My top 100 prospects and our prospects-only mock drafts will give you a good idea who to target and where if you're beginning a dynasty league form scratch. But what if you're already several years into one and just want to know which of the new prospects to add?

That's why God made first-year player rankings, for me to highlight the best of the latest draft class and international free agents. I offer you 30 names. About half can be found in my top 100 prospects, but the other half is brand spanking new.

Happy hunting.

1. Spencer Torkelson, 3B, Tigers

Age: 21

The No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft is as safe a bet for stardom as you'll find in the minor-league ranks and an easy choice for No. 1 here.

2. Austin Martin, SS, Blue Jays

Age: 22

Though he's ultimately destined for third base or the outfield, Martin's Anthony Rendon-like hitting profile will translate anywhere.

3. Nick Gonzales, SS, Pirates

Age: 21

The future second baseman is contact over power, but the hit tool is plus-plus and has earned him Dustin Pedroia comps.

4. Asa Lacy, SP, Royals

Age: 21

Drafted fourth in 2020, the big lefty with the well-developed arsenal could be on the fast track for an organization that has shown a willingness to move its pitchers aggressively.

The crew breaks down the 2021 All-Rookie Team plus first-year player draft rankings on the Fantasy Baseball Today podcast embedded below. Make sure you subscribe at Apple, Spotify or anywhere else you get your podcasts for more of our comprehensive draft prep coverage:

5. Emerson Hancock, SP, Mariners

Age: 21

A junior-year slump pushed him out of the top spot in the 2020 draft, but his combination of ceiling and polish still makes him an elite pitching prospect.

6. Max Meyer, SP, Marlins

Age: 22

With a slider that pushes 95 mph and a fastball that pushes 100, the third pick in the 2020 draft is just a changeup away from utter domination.

7. Ha-Seong Kim, SS, Padres

Age: 25

Having a major-league role earns him a bump for now, but it's already sink-or-swim time for the Korean star whose power may not translate so well to the States.

8. Zac Veen, OF, Rockies

Age: 19

The ninth pick in the 2020 draft has a long climb ahead of him but a cushy landing spot and a power stroke that has garnered Cody Bellinger comps.

9. Garrett Mitchell, OF, Brewers

Age: 22

Though he slipped to the 20th pick because of his tendency to beat the ball into the ground, the speedster could be a five-category stud with a proper launch angle adjustment.

10. Heston Kjerstad, OF, Orioles

Age: 22

The Orioles elevated this slugger's prospect stock by making him the second pick in the draft, but he risks being a one-dimensional hitter if he can't shore up his mechanics.

11. Garrett Crochet, SP, White Sox

Age: 22

The 6-foot-6 lefty's huge fastball was enough to propel him to the big-league bullpen already, but he's built like a starter and shows enough promise with the changeup to keep hope alive.

12. Cristian Hernandez, SS, Cubs

Age: 17

International signees face big hurdles, but this one's getting the Alex Rodriguez/Manny Machado comp for his build, hitting instincts and power projection.

13. Wilman Diaz, SS, Dodgers

Age: 17

Some evaluators would put Diaz ahead of Hernandez in this year's international class, citing a more developed hit tool, but it's clearly a two-man race.

14. Austin Hendrick, OF, Reds

Age: 20

The 12th pick in 2020 will hit his homers and take his walks but may end up being a three-true-outcomes guy depending how his hit tool develops.

15. Tyler Soderstrom, C, Athletics

Age: 19

The 26th pick in 2020 opened eyes at the alternate training site and instructional league, showing the makings of an OPS monster who might benefit from moving off catcher, as is expected.

16. Justin Foscue, 2B, Rangers

Age: 22

The 14th pick in 2020 is a bit reminiscent of Rangers great Ian Kinsler, offering surprising pop for a player with his contact skills.

17. Austin Wells, C, Yankees

Age: 21

Sort of like Soderstrom in that he's only a catcher for now, his bat is frankly too good for the position, projecting for a high average with power.

18. Robert Hassell, OF, Padres

Age: 19

The eighth pick in the 2020 draft has a hit tool that should carry him far, but there are questions as with every prep pick, such as his potential to develop power.

19. Bobby Miller, SP, Dodgers

Age: 21

The hard-throwing righty blew the lid off the instructional league and has the sort of high ceiling that an organization like the Dodgers knows how to maximize.

20. Mick Abel, SP, Phillies

Age: 19

It's always risky investing in a pitcher straight out of high school, but Abel was the best of his class and offers an enticing package of power and control.

21. Reid Detmers, SP, Angels

Age: 21

The 10th pick in the 2020 draft stands out more for his floor than his ceiling, but he's so close to being a finished product already and has a curveball that's good enough to carry him.

22. Cade Cavalli, SP, Nationals

Age: 22

With an advanced arsenal featuring a high-octane fastball and four plus pitches, Cavalli certainly would have gone higher than 22nd overall if not for his uneven college performance.

23. Aaron Sabato, 1B, Twins

Age: 21

Right-handed-hitting first basemen have a narrow path, but the 27th pick in 2020 is a special power hitter who recognizes pitches well enough that strikeouts shouldn't be a major issue.

24. Nick Yorke, 2B, Red Sox

Age: 18

The Red Sox shocked onlookers by taking Yorke 17th overall, but early reports make him out to be a line-drive machine with freaky on-base skills.

25. Carlos Colmenarez, SS, Rays

Age: 17

The third-best teenager in this year's international class isn't as advanced as Hernandez or Diaz, but he has a comparable best-case outcome and landed with a quality organization.

26. Pedro Leon, OF, Astros

Age: 22

Leon brings professional experience with him from Cuba, where he made bunches of contact with power to all fields.

27. Pete Crow-Armstrong, OF, Mets

Age: 19

Some evaluators are willing to project more onto his bat, but it's possible the 19th pick in 2020 turns out to be just a super athletic type who's good at chasing down balls in center field.

28. Ed Howard, SS, Cubs

Age: 19

Like Crow-Armstrong, Howard is a better bet defensively than offensively but is athletic enough for us to keep an open mind.

29. Bryce Jarvis, SP, Diamondbacks

Age: 23

The 18th pick had a shaky performance in the instructional league, but his plus control and four-pitch arsenal should put him on the fast track if he's able to rebound.

30. Jared Kelley, SP, White Sox

Age: 19

Another high school arm who's exciting enough to be worth the wait, Kelley has a powerful fastball, a well-developed changeup and a projectable build.