|
|
|GATECH
|PITT
Georgia Tech faces No. 24 Pitt after dismissal of Geoff Collins
Georgia Tech will start a new era for its program when it plays at No. 24 Pittsburgh at 8 p.m. Saturday, but not in the way the Yellow Jackets envisioned when the season began.
Following a 27-17 loss at Central Florida last Saturday that put the Yellow Jackets at 1-3 (0-1 in ACC play), Georgia Tech fired head coach Geoff Collins, who went 10-28 after taking over for the retired Paul Johnson in 2018.
Georgia Tech also dismissed athletic director Todd Stansbury Monday.
Georgia Tech named associate head coach and offensive line coach Brent Key as interim, who has the unenviable task of helping his players deal with the transition and prepare for a ranked opponent on the road.
"Unfortunately, the results of our football program have fallen short of what our loyal community, fans and athletes expect and deserve," Georgia Tech president Angel Cabrera said in a statement. "We are committed to rebuilding the program and a coaching change is a necessary first step in that process."
Georgia Tech's only win this season was a 35-17 win in Week 3 over Western Carolina. In its three losses, the Yellow Jackets have combined to score 20 points, and fixing those offensive struggles will likely be foremost for Key.
Georgia Tech's offense is led by quarterback Jeff Sims, who has completed 59.8% of his passes for 739 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for 111 yards.
While Georgia Tech enters in turmoil, Pittsburgh enters on a roll and in a steady place as a program.
The Panthers (3-1) enter the start of ACC play having won their last two games, at Western Michigan and against Rhode Island.
Pittsburgh received good news during the 45-24 win over Rhode Island when quarterback Kedon Slovis returned after missing the Western Michigan game with an undisclosed injury.
Slovis completed 20-of-27 passes in his return, but had the help of running back Israel Abanikanda with 177 rushing yards and four touchdowns.
Abanikanda enters the game second nationally in all-purpose yards at 180.25 and sixth in rushing yards per game at 119.8.
Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi admitted Monday that a coaching change with Georgia Tech leads to some uncertainty in regards to preparation.
"It's like going back to the opening game of the season again, not knowing what they're going to do," Narduzzi said. "But again, I would imagine the offense is going to stay pretty similar. The defense is going to stay pretty similar with the effect that they had. But you never know. There's going to be different things that maybe they're allowed to do that they couldn't do before."
Pittsburgh has owned the series against Georgia Tech as of late.
The Panthers have won four straight games over the Yellow Jackets and six of the last seven, with Georgia Tech's lone win in that span coming in 2017.
Last season, Pittsburgh earned a 52-21 over the Yellow Jackets in Atlanta.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
|184.8
|AVG PASS YDS
|237.5
|
|
|126.8
|AVG RUSH YDS
|181.5
|
|
|311.5
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|419
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Sims
|J. Sims
|70/117
|739
|2
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Smith
|D. Smith
|32
|191
|3
|51
|
J. Sims
|J. Sims
|48
|125
|0
|21
|
H. Hall
|H. Hall
|24
|103
|0
|23
|
N. McCollum
|N. McCollum
|4
|51
|1
|40
|
D. McDuffie
|D. McDuffie
|20
|41
|1
|9
|
M. Carter
|M. Carter
|1
|-4
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. McCollum
|N. McCollum
|18
|158
|0
|26
|
M. Carter
|M. Carter
|8
|153
|1
|59
|
M. Rutherford
|M. Rutherford
|8
|93
|0
|38
|
E. Jenkins
|E. Jenkins
|7
|88
|1
|16
|
L. Benson
|L. Benson
|5
|47
|0
|19
|
K. Norris
|K. Norris
|2
|47
|0
|30
|
H. Hall
|H. Hall
|7
|42
|0
|15
|
D. McDuffie
|D. McDuffie
|5
|33
|0
|9
|
D. Smith
|D. Smith
|6
|29
|0
|13
|
D. Leonard
|D. Leonard
|2
|28
|0
|19
|
P. Harris
|P. Harris
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
R. King
|R. King
|1
|9
|0
|9
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Allen
|D. Allen
|0-0
|0
|1
|
L. Brooks
|L. Brooks
|0-0
|0
|1
|
M. Sims
|M. Sims
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. King
|J. King
|0-0
|0
|1
|
C. Thomas
|C. Thomas
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Kelley
|J. Kelley
|2/6
|0
|7/7
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Slovis
|K. Slovis
|50/75
|692
|2
|1
|
N. Yarnell
|N. Yarnell
|9/12
|179
|1
|0
|
N. Patti
|N. Patti
|9/20
|79
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Abanikanda
|I. Abanikanda
|83
|479
|6
|76
|
V. Davis
|V. Davis
|23
|148
|1
|21
|
R. Hammond Jr.
|R. Hammond Jr.
|16
|74
|2
|13
|
C. Flemister
|C. Flemister
|9
|41
|0
|17
|
D. Carter
|D. Carter
|11
|29
|2
|6
|
B. Means
|B. Means
|2
|8
|0
|6
|
K. Mumpfield
|K. Mumpfield
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
N. Yarnell
|N. Yarnell
|2
|-10
|0
|0
|
N. Patti
|N. Patti
|4
|-13
|0
|5
|
K. Slovis
|K. Slovis
|12
|-26
|0
|14
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Wayne
|J. Wayne
|13
|265
|1
|64
|
K. Mumpfield
|K. Mumpfield
|17
|182
|1
|20
|
G. Bartholomew
|G. Bartholomew
|8
|133
|1
|57
|
B. Means
|B. Means
|13
|126
|0
|18
|
I. Abanikanda
|I. Abanikanda
|4
|59
|1
|24
|
R. Hammond Jr.
|R. Hammond Jr.
|2
|55
|0
|49
|
V. Davis
|V. Davis
|4
|47
|0
|22
|
K. Johnson
|K. Johnson
|1
|41
|0
|41
|
J. Bradley
|J. Bradley
|3
|20
|0
|16
|
J. Barden
|J. Barden
|2
|14
|0
|17
|
G. Thomson
|G. Thomson
|1
|8
|0
|8
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Hallett II
|E. Hallett II
|0-0
|0
|2
|
M. Devonshire
|M. Devonshire
|0-0
|0
|1
|
M. Williams
|M. Williams
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Sauls
|B. Sauls
|6/9
|0
|18/18
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
SCST
SC
0
055.5 O/U
-37.5
Thu 7:00pm SECN
-
UTAHST
19BYU
0
060 O/U
-24.5
Thu 8:00pm ESPN
-
TULANE
HOU
0
054.5 O/U
-2.5
Fri 7:00pm ESPN
-
TXSA
MTSU
0
063 O/U
+4.5
Fri 7:30pm CBSSN
-
SDGST
BOISE
0
039 O/U
-6
Fri 8:00pm FS1
-
15WASH
UCLA
0
064.5 O/U
+2.5
Fri 10:30pm ESPN
-
NMEX
UNLV
0
043 O/U
-14.5
Fri 11:00pm CBSSN
-
GAST
ARMY
0
054 O/U
-7.5
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
ILL
WISC
0
043.5 O/U
-7
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
LVILLE
BC
0
051 O/U
+15.5
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
4MICH
IOWA
0
042 O/U
+11
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
NAVY
AF
0
038.5 O/U
-14
Sat 12:00pm CBS
-
18OKLA
TCU
0
068.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
PURDUE
21MINN
0
052 O/U
-12.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
TEMPLE
MEMP
0
051 O/U
-19
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
TXTECH
25KSTATE
0
057 O/U
-8
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
7UK
14MISS
0
053.5 O/U
-7
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
TXSTSM
JMAD
0
050 O/U
-22
Sat 1:30pm ESP+
-
NILL
BALLST
0
059 O/U
+3.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
OREGST
12UTAH
0
054.5 O/U
-10.5
Sat 2:00pm PACN
-
UMASS
EMICH
0
053.5 O/U
-20
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
ECU
SFLA
0
057.5 O/U
+9.5
Sat 2:30pm ESP+
-
2BAMA
20ARK
0
061 O/U
+17.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
BGREEN
AKRON
0
051.5 O/U
+9.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
CIT
APLST
0
0
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
CMICH
TOLEDO
0
056.5 O/U
-7
Sat 3:30pm NFLN
-
FRESNO
UCONN
0
052.5 O/U
+24
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
GRDWB
MRSHL
0
0
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
IOWAST
KANSAS
0
058 O/U
+3
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
MIAOH
BUFF
0
050.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
MICHST
MD
0
060 O/U
-8.5
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
NWEST
11PSU
0
052 O/U
-26.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
OHIO
KENTST
0
065 O/U
-11.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
9OKLAST
16BAYLOR
0
056.5 O/U
-2
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
RUT
3OHIOST
0
059.5 O/U
-40.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
VATECH
UNC
0
051.5 O/U
-9
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
22WAKE
23FSU
0
064 O/U
-7
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
FAU
NTEXAS
0
068 O/U
+3.5
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
GAS
CSTCAR
0
062 O/U
-10.5
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
17TXAM
MISSST
0
045 O/U
-4
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
SALA
UL
0
047.5 O/U
+9
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
WAG
CUSE
0
0
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
CAL
WASHST
0
053.5 O/U
-4
Sat 5:30pm PACN
-
LIB
ODU
0
041.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
NH
WMICH
0
0
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
UTEP
CHARLO
0
050 O/U
+3
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
CINCY
TULSA
0
058.5 O/U
+9.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPU
-
LAMON
ARKST
0
059 O/U
-7
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
LSU
AUBURN
0
045.5 O/U
+9
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
TROY
WKY
0
056 O/U
-5.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
IND
NEB
0
060 O/U
-5.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
10NCST
5CLEM
0
039.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
SJST
WYO
0
042.5 O/U
+3
Sat 7:30pm CBSSN
-
UAB
RICE
0
051.5 O/U
+10
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
1UGA
MIZZOU
0
054 O/U
+28
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
UVA
DUKE
0
049 O/U
-3
Sat 7:30pm
-
WVU
TEXAS
0
062 O/U
-9.5
Sat 7:30pm FS1
-
FIU
NMEXST
0
054 O/U
-14.5
Sat 8:00pm FLOF
-
GATECH
24PITT
0
049 O/U
-22
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
COLO
ARIZ
0
057 O/U
-17.5
Sat 9:30pm PACN
-
ARIZST
6USC
0
060.5 O/U
-25.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
STNFRD
13OREG
0
064 O/U
-17
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
EWASH
FLA
0
0
Sun 12:00pm ESP+
-
SMU
UCF
0
064.5 O/U
-3
Sun 1:00pm