Drive Chart
|
|
|BOISE
|WYO
Preview not available
Preview not available
BOISE
5 Pass
0 Rush
43 YDS
1:04 POS
Field Goal
2ND & 10 WYO 37
0:04
J.Dalmas 47 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BOISE Holder-BOISE.
No Gain
1ST & 10 WYO 30
0:05
T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for BOISE.
+11 YD
3RD & 6 WYO 41
0:19
T.Green pass complete to WYO 41. Catch made by D.Koetter at WYO 41. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by W.Brown at WYO 30.
No Gain
2ND & 6 WYO 41
0:25
T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for E.McAlister.
+4 YD
1ST & 10 WYO 45
0:30
T.Green pass complete to WYO 45. Catch made by B.Bowens at WYO 45. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Hawkins at WYO 41.
+11 YD
1ST & 10 BOISE 44
0:41
T.Green pass complete to BOISE 44. Catch made by R.Smith at BOISE 44. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by E.Gibbs at WYO 45.
+10 YD
2ND & 3 BOISE 34
0:56
T.Green pass complete to BOISE 34. Catch made by B.Bowens at BOISE 34. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by I.White at BOISE 44.
+7 YD
1ST & 10 BOISE 27
1:04
T.Green pass complete to BOISE 27. Catch made by G.Holani at BOISE 27. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Hawkins at BOISE 34.
WYO
0 Pass
7 Rush
8 YDS
1:35 POS
Punt
4TH & 2 WYO 32
1:11
C.Stewart punts 41 yards to BOISE 27 Center-WYO. Fair catch by G.Holani.
-1 YD
3RD & 1 WYO 33
1:19
T.Swen rushed to WYO 32 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Biggers; C.Hogans at WYO 32.
Field Goal 0:00
J.Dalmas 47 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BOISE Holder-BOISE.
8
plays
43
yds
1:04
pos
6
10
Field Goal 2:39
J.Dalmas 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BOISE Holder-BOISE.
13
plays
95
yds
6:33
pos
3
10
Field Goal 13:16
J.Hoyland 53 yard field goal attempt is good Center-WYO Holder-WYO.
10
plays
41
yds
5:11
pos
0
10
Touchdown 6:41
W.Wieland rushed to BOISE End Zone for 2 yards. W.Wieland for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
79
yds
3:17
pos
0
6
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|7
|Rushing
|7
|5
|Passing
|7
|1
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-7
|1-5
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|285
|140
|Total Plays
|41
|24
|Avg Gain
|7.0
|5.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|132
|130
|Rush Attempts
|18
|18
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.3
|7.2
|Yards Passing
|153
|10
|Comp. - Att.
|13-23
|1-6
|Yards Per Pass
|6.7
|1.7
|Penalties - Yards
|3-20
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-47.0
|3-39.3
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|153
|PASS YDS
|10
|
|
|132
|RUSH YDS
|130
|
|
|285
|TOTAL YDS
|140
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Green 10 QB
|T. Green
|13/23
|153
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Bowens 18 WR
|B. Bowens
|5
|3
|39
|0
|25
|
D. Koetter 17 WR
|D. Koetter
|2
|2
|38
|0
|27
|
S. Cobbs 5 WR
|S. Cobbs
|5
|2
|36
|0
|25
|
L. Caples 7 WR
|L. Caples
|4
|3
|20
|0
|11
|
R. Smith 3 TE
|R. Smith
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
G. Holani 24 RB
|G. Holani
|3
|2
|9
|0
|7
|
E. McAlister 80 WR
|E. McAlister
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Rafdal 87 TE
|K. Rafdal
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Simpson 10 LB
|A. Simpson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Biggers 1 CB
|C. Biggers
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Teubner 34 S
|A. Teubner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kaniho 14 CB
|K. Kaniho
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Oladipo 23 S
|S. Oladipo
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Skinner 0 S
|J. Skinner
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hogans 33 DL
|C. Hogans
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. LeBeauf 22 CB
|T. LeBeauf
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Hunter 54 LB
|G. Hunter
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Koetter 17 WR
|D. Koetter
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Gums 98 NT
|H. Gums
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hassanein 91 DT
|A. Hassanein
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Schramm 52 LB
|D. Schramm
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Matlock 99 DT
|S. Matlock
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Dalmas 35 K
|J. Dalmas
|2/3
|47
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Ferguson-Reynolds 46 P
|J. Ferguson-Reynolds
|1
|47.0
|0
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Dudley 25 RB
|K. Dudley
|2
|33.0
|34
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Clemons 12 QB
|J. Clemons
|1/6
|10
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Swen 2 RB
|T. Swen
|10
|74
|0
|42
|
D. McNeely 30 RB
|D. McNeely
|3
|32
|0
|18
|
J. Clemons 12 QB
|J. Clemons
|4
|22
|0
|9
|
W. Wieland 11 WR
|W. Wieland
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Cobbs 8 WR
|J. Cobbs
|3
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
P. Christensen 80 TE
|P. Christensen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
W. Pelissier 83 WR
|W. Pelissier
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Swen 2 RB
|T. Swen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Gibbs 28 LB
|E. Gibbs
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
W. Ekeler 31 S
|W. Ekeler
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. White 42 S
|I. White
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harris 93 DE
|D. Harris
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
W. Brown 23 DB
|W. Brown
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hawkins 7 CB
|J. Hawkins
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Omotosho 44 DE
|O. Omotosho
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Suiaunoa 43 LB
|S. Suiaunoa
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Stone 4 CB
|C. Stone
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Meyer 90 NT
|G. Meyer
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Hoyland 46 K
|J. Hoyland
|1/1
|53
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Stewart 39 P
|C. Stewart
|3
|39.3
|1
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Wieland 11 WR
|W. Wieland
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
2 & 10 - BOISE 37(0:04 - 2nd) J.Dalmas 47 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BOISE Holder-BOISE.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 30(0:05 - 2nd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for BOISE.
|+11 YD
3 & 6 - BOISE 41(0:19 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to WYO 41. Catch made by D.Koetter at WYO 41. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by W.Brown at WYO 30.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - BOISE 41(0:25 - 2nd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for E.McAlister.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 45(0:30 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to WYO 45. Catch made by B.Bowens at WYO 45. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Hawkins at WYO 41.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 44(0:41 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 44. Catch made by R.Smith at BOISE 44. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by E.Gibbs at WYO 45.
|+10 YD
2 & 3 - BOISE 34(0:56 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 34. Catch made by B.Bowens at BOISE 34. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by I.White at BOISE 44.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 27(1:04 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 27. Catch made by G.Holani at BOISE 27. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Hawkins at BOISE 34.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - WYO 32(1:11 - 2nd) C.Stewart punts 41 yards to BOISE 27 Center-WYO. Fair catch by G.Holani.
|-1 YD
3 & 1 - WYO 33(1:19 - 2nd) T.Swen rushed to WYO 32 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Biggers; C.Hogans at WYO 32.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - WYO 25(1:53 - 2nd) T.Swen rushed to WYO 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by S.Matlock; G.Hunter at WYO 33.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 24(2:33 - 2nd) T.Swen rushed to WYO 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Oladipo at WYO 25.
|Kickoff
|(2:39 - 2nd) J.Dalmas kicks 64 yards from BOISE 35 to the WYO 1. W.Wieland returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Teubner at WYO 24.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - BOISE 12(2:42 - 2nd) J.Dalmas 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BOISE Holder-BOISE.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - BOISE 9(3:20 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to WYO 9. Catch made by L.Caples at WYO 9. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by I.White at WYO 5.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - BOISE 4(3:20 - 2nd) PENALTY on BOISE-K.Holomalia-Gonzalez False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - BOISE 4(3:32 - 2nd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for B.Bowens.
|+7 YD
1 & 11 - BOISE 11(4:05 - 2nd) A.Jeanty rushed to WYO 4 for 7 yards. Tackled by S.Suiaunoa; O.Omotosho at WYO 4.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - BOISE 1(4:09 - 2nd) G.Holani rushed to WYO End Zone for yards. G.Holani for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on BOISE-D.Holliday Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 16(4:42 - 2nd) G.Holani rushed to WYO 1 for 15 yards. Tackled by W.Ekeler at WYO 1.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 27(5:21 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to WYO 27. Catch made by L.Caples at WYO 27. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by W.Brown at WYO 16.
|+8 YD
3 & 5 - BOISE 35(5:55 - 2nd) G.Holani rushed to WYO 27 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Harris at WYO 27.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 40(6:30 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to WYO 40. Catch made by L.Caples at WYO 40. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Harris at WYO 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 40(6:59 - 2nd) T.Green rushed to WYO 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Suiaunoa at WYO 40.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 49(7:27 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 49. Catch made by S.Cobbs at BOISE 49. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by E.Gibbs; W.Brown at WYO 40.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - BOISE 47(8:00 - 2nd) A.Jeanty rushed to BOISE 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.White at BOISE 49.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 38(8:36 - 2nd) A.Jeanty rushed to BOISE 47 for 9 yards. Tackled by O.Omotosho at BOISE 47.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 15(9:12 - 2nd) A.Jeanty rushed to BOISE 38 for 23 yards. Tackled by W.Ekeler at BOISE 38.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - WYO 47(9:19 - 2nd) C.Stewart punts 38 yards to BOISE 15 Center-WYO. Fair catch by G.Holani.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - WYO 47(9:23 - 2nd) J.Clemons steps back to pass. J.Clemons pass incomplete intended for P.Christensen.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - WYO 45(10:04 - 2nd) T.Swen rushed to WYO 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by H.Gums; D.Schramm at WYO 47.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 41(10:46 - 2nd) T.Swen rushed to WYO 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Oladipo; H.Gums at WYO 45.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 2 - BOISE 41(10:53 - 2nd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for S.Cobbs (J.Hawkins).
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - BOISE 43(11:43 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to WYO 43. Catch made by G.Holani at WYO 43. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by E.Gibbs at WYO 41. The Replay Official reviewed the short of the line to gain and the play was upheld.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - BOISE 45(12:22 - 2nd) A.Jeanty rushed to WYO 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by W.Ekeler at WYO 43.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 49(12:43 - 2nd) A.Jeanty rushed to WYO 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Suiaunoa; D.Harris at WYO 45.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 35(13:10 - 2nd) A.Jeanty rushed to WYO 49 for 16 yards. Tackled by C.Stone; I.White at WYO 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 35(13:15 - 2nd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for B.Bowens.
|Kickoff
|(13:15 - 2nd) J.Hoyland kicks 64 yards from WYO 35 to the BOISE 1. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - WYO 43(13:21 - 2nd) J.Hoyland 53 yard field goal attempt is good Center-WYO Holder-WYO.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - WYO 36(13:28 - 2nd) J.Clemons steps back to pass. J.Clemons pass incomplete intended for J.Cobbs (C.Biggers).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - WYO 36(13:36 - 2nd) J.Clemons steps back to pass. J.Clemons pass incomplete intended for W.Pelissier.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 39(14:15 - 2nd) T.Swen rushed to BOISE 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Hogans at BOISE 36.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - WYO 48(15:00 - 2nd) D.McNeely rushed to BOISE 39 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Skinner; A.Simpson at BOISE 39.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 48(0:46 - 1st) J.Clemons rushed to BOISE 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Biggers at BOISE 48.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 38(1:29 - 1st) J.Clemons pass complete to WYO 38. Catch made by J.Cobbs at WYO 38. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by K.Kaniho at WYO 48.
|+9 YD
3 & 4 - WYO 29(2:07 - 1st) J.Clemons rushed to WYO 38 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Skinner at WYO 38.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - WYO 24(2:47 - 1st) J.Clemons rushed to WYO 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Simpson at WYO 29.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 23(3:26 - 1st) T.Swen rushed to WYO 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by H.Gums; J.Skinner at WYO 24.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 8 - BOISE 31(3:30 - 1st) J.Dalmas 41 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-BOISE Holder-BOISE.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - BOISE 23(3:40 - 1st) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for K.Rafdal.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 25(4:24 - 1st) T.Green rushed to WYO 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by O.Omotosho at WYO 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 25(4:28 - 1st) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for S.Cobbs.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 46(5:05 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to WYO 25 for 21 yards. Tackled by E.Gibbs at WYO 25.
|+25 YD
3 & 16 - BOISE 29(5:39 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 29. Catch made by S.Cobbs at BOISE 29. Gain of 25 yards.
|No Gain
2 & 16 - BOISE 29(5:44 - 1st) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for S.Cobbs (I.White). The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|Penalty
2 & 11 - BOISE 34(5:51 - 1st) PENALTY on BOISE-K.Holomalia-Gonzalez False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 35(6:35 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 34 for -1 yards. Tackled by E.Gibbs at BOISE 34.
|Kickoff
|(6:41 - 1st) J.Hoyland kicks 64 yards from WYO 35 to the BOISE 1. K.Dudley returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Posas at BOISE 35.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:41 - 1st) J.Hoyland extra point is good.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - WYO 2(6:46 - 1st) W.Wieland rushed to BOISE End Zone for 2 yards. W.Wieland for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+42 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 44(7:18 - 1st) T.Swen rushed to BOISE 2 for 42 yards. Tackled by C.Biggers at BOISE 2.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - WYO 48(7:54 - 1st) J.Clemons scrambles to BOISE 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Teubner at BOISE 44.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 44(8:41 - 1st) T.Swen rushed to BOISE 48 for 8 yards. Tackled by A.Simpson at BOISE 48.
|+18 YD
2 & 5 - WYO 26(9:19 - 1st) D.McNeely rushed to WYO 44 for 18 yards. Tackled by T.LeBeauf at WYO 44.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 21(9:58 - 1st) D.McNeely rushed to WYO 26 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Schramm; A.Simpson at WYO 26.
|Result
|Play
|+27 YD
2 & 7 - BOISE 37(10:08 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to WYO 37. Catch made by D.Koetter at WYO 37. Gain of 27 yards. D.Koetter FUMBLES forced by W.Ekeler. Fumble RECOVERED by WYO-D.Harrell at WYO 10. Tackled by D.Koetter at WYO 21.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 40(10:53 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to WYO 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Gibbs at WYO 37.
|+25 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 35(11:14 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 35. Catch made by B.Bowens at BOISE 35. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by I.White; J.Hawkins at WYO 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 35(11:20 - 1st) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for L.Caples (J.Hawkins).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - WYO 26(11:27 - 1st) C.Stewart punts 39 yards to BOISE 35 Center-WYO. Fair catch by L.Caples.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - WYO 26(11:33 - 1st) J.Clemons steps back to pass. J.Clemons pass incomplete intended for J.Cobbs.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - WYO 26(11:39 - 1st) J.Clemons steps back to pass. J.Clemons pass incomplete intended for T.Swen.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 20(12:13 - 1st) T.Swen rushed to WYO 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Schramm; A.Hassanein at WYO 26.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - BOISE 47(12:23 - 1st) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 47 yards to WYO End Zone Center-BOISE. Touchback.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - BOISE 47(12:32 - 1st) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for G.Holani.
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - BOISE 48(13:08 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to WYO 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by W.Ekeler; E.Gibbs at WYO 47.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 49(13:45 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 48 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Harris at BOISE 48.
|+14 YD
2 & 7 - BOISE 35(14:20 - 1st) T.Green rushed to BOISE 49 for 14 yards. T.Green ran out of bounds.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 32(14:50 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Meyer; D.Harris at BOISE 35.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Hoyland kicks 65 yards from WYO 35 to the BOISE End Zone. K.Dudley returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Marquez at BOISE 32.
-
GATECH
13UNC
21
17
4th 3:09 ESP2
-
STNFRD
CAL
17
20
4th 9:54 PACN
-
MRSHL
GAS
23
10
3rd 4:46 ESP+
-
BOISE
WYO
6
10
2nd 0:00 CBSSN
-
5TENN
SC
17
28
2nd 2:10 ESPN
-
TXTECH
IOWAST
7
3
2nd 0:03 FS1
-
14MISS
ARK
3
21
2nd 11:11 SECN
-
NMEXST
MIZZOU
0
21
2nd 4:28 ESPU
-
22OKLAST
OKLA
0
28
2nd 11:45 ABC
-
CUSE
WAKE
7
3
1st 3:32 ACCN
-
7USC
16UCLA
0
0
1st 4:18 FOX
-
COLO
17WASH
0
060.5 O/U
-30.5
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
COLOST
AF
0
043 O/U
-21.5
Sat 9:00pm FS2
-
UAB
6LSU
0
050.5 O/U
-15.5
Sat 9:00pm ESP2
-
SJST
UTAHST
0
051 O/U
-1
Sat 9:45pm FS1
-
FRESNO
NEVADA
0
054 O/U
+22.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
10UTAH
12OREG
0
060 O/U
+2
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
UNLV
HAWAII
0
056.5 O/U
+11
Sat 11:00pm
-
BGREEN
TOLEDO
42
35
Final ESPU
-
OHIO
BALLST
32
18
Final ESP2
-
EMICH
KENTST
31
24
Final ESP2
-
MIAOH
NILL
29
23
Final CBSSN
-
WMICH
CMICH
12
10
Final ESPU
-
SMU
21TULANE
24
59
Final ESPN
-
SFLA
TULSA
42
48
Final ESP2
-
SDGST
NMEX
34
10
Final FS1
-
NAVY
20UCF
17
14
Final ESP2
-
AP
8BAMA
0
34
Final ESP+
-
DUKE
PITT
26
28
Final ACCN
-
ETNST
MISSST
7
56
Final ESP+
-
FLA
VANDY
24
31
Final SECN
-
ILL
3MICH
17
19
Final ABC
-
IND
MICHST
39
31
Final/2OT BTN
-
NWEST
PURDUE
9
17
Final FS1
-
4TCU
BAYLOR
29
28
Final FOX
-
UCONN
ARMY
17
34
Final CBSSN
-
UL
19FSU
17
49
Final
-
UMASS
TXAM
3
20
Final ESP+
-
VATECH
LIB
23
22
Final ESP+
-
WISC
NEB
15
14
Final ESPN
-
TXSA
RICE
41
7
Final ESP+
-
GAST
JMAD
40
42
Final ESP+
-
HOU
ECU
42
3
Final ESP+
-
15KSTATE
WVU
48
31
Final ESP+
-
NAL
MEMP
0
59
Final ESP+
-
WASHST
ARIZ
31
20
Final PACN
-
23OREGST
ARIZST
31
7
Final ESP2
-
BC
18ND
0
44
Final NBC
-
ODU
APLST
14
27
Final ESP+
-
FAU
MTSU
21
49
Final ESP+
-
LAMON
TROY
16
34
Final ESP+
-
LATECH
CHARLO
21
26
Final ESP3
-
MIAMI
9CLEM
10
40
Final ESPN
-
24NCST
LVILLE
10
25
Final
-
2OHIOST
MD
43
30
Final ABC
-
11PSU
RUT
55
10
Final BTN
-
SALA
USM
27
20
Final NFLN
-
TEXAS
KANSAS
55
14
Final FS1
-
1UGA
UK
16
6
Final CBS
-
UTTCH
BYU
26
52
Final ESP3
-
25CINCY
TEMPLE
23
3
Final ESPU
-
FIU
UTEP
6
40
Final ESP+
-
IOWA
MINN
13
10
Final FOX
-
WKY
AUBURN
17
41
Final SECN
-
ARKST
TXSTSM
13
16
Final ESP3
-
AKRON
BUFF
0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
CSTCAR
UVA
0
0