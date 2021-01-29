Having already done a prospects-only draft for 5x5 categories leagues, it made sense to do the same with Head-to-Head points scoring in mind.
It's that format that makes for a more even-handed assessment of prospects, with less incentive to reach for 17-year-olds with a theoretical power/speed outcome. Points leagues reward things like approach and bat skill, and that's much easier to project for prospects further up the minor-league ladder.
But of course, the bigger distinction between this draft and the categories one was the valuation of pitchers. While they made up only nine of the first 48 picks in that one, they comprised 15 of the first 48 in this one. In all, 50 pitchers went off the board compared to 35 in the last one.
No surprise. Points leagues generally require more pitchers and are more forgiving of their faults. A pitching prospect is always a risky investment, regardless of the format, but it's a more necessary investment in this format.
Here's who all took part in this draft:
1) The Welsh, Prospect One Podcast (@IsItTheWelsh)
2) Nick Mimikos, Stack Attack podcast (@NMimi)
3) Rhys White, Six Man Rotation (@RhysBWhite)
4) Nick Ritrivi, RotoBaller (@nickytapas71)
5) Chris Towers, CBS Sports (@CTowersCBS)
6) Phil Ponebshek, Patton & Company
7) Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)
8) Frank Stampfl, CBS Sports (@Roto_Frank)
9) The Itch, Razzball (@theprospectitch)
10) Chris Clegg, Fantrax (@RotoClegg)
11) Ralph Lifshitz, Prospects Live (@ProspectJesus)
12) Mark Barry, Baseball Prospectus (@hoodieandtie)
ROUND 1
|
|
PICK
TEAM
PLAYER
1
The Welsh
Jarred Kelenic OF | SEA
2
Nick Mimikos
Wander Franco SS | TB
3
Rhys White
Julio Rodriguez OF | SEA
4
Nick Ritrivi
Spencer Torkelson 3B | DET
5
Chris Towers
MacKenzie Gore SP | SD
6
Phil Ponebshek
Adley Rutschman C | BAL
7
Scott White
Andrew Vaughn 1B | CHW
8
Frank Stampfl
Marco Luciano SS | SF
9
The Itch
C.J. Abrams SS | SD
10
Chris Clegg
Bobby Witt SS | KC
11
Ralph Lifshitz
Dylan Carlson OF | STL
12
Mark Barry
Kristian Robinson OF | ARI
ROUND 2
|
|
PICK
TEAM
PLAYER
13
Mark Barry
Ke'Bryan Hayes 3B | PIT
14
Ralph Lifshitz
Sixto Sanchez SP | MIA
15
Chris Clegg
Corbin Carroll OF | ARI
16
The Itch
Randy Arozarena OF | TB
17
Frank Stampfl
Ian Anderson SP | ATL
18
Scott White
Austin Martin SS | TOR
19
Phil Ponebshek
Michael Kopech SP | CHW
20
Chris Towers
Jasson Dominguez OF | NYY
21
Nick Ritrivi
Nate Pearson SP | TOR
22
Rhys White
Triston Casas 1B | BOS
23
Nick Mimikos
Royce Lewis SS | MIN
24
The Welsh
Alex Kirilloff OF | MIN
ROUND 3
|
|
PICK
TEAM
PLAYER
25
The Welsh
Noelvi Marte SS | SEA
26
Nick Mimikos
Zac Veen OF | COL
27
Rhys White
Brennen Davis OF | CHC
28
Nick Ritrivi
Riley Greene OF | DET
29
Chris Towers
Cristian Pache OF | ATL
30
Phil Ponebshek
Forrest Whitley SP | HOU
31
Scott White
Nick Madrigal 2B | CHW
32
Frank Stampfl
Matt Manning SP | DET
33
The Itch
Triston McKenzie SP | CLE
34
Chris Clegg
Trevor Larnach OF | MIN
35
Ralph Lifshitz
Ha-seong Kim SS | SD
36
Mark Barry
Alek Thomas OF | ARI
ROUND 4
|
|
PICK
TEAM
PLAYER
37
Mark Barry
Jordan Groshans SS | TOR
38
Ralph Lifshitz
J.J. Bleday OF | MIA
39
Chris Clegg
Max Meyer SP | MIA
40
The Itch
Luis Matos OF | SF
41
Frank Stampfl
Logan Gilbert SP | SEA
42
Scott White
Nick Gonzales SS | PIT
43
Phil Ponebshek
Spencer Howard SP | PHI
44
Chris Towers
Vidal Brujan 2B | TB
45
Nick Ritrivi
Casey Mize SP | DET
46
Rhys White
George Kirby SP | SEA
47
Nick Mimikos
Asa Lacy RP | KC
48
The Welsh
Luis Patino RP | TB
ROUND 5
|
|
PICK
TEAM
PLAYER
49
The Welsh
Emerson Hancock SP | SEA
50
Nick Mimikos
Grayson Rodriguez SP | BAL
51
Rhys White
Simeon Woods Richardson SP | TOR
52
Nick Ritrivi
Erick Pena OF | KC
53
Chris Towers
Hedbert Perez OF | MIL
54
Phil Ponebshek
Nolan Gorman 3B | STL
55
Scott White
Tarik Skubal SP | DET
56
Frank Stampfl
Joey Bart C | SF
57
The Itch
Orelvis Martinez SS | TOR
58
Chris Clegg
Nolan Jones 3B | CLE
59
Ralph Lifshitz
Drew Waters OF | ATL
60
Mark Barry
George Valera OF | CLE
ROUND 6
|
|
PICK
TEAM
PLAYER
61
Mark Barry
Tyler Freeman SS | CLE
62
Ralph Lifshitz
Heston Kjerstad OF | BAL
63
Chris Clegg
Edward Cabrera SP | MIA
64
The Itch
Garrett Crochet RP | CHW
65
Frank Stampfl
Brandon Marsh OF | LAA
66
Scott White
Jeter Downs SS | BOS
67
Phil Ponebshek
Heliot Ramos OF | SF
68
Chris Towers
Hunter Bishop OF | SF
69
Nick Ritrivi
Jazz Chisholm 2B | MIA
70
Rhys White
Aaron Bracho 2B | CLE
71
Nick Mimikos
Daniel Lynch SP | KC
72
The Welsh
Ryan Mountcastle OF | BAL
ROUND 7
|
|
PICK
TEAM
PLAYER
73
The Welsh
Brendan McKay SP | TB
74
Nick Mimikos
Josh Jung 3B | TEX
75
Rhys White
Austin Hendrick OF | CIN
76
Nick Ritrivi
Taylor Trammell OF | SEA
77
Chris Towers
DL Hall SP | BAL
78
Phil Ponebshek
Leody Taveras OF | TEX
79
Scott White
A.J. Puk RP | OAK
80
Frank Stampfl
Nick Lodolo SP | CIN
81
The Itch
Gilberto Jimenez OF | BOS
82
Chris Clegg
Josiah Gray SP | LAD
83
Ralph Lifshitz
Oneil Cruz SS | PIT
84
Mark Barry
Deivi Garcia SP | NYY
ROUND 8
|
|
PICK
TEAM
PLAYER
85
Mark Barry
Michael Busch 2B | LAD
86
Ralph Lifshitz
Ronny Mauricio SS | NYM
87
Chris Clegg
Geraldo Perdomo SS | ARI
88
The Itch
Heriberto Hernandez OF | TEX
89
Frank Stampfl
Jonathan India 3B | CIN
90
Scott White
Matthew Liberatore SP | STL
91
Phil Ponebshek
Bobby Dalbec 1B | BOS
92
Chris Towers
Brailyn Marquez RP | CHC
93
Nick Ritrivi
Hudson Head OF | PIT
94
Rhys White
Peyton Burdick OF | MIA
95
Nick Mimikos
Daniel Espino SP | CLE
96
The Welsh
Robert Puason SS | OAK
ROUND 9
|
|
PICK
TEAM
PLAYER
97
The Welsh
Hunter Greene SP | CIN
98
Nick Mimikos
Jordyn Adams OF | LAA
99
Rhys White
Jordan Balazovic SP | MIN
100
Nick Ritrivi
Xavier Edwards 2B | TB
101
Chris Towers
Trevor Rogers SP | MIA
102
Phil Ponebshek
Brice Turang SS | MIL
103
Scott White
Luis Campusano DH | SD
104
Frank Stampfl
Lewin Diaz 1B | MIA
105
The Itch
Francisco Alvarez C | NYM
106
Chris Clegg
Clarke Schmidt RP | NYY
107
Ralph Lifshitz
Ethan Hankins SP | CLE
108
Mark Barry
Mick Abel SP | PHI
ROUND 10
|
|
PICK
TEAM
PLAYER
109
Mark Barry
Robert Hassell OF | SD
110
Ralph Lifshitz
Cade Cavalli SP | WAS
111
Chris Clegg
Michael Toglia 1B | COL
112
The Itch
Wilman Diaz SS | LAD
113
Frank Stampfl
Shane McClanahan RP | TB
114
Scott White
Garrett Mitchell OF | MIL
115
Phil Ponebshek
Luis Medina SP | NYY
116
Chris Towers
Jose Garcia SS | CIN
117
Nick Ritrivi
Bayron Lora OF | TEX
118
Rhys White
Sherten Apostel 1B | TEX
119
Nick Mimikos
Sam Huff C | TEX
120
The Welsh
Cristian Hernandez SS | CHC