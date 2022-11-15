|
After setback, No. 21 Tulane looks to get back on track vs. SMU
Tulane no longer has sole possession of first place in the American Athletic Conference.
The Green Wave lost 38-31 at home to UCF on Saturday to drop into a three-way tie with the Knights and Cincinnati atop the AAC.
Tulane (8-2, 5-1 AAC) -- which fell four spots to No. 21 in the College Football Playoff rankings after the loss -- has a quick turnaround as it faces SMU (6-4, 4-2) in its home finale Thursday night in New Orleans.
"We've got to move on, there's no doubt about it," Green Wave coach Willie Fritz said. "It's just what you have to do. SMU's a really good team. We are going to have to really put it together quickly."
Tulane, which concludes the regular season at Cincinnati on Nov. 25, can still guarantee itself a spot in the Dec. 10 conference title game, which will be played at the home of the regular-season champion, by winning its last two games. And winning the AAC would all but assure the Green Wave would be the Group of Five representative in a New Year's Six bowl game.
Tulane found itself trailing UCF 10-0 barely four minutes into the game. They fell behind by 17 points three different times and fought back, but could never get even.
"We've got to stay locked in," Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt said. "We can't let (the loss to UCF) affect us."
The Green Wave allowed 336 rushing yards to UCF, including 176 by quarterback John Rhys Plumlee. That's 136 more rushing yards than Tulane had allowed in its previous worst performance against the run.
The Mustangs are 7-0 against Tulane as members of the AAC. SMU remains in contention in the conference race, but won't be if they lose to the Green Wave.
SMU has the running game to potentially replicate UCF's success against Tulane.
Camar Wheaton, a transfer from Alabama, scored his first two collegiate rushing touchdowns and rushed for 112 yards, the same total teammate Tyler Lavine had, in a 41-23 victory at South Florida on Saturday.
"They complement each other really well," Mustangs first-year coach Rhett Lashlee said.
Tanner Mordecai added 280 passing yards and two touchdowns as the Mustangs became bowl eligible after their third consecutive victory.
"Look, we expect to go to bowl games, and so that's not the end-all, be-all," Lashlee said. "We aren't finished yet. We've got two big games coming up. We're 2-0 in November, but that's not the end of it.
The Mustangs have gone to bowls each of the last three seasons, but each year they managed to enter the AP Top 25 before a late-season slide dropped them from the final rankings.
"I think we're developing the toughness that we want our program to have," Lashlee said. "I think we're developing that finishing mindset we want to have."
Three of the Mustangs' losses have been by one score -- seven points against Maryland, eight points against TCU and two points against Cincinnati.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|12
|Rushing
|7
|8
|Passing
|9
|3
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-12
|0-6
|4th Down Conv
|1-4
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|240
|285
|Total Plays
|59
|39
|Avg Gain
|4.1
|7.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|92
|192
|Rush Attempts
|29
|26
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.2
|7.4
|Yards Passing
|148
|93
|Comp. - Att.
|17-30
|8-13
|Yards Per Pass
|4.5
|6.4
|Penalties - Yards
|2-20
|3-25
|Touchdowns
|1
|6
|Rushing TDs
|0
|4
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|4
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|5-3
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-44.7
|4-45.8
|Return Yards
|0
|-3
|Punts - Returns
|2-0
|2--3
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|148
|PASS YDS
|93
|
|
|92
|RUSH YDS
|192
|
|
|240
|TOTAL YDS
|285
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Mordecai 8 QB
|T. Mordecai
|17/30
|148
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Lavine 31 RB
|T. Lavine
|12
|51
|0
|14
|
C. Wheaton 0 RB
|C. Wheaton
|9
|29
|0
|7
|
T. Mordecai 8 QB
|T. Mordecai
|5
|11
|0
|11
|
V. Gardner 24 RB
|V. Gardner
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
T. McDaniel 25 RB
|T. McDaniel
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
A. Upshaw 23 WR
|A. Upshaw
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Maryland 82 TE
|R. Maryland
|7
|4
|43
|1
|19
|
T. Lavine 31 RB
|T. Lavine
|5
|4
|38
|0
|13
|
D. Goffney 10 WR
|D. Goffney
|3
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
R. Rice 11 WR
|R. Rice
|6
|3
|19
|0
|8
|
J. Kerley 1 WR
|J. Kerley
|3
|2
|12
|0
|12
|
C. Wheaton 0 RB
|C. Wheaton
|2
|2
|11
|0
|7
|
R. Daniels Jr. 13 WR
|R. Daniels Jr.
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
G. Haskin 89 TE
|G. Haskin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
I. Slade-Matautia 41 LB
|I. Slade-Matautia
|4-2
|0.5
|0
|
E. Chatman 40 DT
|E. Chatman
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Phillips Jr. 6 LB
|J. Phillips Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Moses 16 S
|A. Moses
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Massey 0 S
|B. Massey
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rogers 4 CB
|J. Rogers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Samuels 11 DE
|J. Samuels
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
S. Reid 12 LB
|S. Reid
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Paul 9 DE
|N. Paul
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Levelston 96 DT
|D. Levelston
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
F. Parker 31 CB
|F. Parker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Westfall 26 CB
|S. Westfall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Roberts 22 S
|N. Roberts
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Wiley 3 DE
|G. Wiley
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sandjo-Njiki 98 DT
|M. Sandjo-Njiki
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Aho 33 DT
|J. Aho
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Rogers 41 K
|C. Rogers
|0/1
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Bujcevski 92 P
|R. Bujcevski
|3
|44.7
|3
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Massey 0 S
|B. Massey
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Daniels Jr. 13 WR
|R. Daniels Jr.
|2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Bujcevski 92 P
|R. Bujcevski
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Pratt 7 QB
|M. Pratt
|8/13
|93
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Spears 22 RB
|T. Spears
|13
|121
|2
|48
|
M. Pratt 7 QB
|M. Pratt
|9
|69
|2
|26
|
S. Clayton 0 RB
|S. Clayton
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
I. Celestine 8 RB
|I. Celestine
|2
|-2
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Wyatt 10 WR
|S. Wyatt
|3
|2
|56
|1
|30
|
J. Jackson 4 WR
|J. Jackson
|3
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
T. James 80 TE
|T. James
|2
|2
|12
|0
|7
|
L. Keys III 6 WR
|L. Keys III
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
T. Spears 22 RB
|T. Spears
|1
|1
|5
|1
|5
|
S. Clayton 0 RB
|S. Clayton
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
D. Watts 2 WR
|D. Watts
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Brooks 31 S
|L. Brooks
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Anderson 1 LB
|N. Anderson
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Williams 2 LB
|D. Williams
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
N. Taliancich 55 DL
|N. Taliancich
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hodges 6 DL
|D. Hodges
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
L. Young IV 23 S
|L. Young IV
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Douglas 12 DB
|D. Douglas
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
J. Monroe 11 DB
|J. Monroe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Phillips 91 DL
|T. Phillips
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Anderson 3 DL
|A. Anderson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Clark 37 S
|M. Clark
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Robinson 7 DB
|L. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hicks Jr. 94 DL
|E. Hicks Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Deal 90 DL
|D. Deal
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Machado 35 LB
|J. Machado
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hatcher 8 DL
|C. Hatcher
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hamilton 70 DL
|K. Hamilton
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Jenkins 0 DL
|P. Jenkins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
V. Ambrosio 43 K
|V. Ambrosio
|0/0
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Glover 96 P
|C. Glover
|4
|45.8
|2
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Keys III 6 WR
|L. Keys III
|2
|59.0
|63
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Jackson 4 WR
|J. Jackson
|2
|-1.5
|4
|0
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:32 - 3rd) V.Ambrosio extra point is good.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 12(7:40 - 3rd) T.Spears rushed to SMU End Zone for 12 yards. T.Spears for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 33(8:04 - 3rd) M.Pratt rushed to SMU 12 for 21 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Moses at SMU 12.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
3 & 15 - SMU 40(8:13 - 3rd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai sacked at SMU 33 for -7 yards (TUL) T.Mordecai FUMBLES forced by TUL. Fumble RECOVERED by TUL-TUL at SMU 33. Tackled by SMU at SMU 33.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - SMU 40(8:19 - 3rd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for R.Maryland.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 45(8:45 - 3rd) A.Upshaw rushed to SMU 40 for -5 yards. A.Upshaw FUMBLES forced by TUL. Fumble RECOVERED by SMU-SMU at SMU 40. Tackled by TUL at SMU 40.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - TULANE 22(8:53 - 3rd) C.Glover punts 33 yards to SMU 45 Center-TUL. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - TULANE 22(8:56 - 3rd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - TULANE 22(9:01 - 3rd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 18(9:36 - 3rd) T.Spears rushed to TUL 22 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Moses at TUL 22.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 4 - SMU 18(9:44 - 3rd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for J.Kerley.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - SMU 18(9:49 - 3rd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for R.Daniels.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - SMU 20(10:33 - 3rd) T.McDaniel rushed to TUL 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Hatcher; D.Williams at TUL 18.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 24(10:59 - 3rd) T.Lavine rushed to TUL 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Anderson at TUL 20.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 38(11:15 - 3rd) T.Lavine rushed to TUL 24 for 14 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks; N.Anderson at TUL 24.
|+9 YD
3 & 3 - SMU 47(11:32 - 3rd) T.Mordecai pass complete to TUL 47. Catch made by R.Maryland at TUL 47. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Monroe at TUL 38.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - SMU 49(12:03 - 3rd) T.Lavine rushed to TUL 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Hodges at TUL 47.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 46(12:22 - 3rd) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 46. Catch made by R.Rice at SMU 46. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Young at TUL 49.
|+13 YD
3 & 2 - SMU 33(12:43 - 3rd) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 33. Catch made by T.Lavine at SMU 33. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks at SMU 46.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - SMU 31(13:10 - 3rd) T.Lavine rushed to SMU 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Clark at SMU 33.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 25(13:32 - 3rd) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 25. Catch made by T.Lavine at SMU 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by L.Young; M.Clark at SMU 31.
|Kickoff
|(13:32 - 3rd) C.Glover kicks 61 yards from TUL 35 to the SMU 4. Fair catch by B.Massey.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:32 - 3rd) V.Ambrosio extra point is good.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 26(13:40 - 3rd) M.Pratt pass complete to SMU 26. Catch made by S.Wyatt at SMU 26. Gain of 26 yards. S.Wyatt for 26 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+11 YD
2 & 2 - TULANE 37(14:05 - 3rd) T.Spears rushed to SMU 26 for 11 yards. Tackled by F.Parker at SMU 26.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 45(14:47 - 3rd) M.Pratt rushed to SMU 37 for 8 yards. Tackled by I.Slade-Matautia at SMU 37.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Hall kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to the TUL End Zone. L.Keys returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Crossley at SMU 45.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 32(0:10 - 2nd) M.Pratt kneels at the TUL 31.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 10 - SMU 39(0:15 - 2nd) C.Rogers 49 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-SMU Holder-SMU.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - SMU 32(0:20 - 2nd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for G.Haskin.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SMU 32(0:26 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass complete to TUL 32. Catch made by J.Kerley at TUL 32. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks at TUL 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 32(0:32 - 2nd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for D.Goffney.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 43(0:40 - 2nd) T.Mordecai scrambles to TUL 32 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Douglas at TUL 32.
|+7 YD
2 & 1 - SMU 50(1:01 - 2nd) C.Wheaton rushed to TUL 43 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at TUL 43.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 41(1:16 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 41. Catch made by T.Lavine at SMU 41. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by L.Young; N.Anderson at TUL 50.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 31(1:31 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 31. Catch made by R.Maryland at SMU 31. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by N.Anderson at SMU 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 31(1:38 - 2nd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for T.Lavine.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - SMU 26(1:58 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 26. Catch made by R.Maryland at SMU 26. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by N.Anderson at SMU 31.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 21(2:15 - 2nd) T.Mordecai scrambles to SMU 26 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Young at SMU 26.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - SMU 18(2:33 - 2nd) C.Wheaton rushed to SMU 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Anderson at SMU 21.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 11(2:50 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 11. Catch made by C.Wheaton at SMU 11. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at SMU 18.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - TULANE 30(3:03 - 2nd) C.Glover punts 59 yards to SMU 11 Center-E.Hudak. Downed by TUL.
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - TULANE 25(3:46 - 2nd) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 25. Catch made by T.James at TUL 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by B.Massey at TUL 30.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TULANE 25(3:52 - 2nd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for S.Wyatt.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(3:59 - 2nd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for D.Watts. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - SMU 27(4:05 - 2nd) T.Lavine rushed to TUL 25 for 2 yards. T.Lavine FUMBLES forced by L.Brooks. Fumble RECOVERED by TUL-P.Jenkins at TUL 25. Tackled by SMU at TUL 25.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - SMU 27(4:56 - 2nd) T.Mordecai rushed to TUL 27 for 0 yards. T.Mordecai FUMBLES forced by D.Williams. Fumble RECOVERED by SMU-J.Osborne at TUL 27. Tackled by TUL at TUL 27. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - SMU 31(5:24 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass complete to TUL 31. Catch made by C.Wheaton at TUL 31. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Douglas at TUL 27.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 36(5:52 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass complete to TUL 36. Catch made by R.Daniels at TUL 36. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by N.Anderson; L.Brooks at TUL 31.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - SMU 39(6:11 - 2nd) C.Wheaton rushed to TUL 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks at TUL 36.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - SMU 41(6:45 - 2nd) C.Wheaton rushed to TUL 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Machado at TUL 39.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 47(7:16 - 2nd) T.Lavine rushed to TUL 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by N.Taliancich at TUL 41.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - SMU 50(7:39 - 2nd) T.Lavine rushed to TUL 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Hodges at TUL 47.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - SMU 47(8:18 - 2nd) T.Lavine rushed to SMU 50 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Hamilton; D.Douglas at SMU 50.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - SMU 43(8:59 - 2nd) T.Lavine rushed to SMU 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Anderson; T.Phillips at SMU 47.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 41(9:21 - 2nd) T.Mordecai scrambles to SMU 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Phillips at SMU 43.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - SMU 36(9:37 - 2nd) T.Lavine rushed to SMU 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks at SMU 41.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 30(9:52 - 2nd) T.Lavine rushed to SMU 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by N.Taliancich at SMU 36.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 15 - TULANE 16(10:01 - 2nd) C.Glover punts 54 yards to SMU 30 Center-TUL. R.Daniels returned punt from the SMU 30. Tackled by K.Harrison at SMU 30.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - TULANE 19(10:36 - 2nd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt sacked at TUL 16 for -3 yards (J.Samuels; I.Slade-Matautia)
|No Gain
2 & 12 - TULANE 19(11:17 - 2nd) I.Celestine rushed to TUL 19 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips at TUL 19.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 21(11:54 - 2nd) I.Celestine rushed to TUL 19 for -2 yards. Tackled by M.Sandjo-Njiki at TUL 19.
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 10 - SMU 48(12:01 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass INTERCEPTED at TUL 21. Intercepted by D.Douglas at TUL 21. Tackled by SMU at TUL 21.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SMU 37(12:14 - 2nd) PENALTY on TUL-L.Brooks Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 25(12:22 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 25. Catch made by J.Kerley at SMU 25. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Brooks at SMU 37.
|Kickoff
|(12:22 - 2nd) C.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to the SMU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:22 - 2nd) V.Ambrosio extra point is good.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 26(12:32 - 2nd) M.Pratt rushed to SMU End Zone for 26 yards. M.Pratt for 26 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+12 YD
2 & 11 - TULANE 38(13:09 - 2nd) M.Pratt pass complete to SMU 38. Catch made by J.Jackson at SMU 38. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Samuels at SMU 26.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 37(13:42 - 2nd) T.Spears rushed to SMU 38 for -1 yards. Tackled by N.Paul at SMU 38.
|Kickoff
|(13:54 - 2nd) B.Hall kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to the TUL End Zone. L.Keys returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Palmer at SMU 37.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - SMU 25(14:14 - 2nd) R.Bujcevski punts 49 yards to TUL 26 Center-SMU. J.Jackson returned punt from the TUL 26. J.Jackson FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by SMU-C.Adimora at TUL 19. Tackled by TUL at SMU 25.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - SMU 25(14:20 - 2nd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for R.Rice.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - SMU 25(14:28 - 2nd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for SMU.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 21(14:55 - 2nd) V.Gardner rushed to SMU 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by P.Jenkins; D.Williams at SMU 25.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 2nd) C.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to the SMU End Zone. B.Massey returns the kickoff. Tackled by N.Anderson at SMU 21.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:00 - 1st) V.Ambrosio extra point is good.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - TULANE 5(0:06 - 1st) M.Pratt pass complete to SMU 5. Catch made by T.Spears at SMU 5. Gain of 5 yards. T.Spears for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - TULANE 7(0:49 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to SMU 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Wiley at SMU 5.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - TULANE 44(0:58 - 1st) C.Glover punts 37 yards to SMU 7 Center-E.Hudak. R.Daniels MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by TUL-E.Hudak at SMU 7. Tackled by SMU at SMU 7.
|+1 YD
3 & 8 - TULANE 45(1:38 - 1st) M.Pratt rushed to SMU 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Samuels; D.Levelston at SMU 44.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TULANE 45(1:45 - 1st) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for D.Watts.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 47(2:21 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to SMU 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Aho; I.Slade-Matautia at SMU 45.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 2 - SMU 47(2:26 - 1st) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for R.Rice.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - SMU 47(3:04 - 1st) T.Lavine rushed to SMU 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Anderson; L.Young at SMU 47.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - SMU 45(3:46 - 1st) C.Wheaton rushed to SMU 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Anderson; K.Hamilton at SMU 47.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 39(4:10 - 1st) C.Wheaton rushed to SMU 45 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Anderson at SMU 45.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - SMU 33(4:34 - 1st) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 33. Catch made by R.Rice at SMU 33. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at SMU 39.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 25(5:06 - 1st) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 25. Catch made by R.Rice at SMU 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by L.Robinson at SMU 33.
|Kickoff
|(5:06 - 1st) C.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to the SMU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:06 - 1st) V.Ambrosio extra point is good.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - TULANE 2(5:09 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to SMU End Zone for 2 yards. T.Spears for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - TULANE 3(5:30 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to SMU 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by I.Slade-Matautia at SMU 2.
|+48 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 49(5:53 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to SMU 3 for 48 yards. Tackled by B.Massey at SMU 3.
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 19(6:13 - 1st) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 19. Catch made by S.Wyatt at TUL 19. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by J.Rogers at TUL 49.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - SMU 35(6:25 - 1st) R.Bujcevski punts 46 yards to TUL 19 Center-SMU. Downed by W.Benton.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - SMU 35(6:30 - 1st) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for R.Rice.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SMU 35(6:36 - 1st) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for R.Maryland.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 35(6:41 - 1st) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for R.Maryland.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 25(7:01 - 1st) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 25. Catch made by T.Lavine at SMU 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by D.Williams; T.Phillips at SMU 35.
|Kickoff
|(7:01 - 1st) C.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to the SMU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:01 - 1st) V.Ambrosio extra point is good.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - TULANE 6(7:07 - 1st) M.Pratt rushed to SMU End Zone for 6 yards. M.Pratt for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 10(7:43 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to SMU 6 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Chatman at SMU 6.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - TULANE 12(8:04 - 1st) M.Pratt rushed to SMU 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Levelston at SMU 10.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - TULANE 15(8:26 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to SMU 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Chatman at SMU 12.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - TULANE 16(8:50 - 1st) M.Pratt pass complete to SMU 16. Catch made by S.Clayton at SMU 16. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips at SMU 15.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 21(9:31 - 1st) S.Clayton rushed to SMU 16 for 5 yards. Tackled by I.Slade-Matautia at SMU 16.
|+8 YD
2 & 3 - TULANE 29(10:19 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to SMU 21 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips; B.Massey at SMU 21.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 36(10:27 - 1st) M.Pratt pass complete to SMU 36. Catch made by L.Keys at SMU 36. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Chatman at SMU 29.
|Penalty
4 & 5 - TULANE 49(10:51 - 1st) PENALTY on SMU-S.Westfall Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
3 & 8 - TULANE 46(10:51 - 1st) M.Pratt scrambles to TUL 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Westfall at TUL 49.
|+5 YD
2 & 14 - TULANE 41(11:25 - 1st) M.Pratt rushed to TUL 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Levelston; G.Wiley at TUL 46.
|+7 YD
1 & 20 - TULANE 34(11:55 - 1st) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 34. Catch made by T.James at TUL 34. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by I.Slade-Matautia at TUL 41.
|Penalty
1 & 15 - TULANE 39(12:02 - 1st) PENALTY on TUL-P.Pines False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TULANE 44(12:12 - 1st) PENALTY on TUL-J.Remetich False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 19(12:29 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to TUL 44 for 25 yards. Tackled by N.Roberts at TUL 44. PENALTY on SMU-N.Paul Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - SMU 46(12:37 - 1st) R.Bujcevski punts 39 yards to TUL 15 Center-SMU. J.Jackson returned punt from the TUL 15. Tackled by C.Cromartie at TUL 19.
|Penalty
4 & 4 - SMU 49(12:47 - 1st) PENALTY on SMU-J.Bailey False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
3 & 3 - SMU 48(13:34 - 1st) C.Wheaton rushed to TUL 49 for -1 yards. Tackled by E.Hicks at TUL 49.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - SMU 47(14:16 - 1st) C.Wheaton rushed to TUL 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Anderson at TUL 48.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 45(14:36 - 1st) C.Wheaton rushed to SMU 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Deal at SMU 47.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 25(15:00 - 1st) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 25. Catch made by D.Goffney at SMU 25. Gain of 20 yards. D.Goffney ran out of bounds.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to the SMU End Zone. Touchback.
0