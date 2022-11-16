|
No. 9 Clemson wary of talented Miami
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney remarked Miami is one of those teams that just looks different getting off the bus. Now it's up to the Tigers to be ready when the upset-minded Hurricanes show up Saturday with the No. 9-ranked Tigers in their sights.
"Make no mistake. They have some dudes. They can get off the bus with anybody," Swinney said.
Clemson's goal is to enhance the playoff chances that faded two weeks ago at Notre Dame. Miami (5-5, 3-3) wants to move into a more comfortable postseason position.
The Tigers are hoping to build on momentum from last week's bounce-back win over Louisville when it entertains Miami in an Atlantic Coast Conference matchup Saturday afternoon in Clemson, S.C.
The Tigers (9-1, 7-0 ACC) moved up a spot to No. 9 in this week's College Football Playoff rankings. The Tigers have two games to sway selection committee members. They are at South Carolina on Nov. 26 to finish the regular season.
They also will need some breaks to fall their way to get one of the top four spots in the playoff field for the seventh time after starting November with a 35-14 loss to the Fighting Irish.
With the SEC loaded and two Big Ten teams in the top four, there is much to be sorted out in Swinney's estimation. The Tigers can only pounce on an opportunity to move back up if they avoid another late-season loss.
The Top four teams in the CFP rankings - No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU - are the only undefeated teams, though the final number will be no more than three with Ohio State and Michigan meeting in the regular-season finale on Nov. 26. The Tigers also have to navigate their way past a couple of 9-1 teams in No. 5 Tennessee and No. 7 USC and two 8-2 teams in No. 6 LSU and No. 8 Alabama.
"You don't ever want to lose," Swinney said, "but it's human nature when you lose one late people look at it differently."
The Tigers handled Louisville 31-16 last week for their 39th consecutive home victory, the longest such streak in ACC history.
D.J. Uiagalelei was an efficient 19-of-27 passing for 185 yards and a touchdown while Phil Mafah rushed for 106 yards on just 10 carries and Will Shipley 97 on 19 rushes as the Tigers ran for 248 yards.
"We managed the failure well," Swinney said of their response to the loss to the Irish. "Now we've got to manage the success well."
The Hurricanes are coming off their most impressive performance this season, beating Georgia Tech 35-14 last week. True freshman Jacurri Brown rushed for 87 yards and threw for three touchdowns - one on his first drive to end Miami's nine-quarter touchdown drought - in his first collegiate start.
"He brought great energy to the team," Canes coach Mario Cristobal said. "You know, when you're a true freshman and you get the nod like that, and the first drive is a successful, that brings some pretty good juice and energy."
Brown will start, but Cristobal said Tyler Van Dyke (shoulder) is "right at the cusp" of being available this week. Cristobal also is hopeful of getting leading rusher Henry Parrish Jr. (583 yards) back from the undisclosed injury that sidelined him last week.,
Clemson also has injury issues. Swinney said that junior defensive back Malcolm Greene (two starts) will need surgery for a groin injury and miss the rest of the season. Safety Tyler Venables (hamstring) remains out, but surgery won't be required.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|1
|13
|Rushing
|0
|5
|Passing
|1
|7
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|1-5
|6-8
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|9
|232
|Total Plays
|17
|42
|Avg Gain
|0.5
|5.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|-4
|104
|Rush Attempts
|9
|24
|Avg Rush Yards
|-0.4
|4.3
|Yards Passing
|13
|128
|Comp. - Att.
|4-8
|14-18
|Yards Per Pass
|-0.2
|6.4
|Penalties - Yards
|2-29
|1-4
|Touchdowns
|0
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-53.0
|2-44.0
|Return Yards
|0
|20
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-18
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|13
|PASS YDS
|128
|
|
|-4
|RUSH YDS
|104
|
|
|9
|TOTAL YDS
|232
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Brown 11 QB
|J. Brown
|4/8
|13
|0
|1
|
T. Van Dyke 9 QB
|T. Van Dyke
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Knighton 4 RB
|J. Knighton
|4
|4
|0
|4
|
H. Parrish Jr. 21 RB
|H. Parrish Jr.
|2
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Brown 11 QB
|J. Brown
|3
|-11
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Mallory 85 TE
|W. Mallory
|2
|2
|9
|0
|5
|
C. Young 88 WR
|C. Young
|2
|2
|4
|0
|8
|
J. George 15 WR
|J. George
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
X. Restrepo 7 WR
|X. Restrepo
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Stevenson 2 CB
|T. Stevenson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kinchens 24 S
|K. Kinchens
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Bissainthe 31 LB
|W. Bissainthe
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 0 S
|J. Williams
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ivey 8 CB
|D. Ivey
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harvey 12 DL
|J. Harvey
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Couch 23 CB
|T. Couch
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mesidor 90 DL
|A. Mesidor
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Smith 4 LB
|K. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Flagg Jr. 11 LB
|C. Flagg Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Miller 91 DL
|J. Miller
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Clark 53 OL
|J. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson Jr. 6 DL
|D. Jackson Jr.
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Taylor 56 DL
|L. Taylor
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Hedley 94 P
|L. Hedley
|4
|53.0
|2
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Uiagalelei 5 QB
|D. Uiagalelei
|14/18
|128
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Shipley 1 RB
|W. Shipley
|9
|41
|0
|14
|
D. Uiagalelei 5 QB
|D. Uiagalelei
|9
|35
|1
|16
|
P. Mafah 26 RB
|P. Mafah
|5
|22
|0
|8
|
A. Williams 0 WR
|A. Williams
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Williams 0 WR
|A. Williams
|3
|3
|23
|0
|14
|
A. Randall 8 WR
|A. Randall
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
B. Spector 13 WR
|B. Spector
|2
|2
|18
|0
|12
|
P. Mafah 26 RB
|P. Mafah
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
W. Shipley 1 RB
|W. Shipley
|2
|2
|14
|0
|9
|
J. Ngata 10 WR
|J. Ngata
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
D. Allen 84 TE
|D. Allen
|3
|2
|12
|1
|7
|
K. Pace 7 RB
|K. Pace
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
L. Price 40 TE
|L. Price
|1
|1
|3
|1
|3
|
J. Briningstool 9 TE
|J. Briningstool
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Trotter Jr. 54 LB
|J. Trotter Jr.
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Murphy 98 DE
|M. Murphy
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Trotter 54 OL
|M. Trotter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Page 55 DT
|P. Page
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Carter 0 LB
|B. Carter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Wiggins 20 CB
|N. Wiggins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Phillips 25 S
|J. Phillips
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
S. Jones 6 CB
|S. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Orhorhoro 33 DT
|R. Orhorhoro
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Davis 13 DT
|T. Davis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Potter 29 K
|B. Potter
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Swanson 39 P
|A. Swanson
|2
|44.0
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Williams 0 WR
|A. Williams
|2
|9.0
|13
|0
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - CLEM 15(1:36 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei rushed to MFL 11 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Miller at MFL 11.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 19(2:12 - 2nd) W.Shipley rushed to MFL 15 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Williams; J.Miller at MFL 15.
|+16 YD
3 & 6 - CLEM 35(2:52 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei scrambles to MFL 19 for 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Stevenson at MFL 19.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - CLEM 35(2:58 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for J.Briningstool.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 39(3:32 - 2nd) P.Mafah rushed to MFL 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Harvey at MFL 35.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 43(3:47 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 43. Catch made by A.Randall at CLE 43. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by T.Stevenson at MFL 39.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 22(4:00 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 22. Catch made by B.Spector at CLE 22. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Williams at CLE 28. PENALTY on MFL-J.Williams Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - CLEM 18(4:25 - 2nd) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 22 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Kinchens; A.Mesidor at CLE 22.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 9(4:46 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 9. Catch made by W.Shipley at CLE 9. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Stevenson at CLE 18.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - MIAMI 38(4:55 - 2nd) L.Hedley punts 53 yards to CLE 9 Center-C.James. Downed by MFL.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - MIAMI 38(5:01 - 2nd) J.Brown steps back to pass. J.Brown pass incomplete intended for X.Restrepo.
|-4 YD
2 & 6 - MIAMI 42(5:43 - 2nd) J.Brown pass complete to MFL 42. Catch made by C.Young at MFL 42. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by S.Jones at MFL 38.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 38(6:20 - 2nd) J.Brown pass complete to MFL 38. Catch made by W.Mallory at MFL 38. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips at MFL 42.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - CLEM 11(6:31 - 2nd) A.Swanson punts 51 yards to MFL 38 Center-H.Caspersen. Downed by E.McCutchen.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - CLEM 15(6:31 - 2nd) PENALTY on CLE-CLE Delay of Game 4 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - CLEM 14(7:20 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei rushed to CLE 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Mesidor at CLE 15.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - CLEM 10(8:00 - 2nd) P.Mafah rushed to CLE 14 for 4 yards. Tackled by W.Bissainthe at CLE 14.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 6(8:40 - 2nd) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 10 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Mesidor at CLE 10.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - MIAMI 33(8:53 - 2nd) L.Hedley punts 61 yards to CLE 6 Center-C.James. Downed by A.Blades.
|+8 YD
3 & 10 - MIAMI 25(9:39 - 2nd) J.Brown pass complete to MFL 25. Catch made by C.Young at MFL 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by N.Wiggins at MFL 33.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MIAMI 25(10:19 - 2nd) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Trotter at MFL 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(10:22 - 2nd) J.Brown steps back to pass. J.Brown pass incomplete intended for J.George.
|Kickoff
|(10:22 - 2nd) B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to the MFL End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:22 - 2nd) B.Potter extra point is good.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - CLEM 3(10:29 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to MFL 3. Catch made by L.Price at MFL 3. Gain of 3 yards. L.Price for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+10 YD
3 & 10 - CLEM 13(11:06 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to MFL 13. Catch made by K.Pace at MFL 13. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by T.Stevenson at MFL 3.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CLEM 13(11:10 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for J.Briningstool.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 13(11:49 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei rushed to MFL 13 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Harvey; D.Jackson at MFL 13.
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - CLEM 21(12:30 - 2nd) P.Mafah rushed to MFL 13 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Smith at MFL 13.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 27(13:07 - 2nd) A.Williams rushed to MFL 21 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at MFL 21.
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 10 - MIAMI 24(13:12 - 2nd) J.Brown pass INTERCEPTED at MFL 29. Intercepted by J.Phillips at MFL 29. Tackled by J.Clark at MFL 27.
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - MIAMI 19(13:44 - 2nd) J.Brown pass complete to MFL 19. Catch made by W.Mallory at MFL 19. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Trotter at MFL 24.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - MIAMI 16(14:20 - 2nd) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by P.Page at MFL 19.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 13(14:54 - 2nd) J.Brown rushed to MFL 16 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Trotter at MFL 16.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 11 - CLEM 50(15:00 - 2nd) A.Swanson punts 37 yards to MFL 13 Center-H.Caspersen. Fair catch by L.Gutierrez.
|Sack
3 & 5 - CLEM 44(0:40 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei sacked at MFL 50 for -6 yards (J.Harvey)
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - CLEM 45(1:21 - 1st) W.Shipley rushed to MFL 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Taylor; D.Jackson at MFL 44.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 49(1:53 - 1st) W.Shipley rushed to MFL 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Kinchens at MFL 45.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 27 - MIAMI 8(2:05 - 1st) L.Hedley punts 54 yards to CLE 38 Center-C.James. A.Williams returned punt from the CLE 38. Pushed out of bounds by K.Kinchens at MFL 49.
|Sack
3 & 12 - MIAMI 23(2:49 - 1st) J.Brown steps back to pass. J.Brown sacked at MFL 8 for -15 yards (J.Trotter)
|+1 YD
2 & 13 - MIAMI 22(3:31 - 1st) J.Knighton rushed to MFL 23 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Davis; R.Orhorhoro at MFL 23.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(4:05 - 1st) J.Knighton rushed to MFL 22 for -3 yards. Tackled by M.Murphy at MFL 22.
|Kickoff
|(4:05 - 1st) B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to the MFL End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:05 - 1st) B.Potter extra point is good.
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - CLEM 8(4:13 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei rushed to MFL End Zone for 8 yards. D.Uiagalelei for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - CLEM 7(4:50 - 1st) P.Mafah rushed to MFL 8 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Kinchens at MFL 8.
|+17 YD
2 & 8 - CLEM 24(5:17 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to MFL 24. Catch made by P.Mafah at MFL 24. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by K.Kinchens at MFL 7.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 26(5:51 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to MFL 26. Catch made by A.Williams at MFL 26. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by K.Kinchens at MFL 24.
|+12 YD
2 & 3 - CLEM 38(6:16 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to MFL 38. Catch made by B.Spector at MFL 38. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by D.Ivey at MFL 26.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 45(6:37 - 1st) P.Mafah rushed to MFL 38 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at MFL 38.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - CLEM 50(7:00 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 50. Catch made by W.Shipley at CLE 50. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Couch at MFL 45.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - CLEM 43(7:34 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 43. Catch made by A.Williams at CLE 43. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Ivey at CLE 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 43(7:39 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for D.Allen.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 18 - MIAMI 18(7:50 - 1st) L.Hedley punts 44 yards to CLE 38 Center-C.James. A.Williams returned punt from the CLE 38. Tackled by K.Kinchens at CLE 43.
|+4 YD
3 & 22 - MIAMI 14(8:29 - 1st) J.Knighton rushed to MFL 18 for 4 yards. Tackled by CLE at MFL 18.
|+1 YD
3 & 8 - MIAMI 27(8:52 - 1st) J.Brown scrambles to MFL 28 for 1 yards. J.Brown ran out of bounds. PENALTY on MFL-J.Knighton Illegal Blindside Block 14 yards accepted.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - MIAMI 27(8:55 - 1st) J.Brown steps back to pass. J.Brown pass incomplete intended for X.Restrepo.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(9:26 - 1st) J.Knighton rushed to MFL 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Carter M.Murphy at MFL 27.
|Kickoff
|(9:26 - 1st) B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to the MFL End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:26 - 1st) B.Potter extra point is good.
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - CLEM 7(9:31 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to MFL 7. Catch made by D.Allen at MFL 7. Gain of 7 yards. D.Allen for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 10(10:20 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei rushed to MFL 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Kinchens L.Taylor at MFL 7.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - CLEM 12(10:35 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei rushed to MFL 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by W.Bissainthe at MFL 10.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - CLEM 13(11:11 - 1st) W.Shipley rushed to MFL 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Harvey at MFL 12.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 21(11:40 - 1st) W.Shipley rushed to MFL 13 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Flagg at MFL 13.
|+14 YD
3 & 3 - CLEM 35(12:07 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to MFL 35. Catch made by A.Williams at MFL 35. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by T.Stevenson at MFL 21.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - CLEM 42(12:37 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei rushed to MFL 35 for 7 yards. Tackled by W.Bissainthe at MFL 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 42(12:57 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for CLE.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 44(13:27 - 1st) W.Shipley rushed to MFL 42 for 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Couch at MFL 42.
|+13 YD
3 & 4 - CLEM 31(13:54 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 31. Catch made by J.Ngata at CLE 31. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by D.Ivey at CLE 44.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - CLEM 26(14:38 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 26. Catch made by D.Allen at CLE 26. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by W.Bissainthe at CLE 31.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(15:00 - 1st) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at CLE 26.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to the CLE End Zone. Touchback.
