UTAHST
BOISE

UTAHST
1 Pass
3 Rush
8 YDS
1:02 POS
No Gain
3RD & 2 UTAHST 47
8:48
C.Legas rushed to UTS 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Skinner at UTS 47.
+7 YD
2ND & 9 UTAHST 40
9:11
C.Legas pass complete to UTS 40. Catch made by B.Cobbs at UTS 40. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BOISE at UTS 47.
+1 YD
1ST & 10 UTAHST 39
9:37
C.Tyler rushed to UTS 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Matlock at UTS 40.
BOISE
0 Pass
3 Rush
7 YDS
1:24 POS
Punt
4TH & 3 BOISE 29
9:44
J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 32 yards to UTS 39 Center-M.Hutton. Out of bounds.
No Gain
3RD & 3 BOISE 29
9:49
T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for B.Bowens.
+2 YD
2ND & 5 BOISE 27
10:37
G.Holani rushed to BOISE 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Alford at BOISE 29.
+5 YD
1ST & 10 BOISE 22
11:01
T.Green rushed to BOISE 27 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Tatum at BOISE 27.
UTAHST
1 Pass
3 Rush
15 YDS
1:22 POS
Punt
4TH & 11 UTAHST 34
11:23
S.Kotsanlee punts 43 yards to BOISE 23 Center-J.Garcia. L.Caples returned punt from the BOISE 23. Tackled by X.Steele at BOISE 22.
No Gain
3RD & 11 UTAHST 34
11:30
C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for B.Cobbs.
Penalty
3RD & 6 UTAHST 39
11:30
PENALTY on UTS-UTS False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Team Stats
1st Downs 1 1
Rushing 0 1
Passing 1 0
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 0-2 1-3
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 23 24
Total Plays 8 9
Avg Gain 2.9 2.7
Net Yards Rushing 13 19
Rush Attempts 4 5
Avg Rush Yards 3.3 3.8
Yards Passing 10 5
Comp. - Att. 2-4 1-4
Yards Per Pass 2.5 1.3
Penalties - Yards 1-5 1-5
Touchdowns 0 0
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 1-43.0 2-28.5
Return Yards 0 -1
Punts - Returns 0-0 1--1
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
Albertsons Stadium Boise, ID
 10 PASS YDS 5
13 RUSH YDS 19
23 TOTAL YDS 24
Utah State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Legas  5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 10 0 0 71.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.1% 1159 10 7 131.0
C. Legas 2/4 10 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Vaughn  0 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 44 0
T. Vaughn 1 8 0 8
C. Tyler Jr.  4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
219 978 6
C. Tyler Jr. 2 5 0 4
C. Legas  5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
81 227 2
C. Legas 1 0 0 0
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
B. Cobbs  8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
63 769 4
B. Cobbs 3 2 10 0 7
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Vongphachanh  10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Vongphachanh 1-0 0.0 0
D. Tatum  4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Tatum 1-1 0.0 0
K. Neves  23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Neves 1-1 0.0 0
M. Alford  33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Alford 1-0 0.0 0
H. Motu'apuaka  8 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
H. Motu'apuaka 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. Kotsanlee  63 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 43.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
57 0 0
S. Kotsanlee 1 43.0 0 43
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Boise State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Green  10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
25% 5 0 0 35.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.6% 1510 8 4 141.4
T. Green 1/4 5 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
G. Holani  24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
185 977 10
G. Holani 4 14 0 7
T. Green  10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
55 346 7
T. Green 1 5 0 5
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
L. Caples  7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
37 360 3
L. Caples 1 1 5 0 5
D. Koetter  17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 121 0
D. Koetter 1 0 0 0 0
B. Bowens  18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 388 4
B. Bowens 2 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Biggers  1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Biggers 1-0 0.0 0
J. Skinner  0 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 4 0
J. Skinner 1-0 0.0 0
D. Schramm  52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Schramm 1-0 0.0 0
D. Obichere  95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Obichere 1-0 0.0 0
S. Matlock  99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Matlock 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Ferguson-Reynolds  46 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 28.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
46 0 0
J. Ferguson-Reynolds 2 28.5 0 32
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Dudley  25 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 37.0 37 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 34 0
K. Dudley 1 37.0 37 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
L. Caples 7 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 -1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 6.7 47 0
L. Caples 1 -1.0 -1 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:23 UTAHST 24 1:22 5 10 Punt
9:37 UTAHST 39 1:02 3 8
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BOISE 39 2:37 6 12 Punt
11:01 BOISE 22 1:24 3 7 Punt

USU
Aggies

Result Play
No Gain
3 & 2 - UTAHST 47
(8:48 - 1st) C.Legas rushed to UTS 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Skinner at UTS 47.
+7 YD
2 & 9 - UTAHST 40
(9:11 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 40. Catch made by B.Cobbs at UTS 40. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BOISE at UTS 47.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 39
(9:37 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Matlock at UTS 40.

BSU
Broncos
 - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:24 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 3 - BOISE 29
(9:44 - 1st) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 32 yards to UTS 39 Center-M.Hutton. Out of bounds.
No Gain
3 & 3 - BOISE 29
(9:49 - 1st) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for B.Bowens.
+2 YD
2 & 5 - BOISE 27
(10:37 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Alford at BOISE 29.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 22
(11:01 - 1st) T.Green rushed to BOISE 27 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Tatum at BOISE 27.

USU
Aggies
 - Punt (5 plays, 10 yards, 1:22 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 11 - UTAHST 34
(11:23 - 1st) S.Kotsanlee punts 43 yards to BOISE 23 Center-J.Garcia. L.Caples returned punt from the BOISE 23. Tackled by X.Steele at BOISE 22.
No Gain
3 & 11 - UTAHST 34
(11:30 - 1st) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for B.Cobbs.
Penalty
3 & 6 - UTAHST 39
(11:30 - 1st) PENALTY on UTS-UTS False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 6 - UTAHST 39
(11:30 - 1st) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for UTS.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 35
(11:50 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Obichere at UTS 39.
+3 YD
2 & 2 - UTAHST 32
(12:10 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 32. Catch made by B.Cobbs at UTS 32. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Biggers at UTS 35.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 24
(12:23 - 1st) T.Vaughn rushed to UTS 32 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Schramm at UTS 32.

BSU
Broncos
 - Punt (6 plays, 12 yards, 2:37 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - BOISE 49
(12:40 - 1st) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 25 yards to UTS 24 Center-M.Hutton. Fair catch by C.Jones.
No Gain
3 & 10 - BOISE 49
(12:48 - 1st) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for B.Bowens.
+5 YD
2 & 15 - BOISE 46
(13:22 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 46. Catch made by L.Caples at BOISE 46. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Vongphachanh at UTS 49.
Penalty
2 & 10 - BOISE 49
(13:22 - 1st) PENALTY on BOISE-BOISE False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 49
(13:30 - 1st) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for D.Koetter.
+5 YD
3 & 3 - BOISE 46
(13:55 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to UTS 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Neves at UTS 49.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 39
(14:20 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 46 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Tatum; K.Neves at BOISE 46.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 39
(14:53 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by H.Motu'apuaka at BOISE 39.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) E.Nimrod kicks 63 yards from UTS 35 to the BOISE 2. K.Dudley returns the kickoff. Tackled by P.Buchanan; K.Neves at BOISE 39.
