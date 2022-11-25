Drive Chart
|
|
|UTAHST
|BOISE
UTAHST
1 Pass
3 Rush
8 YDS
1:02 POS
No Gain
3RD & 2 UTAHST 47
8:48
C.Legas rushed to UTS 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Skinner at UTS 47.
+7 YD
2ND & 9 UTAHST 40
9:11
C.Legas pass complete to UTS 40. Catch made by B.Cobbs at UTS 40. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BOISE at UTS 47.
+1 YD
1ST & 10 UTAHST 39
9:37
C.Tyler rushed to UTS 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Matlock at UTS 40.
BOISE
0 Pass
3 Rush
7 YDS
1:24 POS
Punt
4TH & 3 BOISE 29
9:44
J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 32 yards to UTS 39 Center-M.Hutton. Out of bounds.
No Gain
3RD & 3 BOISE 29
9:49
T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for B.Bowens.
+2 YD
2ND & 5 BOISE 27
10:37
G.Holani rushed to BOISE 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Alford at BOISE 29.
+5 YD
1ST & 10 BOISE 22
11:01
T.Green rushed to BOISE 27 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Tatum at BOISE 27.
UTAHST
1 Pass
3 Rush
15 YDS
1:22 POS
Punt
4TH & 11 UTAHST 34
11:23
S.Kotsanlee punts 43 yards to BOISE 23 Center-J.Garcia. L.Caples returned punt from the BOISE 23. Tackled by X.Steele at BOISE 22.
No Gain
3RD & 11 UTAHST 34
11:30
C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for B.Cobbs.
Penalty
3RD & 6 UTAHST 39
11:30
PENALTY on UTS-UTS False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Scoring Plays
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|1
|1
|Rushing
|0
|1
|Passing
|1
|0
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|0-2
|1-3
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|23
|24
|Total Plays
|8
|9
|Avg Gain
|2.9
|2.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|13
|19
|Rush Attempts
|4
|5
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.3
|3.8
|Yards Passing
|10
|5
|Comp. - Att.
|2-4
|1-4
|Yards Per Pass
|2.5
|1.3
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|0
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-43.0
|2-28.5
|Return Yards
|0
|-1
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1--1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|10
|PASS YDS
|5
|
|
|13
|RUSH YDS
|19
|
|
|23
|TOTAL YDS
|24
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Legas 5 QB
|C. Legas
|2/4
|10
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Vaughn 0 WR
|T. Vaughn
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
C. Tyler Jr. 4 RB
|C. Tyler Jr.
|2
|5
|0
|4
|
C. Legas 5 QB
|C. Legas
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Cobbs 8 WR
|B. Cobbs
|3
|2
|10
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Vongphachanh 10 LB
|A. Vongphachanh
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tatum 4 S
|D. Tatum
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Neves 23 LB
|K. Neves
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Alford 33 LB
|M. Alford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Motu'apuaka 8 DT
|H. Motu'apuaka
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Kotsanlee 63 P
|S. Kotsanlee
|1
|43.0
|0
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Green 10 QB
|T. Green
|1/4
|5
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Caples 7 WR
|L. Caples
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Koetter 17 WR
|D. Koetter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Bowens 18 WR
|B. Bowens
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Biggers 1 CB
|C. Biggers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Skinner 0 S
|J. Skinner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Schramm 52 LB
|D. Schramm
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Obichere 95 DT
|D. Obichere
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Matlock 99 DT
|S. Matlock
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Ferguson-Reynolds 46 P
|J. Ferguson-Reynolds
|2
|28.5
|0
|32
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Dudley 25 RB
|K. Dudley
|1
|37.0
|37
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Caples 7 WR
|L. Caples
|1
|-1.0
|-1
|0
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
3 & 2 - UTAHST 47(8:48 - 1st) C.Legas rushed to UTS 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Skinner at UTS 47.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - UTAHST 40(9:11 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 40. Catch made by B.Cobbs at UTS 40. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BOISE at UTS 47.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 39(9:37 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Matlock at UTS 40.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - BOISE 29(9:44 - 1st) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 32 yards to UTS 39 Center-M.Hutton. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - BOISE 29(9:49 - 1st) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for B.Bowens.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - BOISE 27(10:37 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Alford at BOISE 29.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 22(11:01 - 1st) T.Green rushed to BOISE 27 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Tatum at BOISE 27.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 11 - UTAHST 34(11:23 - 1st) S.Kotsanlee punts 43 yards to BOISE 23 Center-J.Garcia. L.Caples returned punt from the BOISE 23. Tackled by X.Steele at BOISE 22.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - UTAHST 34(11:30 - 1st) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for B.Cobbs.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - UTAHST 39(11:30 - 1st) PENALTY on UTS-UTS False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - UTAHST 39(11:30 - 1st) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for UTS.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 35(11:50 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Obichere at UTS 39.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - UTAHST 32(12:10 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 32. Catch made by B.Cobbs at UTS 32. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Biggers at UTS 35.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 24(12:23 - 1st) T.Vaughn rushed to UTS 32 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Schramm at UTS 32.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - BOISE 49(12:40 - 1st) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 25 yards to UTS 24 Center-M.Hutton. Fair catch by C.Jones.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - BOISE 49(12:48 - 1st) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for B.Bowens.
|+5 YD
2 & 15 - BOISE 46(13:22 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 46. Catch made by L.Caples at BOISE 46. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Vongphachanh at UTS 49.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - BOISE 49(13:22 - 1st) PENALTY on BOISE-BOISE False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 49(13:30 - 1st) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for D.Koetter.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - BOISE 46(13:55 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to UTS 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Neves at UTS 49.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 39(14:20 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 46 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Tatum; K.Neves at BOISE 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 39(14:53 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by H.Motu'apuaka at BOISE 39.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) E.Nimrod kicks 63 yards from UTS 35 to the BOISE 2. K.Dudley returns the kickoff. Tackled by P.Buchanan; K.Neves at BOISE 39.
