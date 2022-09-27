|
|
|LVILLE
|BC
After impressive bounce-back win, Louisville faces Boston College
Two teams coming off opposite performances will meet on Saturday as Boston College hosts Louisville in an Atlantic Coast Conference clash at Chestnut Hill, Mass.
Louisville (2-2, 0-2) bounced back from a loss to now-No. 23 Florida State and dominated USF 41-3 on Saturday, never turning back after the Cardinals' Malik Cunningham accounted for the first of his four touchdowns (three rushing) on the team's second series.
The dynamic quarterback led the way in what coach Scott Satterfield described as Louisville's most complete win this season.
"The thing that we did last week was play off each other ... where the offense was feeding off the defense and vice versa," Satterfield said.
Cunningham, who threw for 186 yards and rushed for 113 against the Bulls, became only the eighth quarterback in NCAA history to eclipse 8,000 passing yards and 3,000 rushing yards in a career.
"When he is dialed in, (our offense is) working, and he is as good as anyone in the country with the pressure that he can put on defenses," Satterfield said.
Boston College (1-3, 0-2) will look to start much faster. The Eagles have been outscored by a 48-3 combined margin in the first half of two ACC games, at Virginia Tech and Florida State.
"Right now, we're not good when we go down," BC coach Jeff Hafley said. "I think it affects us, and we need to fix that."
The trend continued as BC faced a 37-0 halftime deficit in last week's 44-14 loss to the Seminoles before Phil Jurkovec and Emmett Morehead managed second-half touchdown passes to freshmen Alex Broome and Joe Griffin, respectively.
BC, which is 6-8 all-time against Louisville, has consecutive home wins in a series that resumed annually in 2014.
The Cardinals won 28-14 in last October's meeting. Cunningham rushed for 133 yards and three touchdowns while throwing for 107 yards.
"You have to play with relentless effort against him," Hafley said. "You have to play with your hair on fire like you never have before. ... I think he's one of the most dynamic players in all of college football."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
|225.0
|AVG PASS YDS
|223.5
|
|
|224.5
|AVG RUSH YDS
|59.8
|
|
|449.5
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|283.3
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Cunningham
|M. Cunningham
|65/107
|782
|2
|3
|
B. Domann
|B. Domann
|5/8
|73
|0
|0
|
B. Smith
|B. Smith
|1/1
|45
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Cunningham
|M. Cunningham
|56
|395
|6
|43
|
T. Evans
|T. Evans
|45
|215
|3
|36
|
J. Jordan
|J. Jordan
|32
|150
|0
|30
|
T. Cooley
|T. Cooley
|21
|109
|1
|22
|
J. Mitchell
|J. Mitchell
|4
|29
|0
|24
|
B. Domann
|B. Domann
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
M. Turner
|M. Turner
|3
|3
|0
|2
|
G. Goodman
|G. Goodman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Huggins-Bruce
|A. Huggins-Bruce
|1
|-2
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Hudson
|T. Hudson
|18
|262
|0
|45
|
A. Huggins-Bruce
|A. Huggins-Bruce
|13
|221
|0
|55
|
M. Ford
|M. Ford
|10
|92
|0
|15
|
B. Smith
|B. Smith
|8
|71
|0
|14
|
D. Wiggins
|D. Wiggins
|4
|67
|0
|23
|
T. Cooley
|T. Cooley
|5
|40
|1
|17
|
M. Turner
|M. Turner
|2
|40
|0
|24
|
C. Bell
|C. Bell
|1
|26
|0
|26
|
J. Carter
|J. Carter
|1
|26
|1
|26
|
J. Jordan
|J. Jordan
|2
|23
|0
|12
|
I. Martin
|I. Martin
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
D. Melton
|D. Melton
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
E. Downing
|E. Downing
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
T. Evans
|T. Evans
|3
|7
|0
|8
|
B. West
|B. West
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Y. Abdullah
|Y. Abdullah
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Brownlee
|J. Brownlee
|0-0
|0
|1
|
C. Jones
|C. Jones
|0-0
|0
|1
|
R. Conner
|R. Conner
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Minkins
|J. Minkins
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Turner
|J. Turner
|5/6
|0
|12/12
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. Jurkovec
|P. Jurkovec
|78/129
|843
|7
|5
|
E. Morehead
|E. Morehead
|7/12
|51
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Garwo III
|P. Garwo III
|50
|159
|2
|30
|
X. Coleman
|X. Coleman
|5
|44
|0
|11
|
A. Broome
|A. Broome
|12
|35
|0
|8
|
C. Barfield
|C. Barfield
|12
|30
|0
|9
|
Z. Flowers
|Z. Flowers
|4
|28
|0
|9
|
J. Williams
|J. Williams
|2
|8
|1
|9
|
A. Sinkfield
|A. Sinkfield
|3
|4
|0
|5
|
E. Morehead
|E. Morehead
|2
|-5
|0
|0
|
P. Jurkovec
|P. Jurkovec
|31
|-64
|0
|14
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Flowers
|Z. Flowers
|29
|330
|3
|51
|
G. Takacs
|G. Takacs
|16
|166
|1
|34
|
J. Williams
|J. Williams
|8
|123
|2
|53
|
J. Gill
|J. Gill
|7
|108
|0
|36
|
L. Bond
|L. Bond
|4
|44
|0
|19
|
D. Tomlin
|D. Tomlin
|2
|31
|0
|24
|
A. Sinkfield
|A. Sinkfield
|4
|23
|0
|16
|
P. Garwo III
|P. Garwo III
|4
|22
|0
|22
|
S. Witter
|S. Witter
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
J. Griffin Jr.
|J. Griffin Jr.
|3
|19
|1
|9
|
A. Broome
|A. Broome
|1
|5
|1
|5
|
X. Coleman
|X. Coleman
|2
|1
|0
|3
|
T. Johnson
|T. Johnson
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
C. Barfield
|C. Barfield
|3
|-1
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Lytton
|C. Lytton
|2/5
|0
|11/11
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
SCST
SC
0
055.5 O/U
-37.5
Thu 7:00pm SECN
-
UTAHST
19BYU
0
060 O/U
-24.5
Thu 8:00pm ESPN
-
TULANE
HOU
0
054.5 O/U
-2.5
Fri 7:00pm ESPN
-
TXSA
MTSU
0
063 O/U
+4.5
Fri 7:30pm CBSSN
-
SDGST
BOISE
0
039 O/U
-6
Fri 8:00pm FS1
-
15WASH
UCLA
0
064.5 O/U
+2.5
Fri 10:30pm ESPN
-
NMEX
UNLV
0
043 O/U
-14.5
Fri 11:00pm CBSSN
-
GAST
ARMY
0
054 O/U
-7.5
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
ILL
WISC
0
043.5 O/U
-7
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
LVILLE
BC
0
051 O/U
+15.5
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
4MICH
IOWA
0
042 O/U
+11
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
NAVY
AF
0
038.5 O/U
-14
Sat 12:00pm CBS
-
18OKLA
TCU
0
068.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
PURDUE
21MINN
0
052 O/U
-12.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
TEMPLE
MEMP
0
051 O/U
-19
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
TXTECH
25KSTATE
0
057 O/U
-8
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
7UK
14MISS
0
053.5 O/U
-7
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
TXSTSM
JMAD
0
050 O/U
-22
Sat 1:30pm ESP+
-
NILL
BALLST
0
059 O/U
+3.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
OREGST
12UTAH
0
054.5 O/U
-10.5
Sat 2:00pm PACN
-
UMASS
EMICH
0
053.5 O/U
-20
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
ECU
SFLA
0
057.5 O/U
+9.5
Sat 2:30pm ESP+
-
2BAMA
20ARK
0
061 O/U
+17.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
BGREEN
AKRON
0
051.5 O/U
+9.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
CIT
APLST
0
0
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
CMICH
TOLEDO
0
056.5 O/U
-7
Sat 3:30pm NFLN
-
FRESNO
UCONN
0
052.5 O/U
+24
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
GRDWB
MRSHL
0
0
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
IOWAST
KANSAS
0
058 O/U
+3
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
MIAOH
BUFF
0
050.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
MICHST
MD
0
060 O/U
-8.5
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
NWEST
11PSU
0
052 O/U
-26.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
OHIO
KENTST
0
065 O/U
-11.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
9OKLAST
16BAYLOR
0
056.5 O/U
-2
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
RUT
3OHIOST
0
059.5 O/U
-40.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
VATECH
UNC
0
051.5 O/U
-9
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
22WAKE
23FSU
0
064 O/U
-7
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
FAU
NTEXAS
0
068 O/U
+3.5
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
GAS
CSTCAR
0
062 O/U
-10.5
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
17TXAM
MISSST
0
045 O/U
-4
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
SALA
UL
0
047.5 O/U
+9
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
WAG
CUSE
0
0
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
CAL
WASHST
0
053.5 O/U
-4
Sat 5:30pm PACN
-
LIB
ODU
0
041.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
NH
WMICH
0
0
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
UTEP
CHARLO
0
050 O/U
+3
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
CINCY
TULSA
0
058.5 O/U
+9.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPU
-
LAMON
ARKST
0
059 O/U
-7
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
LSU
AUBURN
0
045.5 O/U
+9
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
TROY
WKY
0
056 O/U
-5.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
IND
NEB
0
060 O/U
-5.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
10NCST
5CLEM
0
039.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
SJST
WYO
0
042.5 O/U
+3
Sat 7:30pm CBSSN
-
UAB
RICE
0
051.5 O/U
+10
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
1UGA
MIZZOU
0
054 O/U
+28
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
UVA
DUKE
0
049 O/U
-3
Sat 7:30pm
-
WVU
TEXAS
0
062 O/U
-9.5
Sat 7:30pm FS1
-
FIU
NMEXST
0
054 O/U
-14.5
Sat 8:00pm FLOF
-
GATECH
24PITT
0
049 O/U
-22
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
COLO
ARIZ
0
057 O/U
-17.5
Sat 9:30pm PACN
-
ARIZST
6USC
0
060.5 O/U
-25.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
STNFRD
13OREG
0
064 O/U
-17
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
EWASH
FLA
0
0
Sun 12:00pm ESP+
-
SMU
UCF
0
064.5 O/U
-3
Sun 1:00pm