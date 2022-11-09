Drive Chart
NILL
1 Pass
3 Rush
24 YDS
1:02 POS
+2 YD
2ND & 8 WMICH 18
4:17
J.Credle rushed to WMC 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Selig at WMC 16.
+2 YD
1ST & 10 WMICH 20
4:48
J.Credle rushed to WMC 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by Z.Barnes at WMC 18.
+20 YD
1ST & 10 WMICH 40
5:11
N.Cremascoli pass complete to WMC 40. Catch made by T.Tewes at WMC 40. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by R.Selig at WMC 20.
WMICH
0 Pass
1 Rush
0 YDS
1:35 POS
Punt
4TH & 10 WMICH 10
5:20
N.Mihalic punts 30 yards to WMC 40 Center-WMC. Fair catch by C.Tucker.
Sack
3RD & 4 WMICH 16
6:02
T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet sacked at WMC 10 for -6 yards (I.Green-May)
+6 YD
2ND & 10 WMICH 10
6:42
S.Tyler rushed to WMC 16 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Brown at WMC 16.
No Gain
1ST & 10 WMICH 10
6:46
T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for J.Galloway.
NILL
0 Pass
31 Rush
26 YDS
2:34 POS
Punt
4TH & 7 WMICH 43
6:53
T.Foley punts 33 yards to WMC 10 Center-NIL. Fair catch by A.Sambucci.
No Gain
3RD & 7 WMICH 43
7:10
N.Cremascoli steps back to pass. N.Cremascoli pass incomplete intended for NIL.
-2 YD
2ND & 5 WMICH 41
7:41
B.Dozier rushed to WMC 43 for -2 yards. Tackled by B.Garner at WMC 43.
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
1st Quarter
Point After TD 4:12
P.Domschke extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
7
Touchdown 4:12
T.Bourguet scrambles to NIL End Zone for 16 yards. T.Bourguet for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
71
yds
2:10
pos
3
6
Field Goal 12:37
J.Richardson 53 yard field goal attempt is good Center-I.Hatfield Holder-T.Foley.
7
plays
40
yds
2:23
pos
3
0
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 8 7
Rushing 3 3
Passing 5 4
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 2-7 2-6
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-1
Total Net Yards 147 151
Total Plays 32 24
Avg Gain 4.6 6.3
Net Yards Rushing 61 67
Rush Attempts 19 14
Avg Rush Yards 3.2 4.8
Yards Passing 86 84
Comp. - Att. 6-13 5-10
Yards Per Pass 6.6 6.4
Penalties - Yards 1-5 1-5
Touchdowns 0 1
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 2-41.5 2-33.0
Return Yards 0 2
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
N. Illinois 2-7 30--3
W. Michigan 3-6 70--7
Waldo Stadium Kalamazoo, MI
 86 PASS YDS 84
61 RUSH YDS 67
147 TOTAL YDS 151
N. Illinois
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Cremascoli  13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
46.2% 86 0 1 86.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
39.4% 158 2 1 93.6
N. Cremascoli 6/13 86 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Credle  21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 58 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 28 0
J. Credle 17 58 0 11
J. Lynch  5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
47 173 2
J. Lynch 1 5 0 5
B. Dozier  10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
B. Dozier 1 -2 0 -2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
T. Tewes  82 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 64 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 116 3
T. Tewes 5 4 64 0 33
L. Soraghan  83 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 57 2
L. Soraghan 3 1 11 0 11
C. Tucker  15 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
40 570 3
C. Tucker 2 1 11 0 11
K. Rutkiewicz  8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 325 5
K. Rutkiewicz 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
N. Alvarado  48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
N. Alvarado 4-0 0.0 0
C. Brown  6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Brown 3-0 0.0 0
J. Dolphin  26 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Dolphin 2-0 0.0 0
R. Thomas  4 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Thomas 2-0 0.0 0
J. White  23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. White 2-0 0.0 0
J. Prophete  24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Prophete 1-0 0.0 0
N. Rattin  38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Rattin 1-0 0.0 0
I. Green-May  15 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
I. Green-May 1-0 1.0 0
M. Kennedy  5 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
M. Kennedy 1-0 1.0 0
K. Rutkiewicz  8 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Rutkiewicz 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Richardson  39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 0/0
SEASON FG XP
12/16 26/26
J. Richardson 1/2 53 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Foley  98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 41.5 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
32 0 0
T. Foley 2 41.5 2 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
W. Michigan
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Bourguet  2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 84 0 0 120.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.3% 314 1 1 99.5
T. Bourguet 5/10 84 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Bourguet  2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 41 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 54 0
T. Bourguet 7 41 1 16
S. Tyler  9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
147 622 4
S. Tyler 7 26 0 14
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
C. Crooms  4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 55 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
43 620 5
C. Crooms 4 2 55 0 35
N. Anderson  18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
N. Anderson 4 3 29 0 11
A. Sambucci  5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 239 0
A. Sambucci 1 0 0 0 0
J. Galloway  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 344 0
J. Galloway 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Garner  2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Garner 5-0 0.0 0
B. Fiske  55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
B. Fiske 4-0 0.0 0
D. Jackson  23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Jackson 3-0 0.0 0
R. Selig  27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
R. Selig 3-1 0.0 0
W. Dabney  56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
W. Dabney 2-1 0.0 0
Z. Barnes  3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
Z. Barnes 1-1 0.0 0
A. Carter  1 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
A. Carter 1-2 0.0 0
C. Moment  20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Moment 1-0 0.0 0
D. Ware  26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
D. Ware 1-0 0.0 0
M. Kneeland  94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Kneeland 1-0 0.0 0
E. Hawk  99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
E. Hawk 0-1 0.0 0
M. Nelson  54 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Nelson 0-1 0.0 0
D. Roberson  4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Roberson 0-1 0.0 0
K. Lovely  18 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Lovely 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
P. Domschke  37 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
10/13 15/16
P. Domschke 0/1 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
N. Mihalic  39 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 33.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
46 0 0
N. Mihalic 2 33.0 0 36
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NILL 25 2:23 7 40 FG
11:06 NILL 30 4:44 12 41 FG Miss
4:12 NILL 25 1:18 3 5 INT
1:34 NILL 34 1:42 3 6 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:20 NILL 29 2:34 6 26 Punt
5:11 WMICH 41 1:02 3 24
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:37 WMICH 25 1:31 3 9 Punt
6:22 WMICH 29 2:10 5 71 TD
2:54 NILL 41 1:20 4 7 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:52 WMICH 10 5:32 10 59 FG Miss
6:46 WMICH 10 1:35 3 0 Punt

NIU
Huskies

Result Play
+2 YD
2 & 8 - NILL 18
(4:17 - 2nd) J.Credle rushed to WMC 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Selig at WMC 16.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 20
(4:48 - 2nd) J.Credle rushed to WMC 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by Z.Barnes at WMC 18.
+20 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 40
(5:11 - 2nd) N.Cremascoli pass complete to WMC 40. Catch made by T.Tewes at WMC 40. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by R.Selig at WMC 20.

WMU
Broncos
 - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:35 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - WMICH 10
(5:20 - 2nd) N.Mihalic punts 30 yards to WMC 40 Center-WMC. Fair catch by C.Tucker.
Sack
3 & 4 - WMICH 16
(6:02 - 2nd) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet sacked at WMC 10 for -6 yards (I.Green-May)
+6 YD
2 & 10 - WMICH 10
(6:42 - 2nd) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 16 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Brown at WMC 16.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 10
(6:46 - 2nd) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for J.Galloway.

NIU
Huskies
 - Punt (6 plays, 26 yards, 2:34 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 7 - NILL 43
(6:53 - 2nd) T.Foley punts 33 yards to WMC 10 Center-NIL. Fair catch by A.Sambucci.
No Gain
3 & 7 - NILL 43
(7:10 - 2nd) N.Cremascoli steps back to pass. N.Cremascoli pass incomplete intended for NIL.
-2 YD
2 & 5 - NILL 41
(7:41 - 2nd) B.Dozier rushed to WMC 43 for -2 yards. Tackled by B.Garner at WMC 43.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 46
(8:09 - 2nd) J.Credle rushed to WMC 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at WMC 41.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 43
(8:22 - 2nd) J.Credle rushed to WMC 46 for 11 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at WMC 46.
+4 YD
2 & 2 - NILL 39
(8:53 - 2nd) J.Credle rushed to NIL 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Garner at NIL 43.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 31
(9:20 - 2nd) J.Credle rushed to NIL 39 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at NIL 39.

WMU
Broncos
 - Missed FG (10 plays, 59 yards, 5:32 poss)

Result Play
No Good
4 & 3 - WMICH 38
(9:25 - 2nd) P.Domschke 48 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-WMC Holder-WMC.
+5 YD
3 & 8 - WMICH 36
(10:09 - 2nd) T.Bourguet scrambles to NIL 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Brown at NIL 31.
+7 YD
2 & 15 - WMICH 43
(10:48 - 2nd) T.Bourguet rushed to NIL 36 for 7 yards. Tackled by N.Alvarado at NIL 36.
No Gain
1 & 15 - WMICH 43
(10:52 - 2nd) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for C.Crooms.
Penalty
1 & 10 - WMICH 38
(11:01 - 2nd) T.Bourguet pass complete to NIL 38. Catch made by A.Sambucci at NIL 38. Gain of yards. A.Sambucci for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on WMC-A.Vandervest Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+35 YD
3 & 6 - WMICH 27
(11:52 - 2nd) T.Bourguet pass complete to WMC 27. Catch made by C.Crooms at WMC 27. Gain of 35 yards. Tackled by J.Prophete at NIL 38.
+1 YD
2 & 7 - WMICH 26
(12:27 - 2nd) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Rattin at WMC 27.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 23
(13:00 - 2nd) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Alvarado at WMC 26.
+9 YD
3 & 6 - WMICH 14
(13:31 - 2nd) T.Bourguet scrambles to WMC 23 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.White at WMC 23.
Sack
2 & 5 - WMICH 15
(14:27 - 2nd) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet sacked at WMC 14 for -1 yards (M.Kennedy)
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 10
(14:52 - 2nd) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 15 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Alvarado at WMC 15.

NIU
Huskies
 - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:42 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - NILL 40
(15:00 - 2nd) T.Foley punts 50 yards to WMC 10 Center-NIL. Fair catch by A.Sambucci.
+3 YD
3 & 7 - NILL 37
(0:17 - 1st) J.Credle rushed to NIL 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Fiske at NIL 40.
+5 YD
2 & 12 - NILL 32
(1:03 - 1st) N.Cremascoli pass complete to NIL 32. Catch made by T.Tewes at NIL 32. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by B.Garner at NIL 37.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 34
(1:34 - 1st) J.Credle rushed to NIL 32 for -2 yards. Tackled by B.Fiske at NIL 32.

WMU
Broncos
 - Downs (4 plays, 7 yards, 1:20 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
4 & 3 - WMICH 34
(1:38 - 1st) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for N.Anderson.
No Gain
3 & 3 - WMICH 34
(1:45 - 1st) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for A.Sambucci.
+8 YD
2 & 11 - WMICH 42
(2:17 - 1st) T.Bourguet pass complete to NIL 42. Catch made by N.Anderson at NIL 42. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 34.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 41
(2:54 - 1st) S.Tyler rushed to NIL 42 for -1 yards. Tackled by R.Thomas at NIL 42.

NIU
Huskies
 - Interception (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:18 poss)

Result Play
Int
3 & 5 - NILL 30
(3:02 - 1st) N.Cremascoli pass INTERCEPTED at NIL 43. Intercepted by K.Lovely at NIL 43. Tackled by K.Rutkiewicz at NIL 41.
+2 YD
2 & 7 - NILL 28
(3:33 - 1st) J.Credle rushed to NIL 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Roberson; W.Dabney at NIL 30.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 25
(4:12 - 1st) J.Credle rushed to NIL 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Hawk; M.Nelson at NIL 28.
Kickoff
(4:12 - 1st) P.Domschke kicks 56 yards from WMC 35 to the NIL 9. Fair catch by F.McCray.

WMU
Broncos
 - Touchdown (5 plays, 71 yards, 2:10 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(4:12 - 1st) P.Domschke extra point is good.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 16
(4:21 - 1st) T.Bourguet scrambles to NIL End Zone for 16 yards. T.Bourguet for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 30
(4:55 - 1st) S.Tyler rushed to NIL 16 for 14 yards. Tackled by J.Dolphin at NIL 16.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 41
(5:26 - 1st) T.Bourguet pass complete to NIL 41. Catch made by N.Anderson at NIL 41. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Dolphin at NIL 30.
+20 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 39
(5:52 - 1st) T.Bourguet pass complete to WMC 39. Catch made by C.Crooms at WMC 39. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by J.White at NIL 41.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 29
(6:22 - 1st) T.Bourguet pass complete to WMC 29. Catch made by N.Anderson at WMC 29. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Brown at WMC 39.

NIU
Huskies
 - Missed FG (12 plays, 41 yards, 4:44 poss)

Result Play
No Good
4 & 7 - NILL 36
(6:29 - 1st) J.Richardson 46 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-NIL Holder-NIL.
Penalty
4 & 2 - NILL 24
(6:41 - 1st) PENALTY on NIL-L.Soraghan False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+5 YD
3 & 7 - NILL 29
(7:09 - 1st) J.Lynch rushed to WMC 24 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Selig; A.Carter at WMC 24.
No Gain
2 & 7 - NILL 29
(7:14 - 1st) N.Cremascoli steps back to pass. N.Cremascoli pass incomplete intended for C.Tucker.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 32
(7:43 - 1st) J.Credle rushed to WMC 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Moment at WMC 29.
+6 YD
3 & 3 - NILL 38
(8:18 - 1st) N.Cremascoli pass complete to WMC 38. Catch made by T.Tewes at WMC 38. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by R.Selig at WMC 32.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 45
(8:54 - 1st) J.Credle rushed to WMC 38 for 7 yards. Tackled by Z.Barnes; A.Carter at WMC 38.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 45
(9:01 - 1st) N.Cremascoli steps back to pass. N.Cremascoli pass incomplete intended for L.Soraghan.
+4 YD
2 & 2 - NILL 49
(9:30 - 1st) J.Credle rushed to WMC 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by W.Dabney at WMC 45.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 43
(10:07 - 1st) J.Credle rushed to WMC 49 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Garner at WMC 49.
+11 YD
3 & 8 - NILL 32
(10:34 - 1st) N.Cremascoli pass complete to NIL 32. Catch made by C.Tucker at NIL 32. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by B.Fiske at NIL 43.
No Gain
2 & 8 - NILL 32
(10:36 - 1st) N.Cremascoli steps back to pass. N.Cremascoli pass incomplete intended for L.Soraghan.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 30
(11:06 - 1st) J.Credle rushed to NIL 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Fiske at NIL 32.

WMU
Broncos
 - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:31 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 1 - WMICH 34
(11:11 - 1st) N.Mihalic punts 36 yards to NIL 30 Center-WMC. Fair catch by C.Tucker.
+11 YD
3 & 12 - WMICH 23
(11:52 - 1st) T.Bourguet scrambles to WMC 34 for 11 yards. Tackled by N.Alvarado at WMC 34.
-2 YD
2 & 10 - WMICH 25
(12:34 - 1st) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by R.Thomas at WMC 23.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 25
(12:37 - 1st) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for C.Crooms.
Kickoff
(12:37 - 1st) J.Richardson kicks 65 yards from NIL 35 to the WMC End Zone. Touchback.

NIU
Huskies
 - Field Goal (7 plays, 40 yards, 2:23 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 13 - NILL 43
(12:44 - 1st) J.Richardson 53 yard field goal attempt is good Center-I.Hatfield Holder-T.Foley.
No Gain
3 & 13 - NILL 35
(12:48 - 1st) N.Cremascoli steps back to pass. N.Cremascoli pass incomplete intended for T.Tewes.
No Gain
2 & 13 - NILL 35
(12:56 - 1st) N.Cremascoli steps back to pass. N.Cremascoli pass incomplete intended for K.Rutkiewicz.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 32
(13:29 - 1st) J.Credle rushed to WMC 35 for -3 yards. Tackled by A.Carter at WMC 35.
+33 YD
2 & 11 - NILL 35
(14:07 - 1st) N.Cremascoli pass complete to NIL 35. Catch made by T.Tewes at NIL 35. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by B.Garner at WMC 32.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 36
(14:37 - 1st) J.Credle rushed to NIL 35 for -1 yards. Tackled by W.Dabney at NIL 35.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 25
(15:00 - 1st) N.Cremascoli pass complete to NIL 25. Catch made by L.Soraghan at NIL 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Ware at NIL 36.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) N.Mihalic kicks 53 yards from WMC 35 to the NIL 12. Fair catch by F.McCray.
