1st) N.Cremascoli steps back to pass. N.Cremascoli pass incomplete intended for L.Soraghan.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 30(11:06 - 1st) J.Credle rushed to NIL 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Fiske at NIL 32.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - WMICH 34(11:11 - 1st) N.Mihalic punts 36 yards to NIL 30 Center-WMC. Fair catch by C.Tucker.
|+11 YD
3 & 12 - WMICH 23(11:52 - 1st) T.Bourguet scrambles to WMC 34 for 11 yards. Tackled by N.Alvarado at WMC 34.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - WMICH 25(12:34 - 1st) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by R.Thomas at WMC 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 25(12:37 - 1st) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for C.Crooms.
|Kickoff
|(12:37 - 1st) J.Richardson kicks 65 yards from NIL 35 to the WMC End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 13 - NILL 43(12:44 - 1st) J.Richardson 53 yard field goal attempt is good Center-I.Hatfield Holder-T.Foley.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - NILL 35(12:48 - 1st) N.Cremascoli steps back to pass. N.Cremascoli pass incomplete intended for T.Tewes.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - NILL 35(12:56 - 1st) N.Cremascoli steps back to pass. N.Cremascoli pass incomplete intended for K.Rutkiewicz.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 32(13:29 - 1st) J.Credle rushed to WMC 35 for -3 yards. Tackled by A.Carter at WMC 35.
|+33 YD
2 & 11 - NILL 35(14:07 - 1st) N.Cremascoli pass complete to NIL 35. Catch made by T.Tewes at NIL 35. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by B.Garner at WMC 32.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 36(14:37 - 1st) J.Credle rushed to NIL 35 for -1 yards. Tackled by W.Dabney at NIL 35.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 25(15:00 - 1st) N.Cremascoli pass complete to NIL 25. Catch made by L.Soraghan at NIL 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Ware at NIL 36.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) N.Mihalic kicks 53 yards from WMC 35 to the NIL 12. Fair catch by F.McCray.
