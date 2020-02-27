2020 Heisman Trophy odds: Ohio State QB Justin Fields the favorite over Clemson's Trevor Lawrence

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields threw for 3,273 yards and 41 touchdowns, ran for 484 yards and 10 touchdowns in his first season as its starting quarterback. In the process, he led his team to an unblemished regular season, a Big Ten championship and a berth in the College Football Playoff. That success has elevated Fields to be the favorite to win the 2020 Heisman Trophy, according to Las Vegas sports book William Hill Sportsbook.

Fields has been installed as a 7/2 favorite over Clemson signal-caller Trevor Lawrence, who is listed at 4-1. It gets very interesting behind the two favorites. Georgia quarterback Jamie Newman, who is a graduate transfer from Wake Forest, is listed third at 10-1. Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler, who hasn't started a game and hasn't been named as the Sooners starter, is behind Newman at 12-1.

The first two non-quarterback on the list are Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard and Clemson running back Travis Etienne, who are tied for eighth eighth at 25-1. The only two Group of Five player listed are UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel and Memphis quarterback Brady White -- both of whom are listed at 125-1.

Here's a full list of William Hill's Heisman Trophy futures: