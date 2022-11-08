|
|
|MIAMI
|GATECH
After lopsided loss, Miami to meet Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech, which is 3-2 since Geoff Collins was fired as coach, will host Miami on Saturday in an Atlantic Coast Conference game at Atlanta.
The Yellow Jackets (4-5, 3-3 ACC) are favored against the disappointing Hurricanes (4-5, 2-3), who are coming off a 45-3 home loss to Florida State.
While the Hurricanes no doubt are feeling embarrassed by the lopsided score against their rivals, the Yellow Jackets have some momentum.
Zach Pyron, the team's true freshman quarterback, made his first career start last week and led the Jackets to a 28-27 win at Virginia Tech.
The Hokies led 27-16 in the fourth quarter, but Pyron engineered two late touchdown drives.
"(Pyron) has ice in his veins for a young kid, whether it's making a throw or lowering his shoulder to get a first down," said Jackets interim coach Brent Key, who replaced Collins in September.
Georgia Tech starting QB Jeff Sims, who is out with a foot injury, could be ready for the Miami game. But that doesn't mean Key will use Sims, who has completed 58.5 percent of his passes this season. Sims hasn't improved much as a passer in his three years with the Jackets, completing 57.5 percent in 25 games.
Pyron, who has completed 61.7 percent of his throws, has a better QB rating than Sims. Pyron has thrown for 451 yards, and his average yards per attempt is 7.5, which is superior to Sims' figure of 5.9 this season.
Meanwhile, Miami has had problems at quarterback. Starter Tyler Van Dyke left the Florida State game in the second quarter after he appeared to injure his passing shoulder again, and backup Jake Garcia has averaged one interception per every 20.5 throws (compared with Van Dyke's 61.3 number).
Third-string QB Jacurri Brown is strong as a runner but has struggled at times as a passer, bouncing or sailing throws.
In addition, Miami's offensive line is without left tackle Zion Nelson, an NFL prospect who has yet to play this season because of injury, while left guard Jalen Rivers was injured Saturday.
"There's no sugar-coating it," Miami coach Mario Cristobal said. "We have a lot of work to do."
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|12
|5
|Rushing
|8
|2
|Passing
|4
|2
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-6
|0-3
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|192
|77
|Total Plays
|30
|17
|Avg Gain
|6.4
|4.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|115
|50
|Rush Attempts
|20
|9
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.8
|5.6
|Yards Passing
|77
|27
|Comp. - Att.
|7-10
|2-8
|Yards Per Pass
|7.7
|3.4
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|2
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|1-45.0
|2-32.5
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|77
|PASS YDS
|27
|
|
|115
|RUSH YDS
|50
|
|
|192
|TOTAL YDS
|77
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Brown 11 QB
|J. Brown
|7/10
|77
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Brown 11 QB
|J. Brown
|9
|50
|0
|13
|
J. Knighton 4 RB
|J. Knighton
|6
|47
|0
|13
|
B. Smith 12 WR
|B. Smith
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
L. Stanley 24 RB
|L. Stanley
|3
|8
|0
|4
|
T. Franklin Jr. 22 RB
|T. Franklin Jr.
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Mallory 85 TE
|W. Mallory
|1
|1
|22
|1
|22
|
F. Ladson Jr. 8 WR
|F. Ladson Jr.
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
B. Smith 12 WR
|B. Smith
|2
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
C. Young 88 WR
|C. Young
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
X. Restrepo 7 WR
|X. Restrepo
|3
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
J. Skinner 23 TE
|J. Skinner
|1
|1
|4
|1
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Kinchens 24 S
|K. Kinchens
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Borregales 30 K
|A. Borregales
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Hedley 94 P
|L. Hedley
|1
|45.0
|0
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Z. Pyron 14 QB
|Z. Pyron
|2/8
|27
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. McCollum 8 WR
|N. McCollum
|4
|2
|27
|0
|16
|
M. Carter 7 WR
|M. Carter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
H. Hall 3 RB
|H. Hall
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Thomas 1 LB
|C. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Shanahan 43 P
|D. Shanahan
|2
|32.5
|1
|37
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - GATECH 37(7:32 - 2nd) D.Shanahan punts 28 yards to MFL 35 Center-GT. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - GATECH 37(7:34 - 2nd) Z.Pyron steps back to pass. Z.Pyron pass incomplete intended for N.McCollum.
|-2 YD
2 & 8 - GATECH 39(8:18 - 2nd) H.Hall rushed to GT 37 for -2 yards. Tackled by MFL at GT 37.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 37(8:45 - 2nd) Z.Pyron scrambles to GT 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by MFL at GT 39.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(9:26 - 2nd) Z.Pyron rushed to GT 37 for 12 yards. Tackled by MFL at GT 37.
|Kickoff
|(9:26 - 2nd) A.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to the GT End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:26 - 2nd) A.Borregales extra point is good.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - MIAMI 4(9:32 - 2nd) J.Brown pass complete to GT 4. Catch made by J.Skinner at GT 4. Gain of 4 yards. J.Skinner for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - MIAMI 8(10:06 - 2nd) L.Stanley rushed to GT 4 for 4 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 4.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - MIAMI 15(10:46 - 2nd) J.Brown rushed to GT 8 for 7 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 8.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 16(11:23 - 2nd) T.Franklin rushed to GT 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 15.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - MIAMI 29(11:54 - 2nd) J.Brown rushed to GT 16 for 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by GT at GT 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 29(12:01 - 2nd) J.Brown steps back to pass. J.Brown pass incomplete intended for X.Restrepo.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 39(12:30 - 2nd) J.Knighton rushed to GT 29 for 10 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 29.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 50(13:00 - 2nd) J.Brown pass complete to MFL 50. Catch made by C.Young at MFL 50. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 39.
|+13 YD
3 & 4 - MIAMI 37(13:42 - 2nd) J.Knighton rushed to MFL 50 for 13 yards. Tackled by GT at MFL 50.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - MIAMI 31(14:22 - 2nd) J.Brown rushed to MFL 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by GT at MFL 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 31(15:00 - 2nd) J.Brown rushed to MFL 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by GT at MFL 31.
|+19 YD
3 & 5 - MIAMI 12(0:41 - 1st) J.Brown pass complete to MFL 12. Catch made by F.Ladson at MFL 12. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by GT at MFL 31.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - MIAMI 11(1:15 - 1st) J.Knighton rushed to MFL 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by GT at MFL 12.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 7(1:57 - 1st) J.Brown pass complete to MFL 7. Catch made by X.Restrepo at MFL 7. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by GT at MFL 11.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - GATECH 44(2:07 - 1st) D.Shanahan punts 37 yards to MFL 7 Center-GT. Fair catch by L.Gutierrez.
|+5 YD
3 & 11 - GATECH 49(2:47 - 1st) Z.Pyron scrambles to MFL 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 44.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - GATECH 49(2:52 - 1st) Z.Pyron steps back to pass. Z.Pyron pass incomplete intended for M.Carter.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 48(3:10 - 1st) D.Smith rushed to MFL 49 for -1 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 49.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 29(3:53 - 1st) D.Smith rushed to MFL 48 for 23 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 48.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - MIAMI 26(4:14 - 1st) L.Hedley punts 45 yards to GT 29 Center-MFL. Downed by MFL.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - MIAMI 26(4:22 - 1st) J.Brown steps back to pass. J.Brown pass incomplete intended for C.Young.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - MIAMI 20(4:47 - 1st) J.Brown scrambles to MFL 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Thomas at MFL 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 20(4:53 - 1st) J.Brown steps back to pass. J.Brown pass incomplete intended for B.Smith.
|+14 YD
2 & 6 - MIAMI 6(5:33 - 1st) J.Brown pass complete to MFL 6. Catch made by B.Smith at MFL 6. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by GT at MFL 20.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 2(6:09 - 1st) L.Stanley rushed to MFL 6 for 4 yards. Tackled by GT at MFL 6.
|Result
|Play
|Int
3 & 12 - GATECH 32(6:16 - 1st) Z.Pyron pass INTERCEPTED at MFL 2. Intercepted by K.Kinchens at MFL 2. Tackled by GT at MFL 2.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - GATECH 32(6:21 - 1st) Z.Pyron steps back to pass. Z.Pyron pass incomplete intended for H.Hall.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 30(6:54 - 1st) H.Hall rushed to MFL 32 for -2 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 32.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - GATECH 35(6:54 - 1st) Z.Pyron steps back to pass. Z.Pyron pass incomplete intended for N.McCollum. PENALTY on MFL-D.Jackson Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - GATECH 35(7:01 - 1st) Z.Pyron steps back to pass. Z.Pyron pass incomplete intended for H.Hall.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 41(7:22 - 1st) H.Hall rushed to MFL 35 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by MFL at MFL 35.
|+16 YD
2 & 3 - GATECH 43(7:27 - 1st) Z.Pyron pass complete to GT 43. Catch made by N.McCollum at GT 43. Gain of yards. N.McCollum FUMBLES forced by J.Williams. Fumble RECOVERED by MFL-MFL at MFL 41. Tackled by GT at GT 46. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was overturned. Z.Pyron pass complete to GT 43. Catch made by N.McCollum at GT 43. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 41.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 36(8:20 - 1st) H.Hall rushed to GT 43 for 7 yards. Tackled by MFL at GT 43.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - GATECH 25(8:40 - 1st) Z.Pyron pass complete to GT 25. Catch made by N.McCollum at GT 25. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by MFL at GT 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(8:44 - 1st) Z.Pyron steps back to pass. Z.Pyron pass incomplete intended for H.Hall.
|Kickoff
|(8:44 - 1st) A.Borregales kicks 48 yards from MFL 35 to the GT 17. Fair catch by D.Gordon.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:44 - 1st) A.Borregales extra point is good.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 22(8:54 - 1st) J.Brown pass complete to GT 22. Catch made by W.Mallory at GT 22. Gain of 22 yards. W.Mallory for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - MIAMI 25(9:25 - 1st) J.Brown rushed to GT 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 22.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - MIAMI 25(10:20 - 1st) L.Stanley rushed to GT 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 25.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 33(10:58 - 1st) J.Brown scrambles to GT 25 for 8 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 25.
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - MIAMI 42(11:26 - 1st) B.Smith rushed to GT 33 for 9 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 33.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 48(12:01 - 1st) J.Knighton rushed to GT 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 42.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - MIAMI 43(12:36 - 1st) J.Knighton rushed to GT 48 for 9 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 48.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 41(13:20 - 1st) J.Brown rushed to MFL 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by GT at MFL 43.
|+8 YD
3 & 2 - MIAMI 33(13:56 - 1st) J.Knighton rushed to MFL 41 for 8 yards. Tackled by GT at MFL 41.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - MIAMI 30(14:31 - 1st) J.Brown pass complete to MFL 30. Catch made by X.Restrepo at MFL 30. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by GT at MFL 33.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Brown rushed to MFL 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by GT at MFL 30.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) G.Stewart kicks 65 yards from GT 35 to the MFL End Zone. Touchback.
