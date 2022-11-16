|
|
|PSU
|RUT
Defense peaking as No. 11 Penn State visits Rutgers
Outside of its losses to Big Ten powerhouses Michigan and Ohio State, No. 11 Penn State's defense has dominated.
The latest evidence occurred in blowout wins over Indiana and Maryland and the visiting Nittany Lions will attempt to put the clamps on Rutgers on Saturday in Piscataway, N.J.
Penn State (8-2, 5-2 Big Ten) allowed 85 points and 1,015 yards in the losses to the Wolverines and Buckeyes.
Since the Oct. 29 loss to Ohio State, the Nittany Lions have outscored Indiana and Maryland by a combined 75-14 margin. In those games, the defense totaled 25 tackles for loss along with 13 sacks, resulting in Penn State yielding a combined 330 yards.
"Once we see one guy with a high motor, we're like, 'Let's all match his intensity,'" defensive end Adisa Isaac said. "And that's what we do. I feel like our chemistry has grown every single game this year and it's paying a lot of dividends for us."
Abdul Carter led the way with seven tackles against Maryland to compensate for Curtis Jacobs missing the game due to injury. Carter is second on the team with 44 tackles and also second with 3 1/2 sacks.
It has been a group effort, says Penn State coach James Franklin.
"If you look at our rep count on defense, it's way down compared to last year and maybe the year before because we're rotating so many guys," he said Tuesday. "I think that's why you're seeing our defense play fresh and still being disruptive and getting better."
Franklin is seeking his 100th career coaching win and Penn State is seeking consecutive shutouts for the first time since 1996 and the first time ever in Big Ten games.
In Saturday's 30-0 rout of the Terrapins, the Nittany Lions started fast on both sides of the ball. The defense had five sacks in the first half and running back Nicholas Singleton rushed for 113 of his 122 yards and scored a pair of TDs before the break.
Rutgers (4-6, 1-6) has been outscored 110-38 during its current three-game losing streak. After getting blown out by Minnesota and Michigan, the Scarlet Knights were competitive in a 27-21 loss at Michigan State last Saturday.
Kyle Monangai ran for 162 yards while Gavin Wimsatt threw for a career-high 236 yards with two touchdowns. Those individual performances were negated by Rutgers committing 14 penalties for 108 yards, including three on special teams.
"We got a lot of young guys involved in it but sometimes you get some mistakes," said Rutgers coach Greg Schiano, whose team averages 8.4 penalties per game "That goes with the territory. We're getting better. All of those things will be something to build upon, but it certainly hurts when you're building."
Penn State is 30-2 all-time against Rutgers and has won the last 15 meetings, including a 28-0 win last season. The Scarlet Knights have scored seven or fewer points in each of the last seven meetings.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|3
|4
|Rushing
|1
|1
|Passing
|1
|3
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|0-6
|0-5
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|51
|80
|Total Plays
|24
|25
|Avg Gain
|2.1
|3.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|-7
|28
|Rush Attempts
|13
|10
|Avg Rush Yards
|-0.5
|2.8
|Yards Passing
|58
|52
|Comp. - Att.
|8-11
|7-15
|Yards Per Pass
|4.4
|3.1
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-31.5
|3-43.3
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|58
|PASS YDS
|52
|
|
|-7
|RUSH YDS
|28
|
|
|51
|TOTAL YDS
|80
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Clifford 14 QB
|S. Clifford
|8/11
|58
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Singleton 10 RB
|N. Singleton
|4
|17
|0
|9
|
K. Allen 13 RB
|K. Allen
|5
|7
|0
|7
|
S. Clifford 14 QB
|S. Clifford
|3
|5
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Wallace III 6 WR
|H. Wallace III
|1
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
B. Strange 86 TE
|B. Strange
|3
|3
|17
|0
|8
|
M. Tinsley 5 WR
|M. Tinsley
|2
|2
|10
|0
|9
|
K. Lambert-Smith 1 WR
|K. Lambert-Smith
|4
|2
|6
|0
|5
|
K. Allen 13 RB
|K. Allen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. DeLuca 34 LB
|D. DeLuca
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Reed 7 S
|J. Reed
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Vanover 56 DE
|A. Vanover
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brown 16 S
|J. Brown
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Elsdon 43 LB
|T. Elsdon
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Dixon 3 CB
|J. Dixon
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jacobs 23 LB
|C. Jacobs
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Dennis-Sutton 33 DE
|D. Dennis-Sutton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Beamon 51 DT
|H. Beamon
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wilson 8 CB
|M. Wilson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ellis 2 S
|K. Ellis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Izzard 99 DT
|C. Izzard
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Mustipher 97 DT
|P. Mustipher
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Tarburton 46 DE
|N. Tarburton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. King 41 LB
|K. King
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Pinegar 92 K
|J. Pinegar
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Amor 96 P
|B. Amor
|4
|31.5
|1
|37
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Singleton 10 RB
|N. Singleton
|1
|100.0
|100
|1
|
K. Allen 13 RB
|K. Allen
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Wimsatt 2 QB
|G. Wimsatt
|7/15
|52
|1
|0
|
E. Simon 3 QB
|E. Simon
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Rochelle 18 WR
|R. Rochelle
|4
|25
|0
|7
|
G. Wimsatt 2 QB
|G. Wimsatt
|2
|3
|0
|5
|
K. Monangai 23 RB
|K. Monangai
|4
|0
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Ryan 5 WR
|S. Ryan
|2
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
S. Jones 7 WR
|S. Jones
|3
|2
|16
|1
|12
|
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|3
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
J. Langan 21 TE
|J. Langan
|4
|2
|2
|0
|3
|
K. Monangai 23 RB
|K. Monangai
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Rochelle 18 WR
|R. Rochelle
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
I. Maijeh 88 DL
|I. Maijeh
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Igbinosun 4 DB
|D. Igbinosun
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Young 2 DB
|A. Young
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
C. Izien 0 DB
|C. Izien
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Bailey 23 DL
|W. Bailey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Powell 22 LB
|T. Powell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Lewis 71 DL
|A. Lewis
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Dean 38 LB
|A. Dean
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Braswell 6 DB
|C. Braswell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Longerbeam 7 DB
|R. Longerbeam
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Djabome 58 LB
|D. Djabome
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hamilton 48 DL
|K. Hamilton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. McAtamney 93 K
|J. McAtamney
|1/2
|42
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Korsak 94 P
|A. Korsak
|3
|43.3
|2
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|2
|42.0
|66
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
3 & 8 - RUT 35(9:03 - 2nd) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 35. Catch made by B.Strange at PSU 35. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by RUT at PSU 39.
|-1 YD
2 & 7 - RUT 36(9:24 - 2nd) K.Allen rushed to PSU 35 for -1 yards. Tackled by I.Maijeh; A.Dean at PSU 35.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 33(9:58 - 2nd) S.Clifford rushed to PSU 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Maijeh at PSU 36.
|Penalty
4 & 5 - RUT 28(10:09 - 2nd) PENALTY on RUT-Z.Williams Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-3 YD
3 & 2 - RUT 31(10:51 - 2nd) K.Allen rushed to PSU 28 for -3 yards. Tackled by A.Lewis at PSU 28.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - RUT 24(11:21 - 2nd) K.Allen rushed to PSU 31 for 7 yards. Tackled by W.Bailey at PSU 31.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 23(11:50 - 2nd) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 23. Catch made by M.Tinsley at PSU 23. Gain of 1 yards. M.Tinsley ran out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 9 - PSU 31(11:54 - 2nd) J.McAtamney 41 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-RUT Holder-RUT.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - PSU 23(12:00 - 2nd) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for S.Jones.
|+3 YD
2 & 12 - PSU 26(12:50 - 2nd) G.Wimsatt pass complete to PSU 26. Catch made by J.Langan at PSU 26. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Jacobs at PSU 23.
|Sack
1 & 10 - PSU 24(13:29 - 2nd) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt sacked at PSU 26 for -2 yards (T.Elsdon)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 15(13:35 - 2nd) N.Singleton rushed to PSU 24 for 9 yards. N.Singleton FUMBLES forced by A.Young. Fumble RECOVERED by RUT-S.Collins at PSU 24. Tackled by PSU at PSU 24.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - PSU 47(13:44 - 2nd) A.Korsak punts 38 yards to PSU 15 Center-RUT. Downed by C.Izien.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - PSU 47(13:50 - 2nd) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for S.Ryan.
|-2 YD
2 & 3 - PSU 49(14:31 - 2nd) G.Wimsatt pass complete to RUT 49. Catch made by R.Rochelle at RUT 49. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by A.Vanover at RUT 47.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 42(15:00 - 2nd) R.Rochelle rushed to RUT 49 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Dixon at RUT 49.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 21(0:46 - 1st) G.Wimsatt pass complete to RUT 21. Catch made by S.Ryan at RUT 21. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by M.Wilson; K.Ellis at RUT 42.
|Kickoff
|(0:50 - 1st) J.Pinegar kicks 62 yards from PSU 35 to the RUT 3. A.Cruickshank returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.King at RUT 21.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:50 - 1st) J.Pinegar extra point is good.
|-1 YD
2 & 11 - RUT 15(1:00 - 1st) G.Wimsatt pass complete to RUT 14. Catch made by J.Langan at RUT 14. Gain of -1 yards. J.Langan FUMBLES forced by D.DeLuca. Fumble RECOVERED by PSU-K.King at RUT 14. K.King for yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 16(1:36 - 1st) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 15 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.DeLuca at RUT 15.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - RUT 47(1:42 - 1st) B.Amor punts 37 yards to RUT 16 Center-PSU. Fair catch by A.Cruickshank.
|Penalty
4 & 3 - RUT 48(1:51 - 1st) PENALTY on PSU-D.Hardy False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+7 YD
3 & 10 - RUT 45(2:19 - 1st) S.Clifford scrambles to RUT 48 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Djabome; A.Lewis at RUT 48.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - RUT 45(2:23 - 1st) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for K.Allen.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RUT 45(2:25 - 1st) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for K.Lambert-Smith.
|+25 YD
2 & 1 - RUT 20(2:40 - 1st) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 20. Catch made by H.Wallace at PSU 20. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by R.Longerbeam at PSU 45.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 11(3:05 - 1st) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 11. Catch made by M.Tinsley at PSU 11. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Izien at PSU 20.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - PSU 44(3:11 - 1st) A.Korsak punts 45 yards to PSU 11 Center-RUT. Fair catch by M.Tinsley.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - PSU 44(3:16 - 1st) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for J.Langan.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - PSU 44(3:19 - 1st) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for K.Monangai.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 41(3:56 - 1st) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Dennis-Sutton; P.Mustipher at RUT 44.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - RUT 30(4:09 - 1st) B.Amor punts 29 yards to RUT 41 Center-PSU. Downed by M.Meiga. Tackled by PSU at RUT 41.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - RUT 28(4:52 - 1st) K.Allen rushed to PSU 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Igbinosun at PSU 30.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - RUT 23(5:18 - 1st) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 23. Catch made by B.Strange at PSU 23. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Dean; A.Young at PSU 28.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 21(5:51 - 1st) K.Allen rushed to PSU 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Maijeh at PSU 23.
|Kickoff
|(5:56 - 1st) J.McAtamney kicks 52 yards from RUT 35 to the PSU 13. K.Allen returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Davis; R.Longerbeam at PSU 21.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:56 - 1st) J.McAtamney extra point is good.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - PSU 4(6:01 - 1st) G.Wimsatt pass complete to PSU 4. Catch made by S.Jones at PSU 4. Gain of 4 yards. S.Jones for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - PSU 9(6:37 - 1st) G.Wimsatt rushed to PSU 4 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Brown; J.Dixon at PSU 4.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - PSU 21(7:07 - 1st) G.Wimsatt pass complete to PSU 21. Catch made by S.Jones at PSU 21. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Brown at PSU 9.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PSU 21(7:44 - 1st) K.Monangai rushed to PSU 21 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Izzard; K.King at PSU 21.
|Kickoff
|(7:54 - 1st) J.Pinegar kicks 52 yards from PSU 35 to the RUT 13. A.Cruickshank returns the kickoff. Tackled by PSU at PSU 21.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:54 - 1st) J.Pinegar extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(8:06 - 1st) J.McAtamney kicks 65 yards from RUT 35 to the PSU End Zone. N.Singleton returns the kickoff. N.Singleton for 100 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - RUT 32(8:11 - 1st) J.McAtamney 42 yard field goal attempt is good Center-RUT Holder-RUT.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - RUT 24(8:15 - 1st) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for A.Cruickshank.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - RUT 24(8:19 - 1st) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for A.Cruickshank.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 28(8:52 - 1st) R.Rochelle rushed to PSU 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by PSU at PSU 24.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 43(9:22 - 1st) G.Wimsatt pass complete to PSU 43. Catch made by A.Cruickshank at PSU 43. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Reed at PSU 28.
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - RUT 50(9:51 - 1st) R.Rochelle rushed to PSU 43 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Brown; J.Dixon at PSU 43.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 43(10:20 - 1st) R.Rochelle rushed to RUT 50 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Elsdon; C.Jacobs at RUT 50.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - PSU 32(10:27 - 1st) B.Amor punts 25 yards to RUT 43 Center-PSU. Out of bounds.
|Sack
3 & 4 - PSU 37(11:03 - 1st) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford sacked at PSU 32 for -5 yards (A.Young)
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - PSU 36(11:41 - 1st) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 36. Catch made by K.Lambert-Smith at PSU 36. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by A.Dean at PSU 37.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 31(11:57 - 1st) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 31. Catch made by K.Lambert-Smith at PSU 31. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Braswell at PSU 36.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - PSU 29(12:32 - 1st) N.Singleton rushed to PSU 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Powell at PSU 31.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 21(12:45 - 1st) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 21. Catch made by B.Strange at PSU 21. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Igbinosun at PSU 29.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 12 - RUT 32(12:51 - 1st) A.Korsak punts 47 yards to PSU 21 Center-RUT. Fair catch by M.Tinsley.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - RUT 32(12:57 - 1st) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for RUT.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - RUT 34(13:34 - 1st) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 32 for -2 yards. Tackled by N.Tarburton; H.Beamon at RUT 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RUT 34(13:38 - 1st) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for J.Langan.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - PSU 31(13:45 - 1st) B.Amor punts 35 yards to RUT 34 Center-PSU. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - PSU 31(13:50 - 1st) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for K.Lambert-Smith.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - PSU 26(14:23 - 1st) N.Singleton rushed to PSU 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Hamilton; A.Lewis at PSU 31.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 25(15:00 - 1st) N.Singleton rushed to PSU 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Young; T.Powell at PSU 26.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.McAtamney kicks 65 yards from RUT 35 to the PSU End Zone. Fair catch by N.Singleton.
