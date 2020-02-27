2020 Heisman Trophy odds: Ohio State QB Justin Fields the favorite over Clemson's Trevor Lawrence
William Hill Sportsbook has seven quarterbacks on the top of its list of favorites
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields threw for 3,273 yards and 41 touchdowns, ran for 484 yards and 10 touchdowns in his first season as its starting quarterback. In the process, he led his team to an unblemished regular season, a Big Ten championship and a berth in the College Football Playoff. That success has elevated Fields to be the favorite to win the 2020 Heisman Trophy, according to Las Vegas sports book William Hill Sportsbook.
Fields has been installed as a 7/2 favorite over Clemson signal-caller Trevor Lawrence, who is listed at 4-1. It gets very interesting behind the two favorites. Georgia quarterback Jamie Newman, who is a graduate transfer from Wake Forest, is listed third at 10-1. Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler, who hasn't started a game and hasn't been named as the Sooners starter, is behind Newman at 12-1.
The first two non-quarterback on the list are Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard and Clemson running back Travis Etienne, who are tied for eighth eighth at 25-1. The only two Group of Five player listed are UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel and Memphis quarterback Brady White -- both of whom are listed at 125-1.
Here's a full list of William Hill's Heisman Trophy futures:
Player
School
Odds
QB Justin Fields
Ohio State
7/2
QB Trevor Lawrence
Clemson
4-1
QB Jamie Newman
Georgia
10-1
QB Spencer Rattler
Oklahoma
12-1
QB Mac Jones
20-1
QB Sam Ehlinger
20-1
QB D'Eriq King
20-1
RB Chuba Hubbard
Oklahoma State
25-1
25-1
RB Travis Etienne
Clemson
25-1
QB Ian Book
30-1
QB Sam Howell
30-1
QB Bo Nix
30-1
40-1
QB Kellen Mond
40-1
40-1
QB Kedon Slovis
40-1
50-1
QB Kyle Trask
50-1
QB Tyler Shough
50-1
QB KJ Costello
50-1
Ohio State
50-1
Oklahoma State
50-1
RB Najee Harris
Alabama
60-1
QB Brock Purdy
60-1
RB Zamir White
Georgia
75-1
RB CJ Verdell
Oregon
75-1
Alabama
100-1
LSU
100-1
QB Alan Bowman
100-1
100-1
100-1
QB Dillon Gabriel
UCF
125-1
125-1
125-1
QB Brady White
Memphis
125-1
150-1
QB Michael Penix, Jr.
150-1
WR Justyn Ross
Clemson
150-1
|QB Micale Cunningham
|Louisville
|150-1
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LSU great Kevin Faulk to become RB coach
Faulk has been on the LSU staff since 2018 and previously served as the director of player...
-
LA's SoFi Stadium to host new bowl game
The LA Bowl will play its first game in December 2020, and will take place in SoFi Stadium...
-
UGA DL arrested on three misdemeanors
Wyatt is facing charges of criminal trespass, damage to property and family violence
-
Gonzalez hopes to push through NIL law
Ohio State's former star is taking a leadership role attempting to pass name, image and likeness...
-
OSU coach Ryan Day extended through 2026
Day led the Buckeyes to the College Football Playoff in his first full season at the helm
-
Michigan cancels trip due to coronavirus
With more than 80,000 confirmed cases around the world, Michigan has opted to cancel its yearly...
-
2020 National Signing Day breakdown
CBS Sports was with you all day covering National Signing Day as the Class of 2020 wrapped...
-
LSU unseats Clemson as national champions
Complete analysis, highlights and coverage of the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship
-
Miami (OH) vs. Louisiana live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Miami (OH) vs. Louisiana football game