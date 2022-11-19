Drive Chart
BOISE
WYO

Preview not available

Preview not available
BOISE
5 Pass
0 Rush
43 YDS
1:04 POS
Field Goal
2ND & 10 WYO 37
0:04
J.Dalmas 47 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BOISE Holder-BOISE.
No Gain
1ST & 10 WYO 30
0:05
T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for BOISE.
+11 YD
3RD & 6 WYO 41
0:19
T.Green pass complete to WYO 41. Catch made by D.Koetter at WYO 41. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by W.Brown at WYO 30.
No Gain
2ND & 6 WYO 41
0:25
T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for E.McAlister.
+4 YD
1ST & 10 WYO 45
0:30
T.Green pass complete to WYO 45. Catch made by B.Bowens at WYO 45. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Hawkins at WYO 41.
+11 YD
1ST & 10 BOISE 44
0:41
T.Green pass complete to BOISE 44. Catch made by R.Smith at BOISE 44. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by E.Gibbs at WYO 45.
+10 YD
2ND & 3 BOISE 34
0:56
T.Green pass complete to BOISE 34. Catch made by B.Bowens at BOISE 34. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by I.White at BOISE 44.
+7 YD
1ST & 10 BOISE 27
1:04
T.Green pass complete to BOISE 27. Catch made by G.Holani at BOISE 27. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Hawkins at BOISE 34.
WYO
0 Pass
7 Rush
8 YDS
1:35 POS
Punt
4TH & 2 WYO 32
1:11
C.Stewart punts 41 yards to BOISE 27 Center-WYO. Fair catch by G.Holani.
-1 YD
3RD & 1 WYO 33
1:19
T.Swen rushed to WYO 32 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Biggers; C.Hogans at WYO 32.
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 0:00
J.Dalmas 47 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BOISE Holder-BOISE.
8
plays
43
yds
1:04
pos
6
10
Field Goal 2:39
J.Dalmas 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BOISE Holder-BOISE.
13
plays
95
yds
6:33
pos
3
10
Field Goal 13:16
J.Hoyland 53 yard field goal attempt is good Center-WYO Holder-WYO.
10
plays
41
yds
5:11
pos
0
10
1st Quarter
Point After TD 6:41
J.Hoyland extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 6:41
W.Wieland rushed to BOISE End Zone for 2 yards. W.Wieland for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
79
yds
3:17
pos
0
6
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 14 7
Rushing 7 5
Passing 7 1
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 3-7 1-5
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 285 140
Total Plays 41 24
Avg Gain 7.0 5.8
Net Yards Rushing 132 130
Rush Attempts 18 18
Avg Rush Yards 7.3 7.2
Yards Passing 153 10
Comp. - Att. 13-23 1-6
Yards Per Pass 6.7 1.7
Penalties - Yards 3-20 0-0
Touchdowns 0 1
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 1-47.0 3-39.3
Return Yards 0 0
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Boise State 7-3 06--6
Wyoming 7-3 73--10
War Memorial Stadium Laramie, WY
 153 PASS YDS 10
132 RUSH YDS 130
285 TOTAL YDS 140
Boise State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Green  10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.5% 153 0 0 112.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.8% 1299 7 4 146.0
T. Green 13/23 153 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Jeanty  2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 63 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
94 485 6
A. Jeanty 7 63 0 23
G. Holani  24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 53 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
165 845 10
G. Holani 8 53 0 21
T. Green  10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
46 299 6
T. Green 3 16 0 14
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
B. Bowens  18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 39 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 311 3
B. Bowens 5 3 39 0 25
D. Koetter  17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 83 0
D. Koetter 2 2 38 0 27
S. Cobbs  5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 2 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 360 2
S. Cobbs 5 2 36 0 25
L. Caples  7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 321 3
L. Caples 4 3 20 0 11
R. Smith  3 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 155 1
R. Smith 1 1 11 0 11
G. Holani  24 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 144 3
G. Holani 3 2 9 0 7
E. McAlister  80 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 195 1
E. McAlister 1 0 0 0 0
K. Rafdal  87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
K. Rafdal 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Simpson  10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
A. Simpson 2-2 0.0 0
C. Biggers  1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Biggers 2-1 0.0 0
A. Teubner  34 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Teubner 1-0 0.0 0
K. Kaniho  14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Kaniho 1-0 0.0 0
S. Oladipo  23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
S. Oladipo 1-1 0.0 0
J. Skinner  0 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Skinner 1-2 0.0 0
C. Hogans  33 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Hogans 1-1 0.0 0
T. LeBeauf  22 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. LeBeauf 1-0 0.0 0
G. Hunter  54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
G. Hunter 0-1 0.0 0
D. Koetter  17 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Koetter 0-1 0.0 0
H. Gums  98 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
H. Gums 0-3 0.0 0
A. Hassanein  91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Hassanein 0-1 0.0 0
D. Schramm  52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
D. Schramm 0-3 0.0 0
S. Matlock  99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
S. Matlock 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Dalmas  35 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 0/0
SEASON FG XP
16/19 36/36
J. Dalmas 2/3 47 0/0 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Ferguson-Reynolds  46 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 47.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
42 0 0
J. Ferguson-Reynolds 1 47.0 0 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Dudley  25 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 33.0 34 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 33.0 34 0
K. Dudley 2 33.0 34 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Wyoming
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Clemons  12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
16.7% 10 0 0 30.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.2% 115 1 0 168.9
J. Clemons 1/6 10 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Swen  2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 74 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
164 752 7
T. Swen 10 74 0 42
D. McNeely  30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 32 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
58 318 1
D. McNeely 3 32 0 18
J. Clemons  12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 32 1
J. Clemons 4 22 0 9
W. Wieland  11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 10 1
W. Wieland 1 2 1 2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Cobbs  8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 364 2
J. Cobbs 3 1 10 0 10
P. Christensen  80 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 169 1
P. Christensen 1 0 0 0 0
W. Pelissier  83 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 101 1
W. Pelissier 1 0 0 0 0
T. Swen  2 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 91 0
T. Swen 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
E. Gibbs  28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
E. Gibbs 5-2 0.0 0
W. Ekeler  31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
W. Ekeler 4-1 0.0 0
I. White  42 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
I. White 3-2 0.0 0
D. Harris  93 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
D. Harris 3-2 0.0 0
W. Brown  23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
W. Brown 2-1 0.0 0
J. Hawkins  7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Hawkins 2-1 0.0 0
O. Omotosho  44 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
O. Omotosho 2-1 0.0 0
S. Suiaunoa  43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
S. Suiaunoa 1-2 0.0 0
C. Stone  4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
C. Stone 0-1 0.0 0
G. Meyer  90 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
G. Meyer 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Hoyland  46 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
19/21 23/23
J. Hoyland 1/1 53 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Stewart  39 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 39.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
56 0 0
C. Stewart 3 39.3 1 41
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
W. Wieland  11 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 29 0
W. Wieland 1 23.0 23 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BOISE 32 2:47 5 21 Punt
11:20 BOISE 35 1:22 4 55 Fumble
6:41 BOISE 35 3:15 8 42 FG Miss
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:15 BOISE 35 2:29 6 24 Downs
9:12 BOISE 15 6:33 13 80 FG
1:04 BOISE 27 1:04 8 43 FG
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:13 WYO 20 0:53 3 6 Punt
9:58 WYO 21 3:17 6 79 TD
3:26 WYO 23 5:11 10 41 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:46 WYO 41 1:34 3 6 Punt
2:39 WYO 24 1:35 3 8 Punt

BSU
Broncos
 - Field Goal (8 plays, 43 yards, 1:04 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
2 & 10 - BOISE 37
(0:04 - 2nd) J.Dalmas 47 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BOISE Holder-BOISE.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 30
(0:05 - 2nd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for BOISE.
+11 YD
3 & 6 - BOISE 41
(0:19 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to WYO 41. Catch made by D.Koetter at WYO 41. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by W.Brown at WYO 30.
No Gain
2 & 6 - BOISE 41
(0:25 - 2nd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for E.McAlister.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 45
(0:30 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to WYO 45. Catch made by B.Bowens at WYO 45. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Hawkins at WYO 41.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 44
(0:41 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 44. Catch made by R.Smith at BOISE 44. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by E.Gibbs at WYO 45.
+10 YD
2 & 3 - BOISE 34
(0:56 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 34. Catch made by B.Bowens at BOISE 34. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by I.White at BOISE 44.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 27
(1:04 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 27. Catch made by G.Holani at BOISE 27. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Hawkins at BOISE 34.

WYO
Cowboys
 - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:35 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 2 - WYO 32
(1:11 - 2nd) C.Stewart punts 41 yards to BOISE 27 Center-WYO. Fair catch by G.Holani.
-1 YD
3 & 1 - WYO 33
(1:19 - 2nd) T.Swen rushed to WYO 32 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Biggers; C.Hogans at WYO 32.
+8 YD
2 & 9 - WYO 25
(1:53 - 2nd) T.Swen rushed to WYO 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by S.Matlock; G.Hunter at WYO 33.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 24
(2:33 - 2nd) T.Swen rushed to WYO 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Oladipo at WYO 25.
Kickoff
(2:39 - 2nd) J.Dalmas kicks 64 yards from BOISE 35 to the WYO 1. W.Wieland returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Teubner at WYO 24.

BSU
Broncos
 - Field Goal (13 plays, 80 yards, 6:33 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 5 - BOISE 12
(2:42 - 2nd) J.Dalmas 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BOISE Holder-BOISE.
+4 YD
3 & Goal - BOISE 9
(3:20 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to WYO 9. Catch made by L.Caples at WYO 9. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by I.White at WYO 5.
Penalty
3 & Goal - BOISE 4
(3:20 - 2nd) PENALTY on BOISE-K.Holomalia-Gonzalez False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
2 & Goal - BOISE 4
(3:32 - 2nd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for B.Bowens.
+7 YD
1 & 11 - BOISE 11
(4:05 - 2nd) A.Jeanty rushed to WYO 4 for 7 yards. Tackled by S.Suiaunoa; O.Omotosho at WYO 4.
No Gain
1 & Goal - BOISE 1
(4:09 - 2nd) G.Holani rushed to WYO End Zone for yards. G.Holani for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on BOISE-D.Holliday Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 16
(4:42 - 2nd) G.Holani rushed to WYO 1 for 15 yards. Tackled by W.Ekeler at WYO 1.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 27
(5:21 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to WYO 27. Catch made by L.Caples at WYO 27. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by W.Brown at WYO 16.
+8 YD
3 & 5 - BOISE 35
(5:55 - 2nd) G.Holani rushed to WYO 27 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Harris at WYO 27.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 40
(6:30 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to WYO 40. Catch made by L.Caples at WYO 40. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Harris at WYO 35.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 40
(6:59 - 2nd) T.Green rushed to WYO 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Suiaunoa at WYO 40.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 49
(7:27 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 49. Catch made by S.Cobbs at BOISE 49. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by E.Gibbs; W.Brown at WYO 40.
+2 YD
2 & 1 - BOISE 47
(8:00 - 2nd) A.Jeanty rushed to BOISE 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.White at BOISE 49.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 38
(8:36 - 2nd) A.Jeanty rushed to BOISE 47 for 9 yards. Tackled by O.Omotosho at BOISE 47.
+23 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 15
(9:12 - 2nd) A.Jeanty rushed to BOISE 38 for 23 yards. Tackled by W.Ekeler at BOISE 38.

WYO
Cowboys
 - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:34 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - WYO 47
(9:19 - 2nd) C.Stewart punts 38 yards to BOISE 15 Center-WYO. Fair catch by G.Holani.
No Gain
3 & 4 - WYO 47
(9:23 - 2nd) J.Clemons steps back to pass. J.Clemons pass incomplete intended for P.Christensen.
+2 YD
2 & 6 - WYO 45
(10:04 - 2nd) T.Swen rushed to WYO 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by H.Gums; D.Schramm at WYO 47.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 41
(10:46 - 2nd) T.Swen rushed to WYO 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Oladipo; H.Gums at WYO 45.

BSU
Broncos
 - Downs (6 plays, 24 yards, 2:29 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
4 & 2 - BOISE 41
(10:53 - 2nd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for S.Cobbs (J.Hawkins).
+2 YD
3 & 4 - BOISE 43
(11:43 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to WYO 43. Catch made by G.Holani at WYO 43. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by E.Gibbs at WYO 41. The Replay Official reviewed the short of the line to gain and the play was upheld.
+2 YD
2 & 6 - BOISE 45
(12:22 - 2nd) A.Jeanty rushed to WYO 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by W.Ekeler at WYO 43.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 49
(12:43 - 2nd) A.Jeanty rushed to WYO 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Suiaunoa; D.Harris at WYO 45.
+16 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 35
(13:10 - 2nd) A.Jeanty rushed to WYO 49 for 16 yards. Tackled by C.Stone; I.White at WYO 49.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 35
(13:15 - 2nd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for B.Bowens.
Kickoff
(13:15 - 2nd) J.Hoyland kicks 64 yards from WYO 35 to the BOISE 1. Out of bounds.

WYO
Cowboys
 - Field Goal (10 plays, 41 yards, 5:11 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 7 - WYO 43
(13:21 - 2nd) J.Hoyland 53 yard field goal attempt is good Center-WYO Holder-WYO.
No Gain
3 & 7 - WYO 36
(13:28 - 2nd) J.Clemons steps back to pass. J.Clemons pass incomplete intended for J.Cobbs (C.Biggers).
No Gain
2 & 7 - WYO 36
(13:36 - 2nd) J.Clemons steps back to pass. J.Clemons pass incomplete intended for W.Pelissier.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 39
(14:15 - 2nd) T.Swen rushed to BOISE 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Hogans at BOISE 36.
+9 YD
2 & 6 - WYO 48
(15:00 - 2nd) D.McNeely rushed to BOISE 39 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Skinner; A.Simpson at BOISE 39.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 48
(0:46 - 1st) J.Clemons rushed to BOISE 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Biggers at BOISE 48.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 38
(1:29 - 1st) J.Clemons pass complete to WYO 38. Catch made by J.Cobbs at WYO 38. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by K.Kaniho at WYO 48.
+9 YD
3 & 4 - WYO 29
(2:07 - 1st) J.Clemons rushed to WYO 38 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Skinner at WYO 38.
+5 YD
2 & 9 - WYO 24
(2:47 - 1st) J.Clemons rushed to WYO 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Simpson at WYO 29.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 23
(3:26 - 1st) T.Swen rushed to WYO 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by H.Gums; J.Skinner at WYO 24.

BSU
Broncos
 - Missed FG (8 plays, 42 yards, 3:15 poss)

Result Play
No Good
4 & 8 - BOISE 31
(3:30 - 1st) J.Dalmas 41 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-BOISE Holder-BOISE.
No Gain
3 & 8 - BOISE 23
(3:40 - 1st) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for K.Rafdal.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 25
(4:24 - 1st) T.Green rushed to WYO 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by O.Omotosho at WYO 23.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 25
(4:28 - 1st) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for S.Cobbs.
+21 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 46
(5:05 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to WYO 25 for 21 yards. Tackled by E.Gibbs at WYO 25.
+25 YD
3 & 16 - BOISE 29
(5:39 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 29. Catch made by S.Cobbs at BOISE 29. Gain of 25 yards.
No Gain
2 & 16 - BOISE 29
(5:44 - 1st) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for S.Cobbs (I.White). The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
Penalty
2 & 11 - BOISE 34
(5:51 - 1st) PENALTY on BOISE-K.Holomalia-Gonzalez False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 35
(6:35 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 34 for -1 yards. Tackled by E.Gibbs at BOISE 34.
Kickoff
(6:41 - 1st) J.Hoyland kicks 64 yards from WYO 35 to the BOISE 1. K.Dudley returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Posas at BOISE 35.

WYO
Cowboys
 - Touchdown (6 plays, 79 yards, 3:17 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(6:41 - 1st) J.Hoyland extra point is good.
+2 YD
1 & Goal - WYO 2
(6:46 - 1st) W.Wieland rushed to BOISE End Zone for 2 yards. W.Wieland for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+42 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 44
(7:18 - 1st) T.Swen rushed to BOISE 2 for 42 yards. Tackled by C.Biggers at BOISE 2.
+4 YD
2 & 2 - WYO 48
(7:54 - 1st) J.Clemons scrambles to BOISE 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Teubner at BOISE 44.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 44
(8:41 - 1st) T.Swen rushed to BOISE 48 for 8 yards. Tackled by A.Simpson at BOISE 48.
+18 YD
2 & 5 - WYO 26
(9:19 - 1st) D.McNeely rushed to WYO 44 for 18 yards. Tackled by T.LeBeauf at WYO 44.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 21
(9:58 - 1st) D.McNeely rushed to WYO 26 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Schramm; A.Simpson at WYO 26.

BSU
Broncos
 - Fumble (4 plays, 55 yards, 1:22 poss)

Result Play
+27 YD
2 & 7 - BOISE 37
(10:08 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to WYO 37. Catch made by D.Koetter at WYO 37. Gain of 27 yards. D.Koetter FUMBLES forced by W.Ekeler. Fumble RECOVERED by WYO-D.Harrell at WYO 10. Tackled by D.Koetter at WYO 21.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 40
(10:53 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to WYO 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Gibbs at WYO 37.
+25 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 35
(11:14 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 35. Catch made by B.Bowens at BOISE 35. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by I.White; J.Hawkins at WYO 40.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 35
(11:20 - 1st) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for L.Caples (J.Hawkins).

WYO
Cowboys
 - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:53 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - WYO 26
(11:27 - 1st) C.Stewart punts 39 yards to BOISE 35 Center-WYO. Fair catch by L.Caples.
No Gain
3 & 4 - WYO 26
(11:33 - 1st) J.Clemons steps back to pass. J.Clemons pass incomplete intended for J.Cobbs.
No Gain
2 & 4 - WYO 26
(11:39 - 1st) J.Clemons steps back to pass. J.Clemons pass incomplete intended for T.Swen.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 20
(12:13 - 1st) T.Swen rushed to WYO 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Schramm; A.Hassanein at WYO 26.

BSU
Broncos
 - Punt (5 plays, 21 yards, 2:47 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - BOISE 47
(12:23 - 1st) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 47 yards to WYO End Zone Center-BOISE. Touchback.
No Gain
3 & 6 - BOISE 47
(12:32 - 1st) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for G.Holani.
+5 YD
2 & 11 - BOISE 48
(13:08 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to WYO 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by W.Ekeler; E.Gibbs at WYO 47.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 49
(13:45 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 48 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Harris at BOISE 48.
+14 YD
2 & 7 - BOISE 35
(14:20 - 1st) T.Green rushed to BOISE 49 for 14 yards. T.Green ran out of bounds.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 32
(14:50 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Meyer; D.Harris at BOISE 35.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) J.Hoyland kicks 65 yards from WYO 35 to the BOISE End Zone. K.Dudley returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Marquez at BOISE 32.
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores