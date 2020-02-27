2020 Heisman Trophy odds: Ohio State QB Justin Fields the favorite over Clemson's Trevor Lawrence

William Hill Sportsbook has seven quarterbacks on the top of its list of favorites

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields threw for 3,273 yards and 41 touchdowns, ran for 484 yards and 10 touchdowns in his first season as its starting quarterback. In the process, he led his team to an unblemished regular season, a Big Ten championship and a berth in the College Football Playoff. That success has elevated Fields to be the favorite to win the 2020 Heisman Trophy, according to Las Vegas sports book William Hill Sportsbook. 

Fields has been installed as a 7/2 favorite over Clemson signal-caller Trevor Lawrence, who is listed at 4-1. It gets very interesting behind the two favorites. Georgia quarterback Jamie Newman, who is a graduate transfer from Wake Forest, is listed third at 10-1. Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler, who hasn't started a game and hasn't been named as the Sooners starter, is behind Newman at 12-1. 

The first two non-quarterback on the list are Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard and Clemson running back Travis Etienne, who are tied for eighth eighth at 25-1. The only two Group of Five player listed are UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel and Memphis quarterback Brady White -- both of whom are listed at 125-1.

Here's a full list of William Hill's Heisman Trophy futures:

Player

School

Odds

QB Justin Fields

Ohio State

7/2

QB Trevor Lawrence

Clemson

4-1

QB Jamie Newman

Georgia

10-1

QB Spencer Rattler

Oklahoma

12-1

QB Mac Jones

Alabama

20-1

QB Sam Ehlinger

Texas

20-1

QB D'Eriq King

Miami (FL)

20-1

RB Chuba Hubbard

Oklahoma State

25-1

QB Myles Brennan

LSU

25-1

RB Travis Etienne

Clemson

25-1

QB Ian Book

Notre Dame

30-1

QB Sam Howell

North Carolina

30-1

QB Bo Nix

Auburn

30-1

QB Adrian Martinez

Nebraska

40-1

QB Kellen Mond

Texas A&M

40-1

QB Sean Clifford

Penn State

40-1

QB Kedon Slovis

USC

40-1

QB Charlie Brewer

Baylor

50-1

QB Kyle Trask

Florida

50-1

QB Tyler Shough

Oregon

50-1

QB KJ Costello

Mississippi State

50-1

RB Master Teague III

Ohio State

50-1

QB Spencer Sanders

Oklahoma State

50-1

RB Najee Harris

Alabama

60-1

QB Brock Purdy

Iowa State

60-1

RB Zamir White

Georgia

75-1

RB CJ Verdell

Oregon

75-1

WR Jaylen Waddle

Alabama

100-1

WR Ja'Marr Chase

LSU

100-1

QB Alan Bowman

Texas Tech

100-1

QB Dylan McCaffrey

Michigan

100-1

QB John Rhys Plumlee

Ole Miss

100-1

QB Dillon Gabriel

UCF

125-1

QB Jayden Daniels

Arizona State

125-1

QB Tanner Morgan

Minnesota

125-1

QB Brady White

Memphis

125-1

WR Rondale Moore

Purdue

150-1

QB Michael Penix, Jr. 

Indiana

150-1

WR Justyn Ross

Clemson

150-1

QB Micale CunninghamLouisville150-1
